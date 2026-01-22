Guy Claims Food Shopping Is Triggering For Him, GF Ditches Him After Seeing How He “Copes” With It

ADVERTISEMENT

There are few things more dangerous than a hungry couple wandering into a supermarket together. However, you don’t really expect for it to turn into the kind of public spectacle that makes strangers stare, kids awkwardly look away, and you seriously consider pretending you don’t know the person you came with.

Unfortunately, this story isn’t just about a bad shopping trip. It’s about boundaries being crossed, emotional manipulation creeping in, and a Christmas visit that unraveled faster than a poorly wrapped gift. For today’s Original Poster (OP), what started as a week-long trip to spend the holidays together ended with one woman questioning her relationship.

More info: Mumsnet

No one ever expects a romantic grocery trip to end with heartbreak

Woman with long blonde hair sitting by a window, holding a book and looking thoughtfully outside while coping with triggers.

The author traveled three hours to spend Christmas with her boyfriend, and they went grocery shopping because there was no food at his place

Text post titled For leaving my boyfriend in the frozen isle describing a Christmas visit experience related to food shopping triggers.

Text on a white background reads: Yesterday we went food shopping because he didn’t have any food in.

Man explains how food shopping triggers him while girlfriend reacts after seeing how he copes with the stress at home.

Text excerpt discussing a guy joking about a breakup while food shopping in the frozen aisle.

Text showing a man acting manic and making inappropriate comments, highlighting how food shopping is triggering for him.

Text excerpt describing a situation where a guy's coping methods during food shopping cause embarrassment and draw unwanted attention.

Text excerpt about coping mechanisms during food shopping, highlighting triggers and challenges faced by a guy in a grocery store.

Man with glasses and mustache in a striped sweater showing excitement while food shopping, appearing highly triggered and coping.

At the store, he acted erratically, made inappropriate gestures in public, ignored her boundaries, and drew attention from other shoppers

Text excerpt showing a conversation about frustration during food shopping and emotional coping challenges.

Text conversation showing a person saying they will walk out of the fish aisle to avoid an argument while others stare during food shopping.

Text image showing a personal story about a guy snapping in the frozen aisle during food shopping due to triggering issues.

Text screenshot showing a message about leaving a trolley full of food behind as a way of coping with food shopping triggers.

Text on a plain white background stating a man shuts himself away on the sofa while his girlfriend goes to bed alone.

Text showing a conversation about a guy claiming food shopping is triggering and coping struggles leading to relationship issues.

Text about a guy finding food shopping triggering and his girlfriend leaving after seeing how he copes with it.

Text on a white background reading: Oh and it gets better, it’s my Birthday tomorrow, we had plans for him to take me to dinner.

Man and woman shopping in grocery store aisle, illustrating food shopping triggers and coping challenges.

After repeated arguments over small things, she walked out of the store to protect herself and returned to his house alone

Text post with a woman's message about her boyfriend sleeping on the sofa and plans for a drop-off at the station.

Text on white background describing a breakup after a guy claims food shopping is triggering and his girlfriend reacts to how he copes.

Man coping with food shopping triggers while girlfriend walks away, highlighting challenges in their relationship.

Text about a guy feeling triggered by food shopping and planning to spend Christmas alone after his girlfriend leaves him.

Text screenshot showing a person describing feeling triggered and emotional after food shopping, mentioning swollen eyes from crying.

Back home, he shut himself on the sofa, refused to talk, canceled Christmas and birthday plans, leaving her stuck and emotionally drained

The OP traveled three hours by train to spend Christmas week with her boyfriend, hoping for some quality time and a good holiday. Now, he had previously been open about grocery shopping being deeply triggering for him, usually avoiding it altogether by ordering food online. So when she got to his place, there was no food in the house, and they had to get groceries

On the way to the store, he joked that the trip could end their relationship, a comment that felt funny at first. When they were inside, his behavior spiraled fast. He acted erratically, making inappropriate gestures and making explicit comments with children nearby. People noticed, and when she told him to stop, he accused her loudly of being ashamed of him, drawing even more attention.

As the shopping continued, he got upset with her for changing her mind on wanting ice cream, and for zoning out when he asked her a question. He snapped, blaming her for not helping enough and reminding her how hard the experience was for him. When she calmly said she wouldn’t argue publicly and warned she would leave, he didn’t stop, so she walked out, leaving him with the trolley and returning alone to his place.

When he got home, he withdrew completely, sleeping on the sofa and refusing conversation. The next day, he declared that her leaving the store was “shocking”, that she had abandoned him, and that he no longer wanted to spend Christmas together. To make matters worse, her birthday was the next day so he canceled their plans. He told her he wouldn’t “kick her out” on her birthday but would continue avoiding her.

Woman sitting on bed, wiping her eyes, expressing distress related to food shopping triggering emotional response.

The chaotic grocery trip and subsequent fallout highlight how emotional and behavioral boundaries can be breached in deeply harmful ways. Public boundary violations can have a profound impact, especially when they happen in front of others. As Better Help explains, these moments do more than provoke embarrassment, they undermine a person’s sense of safety and control.

At the same time, it’s important to acknowledge that personal triggers or emotional struggles do not justify hurting others. Overcome Depression emphasizes that while managing one’s own mental health challenges is essential, acting out in ways that harm someone else crosses a critical line, and that boundaries must be set and respected, even in stressful or triggering situations.

Finally, behaviors like the silent treatment or emotional withdrawal can compound this harm. As The Attachment Project notes, these tactics are often manipulative, especially when timed to exploit vulnerability. Withholding communication or affection creates a power imbalance, leaving the other person feeling isolated, anxious, and desperate for reconnection.

Netizens overwhelmingly encouraged the OP to leave the relationship, emphasizing that the boyfriend’s behavior was unacceptable and shocking. They expressed disbelief at the public boundary violations and emotional outbursts, advising her to prioritize her own safety and well-being. What do you think? Do you think personal triggers should ever excuse hurtful behavior in a relationship? We would love to know your thoughts!

Netizens framed the breakup as a positive opportunity for the author, noting that she is better off without someone who struggles with daily functioning and disregards her boundaries

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the shocking behavior of a guy coping with food shopping triggers.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing how food shopping triggers a guy and his girlfriend’s reaction to it.

Text excerpt from an online forum where a user advises to leave a guy who finds food shopping triggering.

Commenter responding to a guy claiming food shopping is triggering, criticizing his behavior and coping methods online.

Comment on social media discussing a guy’s food shopping issues and his girlfriend ditching him over coping methods.

Comment discussing the impact of a partner on easing life burdens after a guy claims food shopping is triggering.

Comment discussing mental health issues and coping in a busy supermarket, related to food shopping triggers.