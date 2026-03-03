ADVERTISEMENT

We all know that being in a relationship comes with plenty of funny, awkward, sweet – and sometimes completely absurd – moments. Illustrator Bonnie Pang has a talent for turning those everyday experiences into relatable comics that couples all over the world instantly see themselves in.

The Hong Kong–based artist is the creator of the beloved webcomic “IT Guy & Art Girl,” a series inspired by her real-life relationship with her husband, who works as a software engineer. The contrast between her creative world as an artist and his logical life in tech turned out to be the perfect recipe for hilarious and heartwarming stories.

In this post, we’ve selected 50 of the funniest comics from the series, highlighting the humor, warmth, and relatable situations that our readers loved most in the previous features about this artist.

More info: Instagram | x.com | Facebook | bonniepangart.com | webtoons.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

We Selected 50 Of The Funniest “It Guy & Art Girl” Relationship Comics By Bonnie Pang

bonniepangart Report

18points
POST
billswallow_1 avatar
Bill Swallow
Bill Swallow
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love the expression on the kitty's face!

4
4points
reply
View more comments
RELATED:
    #2

    We Selected 50 Of The Funniest “It Guy & Art Girl” Relationship Comics By Bonnie Pang

    bonniepangart Report

    13points
    POST
    #3

    We Selected 50 Of The Funniest “It Guy & Art Girl” Relationship Comics By Bonnie Pang

    bonniepangart Report

    13points
    POST
    #4

    We Selected 50 Of The Funniest “It Guy & Art Girl” Relationship Comics By Bonnie Pang

    bonniepangart Report

    12points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's on a need to know basis.

    2
    2points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    We Selected 50 Of The Funniest “It Guy & Art Girl” Relationship Comics By Bonnie Pang

    bonniepangart Report

    10points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Keep it warm until the cat moves.

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    We Selected 50 Of The Funniest “It Guy & Art Girl” Relationship Comics By Bonnie Pang

    bonniepangart Report

    10points
    POST
    #7

    We Selected 50 Of The Funniest “It Guy & Art Girl” Relationship Comics By Bonnie Pang

    bonniepangart Report

    10points
    POST
    #8

    We Selected 50 Of The Funniest “It Guy & Art Girl” Relationship Comics By Bonnie Pang

    bonniepangart Report

    10points
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is that a *dog*, or a *lamb*?

    2
    2points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    We Selected 50 Of The Funniest “It Guy & Art Girl” Relationship Comics By Bonnie Pang

    bonniepangart Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    We Selected 50 Of The Funniest “It Guy & Art Girl” Relationship Comics By Bonnie Pang

    bonniepangart Report

    10points
    POST
    #11

    We Selected 50 Of The Funniest “It Guy & Art Girl” Relationship Comics By Bonnie Pang

    bonniepangart Report

    9points
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wait a few more years, they'll get there.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #12

    We Selected 50 Of The Funniest “It Guy & Art Girl” Relationship Comics By Bonnie Pang

    bonniepangart Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    We Selected 50 Of The Funniest “It Guy & Art Girl” Relationship Comics By Bonnie Pang

    bonniepangart Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    We Selected 50 Of The Funniest “It Guy & Art Girl” Relationship Comics By Bonnie Pang

    bonniepangart Report

    9points
    POST
    #15

    We Selected 50 Of The Funniest “It Guy & Art Girl” Relationship Comics By Bonnie Pang

    bonniepangart Report

    8points
    POST
    #16

    We Selected 50 Of The Funniest “It Guy & Art Girl” Relationship Comics By Bonnie Pang

    bonniepangart Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    We Selected 50 Of The Funniest “It Guy & Art Girl” Relationship Comics By Bonnie Pang

    bonniepangart Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    We Selected 50 Of The Funniest “It Guy & Art Girl” Relationship Comics By Bonnie Pang

    bonniepangart Report

    8points
    POST
    #19

    We Selected 50 Of The Funniest “It Guy & Art Girl” Relationship Comics By Bonnie Pang

    bonniepangart Report

    8points
    POST
    #20

    We Selected 50 Of The Funniest “It Guy & Art Girl” Relationship Comics By Bonnie Pang

    bonniepangart Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    We Selected 50 Of The Funniest “It Guy & Art Girl” Relationship Comics By Bonnie Pang

    bonniepangart Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    We Selected 50 Of The Funniest “It Guy & Art Girl” Relationship Comics By Bonnie Pang

    bonniepangart Report

    7points
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For people who only watch movies or read books once, I ask them if they only listen to their favorite songs once.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #23

