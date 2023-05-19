According to Alexander Den Heijer, “When a flower doesn't bloom, you fix the environment in which it grows, not the flower.” This quote signifies that the environment we are in is of utmost importance in order to grow and flourish. The quote applies both to flowers and people as well as pets.

Today, we have collected a list of cute pups that showcase before-and-after adoption images from the subreddit r/BeforeNAfterAdoption. We can see the difference that it makes when these dogs find new homes with loving owners. It is heartwarming to see those smiling eyes and though we know that not every soul can be saved, we take solace in knowing that these dogs have received the life they truly deserve.

#1

#1

Our 4th Anniversary Together!

Our 4th Anniversary Together!

MsNagel Report

Mad Dragon
Mad Dragon
Community Member
24 minutes ago

What an incredible difference!

#2

#2

My Baby Girl, Machi

My Baby Girl, Machi

Cricrew Report

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
50 minutes ago

The happiness is apparent, such a good girl.

#3

#3

The Second Day I Brought Kenai Home vs. Now

The Second Day I Brought Kenai Home vs. Now

xxDisturbed Report

#4

#4

What A Difference 9 Months Makes

What A Difference 9 Months Makes

Hactar42 Report

#5

#5

We Have Quite A Few, But This Is My Favorite 180* Change

We Have Quite A Few, But This Is My Favorite 180* Change

AlwaysAmara Report

#6

#6

From Mangy Street Baby To Couch Potato

From Mangy Street Baby To Couch Potato

allegedlydm Report

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
41 minutes ago

If I was a couch potato as beautiful as he is I would never leave the couch

#7

#7

From Stray To Co-Pilot

From Stray To Co-Pilot

Shakoshakoshako Report

Mad Dragon
Mad Dragon
Community Member
25 minutes ago

He’s so confident now!

#8

#8

Meeko Before And After Adoption

Meeko Before And After Adoption

wh15p3r Report

#9

#9

From Foster To Foster Fail! We Love Our 12 Year Old Lumpy Girl

From Foster To Foster Fail! We Love Our 12 Year Old Lumpy Girl

princessdickwad Report

#10

#10

He Was Surrendered To Me For Having Seizures, Now Hes Improved So Much With Good Nutrition And Lots Of Vet Visits!

He Was Surrendered To Me For Having Seizures, Now Hes Improved So Much With Good Nutrition And Lots Of Vet Visits!

Hoperosaliex Report

#11

#11

Saw This Tripod In The Shelter And Knew I Was Supposed To Be His Pawrent. Say Hi To Mr Trio Tripod!

Saw This Tripod In The Shelter And Knew I Was Supposed To Be His Pawrent. Say Hi To Mr Trio Tripod!

Zebsnotdeadbaby Report

ERIN W.
ERIN W.
Community Member
44 minutes ago

He seems QUITE comfortable! Way to go! ❤️🐶

#12

#12

From Shy And Unsure On Day 1 To Proud And Confident On Her 6 Month Birthday. Good Ol' Rose

From Shy And Unsure On Day 1 To Proud And Confident On Her 6 Month Birthday. Good Ol’ Rose

dr-awkward1978 Report

#13

#13

Brought To The Emergency Vet After A Good Samaritan Watched Him Get Hit By A Car At 12 Weeks, Now An Absolutely Spoiled Rotten Boi

Brought To The Emergency Vet After A Good Samaritan Watched Him Get Hit By A Car At 12 Weeks, Now An Absolutely Spoiled Rotten Boi

leaanneeee Report

#14

#14

Milly, Truly A Remarkable Recovery/Story!

Milly, Truly A Remarkable Recovery/Story!

benitolepew Report

ERIN W.
ERIN W.
Community Member
38 minutes ago

HI MILLIE! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🐶

#15

#15

What An Adoption Glow-Up

What An Adoption Glow-Up

Educational_Giraffe1 Report

ERIN W.
ERIN W.
Community Member
36 minutes ago

GORGEOUS! ❤️🐶

#16

#16

It Has Been Six Years Since We Adopted Monet From A Shelter In Oh, USA. He Seemed Exhausted When I Picked Him Up, But Now He Smiles A Lot! Please Adopt Dogs!

