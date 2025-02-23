But while some people only fantasize about walking out, these Redditors actually went through with it—no notice, no second thoughts, just done. And when you hear what finally pushed them over the edge, you might wonder why they didn’t do it sooner.

#1 At last minute, owner/manager/CEO dictator revoked my Christmas leave. My wife was terminally ill, my daughter was about to move off to college, and it would be our last Christmas together, ever again. It’s the only time in my life I’ve ever said “F**k You!!” to a bosses face. .

#2 They tried to have me come in and run the store literally as I was coming out of anesthesia from surgery for an injury I got working there.



"Hey, I know you just had surgery and are still in post-op, I need you to close tonight. You don't have an option."



I quit and let an attorney deal with it.

#3 My boss had me riding in the same vehicle as someone he knew had a high infectious illness and it was our job to go into homes of both infants and elderly people.

#4 I was working for a major video game company back in 2003.



We were in crunch time, working from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. 6 days a week. Right before lunch, our supervisor walks in and says



"Good news everyone, we get to come in on Sundays now, but it's only a half day!"



The moment he was done with his speech, I walked over to his desk and told him I was quitting immediately.



He warned me that I would never work in the game industry again. I didn't give a proper 2 weeks, I told him that was fine and finished my day.



I ended up working in the industry for another 3 years until I freaked out and quit for good!



Never again.

#5 I got told I wouldn’t be getting a raise *because* I asked for the raise. But apparently if I hadn’t asked I would have gotten it. My boss then said I was on the “s**t list” of the higher boss (for asking) and that I wouldn’t get a raise for at least a few months.



Yeah I quit right there lol.

#6 Head mechanic at a small but busy bicycle shop .Been there 5 years or so with no raises other then promised "soon"



Owner showed up with a nice new car and started the same old spell about there not being enough money to offer a raise of any sort . Told him to get f****d walked out and down to the main competitor down the road .



Better pay and better place to work. Once word got out I was there a lot of the cliental followed me there.



Old place was out of business in 9 mths or so .

#7 I had a verbal agreement with my manager that she’d reduce my hours so I could continue working during the school year. She put me on for 40 hours per week on the first school time schedule.



I spoke to her about it and reminded her of her word. She stonewalled and denied everything. I apologized and walked out of her office.



I graduated and got a good job writing software. 30 years later KMART no longer exists.



F**k you Beth.

#8 Newly in the field in my own, early 20s and no prior experience being up high on ladders.



Believe it was my third day out. Cable install tech. Got to the site and it was a midspan drop - meaning along the wire on the pole, midway between poles. And right in the way we're trees and bushes making it next to impossible for me to get the ladder correctly positioned.



I tried for a good while and then called dispatch. They complained about my complaint, and basically told me to suck it up and figure it out.



So I tried again, getting the ladder hooked but nearly vertical. I got the best angle I could on it and climbed up a couple of rungs but the ladder tipped back. A few more repositions later and now I have the ladder against a tree but there's limbs and bushes poking thru the rungs. I start to climb and maybe 4 or 5 rungs up the whole ladder shifts sideways and I nearly went tumbling.



Called dispatch and they more or less told me I was to stay there until I had the job done. So instead I packed everything up, told the customer I couldn't help them, and went back to the warehouse, dropped all the equipment and cable boxes and such that I had, and left. Didn't even say a word to anyone there.

#9 Had a supervisor who was really unprofessional and disrespectful. When I turned in my two weeks I also left a personal note for my manager telling them exactly why I was quitting, and that I refused to work any more shifts with the supervisor during my exit period. First week was fine, but I walked in one day and there was supervisor. Gave them a chance but they quickly pulled some c**p, so I walked out and skipped my remaining shifts. No spectacle, but I’m still proud that I stood up for myself.

#10 I've done it twice:





First time, district manager at Applebees decided that my request off for a school competition that I had put in months earlier and had been approved already was just not gonna work anymore, and changed the schedule without telling me. I didn't come in because I didn't know. Then, like 2 months later, my mom called in for me because I was projectile puking from flu or food poisoning and he yelled at her. As soon as I could walk without barfing, I took my uniform in, handed it to him, and left.





