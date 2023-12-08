Artist Reimagines How Popular Cartoons And Animations Were “Really Made” (18 New Pics)Interview With Artist
Andhika Muksin is back on Bored Panda with his Disney edits. In 2020, Andhika began a series showcasing behind-the-scenes glimpses of Disney movies. The artist creates hilarious and whimsical edits, imagining various scenarios of how certain scenes are filmed, the placement of actors, and the workings of CGI.
With a great sense of humor, Andhika never fails to surprise his followers. His creativity knows no bounds as he continues to create silly, fun, and uplifting illustrations. Scroll down to get a glimpse at what happens behind the scenes of famous scenes from Disney movies and popular cartoons.
"The reason I create art is for my own personal therapy, to escape from daily stresses. I've been a huge fan of cartoon characters since childhood, and recreating fan art of them in humorous situations has become my way of coping with adulthood in general. They're nostalgic and serve as a means for me to reconnect with my childhood. I suppose the first moments I realized people were entertained by my work were through the DMs and comments they sent me. They told me that they were laughing together with their kids while looking at my fan art and other pieces. It feels nice to know that people enjoy them as much as I love making them," Andhika told Bored Panda.
We were curious to know how Andhika came up with the "behind-the-scenes" idea. "Honestly, I'm not sure how these ideas came about. Sometimes they just pop out of nowhere. Perhaps it's a realization that being an adult means life, at times, can get a bit mundane and less magical than we imagined as kids. Essentially, the 'behind-the-scenes' series, along with the green screen, has become a metaphor for humorously dismantling the magic of childhood," the artist shared.
Andhika creates a lot of amusing illustrations featuring Disney characters, so we asked why Disney? The reason is quite simple: "Because I’m a huge fan of Disney," the artist told us. "Disney holds a special place in my heart, and I adore Disney characters."
If you're considering a career in the illustration realm, Andhika has some advice for you: "Just keep doing it. Keep practicing, keep experimenting, and love what you do."