It Has Been Six Years Since We Adopted Monet From A Shelter In Oh, USA. He Seemed Exhausted When I Picked Him Up, But Now He Smiles A Lot! Please Adopt Dogs!

zaltofakko Report

ERIN W.
ERIN W.
Community Member
33 minutes ago

ALWAYS ADOPT! Too many out there that need good loving homes like her! 😀❤️🐶

#17

#17

Did We Give My Bebe Her Best Life? You Gosh Darn Right We Did!! We're Still Working Through Her Issues But Her Indomitable Spirit Keeps Us Going. She's My Role Model! Three Cheers For Qtip

Did We Give My Bebe Her Best Life? You Gosh Darn Right We Did!! We’re Still Working Through Her Issues But Her Indomitable Spirit Keeps Us Going. She’s My Role Model! Three Cheers For Qtip

Dreadknot84 Report

ERIN W.
ERIN W.
Community Member
8 minutes ago

BEAUTIFUL! ❤️🐶

#18

#18

Natasha Has Been With Me For Five Months Today

Natasha Has Been With Me For Five Months Today

InfoSecDog Report

ERIN W.
ERIN W.
Community Member
41 minutes ago

what a difference that even 5 months can make, she looks wonderful! ❤️🐶

#19

#19

Almost To Our 2nd Gotcha Day!

Almost To Our 2nd Gotcha Day!

Icy_Procedure9385 Report

Rebelliousslug
Rebelliousslug
Community Member
4 minutes ago

She looks so shut down in the first pic and super confident and happy in the second, way to go!!!

#20

#20

Azalea! Followed The Sounds Of A Dog Barking To Find This Poor Thing Living In A Gross Outdoor Kennel. Offered The People $50 For Her. Three Hours Later, She Was Already The "After" Pic At The Vet Being Held By Her New Foster Mom. Who Kept Her

Azalea! Followed The Sounds Of A Dog Barking To Find This Poor Thing Living In A Gross Outdoor Kennel. Offered The People $50 For Her. Three Hours Later, She Was Already The “After” Pic At The Vet Being Held By Her New Foster Mom. Who Kept Her

gkpetrescue Report

ERIN W.
ERIN W.
Community Member
19 minutes ago

AWWWW! She's a CUTIE! 🐶❤️😀

#21

#21

One Day After Adoption, Then Today. Growing So Fast :')

One Day After Adoption, Then Today. Growing So Fast :')

IsyNotACat Report

#22

#22

Ausra Was Guam Stray That Was Infested With Mange To The Point In Which She Could Barely Walk. Someone Posted Her Pictures On Fb And We Took Her In And Healed Her Up. Now She's Loving Life With Us In Our New Home In Chicago

Ausra Was Guam Stray That Was Infested With Mange To The Point In Which She Could Barely Walk. Someone Posted Her Pictures On Fb And We Took Her In And Healed Her Up. Now She’s Loving Life With Us In Our New Home In Chicago

puffinfish89 Report

ERIN W.
ERIN W.
Community Member
14 minutes ago

She looks GREAT! 🐶❤️

#23

#23

This Was My Love, Maya. The Top Is The Day She Was Rescued From A Neglect And Abuse Situation And The Bottom Is The Day I Adopted Her! I Guess This Is More Of A Before And After Rescue

This Was My Love, Maya. The Top Is The Day She Was Rescued From A Neglect And Abuse Situation And The Bottom Is The Day I Adopted Her! I Guess This Is More Of A Before And After Rescue

tropikal_viking Report

ERIN W.
ERIN W.
Community Member
37 minutes ago

She looks really awesome! ❤️🐶

#24

#24

A Glow-Up For The Books

A Glow-Up For The Books

ChristianeF83 Report

ERIN W.
ERIN W.
Community Member
45 minutes ago

So much better!! 🙂❤️🐶

#25

#25

From A Jailbird To Princess To This Day And Counting!

From A Jailbird To Princess To This Day And Counting!

nycetouch2 Report

ERIN W.
ERIN W.
Community Member
35 minutes ago

What a BIG difference! Just look at that smile! 😀🐶❤️

#26

#26

Kaze The Rescue Pup

Kaze The Rescue Pup

CentriusDW Report

ERIN W.
ERIN W.
Community Member
30 minutes ago

OMG! Again a night and day difference! ❤️😀🐶

#27

#27

From Abandoned Puppy Covered In Over 100 Ticks To Snuggly Goofball Living Her Best Life

From Abandoned Puppy Covered In Over 100 Ticks To Snuggly Goofball Living Her Best Life

stillnotkim Report

Nay Wilson
Nay Wilson
Community Member
42 minutes ago

‘To catch the crab, one must become the crab’

