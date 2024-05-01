30 People Answer “What Is The Biggest Culture Shock You Have Ever Witnessed?”
Travel enthusiasts would likely agree that one of the most interesting parts of traveling is getting acquainted with different cultures; and there sure are plenty of different ones. Boasting various unique customs, authentic languages and food traditions, among other things, some might be closer to what you’re used to, while getting acquainted with others might feel like stepping into a completely different world.
The latter is what netizens on X (formerly Twitter) have discussed when one user asked them about the biggest culture shocks they’ve ever witnessed. Quite a few people shared stories of what surprised them the most while immersed in one culture or another, ranging from food to language, to recycling and transportation-related matters. Curious to see what other culture shocks they’ve experienced? Wait no longer and scroll down to find their answers on the list below.
We have dinnertime at midday, lunchtime, and tea in the evening. And tea, the meal, is different to tea the drink. What's so difficult about that?
In Greece we go to the supermarket in sweats or leggings, but when we go shopping or for coffee we're dressed casually/relaxed but not overdressed. At least me and my friends.
NZ police only carry pepper spray and batons. They have tasers in a locked box in the car. I remember when a guy was threatening me with a machete on the street three police cars screamed up and three officers jumped out of each car with their their batons at the ready. They seemed a little disappointed I'd already talked the guy into sitting in his car and waiting for the police to arrive.
Here in Denmark a plastuc bag at the supermatket costs $.80 and it works great to cut down on plastic use most people bring their own reuseable bags.