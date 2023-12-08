ADVERTISEMENT

Andhika Muksin is back on Bored Panda with his Disney edits. In 2020, Andhika began a series showcasing behind-the-scenes glimpses of Disney movies. The artist creates hilarious and whimsical edits, imagining various scenarios of how certain scenes are filmed, the placement of actors, and the workings of CGI.

With a great sense of humor, Andhika never fails to surprise his followers. His creativity knows no bounds as he continues to create silly, fun, and uplifting illustrations. Scroll down to get a glimpse at what happens behind the scenes of famous scenes from Disney movies and popular cartoons.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | tiktok.com | youtube.com | twitter.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

The Powerpuff Girls Behind-The-Scenes Shares stats

andhikamuksin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST

"The reason I create art is for my own personal therapy, to escape from daily stresses. I've been a huge fan of cartoon characters since childhood, and recreating fan art of them in humorous situations has become my way of coping with adulthood in general. They're nostalgic and serve as a means for me to reconnect with my childhood. I suppose the first moments I realized people were entertained by my work were through the DMs and comments they sent me. They told me that they were laughing together with their kids while looking at my fan art and other pieces. It feels nice to know that people enjoy them as much as I love making them," Andhika told Bored Panda.
#2

Sailor Moon Behind-The-Scenes Shares stats

andhikamuksin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

The Little Mermaid Behind-The-Scenes Shares stats

andhikamuksin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

We were curious to know how Andhika came up with the "behind-the-scenes" idea. "Honestly, I'm not sure how these ideas came about. Sometimes they just pop out of nowhere. Perhaps it's a realization that being an adult means life, at times, can get a bit mundane and less magical than we imagined as kids. Essentially, the 'behind-the-scenes' series, along with the green screen, has become a metaphor for humorously dismantling the magic of childhood," the artist shared.

ADVERTISEMENT
#4

Scooby-Doo Behind-The-Scenes Shares stats

andhikamuksin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

The Princess And The Frog Behind-The-Scenes Shares stats

andhikamuksin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

Andhika creates a lot of amusing illustrations featuring Disney characters, so we asked why Disney? The reason is quite simple: "Because I’m a huge fan of Disney," the artist told us. "Disney holds a special place in my heart, and I adore Disney characters."
#6

Tangled Behind-The-Scenes Shares stats

andhikamuksin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Aladdin Behind-The-Scenes Shares stats

andhikamuksin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

If you're considering a career in the illustration realm, Andhika has some advice for you: "Just keep doing it. Keep practicing, keep experimenting, and love what you do."
#8

Evil Queen Behind-The-Scenes Shares stats

andhikamuksin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Cinderella Behind-The-Scenes Shares stats

andhikamuksin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

The Powerpuff Girls Behind-The-Scenes Shares stats

andhikamuksin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#11

The Powerpuff Girls Behind-The-Scenes Shares stats

andhikamuksin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Sailor Moon Behind-The-Scenes Shares stats

andhikamuksin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Thomas The Tank Engine Behind-The-Scenes Shares stats

andhikamuksin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

The Little Mermaid Behind-The-Scenes Shares stats

andhikamuksin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Lightning Mcqueen Behind-The-Scenes Shares stats

andhikamuksin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Evil Queen Behind-The-Scenes Shares stats

andhikamuksin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Snow White Behind-The-Scenes Shares stats

andhikamuksin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Jasmine Behind-The-Scenes Shares stats

andhikamuksin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
pinkprincessalli avatar
Some Weirdo
Some Weirdo
Community Member
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I want to believe this is what really happened sooo bad…

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!