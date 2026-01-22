ADVERTISEMENT

Humans have always been a bit obsessed with the places we don’t belong. The sky was off-limits until we built machines to borrow it, and the underwater world still treats us like temporary visitors at best. Yet those are the two environments we keep trying to photograph anyway, because when you finally get a clean frame from up there or down there, it doesn’t just look beautiful. It looks impossible in the best way.

And after we recently featured the Exposure One Awards’ Black & White Nature Photography winners in the Animals category, we’re now diving into two more categories of their contest: Aerial and Underwater.

Let us know in the comments which of these stunning photos you enjoyed the most, and you can explore more submissions across the contest categories on Exposure One’s website and Instagram.

More info: Instagram | exposureoneawards.com | Facebook