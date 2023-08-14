August is there to remind us that all good things must come to an end. What makes the month so special is that throughout August, we all rush to complete our summer bucket list and make the most of the last month of summer. That rush and excitement are bittersweet, and August quotes convey this feeling just right.

In this article, we'll explore the numerous quotes about August that capture the emotion of the most bittersweet time of the year. So if you're looking to caption the first day of August in an Insta post or need relatable end of summer quotes to caption the photo dump for #summer2023, August sayings and quotes can do the job.

So dive deep into our basket of the best quotes on August and the joys (tinged with sadness) it brings. Upvote quotes for August that you liked the most and share this article with a friend who takes their Insta caption game seriously!

And as we approach the Sunday of Summer and transition to fall, remember to reflect upon things that make you feel good, and you feel grateful. But if you're not a fan of the summer heat and are looking forward to the colder season, check out our posts featuring fall quotes and winter quotes!

#1

Taylor Swift About Time Passing By

"August slipped away into a moment in time, 'cause it was never mine." - Taylor Swift

#2

Evelyn Waugh About Summer Being All Year Long

“If it could only be like this always – always summer, always alone, the fruit always ripe.” - Evelyn Waugh

#3

Sylvia Plath About Summer Being Over

“August rain: the best of the summer gone, and the new fall not yet born. The odd uneven time.” - Sylvia Plath

#4

Sue Monk Kidd About The Lazy Days

“The month of August had turned into a griddle where the days just lay there and sizzled.” - Sue Monk Kidd, The Secret Life of Bees

#5

Tove Jansson About August Being Beautiful Month

“August is the border between summer and autumn. It is the most beautiful month I know.” - Tove Jansson

#6

Lauren Oliver About Summer Being Over

“Less than a month ago, all of August still stretched before us – long and golden and reassuring, like an endless period of delicious sleep.” - Lauren Oliver

#7

Mary Oliver About Being Free On August

“August of another summer, and once again I am drinking the sun and the lilies again are spread across the water.” - Mary Oliver

#8

Henry Rollins About August Being The Last Messenger Of Summer

“August, the summer’s last messenger of misery, is a hollow actor.” - Henry Rollins

#9

Pablo Neruda About Beautiful August

“The road made wet by the water of August shines like it was cut in full moonlight.” - Pablo Neruda

#10

Jenny Han About Magical Things Happening In Summer

“Everything good, everything magical happens between the months of June and August.” - Jenny Han

#11

Steven Millhauser About August Being Inspirational

“In the long dusks of summer, we walked the suburban streets through scents of maple and cut grass, waiting for something to happen.” - Steven Millhauser

#12

Meeta Ahluwalia About The Breeze Of August

“August breeze — perched on the flame tree, a red-vented Bulbul.” - Meeta Ahluwalia

#13

Rolf van der Wind About Summer Friends

“Today is the first day of August; it is no longer July. Summer passes, and Summer friends will melt away like snow in spring.” - Rolf van der Wind

#14

Joseph Wood Krutch About August Creating New Things

“August creates as she slumbers, replete and satisfied.” - Joseph Wood Krutch

#15

Megan Boyle About Growing Up

“August is a time of growing up, of forgotten forever’s, full of the sweetest intent.” - Megan Boyle

#16

Kent Nerburn About About Being The Same

“Remember to be gentle with yourself and others. We are all children of chance, and none can say why some fields will blossom while others lay brown beneath the August sun.” - Kent Nerburn

#17

William Cullen Bryant About Sleeping On Summer

“The quiet August noon has come; A slumberous silence fills the sky; The winds are still, the trees are dumb, In glassy sleep the waters lie.” - William Cullen Bryant

#18

Rasmenia Massoud About Summer Being Over

“August is that last flicker of fun and heat before everything fades and dies. The final moments of fun before the freeze. In the winter, everything changes.” - Rasmenia Massoud

#19

Jean Hersey About Sunny August

“August is ripening grain in the fields blowing hot and sunny, the scent of tree-ripened peaches, of hot buttered sweet corn on the cob. Vivid dahlias fling huge tousled blossoms through gardens and joe-pye-weed dusts the meadow purple.” - Jean Hersey

#20

Willard Scott About August Being Depressing

“August depresses me a little. I don’t even feel like eating. And when I don’t eat, that’s a sure sign of stagnation.” - Willard Scott

#21

Paul Johnson About Airport In August Being Hell

“To many, Heathrow in August is a paradigm of Hell.” - Paul Johnson

#22

Henry Rollins About Being Focused On The Last Month Of Summer

“August brings into sharp focus and a furious boil everything I’ve been listening to in the late spring and summer.” - Henry Rollins

#23

Henry Rollins About August Being Great And Also Awful In Some Places

“August in sub-Saharan Los Angeles is one of the great and awful tests of one’s endurance, sanity, and stamina.” - Henry Rollins

