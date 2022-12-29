We all grow up with a different skill set depending on our circumstances. A person who grew up on a farm will know how to milk a cow and a person who grew up in a city will be aware of when traffic gets heavier to avoid it. These skills and knowledge are acquired by experience or are taught, but even if you need them, you don’t necessarily have them.

Redditors noticed that some people lack knowledge that they consider to be basic, so they shared what gaps bother them and filled others in when user ej1273 asked “What’s considered basic knowledge that many people don’t know?”

#1

51 Things That Are Considered Basic Knowledge But Many People Don’t Know, According To Folks In This Online Group It is very easy to not block the whole aisle with your cart at the grocery store

AnaisGiovanna , Marco Verch Report

#2

51 Things That Are Considered Basic Knowledge But Many People Don’t Know, According To Folks In This Online Group Just because it's natural doesn't mean it is automatically healthy.

Just because it is artificial or synthetic doesn't mean it is automatically bad for you.

JanelleKenya , Nenad Stojkovic Report

#3

51 Things That Are Considered Basic Knowledge But Many People Don’t Know, According To Folks In This Online Group That forgetting your headphones doesn't mean we want to hear you scrolling through tiktok on the bus

maddog232323 , Ann-Sophie Qvarnström Report

#4

51 Things That Are Considered Basic Knowledge But Many People Don’t Know, According To Folks In This Online Group Drinking alcohol makes a person FEEL warmer but you're much more susceptible to freezing to death.

skabamm , Ibrahim Unal Report

#5

51 Things That Are Considered Basic Knowledge But Many People Don’t Know, According To Folks In This Online Group The "essential" in essential oils does not mean essential for human health.

Agent4D7 Report

#6

51 Things That Are Considered Basic Knowledge But Many People Don’t Know, According To Folks In This Online Group Low calorie food don't mean healthy food

Vegan doesn't mean healthy

Fats aren't unhealthy

david_bragg , Marco Verch Professional Photographer Report

#7

51 Things That Are Considered Basic Knowledge But Many People Don’t Know, According To Folks In This Online Group How to use there, their, and they’re

paulboyrom , Nenad Stojkovic Report

#8

51 Things That Are Considered Basic Knowledge But Many People Don’t Know, According To Folks In This Online Group How not to fall for a very obvious scam on the internet

FlashTheorie , Peter Olexa Report

#9

51 Things That Are Considered Basic Knowledge But Many People Don’t Know, According To Folks In This Online Group How long it takes a semi truck to stop

Bkjasoa , Mark Hesseltine Report

#10

51 Things That Are Considered Basic Knowledge But Many People Don’t Know, According To Folks In This Online Group The little stick on the left side of the steering column of every car is your turn signal. If you push it up, it will tell people around you that you are turning right and push it down to indicate a left turn.

Patrick2337 , Jose and Roxanne Report

#11

51 Things That Are Considered Basic Knowledge But Many People Don’t Know, According To Folks In This Online Group Measure twice, cut once

ahughes918 , Brian Robinson Report

#12

51 Things That Are Considered Basic Knowledge But Many People Don’t Know, According To Folks In This Online Group Just basics of using a computer. Especially nowdays when most things are done digitally.
It’s just mind boggling when co-workers wifi does not work, or a program froze and they just don’t know what to do. Then when I reset the router or restart the computer they proceed to call me a Wizard. Like dude, what the heck?

blgbra6 , Eduardo Dutra Report

#13

51 Things That Are Considered Basic Knowledge But Many People Don’t Know, According To Folks In This Online Group To not stop in the middle of the sidewalk and have a conversation, causing everyone to move around you

wrteq , Mathias Reding Report

#14

51 Things That Are Considered Basic Knowledge But Many People Don’t Know, According To Folks In This Online Group That I don't control the f*****g prices of where I work at.

hurrikage09 , Margo White Report

#15

51 Things That Are Considered Basic Knowledge But Many People Don’t Know, According To Folks In This Online Group Check your oil

jonah365 , Gustavo Fring Report

#16

51 Things That Are Considered Basic Knowledge But Many People Don’t Know, According To Folks In This Online Group Don’t put water on a grease fire. This is when your pan/pot catches fire while cooking.

Cover it with the pot or pan lid and turn off the heat

Edit: people in the replies have also added that baking soda and salt can work to smother the fire. Additionally a grease fire safe extinguisher is a good thing to have in your kitchen.

MakennaTalia , RODNAE Productions Report

#17

51 Things That Are Considered Basic Knowledge But Many People Don’t Know, According To Folks In This Online Group Ladies, don't flush your tampons. It doesn't matter if you are on city sewer or a septic system, it is _terrible_ and causes all kinds of issues.

Ag0r , Pixabay Report

#18

51 Things That Are Considered Basic Knowledge But Many People Don’t Know, According To Folks In This Online Group Ride a bike WITH traffic. Walk or run AGAINST traffic.

812jlt , Christopher Yarzab Report

#19

51 Things That Are Considered Basic Knowledge But Many People Don’t Know, According To Folks In This Online Group How to say please and thank you

tipsygypsy98 , Monstera Report

#20

51 Things That Are Considered Basic Knowledge But Many People Don’t Know, According To Folks In This Online Group If someone has just injured their back or head DO NOT MOVE THEM

KnuckledeepinUrethra , baronsquirrel Report

#21

51 Things That Are Considered Basic Knowledge But Many People Don’t Know, According To Folks In This Online Group that alcohol is a depressant, not a stimulant.

velociraptorcock69 , mariobonifacio Report

#22

51 Things That Are Considered Basic Knowledge But Many People Don’t Know, According To Folks In This Online Group Where their water shutoff is in their house.