#28

#28

How It Started… How It's Going

How It Started… How It’s Going

flameheaded Report

#29

#29

From Mitey To Mighty Update - Our Foster Bones' Progress 2+ Months After We Found Him

From Mitey To Mighty Update - Our Foster Bones' Progress 2+ Months After We Found Him

Ap_Kp Report

ERIN W.
ERIN W.
Community Member
16 minutes ago

OMG Why do some people treat animals SO incredibly bad! I'm just glad she got a good home! 🐶❤️😀

#30

#30

Best Buds, Then And Now

Best Buds, Then And Now

RobertMRodriguez Report

ERIN W.
ERIN W.
Community Member
5 minutes ago

SO glad you took them BOTH in! 😀🐶❤️

#31

#31

From Starved And Packed With Dirt To A Spoiled Baby

From Starved And Packed With Dirt To A Spoiled Baby

FrickinBear Report

ERIN W.
ERIN W.

13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

AWESOME SMILE! 😀🐶❤️

#32

5 Months After Adoption vs. 8 Years After Adoption :)

5 Months After Adoption vs. 8 Years After Adoption :)

potatopalo Report

#33

From Slovakian-Rescue To Beach-Loving-Couch-Potato!

From Slovakian-Rescue To Beach-Loving-Couch-Potato!

PWL2PPL Report

#34

Our Girl's Intake Photo And On The Way Home

Our Girl's Intake Photo And On The Way Home

BriarRosethorn Report

#35

Here Is Miss Rosalie! Her Adoption Photo And The Day I Brought Her Home 1.5 Years Ago To Just Recently 💜

Here Is Miss Rosalie! Her Adoption Photo And The Day I Brought Her Home 1.5 Years Ago To Just Recently 💜

captskywalker Report

ERIN W.
ERIN W.
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I believe she kinda likes her stuffed toy! 😀❤️

#36

Happy 10th Birthday To My Good Boy, Zuko

Happy 10th Birthday To My Good Boy, Zuko

Crimson-Jordan Report

ERIN W.
ERIN W.
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

HAPPY BIRTHDAY!🎂🎉🎁

#37

What A Difference A Short Time Can Make! Pauper ➡️ Prince

What A Difference A Short Time Can Make! Pauper ➡️ Prince

BatPotatoe Report

ERIN W.
ERIN W.
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He is kinda "princely" at that! 👑❤️🐶😀

#38

12 Weeks, 12 Months, 12 Years. Happy Birthday, Finn!

12 Weeks, 12 Months, 12 Years. Happy Birthday, Finn!

anonymys Report

#39

Jack - He Was Almost A Goner For Sure But We Fixed Him Up Good And Gave Him An Awesome Home For Life

Jack - He Was Almost A Goner For Sure But We Fixed Him Up Good And Gave Him An Awesome Home For Life

WhatsATrouserSnake Report

ERIN W.
ERIN W.
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

YAAAAY! ❤️🐶😀

#40

Homeless To Happy Ending

Homeless To Happy Ending

perchance2dream84 Report

ERIN W.
ERIN W.
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What a pair! They seem so content with each other! 🐶❤️😀

#41

My Small Adventure Dog, Kiwi, Adopted From A Shelter In Spain When She Was A Nervous 5 Month Old. So Loving She'd Make Friends With A Leaf If It Moved. Wanna Guess Her Breed Mix?

My Small Adventure Dog, Kiwi, Adopted From A Shelter In Spain When She Was A Nervous 5 Month Old. So Loving She'd Make Friends With A Leaf If It Moved. Wanna Guess Her Breed Mix?

indieplants Report

ERIN W.
ERIN W.
Community Member
25 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

HMMM, I guess she's a "dog" breed! YES/NO?! 🤔❤️🐶

#42

The Top Left Picture Is Before I Adopted Him The Rest Are After I Turned Him Into A Brat, I Hope He Knows His Birthdays Will Never Be Spent In A Shelter Again. It's His First Year With Me & He Has Improved So Much

The Top Left Picture Is Before I Adopted Him The Rest Are After I Turned Him Into A Brat, I Hope He Knows His Birthdays Will Never Be Spent In A Shelter Again. It's His First Year With Me & He Has Improved So Much

zastibukke Report

#43

Lola

Lola

ErinWalkerLancaster Report

happyplants28
happyplants28
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

LOOK AT HER LIL JUMPER 💕💕

#44

Such A Difference ❤️

Such A Difference ❤️

mollyclaireh Report

ERIN W.
ERIN W.
Community Member
21 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd say there's a HUGE difference! Just look at that smile and how happy she is! 😀🐶❤️

