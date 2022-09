Swipe! A mere flick of a finger is all it takes for you to find that perfect match made in heaven. Well, at least it would in an ideal world. Because these days, venturing into the dating arena often feels like spinning a wheel of fortune where only a lucky few encounter carefully-curated online personas that actually meet reality.

The chances of meeting someone kind and compassionate sometimes seem extremely low. And despite taking plenty of precautions, there's a strong possibility a potential candidate will shatter every last bit of hope for your dreamy relationship into pieces. So it's best to arm yourself with knowledge about the red flags to look out for to ensure that your efforts don't go to waste.

"When it comes to dating apps, what is an automatic 'pass' for you?" asked Redditor LuckyC1723 and it sparked an illuminating thread on 'Ask Reddit'. People immediately jumped to the comment section to share their takes about the biggest turn-offs that make them swipe left without a second thought. We at Bored Panda have rounded up some of the most memorable responses to share with you all, so continue scrolling! Keep reading to also find our interviews with the Redditor who sparked this conversation, as well as Canada-based dating coach Sally Heart, down below. Then upvote the replies you agree with and be sure to weigh in with your own suggestions in the comments.