Second time, I was working at a daycare while looking for work as a teacher. The daycare charged by the hour, so they only got money if they kids were there. They wouldn't call parents if the kids were sick or had fevers. One day, I was left in a room by myself with NINE infants. No break. Not only is that ILLEGAL, it is super dangerous. I called her after relief showed up and quit.

#11 Dumba**es were exploding acetylene gas for yucks and the owner of the company thought it was cool. I quit on the spot.



Addendum: the owner of the company was given it by his dad on his eighteenth birthday, and his dad took the company back after a few months.

#12 I worked for a photographer, and we were on a tight deadline schedule. Most of the office had been let go for the summer, so it was just me (the head of my department), one coworker, and the owner.



I come in to discover the owner left town with his family on vacation.



I hit my breaking point.



I put my letter of resignation on his desk while he was gone. My only coworker left with me.



The owner had no idea what had happened until he returned home to the letter, undone work on the counter, and zero employees.

#13 I was denied promotion for the third time in 4 years.

Always great performance reviews. Max score. "Example to others".



First time it was "too soon" as I only been in the Company for 10 months but of those 10, 5 were a complete crisis where management gave up/burned out and I had to save the dat.



Second time the acting manager convinced his buddy to run for promotion as well so he could pick him but I was made "high potential" without any benefits or raise or projects or training,...



Third time they didn't even post the job internally, when I asked for a reason I was called into the HR manager who said "you stayed at home for 2 weeks in the first covid lockdown which showed lack of commitment". I was working an extra day on overtime for 3 years on that Point. At least 20 days a year.



I told her I would be taking up all my paid overtime and send in my resignation at the end of the day and that I Will also be requesting a formal exit-conversation with the VP (he knew me from my first year when I had to save the ship).



S**t hit the fan real fast after that.

#14 My manager was intentionally trying to sabotage me and write me up for BS things because I challenged her at times (I was the assistant manager). Didn’t want to get fired, so I just told her I’m done and walked out.

#15 I got a call at work from the vet saying that my senior dog, who had been acting weird and weak for the last week, was actually bleeding out internally from an aggressive cancer that had ruptured his organs. The tech read the scan that morning (scan had been done late at night the day before) and immediately called my vet because it was that urgent.



I had been at work all for an hour that day and immediately thought, "I need to go home and get him put down and spend his last hours with him."



I tried calling my boss (who was, per usual, not in the office) and she didn't answer. I left a voicemail. I then sent her a text and email explaining and left. Everyone in the office, including the office manager, was like, "OMG, just go! Be with him!"



I got a text on my drive home saying, "If you don't have any calls or meetings today, that's fine, but otherwise you need to stay to find someone to cover those for you."



I told her I had none. She then texts again, "Just so you know, you don't get paid for today since you left early.". First off, I'm salary so whatever. Secondly, that was so far on my list of concerns that I didn't give a f**k.



I arrived at my apartment and texted her from my parking lot that that's fine, this isn't working out, and we clearly have two very different communication styles which will make working together difficult in the future. She texts back immediately that my resignation is accepted immediately and she hopes I got all my stuff from my office.



I then spent the next five hours curled up on the floor with my boy while waiting for his appointment to put him down. I adopted him when he was nine and we had five great years together before he passed away.



I will never regret what I did. Hell, I had a new job the following Tuesday lined up to pay me $25k more than what my prior employer was, so it ended up better in the long run.



So, Blue, if you're out there, you're always my boy!

#16 Oh! Maybe my favorite ever story to tell, though it's not very dramatic.



I used to get mini-panic attacks on Thursdays in sort of a "I can't believe this is what I'm doing with my life!" kind of way. And I'd chill out by going to the vending machine or getting a drink of water and remembering the next day was the last of the week.



Then one day I started feeling this way hard on a Wednesday. I started adding up all my assets in my head and figuring out how long I could go without a job. I cleaned my workstation, packed up my things, went to the office and said to the supervisor, "I think I have to quit." The night office lady cried and hugged me. I was on third shift and quit in the middle around 2am or so. I'd been there eight and a half years. The de facto human resources woman, who knew I had been unhappy for a while, put a few extra vacation days on my last paycheck.

#17 Spent a year fixing things, hired a team, the system started generating real pnl, the boss who f****d everything up started to re-engage as the situation turned around , making stupid suggestions a burning valuable time . We had a meeting where he was going on and on and I remarked that it was counter productive. He calls me after the meeting and says "what the f**k was that???" I responded that it was becoming "unpleasant, with the meetings and change of course". He said "if you don't like it leave" and I said "ok" and walked out. Everyone stood there shocked as I left. Fast forward a year later and everything was f****d up again ...

