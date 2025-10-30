ADVERTISEMENT

Photo manipulations let artists dive into the surreal corners of their imagination – and few do it as skillfully as Ben Robins. Using Photoshop and other digital tools, Ben transforms ordinary scenes into visually bizarre and mind-bending creations that blur the line between reality and fantasy.

Based in London, the artist has mastered the art of blending real-life environments with imaginary worlds. When asked during our last interview how it all began, he shared: “My father is an artist, and my mother is a writer. Much of my childhood was spent in their different workspaces, and I’ve seen how creative technology changed for both of them over the years. I’ve always been fascinated with new ways of creating.”

Scroll down to explore a collection of Ben’s most recent photo manipulations, which we selected for you today.

More info: Instagram | benrobinsphoto.com%20 | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Logic-challenging photo manipulation of a miniature skier skiing over hot dogs on a flour-covered surface.

benrobins1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Surreal photo manipulation of a man with a distorted face holding a bitten peach, showcasing amazing logic-challenging effects.

    benrobins1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Man in a red shirt showing logic-challenging photo manipulations with multiple smaller versions of himself emerging from his head.

    benrobins1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Man with logic-challenging photo manipulations sits on bed holding a hollowed-out face with multiple heads lying on the bed.

    benrobins1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Man in orange jacket and black shirt posing with distorted arm in a logic-challenging photo manipulation artwork.

    benrobins1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Man’s head blended with a cheeseburger in a surreal, logic-challenging photo manipulation art piece.

    benrobins1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Man holding a logic-challenging photo manipulation of half his face made of chocolate in foil against a purple background

    benrobins1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Man with a hand covered in multiple realistic eyes, showcasing amazing logic-challenging photo manipulations artwork.

    benrobins1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Man's face framed by giant hands in a surreal and logic-challenging photo manipulation with a pink background.

    benrobins1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Man sitting on a chair using a boot shaped like a human foot, showcasing logic-challenging photo manipulations artwork.

    benrobins1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Man creating amazing logic-challenging photo manipulations on laptop while multiple faces appear outside window on rainy day.

    benrobins1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Man in blue shirt with stretched and distorted face in a creative logic-challenging photo manipulation artwork.

    benrobins1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Man with a logic-challenging photo manipulation showing a recursive box pattern replacing part of his face.

    benrobins1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Photographer with multiple arms holding lighting, camera, laptop, and phone showcasing logic-challenging photo manipulations.

    benrobins1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Man balancing on a chair above numerous hands emerging from the floor in an amazing logic-challenging photo manipulation.

    benrobins1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Man pushing a wheelbarrow filled with multiple edited heads of himself in a pumpkin patch, showcasing photo manipulations.

    benrobins1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    Man holding a manipulated photo of his face challenging logic with photo manipulations and printed facial images on table.

    benrobins1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Multiple versions of a man in black shirts and watches on a train, showcasing amazing logic-challenging photo manipulations.

    benrobins1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Multiple versions of the same man interacting with light bulbs in a logic-challenging photo manipulation artwork.

    benrobins1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Man wearing an oversized shirt with his head peeking through an unusually high collar in a logic-challenging photo manipulation.

    benrobins1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Surreal photo manipulation showing a man's face trapped inside an hourglass filled with black sand on a wooden table.

    benrobins1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Two men creating amazing logic-challenging photo manipulations featuring miniature versions of themselves on a chessboard.

    benrobins1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Person wearing a Santa hat with a box on their face filled with Christmas ornaments, showcasing amazing logic-challenging photo manipulation.

    benrobins1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Man in orange jacket surrounded by multiple versions of himself, creating a logic-challenging photo manipulation with playing cards.

    benrobins1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Man with a woven basket over his head and apples inside, juggling apples in a logic-challenging photo manipulation.

    benrobins1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Man holding hammer with face photo manipulation showing shattering effect, showcasing amazing logic-challenging photo manipulations.

    benrobins1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    Man with a logic-challenging photo manipulation showing a miniature version of himself reading and drinking inside his knitted brain.

    benrobins1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Man with c*****d egg shell head and yolk inside, holding a large broken egg shell, showcasing amazing logic-challenging photo manipulations.

    benrobins1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Stack of wrapped gift boxes with multiple human face photo manipulations and red ribbons, showcasing amazing logic-challenging art.

    benrobins1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Bowl of ramen with egg, chicken, and a miniature man holding chopsticks in a logic-challenging photo manipulation.

    benrobins1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!