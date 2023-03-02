While OG dads will always be our favorite, just for the sake of fun, let’s take a look at some of the best TV dads as ranked by people on this Reddit thread. Sure, they are scripted, and yes, they are not real. However, their dad qualities shine so hard that some of them can be named the most iconic father figures to have ever existed. So, why don’t we take a look at people’s choices for best dads on TV? 

Right, so for starters, we have to give a disclaimer - not all of these iconic characters are actually human. Now, this might make you think that an animated character could be absolutely whatever the creators wish them to be and that it’s an unfair competition. Yet again, the creators have put so much thought into creating these father figures that we cannot help but fall in love with them and look at them as if they were real-life parents to the little rascals in their cartoon worlds. But, since this list is primarily about TV series, you can also be pretty sure that you’ll find actors portraying everyone’s beloved, probably the best dads ever (just don’t tell our own dads that we said this!). So yeah, there’s Uncle Phil, Gomez Addams (now that’s a wholesome father figure!), Captain Ben Sisko, and many more featured on our list, and once you’ve taken a look at all of these submissions, you might want to do a rerun of half of the series mentioned here, just for these awesome dads!

So, ready to meet the best TV dads of all time? If so, you know the drill! One thing, though, these dads are ranked based on their rankings on the Reddit thread that we mentioned earlier, but if you disagree with the positions, give your favorite TV dads a vote! 

#1

Terry Jeffords – Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Terry Jeffords – Brooklyn Nine-Nine

highahindahsky replied: 
"He is a dad to Cagney, Lacey and Ava but Holt is a dad to Amy and Jake"

wary_cactus Report

11points
POST
#2

Bob Belcher – Bob's Burgers

Bob Belcher – Bob's Burgers

mahoujosei100 replied:
"He learned all of the Equestranauts lore and then infiltrated a brony convention— in costume— just to get Tina’s pony doll back."

International-Roll27 Report

10points
POST
#3

Phil Dunphy – Modern Family

Phil Dunphy – Modern Family

plantznpupz420 replied:
"The episode where Haley was asleep in her room and he thought she ran off. SENDS ME INTO TEARS. He reminds me a little of my dad and that episode just sent me lol. Such a great dad."

OakNogg Report

10points
POST
#4

Eddard Stark – Game Of Thrones

Eddard Stark – Game Of Thrones

gourmandais replied: 
"I'd agree but a good father keeps his head in every situation."

Rotterdammer__ Report

10points
POST
#5

Hank Hill – King Of The Hill

Hank Hill – King Of The Hill

MisterShneeebly replied: 
"I love that Hank feels like such a real guy. He doesn’t naturally get Bobby in a lot of ways, but unlike his own father, he accepts Bobby for who he is and works on coming to terms with it rather than trying to change others."

0c70pus_0f_d3sp41r Report

10points
POST
#6

Bandit Heeler – Bluey

Bandit Heeler – Bluey

Gingerinotrio replied: 
"Best Dad. Best Husband. All the way."

AlisonSandraGator Report

9points
POST
#7

Uncle Iroh – Avatar: The Last Airbender Season

Uncle Iroh – Avatar: The Last Airbender Season

FireFighterP55 replied:
"Iroh letting Zuko do basically whatever he wanted before we learned of his scar, really highlighted how much of a saint he was to Zuko's life. Didn't seem like good parenting at first glance, but it showed how hard Iroh was trying to be the father Zuko deserved.
And there's of course him finally putting his foot down in Season 2. That wasn't just him helping guide Zuko, that was him not wanting to lose another son.
'I'm begging you, Prince Zuko! Who are YOU and what do YOU want?'"

