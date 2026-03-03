ADVERTISEMENT

We all know that being in a relationship comes with plenty of funny, awkward, sweet – and sometimes completely absurd – moments. Illustrator Bonnie Pang has a talent for turning those everyday experiences into relatable comics that couples all over the world instantly see themselves in.

The Hong Kong–based artist is the creator of the beloved webcomic “IT Guy & Art Girl,” a series inspired by her real-life relationship with her husband, who works as a software engineer. The contrast between her creative world as an artist and his logical life in tech turned out to be the perfect recipe for hilarious and heartwarming stories.

In this post, we’ve selected 50 of the funniest comics from the series, highlighting the humor, warmth, and relatable situations that our readers loved most in the previous features about this artist.

More info: Instagram | x.com | Facebook | bonniepangart.com | webtoons.com