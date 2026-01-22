ADVERTISEMENT

Humans have always been a bit obsessed with the places we don’t belong. The sky was off-limits until we built machines to borrow it, and the underwater world still treats us like temporary visitors at best. Yet those are the two environments we keep trying to photograph anyway, because when you finally get a clean frame from up there or down there, it doesn’t just look beautiful. It looks impossible in the best way.

And after we recently featured the Exposure One Awards’ Black & White Nature Photography winners in the Animals category, we’re now diving into two more categories of their contest: Aerial and Underwater.

#1

“Flight Lines” By Holly Kirkland

Aerial black and white photo of birds flying over textured water, showcasing breathtaking aerial photography techniques.

Description: Photographed above Lake Magadi, flamingos lift off, their bodies forming loose diagonals across dark water. In flight, the flock becomes a study in rhythm—wings catching light in brief, alternating intervals crossing the frame. Movement becomes pattern, rendered in stark contrast from the air.

Gold Award in the Aerial Category at the Professional level.

Honorable Mention in the Patterns & Forms Category at the Professional level.

A Pyramide of flamingos!

Aerial photography turns the planet into a pattern. From above, coastlines become brushstrokes, forests turn into texture, and human-made geometry starts to look oddly fragile against the scale of the landscape.

    #2

    “Méduse” By Patrick Desormais

    Underwater photo of a jellyfish illuminated by sunlight, showcasing breathtaking underwater photography from Exposure One Awards.

    Honorable Mention in the Underwater Category at the Non-Professional level.

    #3

    “Calligraphy” By Holly Kirkland

    Aerial black and white photo showing a large flock of birds casting long shadows on rippled sand below.

    Description: A flock of flamingos skims the surface of Lake Natron, pulling ribbons of sediment into delicate lines behind them. Their movement becomes mark-making — strokes and curves traced by feet and wings. In this brief alignment of light, behavior, and shifting sediment, nature creates its own calligraphy.

    Bronze Award in the Pattern & Form Category at the Professional level.

    Honorable Mention in the Aerial Category at the Professional level.

    Repetition, fractures, symmetry, erosion, the random logic of rivers and roads. It can be beautiful in the obvious way, but it can also be unsettling, because distance has a way of making everything feel both clean and indifferent.
    #4

    “Croc 3 Point Stance” By Rick Beldegreen

    Underwater photo of a crocodile moving through aquatic plants, showcasing breathtaking underwater photography from Exposure One Awards.

    Description: This American crocodile was photographed in Banco Chinchorro, Mexico, located 25 miles off the SE tip of Mexico in the Caribbean.

    Honorable Mention in the Underwater Category at the Non-Professional level.

    #5

    “Shadows Of The Pod” By Gerardo Del Villar

    Two orcas swimming underwater, showcasing breathtaking underwater photography from Exposure One Awards.

    Description: “Two orcas travel side by side in the cold northern sea, their white patches glowing against the dark water. I waited quietly for the pair to line up, using black and white and a high ISO to embrace the grain and turn the moment into a simple study of shape, light, and family.”

    Honorable Mention in the Underwater Category at the Non-Professional level.

    Honorable Mention in the Animals Category at the Non-Professional level.

    Nominee in the Ocean Category at the Non-Professional level.

    Underwater photography does the opposite. Instead of flattening the world into design, it wraps everything in atmosphere. Light doesn’t behave normally down there, but scatters, fades, and changes personality. Contrast can vanish in a few meters, details dissolve into haze, and suddenly the photograph becomes a negotiation between clarity and mystery.

    #6

    “Going With The Flow” By Dirk Pendzialek

    Underwater photo of a sea turtle swimming among a large school of fish showcasing breathtaking underwater photography.

    Honorable Mention in the Underwater Category at the Non-Professional level.

    "DUDE, whoa, taking on the jellies! No hurling on the shell dude just waxed it!"

    #7

    “Holy Waters” By Chris Gug

    Underwater photo of a weathered statue with arms raised surrounded by marine life and coral reef environment.

    Description: The iconic Christ of the Abyss statue lies in ~30' of water off Key Largo. For decades, divers scrubbed it clean, but several years back, that became illegal, and set out for this shoot after several years of coral growth - not too much, not too little.

    Gold Award in the Underwater Category at the Professional level.

    Even when the scene is calm, the water makes it feel suspended, like the whole world is holding its breath.
    #8

    “Mother & Child” By Zach Parker

    Underwater photo of a mother whale and calf swimming together, showcasing breathtaking aerial and underwater photography.

    Description: A baby Humpback Whale hitching a ride on its mother's nose.

