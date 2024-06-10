Billionaire’s Wife Back On Instagram After Bullying Woman To Hand Over Handle With Same Last Name

ADVERTISEMENT

Katherine Asplundh, known as the billionaire bride who bullied another woman with the same name, has made a comeback on Instagram.

The Pennsylvania billionaire heir’s wife appeared to make a hasty exit from Instagram after her private messages with the other Katherine went viral on social media. Her aggressive bullying of the woman sparked massive backlash from social media users, prompting her to deactivate her account.

However, not long after seemingly deleting her Instagram in May this year, the billionaire bride returned to Instagram to share pictures from the wedding of her brother-in-law, Carl, who tied the knot with his longtime partner of five years, Savanna Smith, on Saturday.

Katherine Asplundh, formerly Katherine Driscoll, married 27-year-old billionaire heir Cabot Asplundh on April 27 this year

“Special day celebrating Carl and Savanna,” read her Instagram story caption with a picture of the couple from their wedding ceremony.

She also posed in a multi-colored dress on a grassy yard in subsequent stories.

In addition to taking a break from Instagram, the new Mrs. Asplundh took a brief hiatus from TikTok as well but has now returned to the platform in the last few days.

Followers from her 88.8k fan base on TikTok welcomed her back and were glad to see new clips added to her grid.

“Yay so glad you’re back,” one said. “Missed your content.”

The Pennsylvania billionaire heir’s wife shut down her account after other users mercilessly mocked her for bullying another woman with the name Katherine Asplundh

“Missed your videos,” read a second comment.

Another wrote, “So glad you are back.”

Formerly known as Katherine Driscoll, the newlywed who tied the knot on April 27 was using the @katherinedrisc Instagram account, which currently has 15.4k followers.

The newlywed Mrs. Asplundh was welcomed back by her fans following her brief break from social media

After marrying 27-year-old Cabot Asplundh from the Asplundh family—owners of the Asplundh Tree Expert Co.—the recently married wife approached the fellow Instagram user and asked if she could buy her @katherineasplundh handle.

The other Katherine shared screenshots of her chat with the bride on Reddit with the title “Katherine Drisc Asplundh harassing me?”

The billionaire bride made headlines for trying to buy the @katherineasplundh handle from the other Katherine and later accused her of using a fake name

“Hi I was wondering if I could purchase your username from you. Just got married and this is my new name!” read the message from the tree service heir’s spouse.

The other Katherine responded by first congratulating the billionaire bride and then voicing her concerns about getting banned if she sold her username.

“Is there anyway I can get you to change your username one more time?” asked the billionaire’s wife

After a brief exchange, the Asplundh spouse turned aggressive with her approach and began accusing the other woman of using a fake name.

“I actually don’t believe that your name is Katherine Asplundh who would make their finsta their actual name?” she wrote. “I reported you to Instagram and they’re actually able to tell me your real name I really hope I don’t know you because that’s gonna be really embarrassing for you.”

Both the Katherines wound up reporting each other on Instagram following their heated discussion

When the conversation heated up more, the other Katherine also reported the newlywed and said she would have given the account for free if she was nice.

People online came in support of the other Katherine and created multiple fake accounts with handles similar to the one the billionaire Bridezilla asked for.

Although the backlash prompted her to take a step back from social media, the new Mrs. Asplundh now appears to be back on social media and was welcomed back by fans.

Several people were happy to see the woman back on social media with new content

