80 Amazing Transformations Of Dogs Rescued By Loving Families, Shared In This Online Group (New Pics)
According to Alexander Den Heijer, “When a flower doesn't bloom, you fix the environment in which it grows, not the flower.” This quote signifies that the environment we are in is of utmost importance in order to grow and flourish. The quote applies both to flowers and people as well as pets.
Today, we have collected a list of cute pups that showcase before-and-after adoption images from the subreddit r/BeforeNAfterAdoption. We can see the difference that it makes when these dogs find new homes with loving owners. It is heartwarming to see those smiling eyes and though we know that not every soul can be saved, we take solace in knowing that these dogs have received the life they truly deserve.
Our 4th Anniversary Together!
My Baby Girl, Machi
The Second Day I Brought Kenai Home vs. Now
What A Difference 9 Months Makes
We Have Quite A Few, But This Is My Favorite 180* Change
From Mangy Street Baby To Couch Potato
If I was a couch potato as beautiful as he is I would never leave the couch
From Stray To Co-Pilot
Meeko Before And After Adoption
From Foster To Foster Fail! We Love Our 12 Year Old Lumpy Girl
He Was Surrendered To Me For Having Seizures, Now Hes Improved So Much With Good Nutrition And Lots Of Vet Visits!
Saw This Tripod In The Shelter And Knew I Was Supposed To Be His Pawrent. Say Hi To Mr Trio Tripod!
From Shy And Unsure On Day 1 To Proud And Confident On Her 6 Month Birthday. Good Ol’ Rose
Brought To The Emergency Vet After A Good Samaritan Watched Him Get Hit By A Car At 12 Weeks, Now An Absolutely Spoiled Rotten Boi
Milly, Truly A Remarkable Recovery/Story!
It Has Been Six Years Since We Adopted Monet From A Shelter In Oh, USA. He Seemed Exhausted When I Picked Him Up, But Now He Smiles A Lot! Please Adopt Dogs!
Did We Give My Bebe Her Best Life? You Gosh Darn Right We Did!! We’re Still Working Through Her Issues But Her Indomitable Spirit Keeps Us Going. She’s My Role Model! Three Cheers For Qtip
Natasha Has Been With Me For Five Months Today
Almost To Our 2nd Gotcha Day!
She looks so shut down in the first pic and super confident and happy in the second, way to go!!!