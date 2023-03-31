Ever wished you knew something sooner? Something that would've made your life a tad easier, perhaps? 

We toil away at our jobs for the bulk of our lives, and it's no big news what kind of effect it has on our well-being. A discussion recently arose online – that garnered a whopping 115K upvotes – about the biggest lessons folks ever learned throughout their careers. And although the observations listed below will not make your retirement age come faster, taking a thing or two into consideration could definitely help you feel a little more in control!

35 Biggest Workplace Lessons Members Of This Online Group Ever Learned Do 1,000 tasks, and 999 of them are done perfectly, but guarantee the 1 that wasn’t perfect is the only task that will be talked about.

35 Biggest Workplace Lessons Members Of This Online Group Ever Learned The reward for good work is more work.

#3

35 Biggest Workplace Lessons Members Of This Online Group Ever Learned Lazy coworkers (probably) get paid as much as you.

Sinistrahaha , Pixabay Report

Laura Lett
Laura Lett
What if the lazy worker is the owner?

35 Biggest Workplace Lessons Members Of This Online Group Ever Learned Toxic work environments do not change. Get out quickly.

Doyle Alan
Doyle Alan
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I work in a very toxic environment that is thanks to just one person. When they were reported by numerous employees was told by the boss that they're retiring soon and it's cheaper to just wait it out. 19 more weeks. I hope I make it.

35 Biggest Workplace Lessons Members Of This Online Group Ever Learned I saw this over and over again. A productive employee gets buried and burnt out while the slackers enjoyed a work-life balance and smokes with the Boss.

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have to take up smoking then 🙄

35 Biggest Workplace Lessons Members Of This Online Group Ever Learned Once you have the job you no longer need to impress anyone so just do enough to not get fired

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Isn't that most people work just hard enough not to get fired and get paid just enough money not to quit?

35 Biggest Workplace Lessons Members Of This Online Group Ever Learned Work taught me that even if you report harassment by a coworker nothing will get done about it. I'm dealing with it right now and the guy keeps calling me a rat and threatening me.

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is fuqqed up. Get the Union involved?

35 Biggest Workplace Lessons Members Of This Online Group Ever Learned 80% of work is done by 20% of employees

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The 80% of employees doing 20% are the supervisors and management.

35 Biggest Workplace Lessons Members Of This Online Group Ever Learned Always get the promotion or raise in writing. Never trust a manager's hand shake.

Laura Lett
Laura Lett
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Always, get it in Written form ! Even if you say you trust the higher up. They can deny that anything is said or done.

35 Biggest Workplace Lessons Members Of This Online Group Ever Learned Standard technique is to do work quickly then play games for the rest of the day

smolspeedycats
smolspeedycats
Community Member
6 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Or to do most of the work, then decide to go take a lunch break, then get seduced by the elegant exterior of a lunch place where the bread basket alone costs more than your car and order a six-course meal and tell yourself "It's fine, I'll have leftovers" but every portion is asparagus foam and barely feels like food so you go order Mcdonalds and break down in the parking lot wondering why you're stuck in a soulless corporate job before going back to the workplace and eating soggy chicken nuggets while you complete the rest of the work until you head home, another piece taken out of your soul.

35 Biggest Workplace Lessons Members Of This Online Group Ever Learned if you leave earlier than the slow workers then you will be considered a lazy employee-regardless of output/efficiency/quality of work

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But... I leave early to make up for arriving late!

35 Biggest Workplace Lessons Members Of This Online Group Ever Learned We had a deadline to turn in our month's worth of work. My wife had previously worked there, and advised me to get my work done ahead of the deadlines, but be secretive about it, and turn it in at the end of the month. Worked like a charm.

Laura Lett
Laura Lett
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The wise man ,who actually listened to his wife.

35 Biggest Workplace Lessons Members Of This Online Group Ever Learned Loyalty is expected but not reciprocated.

Laura Lett
Laura Lett
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I was accused of stealing by the owner. Then I was expected to buy her a birthday gift,a week later. Nope

35 Biggest Workplace Lessons Members Of This Online Group Ever Learned You could fall over dead at work and the opening for your position will be posted the next day. If they decide to wait that long.

I work for a great company, I love working for this company. But even they won’t drag their feet in replacing me if something happens. In fact, I applied for my position before the person I replaced was officially fired.

35 Biggest Workplace Lessons Members Of This Online Group Ever Learned One of the earliest lessons imparted to me by an older co-worker in one of my first jobs was: "Never get good at something you hate doing. Once you're good at it, they'll never let you do anything else."

Weasel Wise
Weasel Wise
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And yet my mindless perfectionism wins again.

35 Biggest Workplace Lessons Members Of This Online Group Ever Learned This is probably going to get downvoted to oblivion, but:

You are your best advocate.

In non-Reddit-caricature workplaces, efficiency and additional responsibility are the only path to recognition and promotion - IF you advocate for yourself and ensure your current supervisor knows that you expect to be rewarded for the extra work you're taking on. It's only a punishment if you stay passive and eat it.

This only applies to exempt salaried positions. I don't know how things work in hourly or non-exempt.

sofacushionfort
sofacushionfort
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Every culture of self-promotion has an element of peer-denunciation. This is always phrased as “he’s a really great guy, but…” followed by a suggestion that advances your ambition cloaked in “what’s best for the organization.”

35 Biggest Workplace Lessons Members Of This Online Group Ever Learned Most employers would engage in slavery in an instant if it became acceptable again. They want soooooo badly to have your work for free (most minimum wage/entry level jobs)

Laura Lett
Laura Lett
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

35 Biggest Workplace Lessons Members Of This Online Group Ever Learned Nobody at work gives a s**t about your well-being. You have to be the one that looks out for yourself. Take the damn sick day and don’t feel bad about it. You got one life and trust once you die they’ll replace you before you’re even cold. Be happy.