#18 My boss said something EXTREMELY rude to me while I was trying to talk to him abiut my cross training for another position. I happened to be wearing a company shirt with a tank underneath. I began unbuttoning the shirt and thanking him for the opportunity and then telling him to never speak to me like that while raising my voice and finishing with a hearty "f**k this job and f**k you too" as I threw my shirt at him.



I walked outside with my stuff and a woman who worked down the hall came running outside and talked with me. We've became friends and ended up living together a couple times. It's been almost 20 years and I'm going to visit her (i moved away) and go to a concert in 2 weeks.

#19 I already had another job lined up. So when I got push back from my district manager about my almost 3 week notice I just handed over my store keys and left.

#20 I was a lifeguard at an indoor pool. At the same pool I had started as a swim teacher, which was kind of a private contractor type deal. It was less hours, but I made about 400% more per hour, so I was already planning to quit my lifeguarding job.



The boss didn't like the way I did something and so he told me I had to spend the rest of my shift in the warm pool where the temperature of the room was about 90 degrees and very humid. We normally rotated out every 30 minutes. I stayed in there for an hour, then went back into the regular rotation, hoping he'd forget.



He saw me and said, "If you don't get in there right now, you can go home."



I just said "Alright, you want me to come back tomorrow?" When my next shift was.



"If you're walking out the door, don't ever come back." was his reply.



I said, "Cool," and handed him my rescue buoy and left.



I had a leisurely lunch and then showed back up two hours later when my lifeguarding shift would have ended because I scheduled some lessons at that time and walked right past him saying hi on the way into the pool. He was furious, but because I was technically a private contractor in that position which fell under a different manager's purview, he couldn't do anything about it.



I'm pretty sure he thought I was effectively quitting or threatening to quit entirely.



Anyway we eventually ended up getting along okay after that. Hope you're doing well, Rodney!

#21 I was told when I was hired that I would be on probation for a year and then I would get full benefits. I made it clear when they hired me that I had a two week honeymoon I was going on and gave them the dates I would be gone. I worked that job for 9 months and then when my honeymoon came around they informed me that two straight weeks off wasn't possible and that they had to fire me and rehire me and then I'd be on probation and earning less without full benefits for another year. I walked into back offices where the assistant managers and the general manager were and started yelling. The general manager started yelling back at me that they weren't going to change the rules for me. I had a performance review at 6 months into the job and I got an excellent review. I yelled at the dude and threatened to sue him. Then I told him how smal he was (he was 6'7") in height but I meant as a person. I told him he could shove the job up his a*s and walked out. I don't regret it.

#22 The manager had me do training on a computer, but forgot they locked the door. I was stuck inside a room for hours (I think 4hrs?), and for the first time, I started having a panic attack due to claustrophobia.



I remember screaming for help, even opening the window from the second floor for that. Sadly, it was in the middle of winter and was snowing a lot, so nobody were just standing outside. I even debated jumping off the window (was still pretty high).



When they finally came back and unlocked the door, they laughed, and acted as if nothing happened.



I regretted not quitting immediately, but went through the day of work to seem "professional". When I got home the next day, I cried a LOT for calling up and saying I don't want the job. I felt disappointed in myself, but also the workplace genuinely scarred me for a bit just in that moment.

#23 I worked at a factory that made cakes. It was a fast pace work place and throughout the day you'd get switch to a different station. I was eventually put at the oven station where I had to keep shoving trays of cake into a commercial oven. The trays were slightly hot and all they gave me was a vinyl glove. After 30mins of shoving hot trays into the oven I had a blister. There was no lead around so I talked with another coworker who seem to know one of the lead. That coworker gave me another extra pair of vinyl glove. I shoved trays for a few minutes and walked out.

#24 I worked for Homegoods as my first job, and i always had to get the carts. I applied at Shop Rite and interviewed for a stocking position. I made it very clear in my interview with the manager i just didn't want to have to get carts anymore and would literally do anything else.



Second day on the job. Cart guy calls out. The same manager who interviewed me asked me to get carts.



