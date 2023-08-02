Woman Starts Causing A Stink About Her Coworkers Not Paying Attention To Her, Gets Fired

Chances are, many of you, if not all, have dealt with a lousy coworker that you knew was going to get the boot in no time – the habitual latecomer, the know-it-all, the slacker, you name it.

Well, this Redditor is also not an exception! However, before the job had waved the so-called “employee from hell” goodbye, the woman made a scene and reported her workmates for being disinterested in her hungover tales.

An employee with two write-ups shows up late and hungover

She keeps talking about her weekend, and when she notices that nobody is interested, she goes to rat them out to HR

“The employee from hell finally gets herself fired in a hilarious way” – this web user took to one of Reddit’s communities dedicated to stories about entitled folks to tell its members about the time when their incompetent coworker finally got the boot. The post managed to garner over 5K upvotes as well as 210 comments discussing the matter.

There are over 8 billion people on this planet who have their own morals and beliefs, meaning that throughout your life, you’ll be sure to encounter a couple of individuals who won’t be up to your, well, liking!

Acquaintances, neighbors, corner shop workers, your kid’s teachers, bus drivers, your local postman, complete strangers, your annoying uncle John, or as in today’s story’s case, coworkers – whoever it is, it’s impossible to be fond of everyone.

Still, when you’re dealing with someone outside of a professional setting, it’s relatively easy to hint about their inappropriate or ill-fitting behavior or even cut them loose altogether; however, when it comes to a workplace, it just so happens that sometimes you’ve gotta wait until the universe does its thing.

Oversharing has its own time and place, and usually, a job isn’t the one that pops into your head when you’re eager to blabber about your extravagant weekend adventures – plus, failing to maintain proper relationships at work might lead to negative consequences.

It could impact your professionalism and credibility, hinder general productivity, blur boundaries and wipe out respect, provoke a toxic gossip train, disrupt team dynamics, etc. In short, perhaps it’s in your best interest to wait until the end of your 9-5 and chit-chat with someone outside of your workplace in order to not regret it later.

But! As mentioned before, people are different, and sometimes neither write-ups nor total disinterest from one’s colleagues will turn a lousy worker into something that they’re not – a respectable employee, or at least just a decent one.

The HR manager listens to her “hostile environment” nonsense, gives her a final write-up for lateness, and fires her

Anywho, u/RootlesssCosmo recently had the pleasure of seeing their colleague, “Hungover Hannah,” earning a final write-up that, of course, led to her termination.

The thing is, the woman was the true definition of an employee from hell. She never showed up on time, wore inappropriate clothes, had a horrible attitude, approached every task with minimal effort, and would not stop chit-chatting about her personal life.

The whole team was essentially waiting for her to pull something that would be enough to let her go, and oh boy, “Hannah” did not disappoint.

On that fateful day, the culprit showed up late, and instead of apologizing and getting to work, she started babbling about her weekend and how she was so hungover. Surprise, surprise, nobody paid attention, and only the OP’s assistant rolled his eyes and audibly sighed, which prompted the worker to march into the HR office.

The woman was so insulted by her colleagues’ lack of interest in her life that she decided to report them for creating a hostile work environment. Needless to say, “Hannah” was fired on the spot, and what’s even more fun is that the Redditor didn’t even have to divide her outstanding tasks as the team was so excited about her departure that they took it upon themselves.

What can I say, don’t be a “Hannah”!