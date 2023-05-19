Today, we have collected a list of cute pups that showcase before-and-after adoption images from the subreddit r/BeforeNAfterAdoption . We can see the difference that it makes when these dogs find new homes with loving owners. It is heartwarming to see those smiling eyes and though we know that not every soul can be saved, we take solace in knowing that these dogs have received the life they truly deserve.

According to Alexander Den Heijer, “When a flower doesn't bloom, you fix the environment in which it grows, not the flower.” This quote signifies that the environment we are in is of utmost importance in order to grow and flourish. The quote applies both to flowers and people as well as pets.

#1 Our 4th Anniversary Together!

#2 My Baby Girl, Machi

#3 The Second Day I Brought Kenai Home vs. Now

#4 What A Difference 9 Months Makes

#5 We Have Quite A Few, But This Is My Favorite 180* Change

#6 From Mangy Street Baby To Couch Potato

#7 From Stray To Co-Pilot

#8 Meeko Before And After Adoption

#9 From Foster To Foster Fail! We Love Our 12 Year Old Lumpy Girl

#10 He Was Surrendered To Me For Having Seizures, Now Hes Improved So Much With Good Nutrition And Lots Of Vet Visits!

#11 Saw This Tripod In The Shelter And Knew I Was Supposed To Be His Pawrent. Say Hi To Mr Trio Tripod!

#12 From Shy And Unsure On Day 1 To Proud And Confident On Her 6 Month Birthday. Good Ol’ Rose

#13 Brought To The Emergency Vet After A Good Samaritan Watched Him Get Hit By A Car At 12 Weeks, Now An Absolutely Spoiled Rotten Boi

#14 Milly, Truly A Remarkable Recovery/Story!

#15 What An Adoption Glow-Up

#16 It Has Been Six Years Since We Adopted Monet From A Shelter In Oh, USA. He Seemed Exhausted When I Picked Him Up, But Now He Smiles A Lot! Please Adopt Dogs!

#17 Did We Give My Bebe Her Best Life? You Gosh Darn Right We Did!! We’re Still Working Through Her Issues But Her Indomitable Spirit Keeps Us Going. She’s My Role Model! Three Cheers For Qtip

#18 Natasha Has Been With Me For Five Months Today

#19 Almost To Our 2nd Gotcha Day!

#20 Azalea! Followed The Sounds Of A Dog Barking To Find This Poor Thing Living In A Gross Outdoor Kennel. Offered The People $50 For Her. Three Hours Later, She Was Already The “After” Pic At The Vet Being Held By Her New Foster Mom. Who Kept Her

#21 One Day After Adoption, Then Today. Growing So Fast :')

#22 Ausra Was Guam Stray That Was Infested With Mange To The Point In Which She Could Barely Walk. Someone Posted Her Pictures On Fb And We Took Her In And Healed Her Up. Now She’s Loving Life With Us In Our New Home In Chicago

#23 This Was My Love, Maya. The Top Is The Day She Was Rescued From A Neglect And Abuse Situation And The Bottom Is The Day I Adopted Her! I Guess This Is More Of A Before And After Rescue

#24 A Glow-Up For The Books

#25 From A Jailbird To Princess To This Day And Counting!

#26 Kaze The Rescue Pup

#27 From Abandoned Puppy Covered In Over 100 Ticks To Snuggly Goofball Living Her Best Life

#28 How It Started… How It’s Going

#29 From Mitey To Mighty Update - Our Foster Bones' Progress 2+ Months After We Found Him

#30 Best Buds, Then And Now

#31 From Starved And Packed With Dirt To A Spoiled Baby

#32 5 Months After Adoption vs. 8 Years After Adoption :)

#33 From Slovakian-Rescue To Beach-Loving-Couch-Potato!

#34 Our Girl's Intake Photo And On The Way Home

#35 Here Is Miss Rosalie! Her Adoption Photo And The Day I Brought Her Home 1.5 Years Ago To Just Recently 💜

#36 Happy 10th Birthday To My Good Boy, Zuko

#37 What A Difference A Short Time Can Make! Pauper ➡️ Prince

#38 12 Weeks, 12 Months, 12 Years. Happy Birthday, Finn!

#39 Jack - He Was Almost A Goner For Sure But We Fixed Him Up Good And Gave Him An Awesome Home For Life

#40 Homeless To Happy Ending

#41 My Small Adventure Dog, Kiwi, Adopted From A Shelter In Spain When She Was A Nervous 5 Month Old. So Loving She'd Make Friends With A Leaf If It Moved. Wanna Guess Her Breed Mix?

#42 The Top Left Picture Is Before I Adopted Him The Rest Are After I Turned Him Into A Brat, I Hope He Knows His Birthdays Will Never Be Spent In A Shelter Again. It's His First Year With Me & He Has Improved So Much

#43 Lola

#44 Such A Difference ❤️

#45 Also - Tomorrow Marks 10 Years Since I Found Cup And Cake. I Was Meant To Only Foster Them, But They Were Named By The Following Morning. Best Decision Ever

#46 4 Months And She’s Really Come Out Of Her Shell!

#47 This Is Kobe. Sometimes I Wonder If He Ran Away Or Got Abandoned By Someone. But He Was Found Injured, Malnourished, Sick And Very Afraid Of Men Specifically

#48 Somebody Dumped My Sweet Boy On The Side Of The Road When He Was Just A Tiny Puppy. Four Years Later And He Has Turned Into Such A Handsome Boy!!

#49 It’s Been A Struggle For My Good Boy But His Body, Mind And Spirit Are Almost Healed!

#50 Nervous Guy To Cuddly Dork

#51 To Nervous And Insecure To A Total Mama's Boy! Happy Gotcha Day Moose!

#52 Tank Turns 5 This Year. We Were His 3rd Owner By His First Birthday

#53 1 Year Age, I Drove 3+ Hours Each Way To Pick A Momma And Her 10 Pups Up

#54 Kenai Starts His Heartworm Treatment Tomorrow, I Can’t Wait For Him To Be Heartworm Free! He’s Come So Far In The Month I’ve Had Him. Already Gained 12 Pounds!

#55 Piper, The Day I Found Her As A Stray And A Week After We Decided To Keep Her

#56 What A Difference Three Weeks Makes

#57 Starving, Three States Away, A Gun Shot Wound & Amputation Before & After A Little Over 6 Months

#58 Vader Was A Chonky Boy Who Couldn't Walk 10 Minutes Without Panting Heavily. 2 Months Later And He's Starting To Have The Zoomies!