I gave him my apron, walked out, and applied at the pizza place next store. They didn't have any carts. It was a fun job.

#25 Ab*sive a*****e owner/boss with serious anger issues. He left the building one day after yelling at me. I told my colleague I’d had enough and walked before my boss returned. I have never felt such relief.

#26 Was accused of stealing by egotistical coked out tech bro owner when I was using my own CC to buy supplies because he was too cheap/lazy to set up accounts.



Went to my desk, printed the scans of all of my receipts for everything I’d bought; swiped all my belongings into a file box and pinned the scans his door on the way out.

#27 First day on the job at a shop and they told me to clean the toilets because someone had taken a s**t on the floor.



I was like f**k that and walked out. Helps that I was a teenager at the time with no responsibility.

#28 Quality and Health and Safety Manager here. Managing Director asked me to falsify a First Article Inspection Report for a product going to an aerospace company. I said I would not do that. He told me I would if I wanted to continue working there. I chose not to continue working there and reported him to the relevant agencies.

#29 This job I worked at years ago had a habit of telling people “oh there’s no work atm have a few days off and we’ll let you know when to come back” then just… never call people back, because they didn’t want to have to actually fire the person.



They did it to me after a job got messed up when I was following my supervisor’s directions. I asked him multiple times, “are you sure? (Thing we don’t want) will likely happen if we do it” and he kept telling me to. Then when the customer complained, he suddenly blamed it on me. The next day they pulled the ‘hey there’s no work right now’ thing.



Except they did actually call me back the next week when they realised nobody else knew how to do my job and they were floundering. I came in to my office to find it a mess, and this guy I got along with came in and was surprised to see me there. Told me how management said they let me go, and had him doing my job but he had no idea what to do. I was pretty pissed then, so I walked to the office, handed over my high vis vest and walked out. The manager was being really arrogant… then about 5 mins later as I was driving away, she realised they still had nobody who knew how to do my job and started spam calling me. When I wouldn’t answer, she started texting me begging me to call her back to work this out.



F**k that place. Never went back. Also about 6 months later that manager was fired. A year after that the company was bought out.

#30 I was a floor nurse at the time. My Boss promised me that if I worked thanksgiving eve and thanksgiving day, Halloween eve and hallween day, and Christmas Eve and Christmas Day that I could have New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day off (my favorite holiday).



I agreed and did it (the halloweens and the thanksgivings dates). Out of nowhere, She revoked that promise like the first week of December saying we all needed to “be part of a team” and that she couldn’t honor that promise and that I was expected to work Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. I didn’t quit on the spot, but I gave a week’s notice 2 days later that I’m leaving.



I didn’t cover Christmas/Christmas eve and New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day!!!!!



her f*****g face was priceless!!! She was like I cannot believe you’re doing this to me at a busy time like this!!!



Last thing I heard about her is that a lot of the nurses ended up leaving and she is no longer a manager, she is a simple floor nurse herself now!! :) she was fuxking crazy, she wouldn’t even allow us to drink coffee! She took away our coffee maker saying it’s unhygienic to have this in a hospital! Not even the nurses lounge! F*****g crazy!

#31 I was hired as a manager of a warehouse, first time being a manager.



The first thing I was told was to "create structure, and to find the 2 most useless people to terminate and replace".



Well, to create structure I very quickly found out that no one had a valid forklift licence, all health and safety and OSHA stuff was outdated by 6+ years and none of the forklifts had their annual inspections done. To top it off, there was 0 record of anyone doing a daily forklift inspection (where I am, it's a requirement 100% at the beginning of the shift or when someone else starts to operate that lift truck). I was also asked to "find cheaper suppliers" for warehouse related stuff. "What is my budget" I asked? "There isn't one, just find cheaper.



2 employees were identified which wasn't hard, because they just chose to show up when they felt like it. I tried to terminate, my boss wouldn't let me. The forklift licences? He refused to bring in a trainer. He wouldn't allow me to order things from any other company. Why? No idea. The annual inspections? Too expensive.



And then people started refusing to train me (which I didn't realize until after all this) but told my boss they did and that I wasn't picking it up.



And then the sabotaging of my work started and orders started to get picked up which we then got fined $1000+ because they weren't supposed to go out until 3 weeks later.



All of this was over the course of 2 months. I spent 6 months being unemployed between this job and the previous one where the company went under.