briareus08 Report

9points
POST
#8

Jack Pearson – This Is Us

Jack Pearson – This Is Us

couldnt_thinkofapun Report

9points
POST
#9

Joel Miller – The Last Of Us

Joel Miller – The Last Of Us

kapp92 Report

9points
POST
#10

Homer Simpson – The Simpsons

Homer Simpson – The Simpsons

"I know this is gonna be controversial, but I’ve rewatched the show SO MANY TIMES (it’s my fav of all times) and even though he does so many stupid things, at the end of the day he just wants their kids to be happy and not make the same mistakes his dad made with him.
Also, I THRIVE for the chapter where he’s remembering when Maggie was born, and he was having a harsh time with work. At the end the kids ask where are all of Maggie’s photos and he says that they are where he needs them while showing that he had them at the plant covering a sign that has “do it for her” written on it with the pics."

sophiaslater Report

8points
POST
#11

Donald Duck – DuckTales

Donald Duck – DuckTales

"I know he's the boys' uncle, but he is a great parent. He protects the boys like his own kids and is willing to risk his own safety for them. Even tho he is literally the unluckiest duck out there, he would do anything for Huey, Dewy and Louie."

AmaPanAce Report

8points
POST
#12

Arthur Weasley – Harry Potter

Arthur Weasley – Harry Potter

Jarl_Torulf replied: 
"What is your life's ambition?"
"To find out how airplanes stay up."

Jarl_Torulf Report

8points
POST
#13

Wyatt Teller – The Big Bang Theory

Wyatt Teller – The Big Bang Theory

 "I’ve seen you do a lot worse with a lot of stupider"

Beckyd123 Report

8points
POST
#14

Fred Andrews – Riverdale

Fred Andrews – Riverdale

Report

8points
POST
#15

Uncle Phil – The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Club

Uncle Phil – The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Club

BlueFlagHonestly replied:
"First things first Rest In Peace Uncle Phil."

Sagranda Report

7points
POST
#16

Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz – Phineas And Ferb

Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz – Phineas And Ferb

"Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz. Sure, he's evil, but he loves his daughter. He will spend decades hunting down a rare doll just because she once said that she wanted it. He'll also zap an older guy into another dimension for hitting on her."

TechyDad Report

7points
POST
#17

Dan Conner – Roseanne

Dan Conner – Roseanne

"He gained so much respect from me when he stood up for Jackie when her boyfriend beat her. Plus, I just really love John Goodman."

daddyspader Report

7points
POST
#18

Captain Ben Sisko – Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

Captain Ben Sisko – Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

Adventurous-Till2924 replied: 
"He's wasn't just Jake's dad. He was a dad to everyone on that station."

WARMASTER5000 Report

7points
POST
#19

Randall Pearson – This Is Us

Randall Pearson – This Is Us

couldnt_thinkofapun Report

7points
POST
#20

Rupert Giles – Buffy The Vampire Slayer

Rupert Giles – Buffy The Vampire Slayer

nohbdyshero replied:
"Very true except for the episode where he poisoned her to take away her power for a test. But in the end, he told the council to screw right off."

anotherorphan Report

7points
POST
#21

Tim Taylor – Home Improvement

Tim Taylor – Home Improvement

Ladybugsrred Report

7points
POST
#22

Jack Geller – Friends

Jack Geller – Friends

reddit.com Report

7points
POST
#23

Jay Pritchett – Modern Family

Jay Pritchett – Modern Family

Report

7points
POST
#24

Tim Lockwood – Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs

Tim Lockwood – Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs

Report

7points
POST
#25

Earl Devereaux – Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs

Earl Devereaux – Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs

Report

7points
POST
#26

Gomez Addams – The Addams Family

Gomez Addams – The Addams Family

frabjous_goat replied:
"In the 1960s series, when it was time to send the children to school, Gomez was reluctant to do it, because he'd miss them running around the house all day. Morticia reasoned with him that the kids needed an education, but he was worried and pacing the whole day. I loved that so much. Usually, moms were (and still are) the only ones presented as having that kind of attachment to their kids. Dads just want to be with their children, too."