    Silver Award in the Underwater Category at the Non-Professional level.

    *Dory enters chat* (But re-dubbed with a nice person, oups)

    #9

    “On Approach” By Ronja Arnold

    Underwater photo of sharks swimming near a rocky coral reef, showcasing breathtaking underwater photography.

    Honorable Mention in the Underwater Category at the Non-Professional level.

    "Fish friend, not food"

    What’s especially satisfying about putting these two categories side by side is how different the challenge is, even when the goal is the same. In the air, you’re fighting scale and timing while trying to make something massive feel readable. Underwater, you’re fighting movement, visibility, and light itself. Either way, there’s no room for lazy composition.
    #10

    “The Shape Of Escape” By Holly Kirkland

    Aerial black and white photo of zebras running, captured in a dramatic scene showcasing breathtaking exposure photography.

    Description: An aerial moment of a zebra herd in motion, carving temporary paths through dust and shadow. In black and white, their stripes and dust turn into pure pattern—an instinctive geometry, fleeting and wild. This is the shape of escape, photographed from a helicopter at appropriate distance. Kenya 2025.

    Nominee in the Aerial Category at the Professional level.

    Nominee in the Animals Category at the Professional level.

    Nominee in the Lights & Shadow Category at the Professional level.

    #11

    “Jellyfish Galaxy” By Carol May

    Underwater photo of numerous jellyfish illuminated by sunlight, showcasing breathtaking aerial and underwater photography.

    Nominee in the Underwater Category at the Non-Professional level.

    Taken together, the winners, nominees, and honorable mentions in these categories aren’t just “cool views,” they’re reminders that photography can still show us places we don’t naturally belong, and make them feel close enough to understand.
    #12

    “Face To Face” By Gerardo Del Villar

    Underwater photo of a great white shark swimming with smaller fish in deep dark ocean, captured for aerial and underwater photos.

    Description: “Photographed in the deep waters off Isla Guadalupe, a great white shark approaches head-on, framed by striped pilot fish. I held position and waited for this direct encounter, using black and white to isolate its face in the dark water and reveal a calm, curious predator rather than a monster.”

    Honorable Mention in the Underwater Category at the Non-Professional level.

    #13

    “Octopus Hug” By Xaime Beiro

    Close-up underwater photo of an octopus showcasing detailed tentacles and suction cups in a breathtaking marine scene.

    Description: That exact moment when the sea wants to embrace you.

    Silver Award in the Underwater Category at the Professional level.

    #14

    “Shall We Dance” By Chrus Gug

    Black and white underwater photo of an octopus showcasing breathtaking underwater photography from Exposure One Awards.

    Description: “A mimic octopus (Thaumoctopus mimicus) glides downward like a parachute after unexpectedly launching itself into the water column. After shooting it against the sand for the past 30 minutes, I had to rapidly adjust my exposure to aim into the sun.”

    Nominee in the Underwater Category at the Professional level.

    #15

    “Between Worlds, The Eye That Remembers” By Antoine Scuiller

    A breathtaking underwater photo of a whale swimming close to the ocean surface captured in striking detail.

    Nominee in the Underwater Category at the Non-Professional level.

    #16

    “Above Or Below” By Zach Parker

    Underwater photo of a large whale swimming, showcasing breathtaking marine life from the Exposure One Awards.

    Description: “An image that I have flipped upside down, making it look as though this humpback whale is taking off from the surface of the water and into space.”

    Honorable Mention in the Underwater Category at the Non-Professional level.

    #17

    “Eclipse” By Remuna Beca

    Silhouette of a shark captured in a breathtaking underwater photo with light rays shining through the water surface.

    Description: A shark silhouette transforms the sun into an underwater eclipse.

    Nominee in the Underwater Category at the Professional level.

    #18

    “A Drifter” By Theodore Nielsen

    Black and white underwater photo of a sea turtle showcasing breathtaking details and textures for Exposure One Awards.

    Description: A juvenile Green Sea Turtle captured in the shallows, grazing on seagrass. They are very far from home. Spotts Beach, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

    Nominee in the Underwater Category at the Non-Professional level.

    #19

    “Wide Open” By Rick Beldegreen

    Underwater photo of a crocodile with its mouth open, showcasing breathtaking underwater photography from Exposure One Awards.

    Description: This American crocodile was photographed in Banco Chinchorro, Mexico, located 25 miles off the SE tip of Mexico in the Caribbean.

    Nominee in the Underwater Category at the Non-Professional level.

    #20

    “Polka-Dotted” By Fabi Fregonesi

    Whale shark surrounded by smaller fish in a striking black and white underwater photo from the Exposure One Awards.