Told my gf I can't take this c**p anymore and that the legal repurcussions I could face if someone were to get hurt are far too high to risk this anymore. So decided I was going to resign first thing the next morning which she supported. I arrived to work 30 minutes early, grabbed all my stuff, put it in my car and who walks in but the complete b***h that made my life hell in that place, starts screaming at me in front of all the staff about how I sent an order out 3 weeks early and I reminded her that she forgot that she CC'd me on an email where she told that customer to pick the order up and that she could f**k right off. Got up, started walking to my bosses office and as I was walking in ready to tell him to f**k right off and that I was done, he terminated me. Which funny enough for them worked out better for me because I got the unemployment back for the next 6 months. On my way out (pretty pissed off) I announced to the staff on the floor that when I was hired, my first day I was told to find 2 of you to terminate first so take that for what it is in how the company values you.



Fast forward 8 months later I've finally found a new job, and found out that about a week ago at that company I was just talking about, someone fell off a forklift at a higher elevation and broke their pelvis and were now facing a massive lawsuit as well as huge fines as well. Good riddance.

#32 I got a writeup at my call center sales job, albeit being the #1 performer for the past 4 consecutive months, between 100+ employees. Even 6 years after my year at that job, my coworker said nobody has achieved my stats. Anyways, I protested my write up and told them straight up that they had no idea what they were doing, and that an efficiency consultant would consider them dead weight and give me a management position. The corporate latte drinkers/clock watchers were offended, and gave me a final warning. I talked to my team lead about it; Laid it all out and explained why I was walking off the job. He agreed with me and walked too. We got Costco hot dogs afterwards, and joined a class action lawsuit against the company later on (for other reasons).

#33 Quit two times due to unfortunate urgent family scenarios.



1st time, my grandmother lived in the states alone. Had fallen down the stairs and laid at the bottom of the stairs for 3 days. No one could get ahold her (not uncommon but we had a “feeling”) so we rushed over. Cracked her skull and had a 5% survival rate and survived. Called my boss and he told me I have to come in… young and feisty, I told him to eat a d*ck and never showed back up.



The 2nd time… my father had surgery for his cancer, which we found out was way more advanced than we or the doctors had thought. Spent two weeks traveling back and forth out of town to be with him. Got a call he had fallen and went into the icu and we needed to get there now, mind you the hospital was 2 hours away. I call my boss and tell him I can’t make it and that my father’s situation is bleak and he tells me that that’s on me and I had to figure it out because I can’t leave them hanging. All I could say was “you gotta be kidding me, did you not hear what I just said?” Hung up, waited for the next manager and called back to tell him “hey, so and so said this but uh, my dads dying and I have to make the decision the pull the plug. so and so can get wrecked and I quit”. He apologized, could tell he was baffled and gave me two weeks pay.

#34 The first time I was accused of stealing from a small family owned restaurant I worked at. I was under so much stress, I was only 15, my mom had just passed away, I had just gotten home from working a shift that broke child labor laws, and then I get a call from my boss (the manager) saying my register was short about $100. She said she was checking the camera and would call the police. I said go ahead. Ten minutes pass. She’s blowing up my phone apologizing and begging me to come back the next day. The cameras showed the owners wife coming in and taking money directly out of the register before I even came in for the day.

#35 I was a senior in high school, working part-time at an office supply store, but I needed extra money. My dad was a doctor, but he didn’t believe in handouts—even though he inherited his business from his father. So if I wanted a car and gas money, I had to earn it myself.



I used to stop by a health and fitness supply store pretty often for pre-workout and vitamins. One day, the manager and an associate convinced me to put in an application. I got hired and started working there part-time after school on nights when I wasn’t at the office supply store. I was exhausted and miserable, but my coworkers were fun, and the employee discount saved me a ton.



Seven days and five shifts in, I walked in for my shift, and the GM was there. I had never met the guy before since I was still in training. He and his assistant pulled me aside and said, “We let go of the store manager and the other associate, so you’re the only one left to help run the store. We’ll have people come in to assist during the transition, and if you play your cards right, you could easily have your own store!”



I asked, “Why’d they get fired? I really liked working with them.”



