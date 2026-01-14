ADVERTISEMENT

We all know relatable comics hit differently, right? But being relatable is one thing – being 100% real, even when it’s a little… inappropriate, is another. Only a few artists have the courage to go that far, openly sharing moments and thoughts we all experience. Some readers might instantly recognize themselves, while others may hesitate to admit it – but deep down, we can all relate. We’re just a bit embarrassed to say it out loud.

Now that we’ve gotten that off our chests, it’s time to invite you to scroll through a new post from our “Best of” series. This time, we’re spotlighting the extremely honest (and delightfully spicy!) work of The RedDot, an artist many of you already know. So if you know, you know… enjoy this wild and unfiltered ride.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | youtube.com | x.com | thereddotcomics.com

#1

Comic artist working at a digital drawing desk with a small dog, featuring bold and unfiltered RedDot comics style.

the__reddot



marcorichter_1
Floeckchen
Floeckchen
Community Member
25 minutes ago

According to the scribbles she allready knew how it would end




    #2

    Woman in a bold and unfiltered comic from The RedDot, holding groceries and reacting to people asking for signatures and donations.

    the__reddot

    
    
    #3

    Comic from The RedDot showing a mermaid and sea witch with bold dialogue about self-esteem and love.

    the__reddot

    
    
    marcorichter_1
    Floeckchen
    Floeckchen
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago

    That's a common misconception. Ariel was fascinated with humans and wanted to be part of them way before she even met Eric.

    
    
    
    #4

    Comic strip from The RedDot showing a woman and her cat in bed, highlighting community-loved bold and unfiltered comics.

    the__reddot

    
    
    #5

    Four-panel bold comic from The RedDot showing two characters discussing a quirky outfit with pockets, featuring unfiltered humor.

    the__reddot

    
    
    multanocte
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago

    I should have been born a kangaroo because then I would have had a pocket. :-(

    
    
    
    #6

    Comic from The RedDot showing a doctor asking a patient about menstrual cycles with an alligator in the exam room.

    the__reddot

    
    
    #7

    Bold and unfiltered comic strip featuring a humorous biblical scene from The RedDot community collection.

    the__reddot

    
    
    #8

    Comic from The RedDot showing a woman drinking tequila potion to feel confident, portrayed in bold and unfiltered style.

    the__reddot

    
    
    #9

    Skeleton mother and child comic scene with spooky chiropractor visit, featuring bold and unfiltered RedDot comics style.

    the__reddot

    
    
    #10

    Comic strip featuring bold and unfiltered cats with humorous expressions from The RedDot community collection.

    the__reddot

    
    
    #11

    A bold and unfiltered comic showing a woman removing her dress and Spanx, revealing a humorous transformation.

    the__reddot

    
    
    #12

    Comic strip from The RedDot showing a man trying to kiss a woman to break a spell with bold and unfiltered humor.

    the__reddot

    
    
    gaurangiawasthi
    Gaurangi Awasthi
    Gaurangi Awasthi
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    That escalated... Quickly

    
    #13

    Bold and unfiltered comic strip from The RedDot showing a character making a tough decision with humorous twist.

    the__reddot

    
    
    #14

    Comic from The RedDot showing a woman flirting with a hooded figure in a kitchen setting with a toaster.

    the__reddot

    
    
    gaurangiawasthi
    Gaurangi Awasthi
    Gaurangi Awasthi
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago

    I would too 😆 who doesn't love masked dangerous men.... Right?

    
    
    
    #15

    Bold and unfiltered comics from The RedDot community depicting humorous and dark cartoon scenes with exaggerated expressions.

    the__reddot

    
    
    #16

    A bold and unfiltered comic from The RedDot showing a couple and a mysterious figure in a humorous living room scene.

    the__reddot

    
    
    #17

    Comic from The RedDot showing a woman discussing community reactions to her bold and unfiltered comics.

    the__reddot

    
    
    #18

    Comic from The RedDot showing two armored characters and a knight with glowing eyes reacting to armor glare in a bold unfiltered style.

    the__reddot

    
    
    #19

    Two gothic characters in a bold unfiltered comic scene from the best of The RedDot community comics.

    the__reddot

    
    
    #20

    Animated comic panels showing a woman, a glowing necklace about crisis, and a character with 2025 block head, bold RedDot comics.

    the__reddot

    
    
    #21

    Comic panels from The RedDot featuring bold and unfiltered characters with humorous dialogue and confident expressions.

