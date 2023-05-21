It's a well-known fact that Instagram is the Mecca of food pics. If you don't 'gram it, it never happened, as they say. In a bold act of rebellion, one Instagram account decided to shatter the conventional norms of culinary perfection.

Enter 'Cooking For Bae', a popular Instagram page with 166,000 followers which fearlessly showcases some of the most un-Instagrammable photos ever captured. Whether it's SpaghettiOs tacos or something that looks like bacon-wrapped vomit, it's quite a marvel to look at, however unappetizing. Without further ado, prepare for a journey into the unexpected, where imperfection takes center stage and culinary boundaries are pushed to the garbage bins and back on the very same plates again.