Turns out, it was over the “white glove checklist.” Apparently, they weren’t dusting the shelves well enough. That was it. I was frustrated. The GM was eight months pregnant, and the associate’s wife had just had a baby. Later, I found out they had both recently asked for raises and time off—though at the time, all I knew was that they got canned over dusting.



Toward the end of my shift, I was feeling uneasy. The only thing keeping me there was the people, and now they were gone. So I called the GM and told him, “Hey, this isn’t gonna work out.”



He tried to talk me into staying, which pissed me off. “The company really needs you. If you stick it out, you could have your own store and get a head start in life.”



Buddy, I was a high school senior who just wanted pre-workout.



Then he asked if I’d still close the store, which involved taking the cash to the bank after locking up. I was already over it, so I said, “I’m a week into this job, I’m a high school student, and I’m an entry-level employee. Sure, I can close, but are you really supposed to leave this much cash and the store keys with someone who just quit?”



He thought about it for a second, then told me he’d be on his way. When he and his assistant showed up, we exchanged looks, and I walked out.



Later, my statement helped the other two win their unlawful termination cases.



Edit* The GMs store was about an hour to an hour and a half away. He drove a lot that day and was really salty about it.

#36 I was in high school and was working my first job at a gas station that had a coffee place inside of it. Because of high school, I was part time and my shift was 4-9 pm. One of my classes was a theatre class that we essentially did the production side of the school musical that year. When I booked the day of the musical off, my boss told me that if I couldn’t find coverage, I would have to work. There were only two other workers on the coffee shop side apart from the owner (my boss). I asked both, the only one who could cover me said that I had to take her day shift instead… on a school day. Since I needed to be at the musical to pass the class, I skipped school that day to work at the coffee place. One of my teachers of the class that I was skipping ended up getting coffee that day and recognized me working during school hours. I cried like I got caught doing something wrong, and the owner told me I was holding up the line so I left. I left the whole line and walked home in my uniform.



That experience has coloured every job I’ve ever had. I ALWAYS remember that bosses will do whatever it takes for you to make their job easier, even if it’s knowingly keeping a 15 year old out of school.

#37 During a hectic sales event, I was part of the fulfillment team. Background, I'm bipolar type 2 (lack of sleep makes me manic) HR & management were aware. A teammate dropped the ball on an order, no follow up with the shipper, no communication with the rest of us. When the customer called us freaking out, she pretended like it wasn't her issue, so we were all yelled at. Another associate and I got it figured out, shipping confirmed and called the customer with management approval to offer a partial refund. They happily accepted, thanking us.



When tracked it back to the lazy teammate, but she had been whispering to HR that we were ganging up on her, because we didn't like her. HR person took us (8 in total) into a meeting room, reaming us for making up stories and lying about whose order it was. Talking about how we are all a team and we should all be responsible for each other. Now we were salary and no overtime working 60+ a week to complete orders, while lazy used the excuse that she had kids at home (everyone else did too ) so she could not work over 40 hours. Then the HR person pointed at me and called me delusional for thinking that anyone would take my word over lazy associates because "we all know you're crazy anyway."



The record stopped right, I stood up and told her thank you. I walked to my desk and sent a company wide email thanking all the friends I made and the owner for being awesome, Fridays the owner catered breakfast lunch and dinner to the office as a thank you, pay was good, just long hours away from the family. I said I just couldn't work at a company where laziness was rewarded and HR used personal information against us. All hell broke loose because company wide goes to the owner and his lawyer.



This has gotten long so to end...I was taken care of very well after this and HR rep was demoted to the customer service team.

#38 The equivalent of the assistant manager of where I worked told me I was too sensitive about a bullying incident and I told him he was probably right, to go f**k himself and handed back my keys and got escorted out.



Best thing I ever did tbh.

#39 I had two wonderful bosses. They were excellent. One quit on the spot, should have been a huge red flag (I actually work for him now at the new company because he called me after I quit and was like come work for me). The other moved away. Then there was no management at all. This absolute power tripping b***h literally assumed control without any authority. She was horrific. I was just 15 minutes late one day because of traffic legit because there was a guy on the highway trying to commit suicide by jumping off a bridge. I called right when I knew I was going to be a bit late. She formally wrote me up for it. And then my wedding was the next week and she was texting me work related questions during my wedding. I just did not go back after that. I was also getting anxiety attacks knowing I’d have to see her. Work should not affect your mental health like that.