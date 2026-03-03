This Page Shared 45 Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces
Street art has a way of hijacking your attention. One minute it’s just a blank wall, the next it’s a full-blown story, whether it be political, playful, surreal, or poetic, all painted at a scale you can’t ignore. And because it lives out in the open, it isn’t curated like a gallery show; it’s shaped by weather, neighborhood energy, local culture, and the sheer nerve it takes to paint something big in public.
In this list, the murals and street pieces come from a wide mix of artists working around the world, shared by the @streetart Instagram page. These truly are some of the most outstanding works from different cities, styles, and creators in one scrolling feed.
Now scroll through the images and vote for your favorites.
Location: Utrecht, Netherlands
Location: Brazil
Location: the Netherlands
Location: Utrecht, Netherlands
Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina
Location: Richmond, Virginia
Yes! I came looking for Richmond. Definietly a town that loves its murals!
Location: Switzerland
Location: Lisbon, Portugal
Location: China
Location: Antwerp, Belgium
Location: Italy
Location: Le Locle, Switzerland
Location: France
This is super impressive you think you are looking right thru it
Location: Paris, France
Location: Denmark
Location: Sweden
Location: Boulogne, France
Location: Portugal
Location: France
Location. Art Basel
Location: Paris, France
Location: Vukovar, Croatia
Location: London
Location: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Location: Italy
Location: Denmark