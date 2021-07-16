My name is Claire Marie. I am a full-time surfboard artist based in Western Australia.

Why is my work different? I take old surfboards that have had their time out in the ocean and are destined for the landfill, and I create pieces of art from them. The boards are custom hand-painted pieces, and these are upcycled secondhand surfboards, sealed for display only!

It’s the small details in the artwork that make each commissioned surfboard unique and personal! They can evoke memories of a certain place and have a special meaning with the recipient. The surfboard itself holds its own memories from the time it has spent out in the waves. So by commissioning an upcycled surfboard, you are not only saving these boards and giving them a second life, but you are enabling these memories to live on!

Each board has a small handwritten note on the back, which gives a little insight into the story of the board and the artwork.