MakennaTalia , Derik DeLong Report

#23

51 Things That Are Considered Basic Knowledge But Many People Don’t Know, According To Folks In This Online Group Tax write-offs are not as good as not spending the money.

mikeychan007 , Karolina Grabowska Report

#24

51 Things That Are Considered Basic Knowledge But Many People Don’t Know, According To Folks In This Online Group Just because you can that doesn’t mean you should.

MockedCockel , pen_ash Report

#25

51 Things That Are Considered Basic Knowledge But Many People Don’t Know, According To Folks In This Online Group The words virus, fungus and bacteria aren’t interchangeable

_SILVER_Shadow , Edward Jenner Report

#26

51 Things That Are Considered Basic Knowledge But Many People Don’t Know, According To Folks In This Online Group Each time you make a credit card purchase, you are taking out a short term, high interest loan which will accrue interest if you don’t pay it off by the end of the month.

wrathfulgrape , energepic.com Report

#27

51 Things That Are Considered Basic Knowledge But Many People Don’t Know, According To Folks In This Online Group When your turn signal starts blinking at 2x speed it's a warning that one of your turn signal bulbs is out.

gbarfoot , Markus Spiske Report

#28

51 Things That Are Considered Basic Knowledge But Many People Don’t Know, According To Folks In This Online Group Everything is “chemical.”

neuromancertr , Chokniti Khongchum Report

#29

51 Things That Are Considered Basic Knowledge But Many People Don’t Know, According To Folks In This Online Group ZIPPERING, the method of keeping a sustained stream of traffic from both sides be it merging or whatever.

haloOFcornflakes , Wendy Wei Report

#30

Income tax rates are tiered (or bracketed). You will never make less money by getting a raise. Only a portion of your income gets taxed at the higher rate once you enter the next bracket.

Caspers_Shadow Report

#31

Idk if this is considered basic knowledge but it's really good to know:


If your car gets stuck in snow, take out the floor mats and stick them under your tires as best you can, in the direction you are wanting to go (so the tires can drive on them). This helps give you some traction. You can reuse this technique as far as needed, just parking, getting out, and moving the floor mats back to right in front/behind your tires.

It irks me when I watch TV shows where the characters get stuck and can't get out of the snow, when they clearly have floor mats in their car. It has come to my attention over the past couple years that a lot of people don't know this, so now I try and bring it up every time it remotely comes up in a convo.

Also, keep emergency supplies in your vehicle. Jumper cables, a flashlight and batteries (keep them stored separately because corrosion), food/water, gloves, winter boots if applicable where you are, etc. Also, look up the underwater car episode of Mythbusters, just good to know :)


EDIT: as u/ruetheblue says below, if the snow is covering the tailpipe TURN THE CAR OFF. (Carbon monoxide)

aita_writing Report

#32

If you dont pay for the product, you ARE the product.

ToastAbrikoos Report

#33

Yelling louder doesn’t make you more correct.

Longjumping_Event_59 Report

#34

budgeting

edit: for clarity, I know almost all adults are familiar with the concept of budgeting, but I think a lot of people don't know how to do it irl. They forget things, both big expenses and small-ticket items that add up, and they don't know what to include. For example, I know someone in the process of a divorce, and she doesn't realize that she's not going to be able to afford a house like the one she lived in when she was married. She thinks it's just a mortgage payment and doesn't include basic additional expenses like property taxes, homeowners insurance, pool and yard maintenance, etc. when trying to create a budget.

memoryeraser9000 Report

#35

That homelessness isn't just caused by bad life choices. It's very often caused by things outside the person's control. It's also a lot harder to come back from homelessness than many people think.

paraworldblue Report

#36

Your google search does not trump my years of school and 40 years of medical practice.

Responsible-Fan-1867 Report

#37

A yield sign means to let the other vehicle go before you, not you trying to beat the other vehicle.

Always_B_Batman Report

#38

No added sugar or preservatives is not the same as no sugar or preservatives. It just means no extra sugar or preservatives during packaging.

EmphasisCheap8611 Report

#39

Shopping carts don't belong in parking stalls

Mobile_Zebra3897 Report

#40

That there is an indicator on your car dash to tell you what side is your gas tank is on.

JaneStClaire2018 Report

#41

How to read a tape measure

-SSHORSEYY- Report

#42

Playing music at full volume out of your phone does not sound good or make you look cool.

Clayruatwork Report

#43

The proper use of lose and loose.

LoudTsu Report

#44

Vaccines do not cause autism.

DarkHorse_6505 Report

#45

You can't catch a cold from walking outside with wet hair.

Ps. My mom still believes this to this day.

Boredandsleeps Report

#46

Kids don’t need juice.

homeownur Report

#47

The left lane is not a hangout lane. Either pass or get the hell out of the left lane.

soxfan15203 Report

#48

8% of 25 is the same as 25% of 8

SouthWestHippie Report

#49

That your local pharmacy doesn't have any control over the actual production of your meds.

Why is cough medicine out of stock? I don't know. Maybe a factory in Ukraine blew up and they are our main supplier. Maybe Jeff pressed the wrong button and contaminated all the medications in the production line. I DON'T KNOW.

And yes, I am well aware that a pandemic is currently occurring. Thanks for the reminder.

I hate people.

FilthySingularTrick Report

#50

The compartment in the dishwasher next to the detergent holder is for rinse aid which is inexpensive and works very well.

What--is--sarcasm Report

#51

You can calculate the percentage of something by multiplying it by a number between 0 and 1. Want 80% of something? Multiply by 0.8. Want 180% of something? Multiply by 1.8.

The fact there's a percentage button on many calculators shows that this very basic idea is not well known as it should be....

OptimalConcept143 Report

