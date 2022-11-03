Being your authentic self will never go out of fashion! There’s really nothing like seeing unfiltered, raw, and emotional photos from people’s everyday lives. It turns out that life is a weird mix of dreary mundanity, absolute weirdness, and unexpected adventure. At least through the lens of the BeReal social media app.

For those of you Pandas who might not be in the know, BeReal is an app that notifies its users every day to share a photo of themselves and what’s around them. Users then have 2 minutes to take and upload the photo. In other words, there’s a focus on authenticity.

We’ve collected some of the very best, most powerful BeReals to bring some jaw-dropping surprises into your lives, dear Pandas. Scroll down for the most impactful posts, as shared on the Best BeReals Twitter page and the Best of BeReal Instagram account. Don’t forget to upvote your faves! Do we have any BeReal fans in the house tonight? Drop by the comments and share your thoughts about the app.

Meanwhile, check out Bored Panda's interview with Henri, the mastermind behind the awesome Best of BeReal Instagram account and one of the first people to dedicate a social media ccount to BeReal content!