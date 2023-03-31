We toil away at our jobs for the bulk of our lives, and it's no big news what kind of effect it has on our well-being. A discussion recently arose online – that garnered a whopping 115K upvotes – about the biggest lessons folks ever learned throughout their careers. And although the observations listed below will not make your retirement age come faster, taking a thing or two into consideration could definitely help you feel a little more in control!

Ever wished you knew something sooner? Something that would've made your life a tad easier, perhaps?

#1 Do 1,000 tasks, and 999 of them are done perfectly, but guarantee the 1 that wasn’t perfect is the only task that will be talked about.

#2 The reward for good work is more work.

#3 Lazy coworkers (probably) get paid as much as you.

#4 Toxic work environments do not change. Get out quickly.

#5 I saw this over and over again. A productive employee gets buried and burnt out while the slackers enjoyed a work-life balance and smokes with the Boss.

#6 Once you have the job you no longer need to impress anyone so just do enough to not get fired

#7 Work taught me that even if you report harassment by a coworker nothing will get done about it. I'm dealing with it right now and the guy keeps calling me a rat and threatening me.

#8 80% of work is done by 20% of employees

#9 Always get the promotion or raise in writing. Never trust a manager's hand shake.

#10 Standard technique is to do work quickly then play games for the rest of the day

#11 if you leave earlier than the slow workers then you will be considered a lazy employee-regardless of output/efficiency/quality of work

#12 We had a deadline to turn in our month's worth of work. My wife had previously worked there, and advised me to get my work done ahead of the deadlines, but be secretive about it, and turn it in at the end of the month. Worked like a charm.

#13 Loyalty is expected but not reciprocated.

#14 You could fall over dead at work and the opening for your position will be posted the next day. If they decide to wait that long.



I work for a great company, I love working for this company. But even they won’t drag their feet in replacing me if something happens. In fact, I applied for my position before the person I replaced was officially fired.

#15 One of the earliest lessons imparted to me by an older co-worker in one of my first jobs was: "Never get good at something you hate doing. Once you're good at it, they'll never let you do anything else."

#16 This is probably going to get downvoted to oblivion, but:



You are your best advocate.



In non-Reddit-caricature workplaces, efficiency and additional responsibility are the only path to recognition and promotion - IF you advocate for yourself and ensure your current supervisor knows that you expect to be rewarded for the extra work you're taking on. It's only a punishment if you stay passive and eat it.



This only applies to exempt salaried positions. I don't know how things work in hourly or non-exempt.

#17 Most employers would engage in slavery in an instant if it became acceptable again. They want soooooo badly to have your work for free (most minimum wage/entry level jobs)

#18 Nobody at work gives a s**t about your well-being. You have to be the one that looks out for yourself. Take the damn sick day and don’t feel bad about it. You got one life and trust once you die they’ll replace you before you’re even cold. Be happy.

#19 The second they find out you know anything about computers, you are now IT for the entire department.

#20 People who add value to a business are given the opportunity to add more value. Any business worth running is on the lookout for more people able to add more value.



Now if you’re working your a*s off without ever reaching for opportunities, it’s like revving a chainsaw without ever setting it to wood. Of course you’re not going to get ahead.



If you’re working your a*s off and that business is run by s**tbags eager to exploit you, that’s like reviving a chainsaw and setting it to a rock or a car or a chain link fence. You’re in the wrong place. Go find a place where your tools are recognized for their worth. And for the love of money don’t rage quit, having a job is the best way to get a job.



But if the desire is to complain to comfort yourself to make it through the day, you can do that too. But you’re gonna have a lot more s****y days and a lot more s**t to talk about the unfair reasons other people get ahead while you don’t.

#21 When starting any new job. Make sure you do the same amount of work as your coworkers. There’s nothing like a new over achieving employees to p**s off all their coworkers by showing them up. And the boss will expect more from you forever. Slow down and don’t blow the curve.

#22 Confidence, and even over confidence, gets you further than hard work does. Perception is everything, the work matters the least. At least in corporate jobs.

#23 Closed mouths don’t get fed. Putting in the work? Don’t wait to be noticed. Bring that up every single chance you can and if it’s not getting you anywhere, jump ship.

#24 I've been working since I was 14. Now I'm Corporate America in various roles for over 2 decades. No one EVER says they regret not working harder, not doing more OT, or spending more time with their family. Do not give your personal time to your place of employment. I live by the "8 and skate" motto and LOVE detaching from this world. We literally spend more time with coworkers than our own fam.



Live to work or work to live?

#25 This year I asked for time off (no pay) and it was denied because it was too hard to replace me. So I gave my notice and said I’m willing to stay 2 months if I can get those two days off.



Took the time off, stayed two months. And they replaced me with 2 people lol. Two others left after I did.

#26 Lazy workers are the most efficient, they want to do as little as possible to get the same result.

#27 Being a convincing bullshi***r is more important than being a competently talented.



See Elon Musk.

#28 when you're new, you notice the "highschool cliques". pretty embarrassing.

#29 Never respond to emails too quickly. More often than not, this is the key to staying efficient while not being overloaded.

#30 You cannot get promoted if your performance is too good.

#31 When a project closes:

The non performers get rewarded.

The performers get punished.

The unassociated get raises.

The squeakiest wheel gets a promotion.

#32 I am 78 years old and I learned decades ago that every one can be replaced, even the higher-ups.

#33 the less you work,the more you get paid

#34 Race plays a factor and don’t anybody nobody tell you different.