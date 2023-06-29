We don’t just experience good with our taste buds. We feel its texture in our mouths, we smell it in our nasal canals, and we eat it up with our eyes before ever taking a bite. On this last step, however, there are some meals out there that fail spectacularly, and for all of them, there is a wonderful Twitter that is waiting to share them with the world.

SOme of these are good-faith dishes that went horribly wrong somewhere or were made with questionable taste. Others are deliberate outright abominations that were only made to torment us and confuse our appetites. The silver lining, we believe, is that you can regularly return to this post as an appetite suppressant if you’ve decided to go on a calorie-deficit diet.