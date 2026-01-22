Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Assistant Principal Accused Of Walmart Theft Scheme Using ‘Stacking’ Method For Months
Crime, Society

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
A Georgia assistant principal has been arrested after authorities accused her of repeatedly stealing merchandise from Walmart using a self-checkout trick known as the “stacking” method.

On January 19, Courtney Janell Shaw was taken into custody following a months-long investigation.

The 47-year-old worked at Free Home Elementary School.

  • Authorities alleged Courtney Janell Shaw repeatedly stole at Walmart over a two-month period.
  • With 24 years in education, the veteran assistant principal was placed on administrative leave after being charged with felony shoplifting.
  • Social media users speculated that Walmart purposefully "built a case," waiting for the total value to hit a certain amount before involving the police.
  • The incident sparked a heated debate about Walmart’s self-checkout systems.

Her arrest quickly went viral, leaving social media sleuths divided, with the majority of them pointing fingers at Walmart’s self-checkout system.

    A 47-year-old assistant principal was arrested after shoplifting at Walmart for nearly two months

    Walmart Supercentre entrance with empty parking lot under a clear sky during daytime, related to theft scheme news.

    Walmart Supercentre entrance with empty parking lot under a clear sky during daytime, related to theft scheme news.

    Image credits: Wikimedia

    According to The Cherokee Tribune, citing the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office, Shaw was accused of stealing from Walmart repeatedly between November 2 and December 31.

    The investigators further alleged that Shaw used the “stacking” method at self-checkout kiosks, placing multiple items together while scanning only one before leaving the store.

    Over time, authorities claimed those transactions added up.

    Mugshot of a woman wearing an orange shirt, linked to Walmart theft scheme using stacking method over months.

    Mugshot of a woman wearing an orange shirt, linked to Walmart theft scheme using stacking method over months.

    Image credits: Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office

    Law enforcement alleged that Shaw took 98 items in total, with the merchandise valued at approximately $944.

    Moreover, surveillance footage from the store highlighted two vehicles, a 2018 Ford F-150 and a 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee, which were located at Shaw’s residence and confirmed to be registered in her name.

    The footage was reportedly turned over to deputies by a Walmart employee in mid-January, according to WAGA-TV.

    Classroom with empty desks and chairs, representing an assistant principal accused of Walmart theft stacking scheme.

    Classroom with empty desks and chairs, representing an assistant principal accused of Walmart theft stacking scheme.

    Image credits: Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    With the help of vehicle records and driver’s license databases, investigators were able to identify Shaw as the suspect behind the repeated incidents.

    Shaw was booked into the Cherokee County Jail after being charged with felony shoplifting. She was released the same day after posting a $4,875 bond.

    It remains unclear if she is expected to appear in court.

    Free Home Elementary responded after Shaw’s arrest, while social media sleuths questioned her mentorship

    Walmart storefront at dusk with shopping carts lined up outside, related to assistant principal theft scheme using stacking method.

    Walmart storefront at dusk with shopping carts lined up outside, related to assistant principal theft scheme using stacking method.

    Image credits: Wikimedia

    Following the arrest, the Cherokee County School District placed Shaw on administrative leave.

    “Immediately upon these allegations being reported, the employee was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of internal and law enforcement investigations,” the district said in a statement.

    “Maintaining the safety and security of our students and staff is our top priority, and inappropriate conduct will never be tolerated.”

    Self-checkout station at Walmart store displaying start scanning screen with various snacks nearby and theft detection.

    Self-checkout station at Walmart store displaying start scanning screen with various snacks nearby and theft detection.

    Image credits: Walmart

    Shaw joined Free Home Elementary School in 2024 as its first full-time assistant principal.

    Her career in education spans 24 years, including prior leadership roles at Bascomb Elementary and Oak Grove Fine Arts Academy. She began teaching in 2000, following her graduation from Wingate University.

    Despite her decades of experience, Shaw’s ethical lapse was widely called out on social media.

    Surveillance camera mounted on ceiling inside a store, monitoring for theft and security using stacking method tactics.

    Surveillance camera mounted on ceiling inside a store, monitoring for theft and security using stacking method tactics.

    Image credits: Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    “Wow!!! What a great role model for our children,” one user wrote, while another added, “She destroyed her career by over $900. I don’t understand people’s thinking.”

    Others questioned how the arrest was portrayed publicly. “Why did they not show her professional headshot compared to the principal who was arrested after a crash and DUI?” one commenter asked.

    Another bluntly wrote, “She doesn’t look like an assistant principal.”

    The internet also called out Walmart’s self-checkout system

    A grocery store aisle filled with stacked canned goods under bright fluorescent lighting.

