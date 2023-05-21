‘Cooking For Bae’ Collects The Worst Pics Of Food Ever Instagrammed, And Here Are 69 Of The Least Appetizing
It's a well-known fact that Instagram is the Mecca of food pics. If you don't 'gram it, it never happened, as they say. In a bold act of rebellion, one Instagram account decided to shatter the conventional norms of culinary perfection.
Enter 'Cooking For Bae', a popular Instagram page with 166,000 followers which fearlessly showcases some of the most un-Instagrammable photos ever captured. Whether it's SpaghettiOs tacos or something that looks like bacon-wrapped vomit, it's quite a marvel to look at, however unappetizing. Without further ado, prepare for a journey into the unexpected, where imperfection takes center stage and culinary boundaries are pushed to the garbage bins and back on the very same plates again.
What In The Hell?
While tantalizing our tastebuds through visual feasts on Instagram is one thing, experiencing the same dish in person is an entirely different realm. In a similar vein to the audacious 'Cooking For Bae' Instagram account, there exists a place where the line between culinary curiosity and repulsion is daringly blurred.
Welcome to the Disgusting Food Museum, which opened its doors in 2018 in the enchanting city of Malmö, Sweden. With an unwavering mission to showcase the most revolting gastronomic creations from across the globe, this peculiar museum pays homage to traditional dishes, no matter how bizarre they may get.
Come On Man
In order to learn more about this fascinating museum of culinary horrors - with all due respect to their respective cultures, of course - Bored Panda spoke with Andreas Ahrens, a former I.T. entrepreneur and the museum's director. The idea for such a museum started happening right when his long-time friend Samuel West was about to close his Museum of Failure in 2019.
As fate would have it, the timing aligned perfectly, as Ahrens had recently sold his company and was seeking a thrilling new project to sink his teeth into. "I called him up and said, 'Hey, let's do something fun together. Basically, he said, 'I have a little bit of an idea of something that could become something," Ahrens recalled. And so, over the course of six months, he and Sam toiled side by side, shaping the embryonic idea into a one-of-a-kind concept for a museum that would redefine the limits of gastronomic exploration.
Merry Christmas You Filthy Animals
Currently, the Disgusting Food Museum has around 20,000 visitors every year and 80 of the world’s most disgusting foods, ranging from maggot-infested cheese from Sardinia to Durian, infamously stinky fruit from Thailand (which “smelled like socks at the bottom of a gym locker, drizzled with paint thinner,” a food photographer told New Yorker once) - some of which you can try for yourself in their tasting bar which is included in the ticket price.
I'm Straight On This
I can imagine the ones with the fruit on top tasting okay (sort of like fruit and custard) but watermelon with mushrooms is a step too far!
This Ain't It
Man. What Is This Foolishness?
Looks like boring boiled chicken with a bit of paprika on top
Of course, we can't say that we're really surprised that the curator of such a museum understands the appeal of stinky, culturally appropriate food. "Disgust is an evolutionary function that every culture in the world has developed. Even cultures that have no connection with the rest of the world - even they feel disgusted because disgust is there to protect us. It's an evolutionary function that makes sure that we don't eat something that can kill us," Ahrens said.
Bacon Wrapped Oreos
Bae Is Tripping
Babe Is Too Fancy
"I think it's a little bit fascinating to see something disgusting. Like riding a rollercoaster. You feel a sense of danger, but you know you're in safe hands," he added. "That's the appeal of having a strong emotional reaction while knowing that you will not die from trying the things that we have in the tasting bar."
Hmm
What In The Low Country Boil Is This Supposed To Be?
The Caption Said "Jerk Chicken"
Crafting the menu for the Disgusting Food Museum, however, is quite a challenge with many factors to consider. "It has to be something new that is interesting to taste, interesting to smell - something that people generally haven't tasted already. It also has to taste or smell quite strongly in a way that makes you remember it afterward," Ahrens explained.
Accommodating practicality, all menu items must be amenable to refrigeration or drying, ensuring ease of preservation and service. "So it is a bit challenging to make sure that we have a tasting bar that checks all of those boxes."
Bae Tried To Get Fancy For Lunch. I'll Pass
she tried. it wasnt a success, but she definetely did try.
Bae Tried Something Different For Lunch. She Needs To Stop
My dad made me soggy chutney tofu tomato lettuce wraps when i was in high school. I've never liked chutney and it's absurd. They taste so sweird and go soggy faster than the speed of light
Bae, What Is This?
Bae Might Be On To Something. What Y'all Think? #cookingforbae
It's A No For Me
Bae Showed Out
The Caption Said That These Were Steak Nachos. This Restaurant Should Be Ashamed Of Themselves
These Restaurants Gotta Do Better
Hell Yeah. Babe Got Me Right. #cookingforbae
Just Nasty
Hmm
Microwave that and it’ll be fine. Nothing special but it looks like it would taste alright.
Someone Decided To Put Avocado In The Mac And Cheese. Hell Nawl
This Ain't It Bruh. Bae Is Tripping
Pumpkin Spice Cake On Deck
#struggleslicesunday
What The Hell Is This?
Hmm
Again, I would try the chocolate noodles just to see how it tastes. The “coffee” is an abomination though.
Happy Easter Y'all. Bae Cooked Some Lasagna
Bae Was Lazy Af Tonight In The Kitchen
Hmm
Struggle Slice Back??
Day 10 Of Quarantine. Times Are Getting Hard Out Here. Y'all Be Safe
That looks like something they'd serve at a high end place and charge 20 bucks for
Bae Tried To Come Through With A Pre Valentine's Day Meal. I'll Pass
awwww, i would try the rice krispy heart dipped in whatever that is 💗
I Won't Be Getting Pizza For Lunch Anytime Soon After This
Happy New Year. I See Bae Is Starting Off With The Same Bs.
Im not sure that is meat, not steak or meatloaf anyway, could be corned beef
Bae Hooked Up The Fried Spam And Rice. The Presentation Is Fire
I Can't Even Lie. I Don't Know What The Hell This Is. Do Y'all Have An Idea?
Something Is Off With This Macaroni And Cheese
The Caption Said This Was Turkey Sheppard's Pie
Looks like a turkey threw up on the crust and someone tried to hide it with shredded cheese and God knows what.
I Can't Even Make Everything On This Plate
This Plate Ain't It
Sunday Dinner Is Served
The Caption Said That This Was Meatloaf Made In An Air Fryer. It Looks Like A Muffin To Me. Maybe I'm Tripping
Taco Tuesday
They Did A Little Too Much At The Tailgate Yesterday. Did Your Nfl Team Win Yesterday?mine Didn't
Is your team the Carolina Crispers? Those chicken legs look like the California Raisins older cousins through marriage.
Y'all Play Too Much. Smh
Bae Got Some Takeout From A Popular Restaurant
Why do so many places think it's OK to throw a slice of American cheese (🤮) on anything and it will be tasty. Individually the elements look great, until someone threw that c**p on the noodly stuff.
Happy Sunday Y'all
Broccoli with American cheese is awesome. This is fine.
This Too Much. Not Even Sure What This Is
The Food At The Super Bowl Party Was Fire
Honestly, it’s doesn’t look that bad, it looks like it’s just the camera and lighting that’s messing it up. Macaroni salad with the cracker sandwiches. Good snacks.
Bae Out Here Tripping
Talk About Being Lazy. Omg
Just put some shredded cheese on top and bake it for like 10 minutes at 350°. They'll never know...