#45

Also - Tomorrow Marks 10 Years Since I Found Cup And Cake. I Was Meant To Only Foster Them, But They Were Named By The Following Morning. Best Decision Ever

Also - Tomorrow Marks 10 Years Since I Found Cup And Cake. I Was Meant To Only Foster Them, But They Were Named By The Following Morning. Best Decision Ever

brunanass Report

#46

4 Months And She’s Really Come Out Of Her Shell!

4 Months And She’s Really Come Out Of Her Shell!

username_classified Report

ERIN W.
ERIN W.
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Gotta love those ears! 🐶❤️😀

#47

This Is Kobe. Sometimes I Wonder If He Ran Away Or Got Abandoned By Someone. But He Was Found Injured, Malnourished, Sick And Very Afraid Of Men Specifically

This Is Kobe. Sometimes I Wonder If He Ran Away Or Got Abandoned By Someone. But He Was Found Injured, Malnourished, Sick And Very Afraid Of Men Specifically

lubisquinhos Report

#48

Somebody Dumped My Sweet Boy On The Side Of The Road When He Was Just A Tiny Puppy. Four Years Later And He Has Turned Into Such A Handsome Boy!!

Somebody Dumped My Sweet Boy On The Side Of The Road When He Was Just A Tiny Puppy. Four Years Later And He Has Turned Into Such A Handsome Boy!!

Gypsysoul333 Report

ERIN W.
ERIN W.
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes he is quite handsome! 🐶❤️

#49

It’s Been A Struggle For My Good Boy But His Body, Mind And Spirit Are Almost Healed!

It’s Been A Struggle For My Good Boy But His Body, Mind And Spirit Are Almost Healed!

Raggazina Report

#50

Nervous Guy To Cuddly Dork

Nervous Guy To Cuddly Dork

byejess Report

#51

To Nervous And Insecure To A Total Mama's Boy! Happy Gotcha Day Moose!

To Nervous And Insecure To A Total Mama's Boy! Happy Gotcha Day Moose!

Elvishcatt Report

#52

Tank Turns 5 This Year. We Were His 3rd Owner By His First Birthday

Tank Turns 5 This Year. We Were His 3rd Owner By His First Birthday

bullwinklemoose91 Report

#53

1 Year Age, I Drove 3+ Hours Each Way To Pick A Momma And Her 10 Pups Up

1 Year Age, I Drove 3+ Hours Each Way To Pick A Momma And Her 10 Pups Up

SeasDiver Report

ERIN W.
ERIN W.
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks as though it was well worth it to me! Way to go! 🐶❤️🙂

#54

Kenai Starts His Heartworm Treatment Tomorrow, I Can’t Wait For Him To Be Heartworm Free! He’s Come So Far In The Month I’ve Had Him. Already Gained 12 Pounds!

Kenai Starts His Heartworm Treatment Tomorrow, I Can’t Wait For Him To Be Heartworm Free! He’s Come So Far In The Month I’ve Had Him. Already Gained 12 Pounds!

xxDisturbed Report

ERIN W.
ERIN W.
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

YAAAAY! 😀❤️🐶

#55

Piper, The Day I Found Her As A Stray And A Week After We Decided To Keep Her

Piper, The Day I Found Her As A Stray And A Week After We Decided To Keep Her

culmuvogni Report

#56

What A Difference Three Weeks Makes

What A Difference Three Weeks Makes

ckimmerle Report

ERIN W.
ERIN W.
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There is a remarkable difference! 😀🐶❤️

#57

Starving, Three States Away, A Gun Shot Wound & Amputation Before & After A Little Over 6 Months

Starving, Three States Away, A Gun Shot Wound & Amputation Before & After A Little Over 6 Months

BearGodUrsol Report

ERIN W.
ERIN W.
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

OMG! He looks SOOO good!🙂🐶❤️

#58

Vader Was A Chonky Boy Who Couldn't Walk 10 Minutes Without Panting Heavily. 2 Months Later And He's Starting To Have The Zoomies!

Vader Was A Chonky Boy Who Couldn't Walk 10 Minutes Without Panting Heavily. 2 Months Later And He's Starting To Have The Zoomies!

Lumibut Report

ERIN W.
ERIN W.
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

LOOKIN' GOOD! 🐶🙂❤️

#59

First Time Adopting A Deaf Dog. 3 Years Later I Wouldn’t Have It Any Other Way