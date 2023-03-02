44 Of The Best TV Dads As Ranked By People On The Internet
While OG dads will always be our favorite, just for the sake of fun, let’s take a look at some of the best TV dads as ranked by people on this Reddit thread. Sure, they are scripted, and yes, they are not real. However, their dad qualities shine so hard that some of them can be named the most iconic father figures to have ever existed. So, why don’t we take a look at people’s choices for best dads on TV?
Right, so for starters, we have to give a disclaimer - not all of these iconic characters are actually human. Now, this might make you think that an animated character could be absolutely whatever the creators wish them to be and that it’s an unfair competition. Yet again, the creators have put so much thought into creating these father figures that we cannot help but fall in love with them and look at them as if they were real-life parents to the little rascals in their cartoon worlds. But, since this list is primarily about TV series, you can also be pretty sure that you’ll find actors portraying everyone’s beloved, probably the best dads ever (just don’t tell our own dads that we said this!). So yeah, there’s Uncle Phil, Gomez Addams (now that’s a wholesome father figure!), Captain Ben Sisko, and many more featured on our list, and once you’ve taken a look at all of these submissions, you might want to do a rerun of half of the series mentioned here, just for these awesome dads!
So, ready to meet the best TV dads of all time? If so, you know the drill! One thing, though, these dads are ranked based on their rankings on the Reddit thread that we mentioned earlier, but if you disagree with the positions, give your favorite TV dads a vote!
Terry Jeffords – Brooklyn Nine-Nine
highahindahsky replied:
"He is a dad to Cagney, Lacey and Ava but Holt is a dad to Amy and Jake"
Bob Belcher – Bob's Burgers
mahoujosei100 replied:
"He learned all of the Equestranauts lore and then infiltrated a brony convention— in costume— just to get Tina’s pony doll back."
Phil Dunphy – Modern Family
plantznpupz420 replied:
"The episode where Haley was asleep in her room and he thought she ran off. SENDS ME INTO TEARS. He reminds me a little of my dad and that episode just sent me lol. Such a great dad."
Eddard Stark – Game Of Thrones
gourmandais replied:
"I'd agree but a good father keeps his head in every situation."
Hank Hill – King Of The Hill
MisterShneeebly replied:
"I love that Hank feels like such a real guy. He doesn’t naturally get Bobby in a lot of ways, but unlike his own father, he accepts Bobby for who he is and works on coming to terms with it rather than trying to change others."
Bandit Heeler – Bluey
Gingerinotrio replied:
"Best Dad. Best Husband. All the way."
Uncle Iroh – Avatar: The Last Airbender Season
FireFighterP55 replied:
"Iroh letting Zuko do basically whatever he wanted before we learned of his scar, really highlighted how much of a saint he was to Zuko's life. Didn't seem like good parenting at first glance, but it showed how hard Iroh was trying to be the father Zuko deserved.
And there's of course him finally putting his foot down in Season 2. That wasn't just him helping guide Zuko, that was him not wanting to lose another son.
'I'm begging you, Prince Zuko! Who are YOU and what do YOU want?'"
Jack Pearson – This Is Us
Joel Miller – The Last Of Us
Homer Simpson – The Simpsons
"I know this is gonna be controversial, but I’ve rewatched the show SO MANY TIMES (it’s my fav of all times) and even though he does so many stupid things, at the end of the day he just wants their kids to be happy and not make the same mistakes his dad made with him.
Also, I THRIVE for the chapter where he’s remembering when Maggie was born, and he was having a harsh time with work. At the end the kids ask where are all of Maggie’s photos and he says that they are where he needs them while showing that he had them at the plant covering a sign that has “do it for her” written on it with the pics."
Donald Duck – DuckTales
"I know he's the boys' uncle, but he is a great parent. He protects the boys like his own kids and is willing to risk his own safety for them. Even tho he is literally the unluckiest duck out there, he would do anything for Huey, Dewy and Louie."
Arthur Weasley – Harry Potter
Jarl_Torulf replied:
"What is your life's ambition?"
"To find out how airplanes stay up."
