This Twitter Account Is Dedicated To Food Fails That Are True Culinary Crimes, Here Are 89 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)
We don’t just experience good with our taste buds. We feel its texture in our mouths, we smell it in our nasal canals, and we eat it up with our eyes before ever taking a bite. On this last step, however, there are some meals out there that fail spectacularly, and for all of them, there is a wonderful Twitter that is waiting to share them with the world.
SOme of these are good-faith dishes that went horribly wrong somewhere or were made with questionable taste. Others are deliberate outright abominations that were only made to torment us and confuse our appetites. The silver lining, we believe, is that you can regularly return to this post as an appetite suppressant if you’ve decided to go on a calorie-deficit diet.
This post may include affiliate links.
This is awesome! Child (31) reckons this will be his next sausage and mash creation because it's more artistic than the mash and gravy volcano he usually makes 🙄
Revenge is a dish best served with mustard.
This looks like a thing Calvin from Calvin & Hobbes would do.
How much are the tickets?? I want to come and cheer you on!!
This is actually a positive for me. Means it is probably natural and not some lab made homogenised gunk.
Does anyone else see a bear in the 2nd photo's flame, or am I just whistling Dixie?
Okay, that was certainly enough internet for today.