    We Selected 50 Of The Funniest “It Guy & Art Girl” Relationship Comics By Bonnie Pang

    bonniepangart Report

    7points
    POST
    #24

    We Selected 50 Of The Funniest “It Guy & Art Girl” Relationship Comics By Bonnie Pang

    bonniepangart Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    We Selected 50 Of The Funniest “It Guy & Art Girl” Relationship Comics By Bonnie Pang

    bonniepangart Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    We Selected 50 Of The Funniest “It Guy & Art Girl” Relationship Comics By Bonnie Pang

    bonniepangart Report

    6points
    POST
    #27

    We Selected 50 Of The Funniest “It Guy & Art Girl” Relationship Comics By Bonnie Pang

    bonniepangart Report

    6points
    POST
    #28

    We Selected 50 Of The Funniest “It Guy & Art Girl” Relationship Comics By Bonnie Pang

    bonniepangart Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    We Selected 50 Of The Funniest “It Guy & Art Girl” Relationship Comics By Bonnie Pang

    bonniepangart Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    We Selected 50 Of The Funniest “It Guy & Art Girl” Relationship Comics By Bonnie Pang

    bonniepangart Report

    6points
    POST
    #31

    We Selected 50 Of The Funniest “It Guy & Art Girl” Relationship Comics By Bonnie Pang

    bonniepangart Report

    6points
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ... Is that a pet, or a plush toy?

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    We Selected 50 Of The Funniest “It Guy & Art Girl” Relationship Comics By Bonnie Pang

    bonniepangart Report

    6points
    POST
    #33

    We Selected 50 Of The Funniest “It Guy & Art Girl” Relationship Comics By Bonnie Pang

    bonniepangart Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    We Selected 50 Of The Funniest “It Guy & Art Girl” Relationship Comics By Bonnie Pang

    bonniepangart Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #35

    We Selected 50 Of The Funniest “It Guy & Art Girl” Relationship Comics By Bonnie Pang

    bonniepangart Report

    6points
    POST
    #36

    We Selected 50 Of The Funniest “It Guy & Art Girl” Relationship Comics By Bonnie Pang

    bonniepangart Report

    5points
    POST
    #37

    We Selected 50 Of The Funniest “It Guy & Art Girl” Relationship Comics By Bonnie Pang

    bonniepangart Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    We Selected 50 Of The Funniest “It Guy & Art Girl” Relationship Comics By Bonnie Pang

    bonniepangart Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #39

    We Selected 50 Of The Funniest “It Guy & Art Girl” Relationship Comics By Bonnie Pang

    bonniepangart Report

    5points
    POST
    #40

    We Selected 50 Of The Funniest “It Guy & Art Girl” Relationship Comics By Bonnie Pang

    bonniepangart Report

    5points
    POST
    #41

    We Selected 50 Of The Funniest “It Guy & Art Girl” Relationship Comics By Bonnie Pang

    bonniepangart Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    We Selected 50 Of The Funniest “It Guy & Art Girl” Relationship Comics By Bonnie Pang

    bonniepangart Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #43

    We Selected 50 Of The Funniest “It Guy & Art Girl” Relationship Comics By Bonnie Pang

    bonniepangart Report

    5points
    POST
    #44

    We Selected 50 Of The Funniest “It Guy & Art Girl” Relationship Comics By Bonnie Pang

    bonniepangart Report

    4points
    POST
    #45

    We Selected 50 Of The Funniest “It Guy & Art Girl” Relationship Comics By Bonnie Pang

    bonniepangart Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    We Selected 50 Of The Funniest “It Guy & Art Girl” Relationship Comics By Bonnie Pang

    bonniepangart Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #47

    We Selected 50 Of The Funniest “It Guy & Art Girl” Relationship Comics By Bonnie Pang

    bonniepangart Report

    4points
    POST
    #48

    We Selected 50 Of The Funniest “It Guy & Art Girl” Relationship Comics By Bonnie Pang

    bonniepangart Report

    4points
    POST
    #49

    We Selected 50 Of The Funniest “It Guy & Art Girl” Relationship Comics By Bonnie Pang

    bonniepangart Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    We Selected 50 Of The Funniest “It Guy & Art Girl” Relationship Comics By Bonnie Pang

    bonniepangart Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!