Wyatt Teller – The Big Bang Theory
"I’ve seen you do a lot worse with a lot of stupider"
Fred Andrews – Riverdale
Uncle Phil – The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Club
BlueFlagHonestly replied:
"First things first Rest In Peace Uncle Phil."
Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz – Phineas And Ferb
"Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz. Sure, he's evil, but he loves his daughter. He will spend decades hunting down a rare doll just because she once said that she wanted it. He'll also zap an older guy into another dimension for hitting on her."
Dan Conner – Roseanne
"He gained so much respect from me when he stood up for Jackie when her boyfriend beat her. Plus, I just really love John Goodman."
Captain Ben Sisko – Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Adventurous-Till2924 replied:
"He's wasn't just Jake's dad. He was a dad to everyone on that station."
Randall Pearson – This Is Us
Rupert Giles – Buffy The Vampire Slayer
nohbdyshero replied:
"Very true except for the episode where he poisoned her to take away her power for a test. But in the end, he told the council to screw right off."
Tim Taylor – Home Improvement
Jack Geller – Friends
Jay Pritchett – Modern Family
Tim Lockwood – Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs
Earl Devereaux – Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs
Gomez Addams – The Addams Family
frabjous_goat replied:
"In the 1960s series, when it was time to send the children to school, Gomez was reluctant to do it, because he'd miss them running around the house all day. Morticia reasoned with him that the kids needed an education, but he was worried and pacing the whole day. I loved that so much. Usually, moms were (and still are) the only ones presented as having that kind of attachment to their kids. Dads just want to be with their children, too."
Commander Adama – Battlestar Galactica
"He would have stayed in that system forever to find his son."
Keith Mars – Veronica Mars
theevilgiraffe replied:
"The best father-daughter relationship on TV. Love them so so much!"
Andy Griffith – The Andy Griffith Show
AtheneSchmidt said:
"Opie Tayler would never have turned into such a great kid without his Pa."
LanceFree replied:
"Five or six years ago, Ron Howard’s real dad died, and I was certain he had died years before that. Nope, I was thinking of Andy."
Alan Matthews – Boy Meets World
bohdiandneeka replied:
"Absolutely! What a solid, realistic(ish), role model."
Dr. Jason Seaver – Growing Pains
woolalaoc replied:
"I loved his "my kids aren't perfect" approach to parenting. him and dan corner."
Carl Winslow – Family Matters
colmatrix33 replied:
"Yes. The man is literally in a commercial as the Prototypical TV dad!"
Sandy Cohen – The O.C
inspirationalravioli replied:
"YES!! His eyebrows alone could parent me better than my real dad."
Steven Keaton – Family Ties
pub000 replied:
"This was the first TV dad that popped into my head when I read the question. Now I need to google where I can watch Family Ties episodes."
Red Foreman – That '70s Show
TheKilmerman replied:
"Absolutely. As hard and tough as he is and as much as he liked to complain about it, he opened his home to the kids and even took them in when they had nowhere to turn to."
Adam Braverman – Parenthood
Al Bundy – Married With Children
shurdi3 replied:
"That's Al four touchdowns in a single game Bundy to you!"
Charles Ingalls – Little House On The Prairie
"Hard worker, builder, farmer, survivor. Oh and kind and sweet husband!"
Randy Marsh – South Park
"My spirit animal."
Hal – Malcolm In The Middle
iwant_torebuild replied:
"Hal was a very good father in the sense he loved his boys... But NOT a good father in many other ways. I mean he didn't even know he switched Jamie at the park for another baby lol. But he tried his best. However, his marriage is something to be envied."
Maes Hughes – Fullmetal Alchemist
Space_Ferroth replied:
"It's a terrible day for rain."
Danny Tanner – Full House
beekee404 replied:
"I feel like he's the normal amount of typical overprotective but still trusting towards his kids. I know people may cringe at the sappy scenes with the background music but I personally really appreciate that kind of wholesomeness."
Eric Taylor – Friday Night Lights
"Served as a fair-but-firm father figure for like half of the Dillon Panthers and the East Dillon Lions."
Burt Hummel – Glee
"Overwhelmingly supportive of his son, but not afraid to set him straight if he was in the wrong."