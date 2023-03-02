While OG dads will always be our favorite, just for the sake of fun, let’s take a look at some of the best TV dads as ranked by people on this Reddit thread. Sure, they are scripted, and yes, they are not real. However, their dad qualities shine so hard that some of them can be named the most iconic father figures to have ever existed. So, why don’t we take a look at people’s choices for best dads on TV?

Right, so for starters, we have to give a disclaimer - not all of these iconic characters are actually human. Now, this might make you think that an animated character could be absolutely whatever the creators wish them to be and that it’s an unfair competition. Yet again, the creators have put so much thought into creating these father figures that we cannot help but fall in love with them and look at them as if they were real-life parents to the little rascals in their cartoon worlds. But, since this list is primarily about TV series, you can also be pretty sure that you’ll find actors portraying everyone’s beloved, probably the best dads ever (just don’t tell our own dads that we said this!). So yeah, there’s Uncle Phil, Gomez Addams (now that’s a wholesome father figure!), Captain Ben Sisko, and many more featured on our list, and once you’ve taken a look at all of these submissions, you might want to do a rerun of half of the series mentioned here, just for these awesome dads!

So, ready to meet the best TV dads of all time? If so, you know the drill! One thing, though, these dads are ranked based on their rankings on the Reddit thread that we mentioned earlier, but if you disagree with the positions, give your favorite TV dads a vote!