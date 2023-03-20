"Most stock photography hasn't really had all that much effort put into it, which is probably why so many of them are so bad. As a professional photographer, the amount I'll make from a stock image can be very small. To make any kind of money from it, submitting your images to stock websites in bulk, covering a lot of different subjects, is the way to go as there is more chance of someone picking up and using one of my images that way. This requirement to create content in bulk means there is not as much effort going into the production as there would be if you were creating content for a specific client, for example, as a lot of the images will never get used, and hence you'd make no money from them," Paul David Smith said when we pondered why the majority of stock images are so subpar.

The photographer also added: "I think stock photography websites also attract a lot of beginners to photography who see it as a way of earning some money from the expensive camera gear that they have just bought. Obviously, this is going to lead to some questionable imagery being available as we are all on a learning journey, and people at the start of their journey won't be creating content to the same level as the professionals who have been doing it for 20 years."