    the__reddot

    
    
    #22

    Comic from the RedDot community showing a woman facing a mountain of laundry with bold and unfiltered humor.

    the__reddot

    
    
    #23

    Magician comic from The RedDot series featuring a woman in fishnet tights on stage with a failed trick.

    the__reddot

    
    
    #24

    Comic from The RedDot showing a woman woken up by a black cat meowing repeatedly at night.

    the__reddot

    
    
    #25

    Comic strip from The RedDot showing two women discussing creativity and staying true to oneself with a tiger drawing reminder.

    the__reddot

    
    
    #26

    Comic from The RedDot shows a woman encountering a spooky version of herself in a bathroom in a bold and unfiltered style.

    the__reddot

    
    
    #27

    Bold and unfiltered comic panels from The RedDot featuring pirates, a mysterious beast, and a Kraken-like creature in the waters.

    the__reddot

    
    
    #28

    Comic strip from The RedDot community showing a man and woman exchanging comments with one smiling boldly.

    the__reddot

    
    
    #29

    Two characters in a bold and unfiltered comic cross a street dangerously near a car, discussing car choices.

    the__reddot

    
    
    #30

    Four-panel comic from The RedDot showing women in costumes discussing princes and accessories at a party setting.

    the__reddot

    
    
    #31

    Comic panel from The RedDot showing a mystical shopkeeper and a woman holding a wand in a dimly lit library setting.

    the__reddot

    
    
    #32

    Comic strip from The RedDot featuring bold and unfiltered characters discussing family visits in a humorous style.

    the__reddot

    
    
    #33

    Animated female character in a blue dress with red hair, smiling and holding up hands in a bold comic style from RedDot.

    the__reddot

    
    
    #34

    Two women in a bar comic from The RedDot, featuring bold and unfiltered humor with a slow-blinking black cat.

    the__reddot

    
    
    #35

    Comic strip from The RedDot showing two women at the gym discussing a summer fit challenge and an unexpected hernia diagnosis.

    the__reddot

    
    
    #36

    Woman stranded on island with crates of supplies and a sinking ship, a comic from RedDot community favorites.

    the__reddot

    
    
    sonjahackel
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago

    she is gonna get sand EVERYWHERE

    
    
    
    #37

    Comic from The RedDot showing a ghost and witch in a graveyard with a humorous broom mishap at night.

    the__reddot

    
    
    #38

    Comic from The RedDot showing a humorous scene with a maid and a couple in a bedroom, reflecting bold and unfiltered comics.

    the__reddot

    
    
    #39

    Animated comic showing a surprised man and a magical carpet connected to a vacuum cleaner in a dimly lit room.

    the__reddot

    
    
    #40

    Animated comic panels showing a woman waking up at 6 AM with contrasting slippers, bold RedDot comics style.

    the__reddot

    
    
    gaurangiawasthi
    Gaurangi Awasthi
    Gaurangi Awasthi
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago

    That second pair is not present for me :/

    
    
    
    #41

    Two women wearing sunglasses shake hands in a bold and unfiltered comic style from The RedDot community.

    the__reddot

    
    
    #42

    Comic from The RedDot showing a woman on phone revealing bold, unfiltered thoughts during a blind date conversation.

    the__reddot

    
    
    #43

    Two-panel comic from The RedDot showing a woman talking to a grim reaper about attraction and natural selection at sunset.

    the__reddot

    
    
    #44

    Bold and unfiltered comic panels from The RedDot showing humorous takes on classic sayings with animated characters in nature.

    the__reddot

    
    
    #45

    Comic panels showing a conversation about an eternal soul contract with bold, unfiltered comics from The RedDot community.

    the__reddot

    
    
    #46

    Comic panels featuring bold and unfiltered characters plotting a plan, highlighting The RedDot community's favorite comics.

    the__reddot

    
    
    #47

    Bold and unfiltered comics from The RedDot showing animated characters in a humorous social interaction at a doorway.

    the__reddot

    
    
    #48

    Woman with red hair and baby stroller in a bold and unfiltered comic style from The RedDot community.

    the__reddot

    
    
    #49

    Two gothic characters in a bold and unfiltered comic from The RedDot community, expressing dramatic emotions.

    the__reddot

    
    
    #50

    Bold and unfiltered comic panels showing a mother and child at a store, then the child alone camping and reading books.

    the__reddot

    
    