Apatheist Account2
Apatheist Account2
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That really isn't true. I've had a couple of bosses who were extremely thoughtful and considerate of me and my well-being - one to the extent of getting the company to pay for some counselling to help me understand why I got stressed in certain situations (which I now understand, and how to cope with them). Sadly, it's quite a low percentage of bosses, but I'd like to think as a manager that I took a significant interest in my staff as people.

35 Biggest Workplace Lessons Members Of This Online Group Ever Learned The second they find out you know anything about computers, you are now IT for the entire department.

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In my younger years yes. I was barely 20, the others late 40's upwards. I was young therefore knew about computers and once I had proved I know more than them, like altering the size of a cell in Excel, I was the IT guru.

35 Biggest Workplace Lessons Members Of This Online Group Ever Learned People who add value to a business are given the opportunity to add more value. Any business worth running is on the lookout for more people able to add more value.

Now if you’re working your a*s off without ever reaching for opportunities, it’s like revving a chainsaw without ever setting it to wood. Of course you’re not going to get ahead.

If you’re working your a*s off and that business is run by s**tbags eager to exploit you, that’s like reviving a chainsaw and setting it to a rock or a car or a chain link fence. You’re in the wrong place. Go find a place where your tools are recognized for their worth. And for the love of money don’t rage quit, having a job is the best way to get a job.

But if the desire is to complain to comfort yourself to make it through the day, you can do that too. But you’re gonna have a lot more s****y days and a lot more s**t to talk about the unfair reasons other people get ahead while you don’t.

35 Biggest Workplace Lessons Members Of This Online Group Ever Learned When starting any new job. Make sure you do the same amount of work as your coworkers. There’s nothing like a new over achieving employees to p**s off all their coworkers by showing them up. And the boss will expect more from you forever. Slow down and don’t blow the curve.

Alyssa Phillips
Alyssa Phillips
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

One of my "old timers" at my last job told me not to "work (my)self out of work." Best advice ever. I now perform at 80% capacity, still do slightly better than average and don't burn myself out if there's a crunch and I have to put in extra effort.

35 Biggest Workplace Lessons Members Of This Online Group Ever Learned Confidence, and even over confidence, gets you further than hard work does. Perception is everything, the work matters the least. At least in corporate jobs.

35 Biggest Workplace Lessons Members Of This Online Group Ever Learned Closed mouths don’t get fed. Putting in the work? Don’t wait to be noticed. Bring that up every single chance you can and if it’s not getting you anywhere, jump ship.

Laura Lett
Laura Lett
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Before you jump that ship, be sure you have another ship ,to jump into...just saying.

I've been working since I was 14. Now I'm Corporate America in various roles for over 2 decades. No one EVER says they regret not working harder, not doing more OT, or spending more time with their family. Do not give your personal time to your place of employment. I live by the "8 and skate" motto and LOVE detaching from this world. We literally spend more time with coworkers than our own fam.

Live to work or work to live?

Laura Lett
Laura Lett
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Work to pay your bills. If you're expected to do more work, they need to pay for the time. Time and half on weekends and holidays! No exceptions, no excuses.!!

35 Biggest Workplace Lessons Members Of This Online Group Ever Learned This year I asked for time off (no pay) and it was denied because it was too hard to replace me. So I gave my notice and said I’m willing to stay 2 months if I can get those two days off.

Took the time off, stayed two months. And they replaced me with 2 people lol. Two others left after I did.

35 Biggest Workplace Lessons Members Of This Online Group Ever Learned Lazy workers are the most efficient, they want to do as little as possible to get the same result.

Laura Lett
Laura Lett
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They only use ten percent of the brain...

35 Biggest Workplace Lessons Members Of This Online Group Ever Learned Being a convincing bullshi***r is more important than being a competently talented.

See Elon Musk.

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hence the phrase b******t baffles brains.

35 Biggest Workplace Lessons Members Of This Online Group Ever Learned when you're new, you notice the "highschool cliques". pretty embarrassing.

Laura Lett
Laura Lett
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You mean who is a but kisser.

35 Biggest Workplace Lessons Members Of This Online Group Ever Learned Never respond to emails too quickly. More often than not, this is the key to staying efficient while not being overloaded.

Laura Lett
Laura Lett
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Let them wait, they don't like it ,too bad. If it's a boss that's using you., and your efforts for self promotion, let them come to you. Make them work for it. In my opinion....

35 Biggest Workplace Lessons Members Of This Online Group Ever Learned You cannot get promoted if your performance is too good.

Strings
Strings
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Had this happen at a previous job. Had the opportunity to jump to a different division making FAR more money, got blocked by my district manager as "too essential"

35 Biggest Workplace Lessons Members Of This Online Group Ever Learned When a project closes:
The non performers get rewarded.
The performers get punished.
The unassociated get raises.
The squeakiest wheel gets a promotion.

Laura Lett
Laura Lett
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If someone is a non performer, they need to be called out about it. If they want the pay they should do the work.

I am 78 years old and I learned decades ago that every one can be replaced, even the higher-ups.

the less you work,the more you get paid

Race plays a factor and don’t anybody nobody tell you different.

Apatheist Account2
Apatheist Account2
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Possibly lack of communication skills is a factor...

The dumbest people are usually managers

Laura Lett
Laura Lett
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don't get me started... please,I don't want to talk about it.

