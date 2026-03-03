ADVERTISEMENT

Street art has a way of hijacking your attention. One minute it’s just a blank wall, the next it’s a full-blown story, whether it be political, playful, surreal, or poetic, all painted at a scale you can’t ignore. And because it lives out in the open, it isn’t curated like a gallery show; it’s shaped by weather, neighborhood energy, local culture, and the sheer nerve it takes to paint something big in public.

In this list, the murals and street pieces come from a wide mix of artists working around the world, shared by the @streetart Instagram page. These truly are some of the most outstanding works from different cities, styles, and creators in one scrolling feed.

Now scroll through the images and vote for your favorites.

More info: Instagram

#1

#1

Location: Utrecht, Netherlands

JansDeMan Report

    #2

    #2

    Location: Brazil

    Fábio Gomes Trindade Report

    #3

    #3

    Martin Ron Report

    #4

    #4

    Location: the Netherlands

    JansDeMan Report

    #5

    #5

    Banksy Report

    #6

    #6

    Location: Utrecht, Netherlands

    Leon Keer Report

    #7

    #7

    Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina

    Martin Ron Report

    #8

    #8

    Medianeras Report

    #9

    #9

    seth_globepainter Report

    #10

    #10

    Location: Richmond, Virginia

    Nils Report

    nicholasnolan avatar
    nicholas nolan
    nicholas nolan
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago

    Yes! I came looking for Richmond. Definietly a town that loves its murals!

    #11

    #11

    Location: Switzerland

    Fabian Bane Florin Report

    #12

    #12

    Location: Lisbon, Portugal

    Chris Butcher Report

    #13

    #13

    nychos Report

    #14

    #14

    Location: China

    Vance/Yuan Xiao Report

    #15

    #15

    Location: Antwerp, Belgium

    Dzia Report

    #16

    #16

    pichiavo Report

    #17

    #17

    Irony Report

    #18

    #18

    Location: Italy

    Oniro Report

    #19

    #19

    Location: Le Locle, Switzerland

    SHOK-1 Report

    #20

    #20

    Location: France

    WOSKerski Report

    #21

    #21

    Vile Report

    eileenryan avatar
    Eileen Ryan
    Eileen Ryan
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago

    This is super impressive you think you are looking right thru it

    #22

    #22

    Location: Paris, France

    Loup_y_es_tu , chaperon Report

    #23

    #23

    Vile Report

    #24

    #24

    NEVERCREW Report

    #25

    #25

    Location: Denmark

    Super A Report

    #26

    #26

    Dan Kitchener Report

    #27

    #27

    Location: Sweden

    Johan Karlgren Report

    #28

    #28

    Snyder Report

    #29

    #29

    Location: Boulogne, France

    Jade Rivera Report

    #30

    #30

    Location: Portugal

    Vile Report

    #31

    #31

    Location: France

    Pierre Bertoloti Report

    #32

    #32

    Location. Art Basel

    nychos Report

    #33

    #33

    Location: Paris, France

    wen2 Report

    #34

    #34

    Location: Vukovar, Croatia

    Victor Splash Report

    #35

    #35

    Leon Keer Report

    #36

    #36

    James Bullough , Onur Report

    #37

    #37

    Smug Report

    #38

    #38

    Eduardo Kobra Report

    #39

    #39

    Ardif Report

    #40

    #40

    Location: London

    WOSKerski Report

    #41

    #41

    Location: Fort Lauderdale, Florida

    James Bullough Report

    #42

    #42

    bikismo Report

    #43

    #43

    Aches Report

    #44

    #44

    Location: Italy

    peeta_ead Report

    #45

    #45

    Location: Denmark

    innerfields Report

