Andhika Muksin is back on Bored Panda with his Disney edits. In 2020, Andhika began a series showcasing behind-the-scenes glimpses of Disney movies. The artist creates hilarious and whimsical edits, imagining various scenarios of how certain scenes are filmed, the placement of actors, and the workings of CGI.

With a great sense of humor, Andhika never fails to surprise his followers. His creativity knows no bounds as he continues to create silly, fun, and uplifting illustrations. Scroll down to get a glimpse at what happens behind the scenes of famous scenes from Disney movies and popular cartoons.