    A grocery store aisle filled with stacked canned goods under bright fluorescent lighting.

    Image credits: Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    At the same time, a significant portion of the backlash was aimed directly at Walmart.

    “Your Walmart doesn’t have creepy ‘greeters’ at the doors checking everyone’s receipt? Sounds like you need to start,” one person commented.

    Another wrote, “Walmart has 20 cashiers, not cashiering. They’re just standing around watching you cashier yourself.”

    Person using a smartphone to scan payment at a Walmart self-checkout kiosk in a retail store setting.

    Person using a smartphone to scan payment at a Walmart self-checkout kiosk in a retail store setting.

    Image credits: Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    However, others warned that stores often allow thieves to continue quietly before making an arrest.

    “They call it ‘skip scanning,’” one user explained. “You may think you’re getting away with it, but the store is building a case. When they finally bust you, they show the judge all the times to prove it was intentional.”

    Another echoed that sentiment, “Some stores keep records of known shoplifters. Once they reach an amount that brings higher charges, they go in for the arrest.”

    Shaw’s case is far from the only Walmart shoplifting incident to draw online attention

    Hands in handcuffs behind jail bars symbolizing assistant principal accused in Walmart theft scheme using stacking method.

    Hands in handcuffs behind jail bars symbolizing assistant principal accused in Walmart theft scheme using stacking method.

    Image credits: Freepik (Not the actual photo)

    As reported by Bored Panda, a shopper reportedly filmed herself attempting to steal a backpack before being caught by Walmart’s “Missed Scan Detected” technology.

    In October 2024, the AI system flagged the unscanned item in real time, replayed the footage on-screen, and alerted an employee.

    The shopper was escorted out and later claimed she was banned from Walmart locations in her area for two years.

    “Imagine losing your entire career over 900,” wrote one netizen

    Comment from Cathy L Anspach saying Walmart needs cashiers, shown in a social media post about an assistant principal theft scheme.

    Comment from Cathy L Anspach saying Walmart needs cashiers, shown in a social media post about an assistant principal theft scheme.

    Screenshot of a social media comment mentioning a $4,875 bond paid in Walmart gift cards related to a theft scheme.

    Screenshot of a social media comment mentioning a $4,875 bond paid in Walmart gift cards related to a theft scheme.

    Comment from Carl Moffett questioning how assistant principal got away with Walmart theft scheme using stacking method at self checkout.

    Comment from Carl Moffett questioning how assistant principal got away with Walmart theft scheme using stacking method at self checkout.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing receipt checks related to the assistant principal Walmart theft scheme using stacking.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing receipt checks related to the assistant principal Walmart theft scheme using stacking.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing an assistant principal accused of a Walmart theft scheme using stacking method.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing an assistant principal accused of a Walmart theft scheme using stacking method.

    Screenshot of a social media comment mentioning buying school supplies, related to assistant principal accused of Walmart theft scheme.

    Screenshot of a social media comment mentioning buying school supplies, related to assistant principal accused of Walmart theft scheme.

    Comment about stores keeping records of shoplifters and arrest procedures related to theft schemes at Walmart.

    Comment about stores keeping records of shoplifters and arrest procedures related to theft schemes at Walmart.

    Comment on social media reading Straight to the principal’s office related to assistant principal accused of Walmart theft scheme.

    Comment on social media reading Straight to the principal’s office related to assistant principal accused of Walmart theft scheme.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing an assistant principal accused of a Walmart theft stacking scheme.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing an assistant principal accused of a Walmart theft stacking scheme.

    Comment by Lesli Foster saying imagine losing your entire career over 900 in a social media post discussing assistant principal accused of Walmart theft scheme using stacking method.

    Comment by Lesli Foster saying imagine losing your entire career over 900 in a social media post discussing assistant principal accused of Walmart theft scheme using stacking method.

    Comment on social media discussing assistant principal accused of Walmart theft scheme using stacking method for months.

    Comment on social media discussing assistant principal accused of Walmart theft scheme using stacking method for months.

    Comment saying these principles are going wild, related to assistant principal accused of Walmart theft scheme using stacking method.

    Comment saying these principles are going wild, related to assistant principal accused of Walmart theft scheme using stacking method.

    Facebook comment by Curtis G Townsend saying Good rooll model haha on a white background discussing assistant principal accused of Walmart theft scheme using stacking method.

    Facebook comment by Curtis G Townsend saying Good rooll model haha on a white background discussing assistant principal accused of Walmart theft scheme using stacking method.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment referencing an assistant principal accused of a Walmart theft scheme using stacking method.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment referencing an assistant principal accused of a Walmart theft scheme using stacking method.

    28

    2