#24

Jenifer Lewis About Making August Memorable

“Your August can be as memorable as the leaving summer.” - Jenifer Lewis

#25

Denise Levertov About August Being Sweet

“Breathe the sweetness that hovers in August.” - Denise Levertov

#26

Aimee Friedman About Vacation In August

“When people went on vacation, they shed their home skins, thought they could be a new person.” - Aimee Friedman

#27

Sara Baume About August Being The Last Summer Stand

“This morning, the sun endures past dawn. I realise that it is August: the summer's last stand.” - Sara Baume

#28

Henry Rollins About August Being The Last Month Before School

“August used to be a sad month for me. As the days went on, the thought of school starting weighed heavily upon my young frame.” - Henry Rollins

#29

Victoria Erickson About August Being Longest Month Of The Year

“August is the slow, gentle month that stretches out the longest across the span of a year. It yawns and lingers on with the light in its palms.” - Victoria Erickson

#30

Victor Nekrasov About All The Good Things About August

“August was nearly over – the month of apples and falling stars, the last care-free month for the school children. The days were not hot, but sunny and limpidly clear – the first sign of advancing autumn.” - Victor Nekrasov

#31

Rick Bass About August Being the Old Age

“My life, I realize suddenly, is July. Childhood is June, and old age is August, but here it is, July, and my life, this year, is July inside of July.” - Rick Bass

#32

Natalie Babbitt About The First Week Of August

“The first week of August hangs at the very top of summer, the top of the live-long year, lke the highest seat of a Ferris wheel when it pauses in its turning. The weeks that come before are only a climb from balmy spring, and those that follow a drop to the chill of autumn, but the first week of August is motionless and hot. It is curiously silent, too, with blank white dawns and glaring noons, and sunsets smeared with too much color. Often at night there is lightning, but it quivers all alone.” - Natalie Babbitt

#33

Max Heindel About August Being Sunny

“It is best to be born in April or August when the life-giving Sun is in its exaltation... For then we enter the sea of life on the crest-wave and are backed in the battle of existence by an abundant fund of vim and energy.” - Max Heindel

#34

Ray Bradbury About Winter Coming Soon

“One day you discover you are alive… But, not long after, the sun goes out. Snow falls, but no one sees it, on an August noon.” - Ray Bradbury

#35

Melanie Gideon About Cor Being High

“It was August, and the fields were high with corn.” - Melanie Gideon

#36

Henry David Thoreau About The Fruits Of August

“In August, the large masses of berries, which, when in flower, had attracted many wild bees, gradually assumed their bright velvety crimson hue, and by their weight again bent down and broke their tender limbs.” - Henry David Thoreau

#37

Donald G. Mitchell About Dreams On August

“Youth is in a grand flush, like the hot days of ending summer; and pleasant dreams thrall your spirit, like the smoky atmosphere that bathes the landscape of an August day.” - Donald G. Mitchell

#38

Charmaine J. Forde About People Celebrating August

“Take me to that island where people celebrate in the streets in August... Take me to Barbados.” - Charmaine J. Forde

#39

Helen Winslow About Simeone's Good Voice

“The brilliant poppy flaunts her head, Amidst the ripening grain, And adds her voice to sell the song, That August’s here again.” - Helen Winslow

#40

Crestless Wave About Thinking On New Year's Resolution

“August is a gentle reminder for not doing a single thing from your new year resolution for seven months and not doing it for next five.” - Crestless Wave

#41

Denis Mackail About Summer Departing

“Caught in the doldrums of August we may have regretted the departing summer, having sighed over the vanished strawberries and all that they signified.” - Denis Mackail

#42

Chris Matthews About Summer Jobs

“Every summer, my mother would say, ‘Get that job and hold on to it until August 30.’” - Chris Matthews

#43

Tove Jansson About Being Outdoors

“One evening in August you have an errand outdoors, and all of a sudden it’s pitch-black. It is still summer, but the summer is no longer alive.” - Tove Jansson

#44

Helen Wills About Comparing US And Europe

“No player can become accustomed to New York’s climate in August in a few days. The playing conditions, the courts in New York and France are very different.” - Helen Wills

#45

Al Aronowitz About Bad Things Happening In August

“August is the month when wars start. It’s when the water dries up and the spirit begins to wither. Insomniacs pull down their shades and lock themselves in their rooms in August. Lifelong friends have fist fights. People feel like they’re going to burst. Sometimes they do.” - Al Aronowitz

#46

Garth Brooks About Smells That Remind You Of Something

“That smell of freshly cut grass makes me think of Friday night football in high school. The smell of popcorn and cigar smoke reminds me of the stadium. The cutting of the grass reminds me of the August practice.” - Garth Brooks