    Honorable Mention in the Animals Category at the Non-Professional level.

    Nominee in the Underwater Category at the Non-Professional level.

    #21

    “Mobula Abstract” By Emily Krakoff

    A breathtaking underwater photo showing a large school of rays swimming together with light rays penetrating the water.

    Nominee in the Underwater Category at the Non-Professional level.

    Nominee in the Ocean Category at the Non-Professional level.

    #22

    “Mouth Of The Wandering Ghost” By Antoine Scuiller

    Close-up underwater photo of a manta ray swimming over coral, showcasing breathtaking underwater photography.

    Honorable Mention in the Underwater Category at the Non-Professional level.

    #23

    “Silent Altitudes” By Ricky Liew Kah Chun

    A breathtaking aerial view of snow-covered mountain peaks partially shrouded by clouds during twilight.

    Description: A monochrome journey from Dubai to Switzerland, passing over Türkiye with the quiet company of another aircraft. Cloud oceans, distant peaks, and shifting light reveal the hidden landscapes seen only from the sky.

    Nominee in the Aerial Category at the Professional level.

    #24

    “Bonaire Baitball” By David Morton

    Underwater photo of a large school of fish swimming in a swirling formation over the ocean floor.

    Description: Schooling big eye mackerel taken in 100' of water off Bonaire, Netherlands Antilles.

    Nominee in the Underwater Category at the Non-Professional level.

    #25

    “One Big Family” By Zach Parker

    Underwater photo of a mother whale and two calves swimming gracefully in deep ocean waters, showcasing breathtaking exposure.

    Description: A series of images of a mother Humpback Whale with her calf, accompanied by a male escort in the Pristine waters of Tonga.

    Nominee in the Underwater Category at the Non-Professional level.

    #26

    “Natron Drift” By Jaren Fernley

    Aerial black and white photo showing a large flock of birds flying over dark water, capturing breathtaking exposure one moments.

    Description: In a lake too caustic for most life, flamingos flourish. Natron Drift captures their delicate presence across a stark, otherworldly landscape — a reminder of nature’s resilience in even the harshest environments.

    Bronze Award in the Aerial Category at the Professional level.

    #27

    “The Boss” By Catherine Holmes

    Underwater photo of sea lions swimming with a large school of fish, showcasing breathtaking aerial and underwater photography.

    Description: A large bull sealion protects his harem of females and pups in the marine biosphere reserve of Los Islotes , Mexico. Here, surrounded by baitfish, prolific in the safe haven of protection.

    Bronze Award in the Underwater Category at the Non-Professional level.

    #28

    “The Dive” By Fabi Fregonesi

    Underwater photo of a bird diving near a school of fish captured in breathtaking Exposure One Awards style.

    Gold Award in the Underwater Category at the Non-Professional level.

    Nominee in the Animals Category at the Non-Professional level.

    #29

    “Black Eagle” By Luca Tambella

    Aerial black and white photo capturing dramatic ocean waves crashing along a rugged shoreline with textured sand patterns.

    Description: “I took this aerial picture in southern Iceland. The waves crashing on the black sand beach create the silhouette of an eagle thanks to the snow that had fallen the night before. It's certainly a never-before-seen situation, which makes this photo unique.”

    Gold Award in the Aerial Category at the Non-Professional level.

    #30

    “Heads Or Tails” By Jodi Frediani

    Two dolphins touching fins underwater captured in a breathtaking photo from the Exposure One Awards collection.

    Description: Three northern right whale dolphins bow ride our whale watch vessel. Unusually clear, flat seas provided a colorful palette to showcase these slender, sleek and streamlined cetaceans. Yet, even rendered in black and white, this threesome provides a striking image of silver and coal.

    Bronze Award in the Underwater Category at the Professional level.

    Nominee in the Lights & Shadow Category at the Professional level.

    #31

    “One Fine Morning” By Will Runk

    Underwater photo of a pod of dolphins swimming gracefully in clear ocean water, showcasing breathtaking underwater photography.

    Description: A pod of spinner dolphins surfaces and dives off the coast of West Oahu, HI.

    Honorable Mention in the Underwater Category at the Professional level.

    Honorable Mention in the Animals Category at the Professional level.

    #32

    “Patterns” By Francesco Negri

    Black and white underwater photo of two spotted moray eels among coral showcasing breathtaking Exposure One Awards photography.

    Nominee in the Underwater Category at the Non-Professional level.

    #33

    “Swimming Around” By Fabi Fregonesi

    Underwater photo of a moray eel on the ocean floor, showcasing breathtaking underwater photography from Exposure One Awards.

