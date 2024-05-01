ADVERTISEMENT

Travel enthusiasts would likely agree that one of the most interesting parts of traveling is getting acquainted with different cultures; and there sure are plenty of different ones. Boasting various unique customs, authentic languages and food traditions, among other things, some might be closer to what you’re used to, while getting acquainted with others might feel like stepping into a completely different world.

The latter is what netizens on X (formerly Twitter) have discussed when one user asked them about the biggest culture shocks they’ve ever witnessed. Quite a few people shared stories of what surprised them the most while immersed in one culture or another, ranging from food to language, to recycling and transportation-related matters. Curious to see what other culture shocks they’ve experienced? Wait no longer and scroll down to find their answers on the list below.

#1

Biggest-Culture-Shocks-Witnessed

mymarvelouslife

SCamp
SCamp
SCamp
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Weeeell, not quite silence, it is a mega city after all, but yes a packed train in peak hour Tokyo (and that IS packed let me tell you) can be remarkably quiet

#2

Biggest-Culture-Shocks-Witnessed

ThePlatfield

SCamp
SCamp
SCamp
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

$100 family membership per year in Victoria Australia - trip number and distance are unlimited no more to pay

#3

Biggest-Culture-Shocks-Witnessed

Juoi_

#4

Biggest-Culture-Shocks-Witnessed

Lovelyelmedina

Jennik
Jennik
Jennik
Community Member
21 minutes ago

If there were any graffiti it would probably be in English :-(

If there were any graffiti it would probably be in English :-(

#5

Biggest-Culture-Shocks-Witnessed

MaTnX

Jennik
Jennik
Jennik
Community Member
19 minutes ago

Of course they know their rights! There's a whacking great sign telling them!

Of course they know their rights! There's a whacking great sign telling them!

#6

Biggest-Culture-Shocks-Witnessed

Georgesketch

#7

Biggest-Culture-Shocks-Witnessed

zamani281

#8

Biggest-Culture-Shocks-Witnessed

Calypsoforte

SCamp
SCamp
SCamp
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Whaaaaat??? No! This one gets me. If I bring something to your house, it’s yours - that half packet of barbecue chips? Yours. Those 3 remaining beers in the 6-pack? Yours. That unopened box of chocolates? Yours (damn it)

#9

Biggest-Culture-Shocks-Witnessed

Geejeda

nathbp1 avatar
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We have dinnertime at midday, lunchtime, and tea in the evening. And tea, the meal, is different to tea the drink. What's so difficult about that?

#10

Biggest-Culture-Shocks-Witnessed

Jabeehah

#11

Biggest-Culture-Shocks-Witnessed

TanakaSDG

#12

Biggest-Culture-Shocks-Witnessed

lettersfromjuno

troufaki13
troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In Greece we go to the supermarket in sweats or leggings, but when we go shopping or for coffee we're dressed casually/relaxed but not overdressed. At least me and my friends.

#13

Biggest-Culture-Shocks-Witnessed

ohthreeone

#14

Biggest-Culture-Shocks-Witnessed

merahuelebicho

LAWLAWLAW
LAWLAWLAW
LAWLAWLAW
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In the UK we call them Lollipop ladies/men as the big sign they hold yup to stop traffic for the kids looks like a lollipop

#15

Biggest-Culture-Shocks-Witnessed

Suzuki_Bj

#16

Biggest-Culture-Shocks-Witnessed

ChitownCamille

Jennik
Jennik
Jennik
Community Member
13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

NZ police only carry pepper spray and batons. They have tasers in a locked box in the car. I remember when a guy was threatening me with a machete on the street three police cars screamed up and three officers jumped out of each car with their their batons at the ready. They seemed a little disappointed I'd already talked the guy into sitting in his car and waiting for the police to arrive.

#17

Biggest-Culture-Shocks-Witnessed

Comeback_snarky

SCamp
SCamp
SCamp
Community Member
18 minutes ago

Don't have light to store milk? 🤔 I don't get it

Don’t have light to store milk? 🤔 I don’t get it

#18

Biggest-Culture-Shocks-Witnessed

Jr3d__

#19

Biggest-Culture-Shocks-Witnessed

asemota

#20

Biggest-Culture-Shocks-Witnessed

WaikiHarnais

#21

Biggest-Culture-Shocks-Witnessed

nuffsaidny

#22

Biggest-Culture-Shocks-Witnessed

boysmom4306

#23

Biggest-Culture-Shocks-Witnessed

LeyonNell

Michael Olsen
Michael Olsen
Michael Olsen
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Here in Denmark a plastuc bag at the supermatket costs $.80 and it works great to cut down on plastic use most people bring their own reuseable bags.

#24

Biggest-Culture-Shocks-Witnessed

theobromic_

SCamp
SCamp
SCamp
Community Member
16 minutes ago

And this is strange because … ? (Non American thinking I do this too)

And this is strange because … ? (Non American thinking I do this too)

#25

Biggest-Culture-Shocks-Witnessed

simsimmaaz

#26

Biggest-Culture-Shocks-Witnessed

Spend0Gustav0

#27

Biggest-Culture-Shocks-Witnessed

A_Abby_Abi

#28

Biggest-Culture-Shocks-Witnessed

mainat

#29

Biggest-Culture-Shocks-Witnessed

harrystark96

#30

Biggest-Culture-Shocks-Witnessed

munachimzo