Back2Bach Report

6points
POST
#27

Commander Adama – Battlestar Galactica

Commander Adama – Battlestar Galactica

"He would have stayed in that system forever to find his son."

capilot Report

6points
POST
#28

Keith Mars – Veronica Mars

Keith Mars – Veronica Mars

theevilgiraffe replied:
"The best father-daughter relationship on TV. Love them so so much!"

procrastinatorsuprem Report

6points
POST
#29

Andy Griffith – The Andy Griffith Show

Andy Griffith – The Andy Griffith Show

AtheneSchmidt said: 
"Opie Tayler would never have turned into such a great kid without his Pa."
LanceFree replied: 
"Five or six years ago, Ron Howard’s real dad died, and I was certain he had died years before that. Nope, I was thinking of Andy."

AtheneSchmidt Report

6points
POST
#30

Alan Matthews – Boy Meets World

Alan Matthews – Boy Meets World

bohdiandneeka replied: 
"Absolutely! What a solid, realistic(ish), role model."

Orin_Kel Report

6points
POST
#31

Dr. Jason Seaver – Growing Pains

Dr. Jason Seaver – Growing Pains

woolalaoc replied: 
"I loved his "my kids aren't perfect" approach to parenting. him and dan corner."

I_AM_METALUNA Report

6points
POST
#32

Carl Winslow – Family Matters

Carl Winslow – Family Matters

colmatrix33 replied: 
"Yes. The man is literally in a commercial as the Prototypical TV dad!"

Liquid_machine81 Report

6points
POST
#33

Sandy Cohen – The O.C

Sandy Cohen – The O.C

inspirationalravioli replied: 
"YES!! His eyebrows alone could parent me better than my real dad."

groovyusername Report

6points
POST
#34

Steven Keaton – Family Ties

Steven Keaton – Family Ties

pub000 replied:
"This was the first TV dad that popped into my head when I read the question. Now I need to google where I can watch Family Ties episodes."

Waytooofunny Report

6points
POST
#35

Red Foreman – That '70s Show

Red Foreman – That '70s Show

TheKilmerman replied: 
"Absolutely. As hard and tough as he is and as much as he liked to complain about it, he opened his home to the kids and even took them in when they had nowhere to turn to."

occamhanlon Report

6points
POST
#36

Adam Braverman – Parenthood

Adam Braverman – Parenthood

IlaDC Report

6points
POST
#37

Al Bundy – Married With Children

Al Bundy – Married With Children

shurdi3 replied: 
"That's Al four touchdowns in a single game Bundy to you!"

ACME_Coyote Report

6points
POST
#38

Charles Ingalls – Little House On The Prairie

Charles Ingalls – Little House On The Prairie

"Hard worker, builder, farmer, survivor. Oh and kind and sweet husband!"

cre8magic Report

6points
POST
#39

Randy Marsh – South Park

Randy Marsh – South Park

"My spirit animal."

reddit.com Report

6points
POST
#40

Hal – Malcolm In The Middle

Hal – Malcolm In The Middle

iwant_torebuild replied: 
"Hal was a very good father in the sense he loved his boys... But NOT a good father in many other ways. I mean he didn't even know he switched Jamie at the park for another baby lol. But he tried his best. However, his marriage is something to be envied."

PrincessBambi_2000 Report

5points
POST
#41

Maes Hughes – Fullmetal Alchemist

Maes Hughes – Fullmetal Alchemist

Space_Ferroth replied: 
"It's a terrible day for rain."

hib1scus Report

5points
POST
#42

Danny Tanner – Full House

Danny Tanner – Full House

beekee404 replied: 
"I feel like he's the normal amount of typical overprotective but still trusting towards his kids. I know people may cringe at the sappy scenes with the background music but I personally really appreciate that kind of wholesomeness."

Pancakesthebunny Report

5points
POST
#43

Eric Taylor – Friday Night Lights

Eric Taylor – Friday Night Lights

"Served as a fair-but-firm father figure for like half of the Dillon Panthers and the East Dillon Lions."

Occasionally_Girly Report

5points
POST
#44

Burt Hummel – Glee

Burt Hummel – Glee

"Overwhelmingly supportive of his son, but not afraid to set him straight if he was in the wrong."

familiar_face Report

5points
POST