    Nominee in the Underwater Category at the Non-Professional level.

    #34

    “Silky” By Andrew Cummings

    Black and white underwater photo of a sleek shark swimming gracefully, showcasing breathtaking underwater photography.

    Nominee in the Underwater Category at the Non-Professional level.

    #35

    “The Road Of Serenity” By Yu Hsuan S

    Aerial view of winding mountain road through dense forest captured in breathtaking black and white Exposure One Awards photo.

    Silver Award – Aerial (Professional Category)

    Description: Captured in the high mountains of Taiwan, this image shows a winding road fading into the mist, where monochrome tones highlight the contrast between nature’s rough textures and the smooth curve of the asphalt.

    Silver Award in the Aerial Category at the Professional level.

    #36

    “Float Ensemble” By Ronja Arnold

    Aerial photo of swimmers creating patterns in water, showcasing breathtaking aerial photography from the Exposure One Awards.

    Bronze Award in the Aerial Category at the Non-Professional level.

    #37

    “Pingüino Papúa Visto Desde Otro Ángulo” By Gonzalo Bertolotto Quintana

    Aerial photo of a penguin swimming underwater, captured with breathtaking detail for Exposure One Awards.

    Description: “During a summer afternoon in Fildes Bay, Antarctica, I spotted Gentoo penguins swimming around our ship. From nearly 40 meters up, I captured this penguin from a unique angle—almost like a drone shot, but taken only with my camera.”

    Silver Award in the Aerial Category at the Non-Professional level.

    Nominee in the Animals Category at the Non-Professional level.

    #38

    “Thorny Headdress” By Richard Condlyffe

    Close-up black and white underwater photo of a seahorse showcasing breathtaking details and textures.

    Description: “This image shows a Thorny Seahorse. I created this effect by back-lighting the subject and using a small amount of side light to further highlight its thorns. Taken in Anilao, Philippines.”

    Nominee in the Underwater Category at the Professional level.

    #39

    “Silent Geometry” By Balazs Fodor

    Underwater photo of a shark swimming gracefully in dark ocean waters, showcasing breathtaking marine life photography.

    Description: A minimalist exploration of marine life reduced to pure form. Sharks, a crocodile, and a whale calf emerge from darkness as sculptural shapes, revealing the silent geometry, grace, and primal presence of predators and giants beneath the surface.

    Honorable Mention in the Animals Category at the Non-Professional level.

    Nominee in the Underwater Category at the Non-Professional level.

    #40

    “Circle Of Calm” By Peter Hutchins

    Two sea turtles swimming underwater captured in a breathtaking aerial and underwater photo.

    Description: Two green sea turtles glide through the dim water, tracing slow arcs around each other in a quiet exchange. One tucks a flipper close to its body, a gesture that may reduce its profile rather than signal submission. Their meeting captures the calm rhythm of Cabbage Tree Bay.

    Honorable Mention in the Animals Category at the Non-Professional level.

    Nominee in the Underwater Category at the Non-Professional level.

    #41

    “Genesis Of The Mist” By Alex Aldaco

    Aerial view of mist-covered mountain ranges under a cloudy sky showcasing breathtaking exposure photography.

    Description: A layer of fog drifts across the mountain slopes, revealing shifting contours of land and the quiet rhythm of the earth beneath.

    Nominee in the Aerial Category at the Professional level

    #42

    “Metal Art” By Ronald Brown

    Abstract aerial photo showing geometric patterns and shadows on an architectural surface, from Exposure One Awards.

    Nominee in the Aerial Category at the Professional level

    #43

    “City Lines From Above” By Saleh Alshamali

    Aerial view of a modern city skyline and waterfront showcasing breathtaking architecture and urban design.

    Description: A black and white aerial view of Kuwait City, where modern skyscrapers rise behind geometric lines of the seafront. The play of light and shadow emphasizes the city’s rhythm, merging architecture, patterns, and contrast in a timeless perspective.

    Honorable Mention in the Aerial Category at the Professional level.

    Honorable Mention in the Land Category at the Professional level.

    #44

    “Octopus In Black” By Pamela Fischer

    Black and white underwater photo of an octopus resting on coral showcasing breathtaking underwater photography.

    Nominee in the Underwater Category at the Non-Professional level.

    #45

    “Oceanic Megafauna” By Lisa Skelton

    Underwater close-up photo of a whale showcasing breathtaking underwater photography from Exposure One Awards.

    Description: Intelligent, charismatic and inspiring. Each of these species are keystones of their ocean ecosystems- their presence, numbers and movements revealing changes in our environment.

    Nominee in the Underwater Category at the Non-Professional level.

