Beer Can Artwork Accidentally Thrown In Bin By Museum Staff Member, Who Mistook It For Trash

A Dutch museum recovered an artwork that looks like a pair of empty beer cans after a worker mistakenly threw it in the trash, thinking it was garbage.

The artwork, titled All The Good Times We Spent Together by French artist Alexandre Lavet, was displayed in an elevator at the Lisser Art Museum in Lisse, western Netherlands.

Hand-painted with acrylics, the beer cans symbolize “precious moments with friends” after drinking together and “required a lot of time and effort to create,” the museum said.

Share icon A Dutch art museum managed to save a beer can artwork after an elevator mechanic threw it in the trash, thinking it was garbage



Image credits: LAM museum

When curator Elisah van den Bergh returned from a short trip, she noticed that the piece, which has dents that make it appear like discarded cans, was nowhere to be found.

Van den Bergh managed to save the artwork from the trash just before it was taken away.

“We have now put the work in a more traditional place on a plinth so it can rest after its adventure,” Froukje Budding, a spokesperson for the museum, told AFP.

Lavet’s painted cans are now being temporarily displayed at the entrance of the museum “to put the work in the spotlight.”

Share icon

Image credits: Alexandre Lavet

Share icon

Image credits: LAM Museum



The museum had originally exhibited the beer cans in the elevator as part of their aim to “try to surprise the visitor all the time,” Budding added.

The elevator mechanic who mistook the painted cans for trash “was just doing his job” and there are “no hard feelings” toward him, she said.

“We don’t blame this elevator mechanic. He replaced a regular mechanic who knew the museum through and through. Director of @sietskevanzanten looks at it this way; ‘On a positive note, it’s a compliment to the artist, ’” the Lisser Art Museum wrote on Instagram on October 1.

“Miraculously, the cans were intact after some cleaning,” the museum shared.

Share icon

Image credits: lam_museum

Share icon

Image credits: Alexandre Lavet

Museum director Sietske van Zanten explained that the beer cans were part of an art collection based on food and consumption.

“Our art encourages visitors to see everyday objects in a new light.

“By displaying artworks in unexpected places, we amplify this experience and keep visitors on their toes.”



According to the French artist’s website, the beer cans “are a tribute to Brussels streets, artists’ studios, friends’ flats, parties, exhibition openings at galleries and artist-run spaces, and to this common and familiar object who brings people and friends together.”

The design was created in 2016 when Lavet arrived in Belgium’s capital, where he met friends between 2013 and 2016. In 2017, he decided to redesign them.

Share icon

Image credits: lam_museum

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LAM museum (@lam_museum)

This is not the first time an artist and an outside observer have had differing views on an item displayed in an art gallery or museum.

In 2023, a hungry art student named Noh Huyn-soo grabbed a banana that had been duct-taped to a wall as part of Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan’s art installation in Seoul.

After eating the fruit, the man reattached the banana skin to the wall at the Leeum Museum of Art in the South Korean capital.

Huyn-soo said he had eaten the banana because he was hungry after skipping breakfast.

However, the art student later explained that he thought “damaging a work of modern art could also be [interpreted as] artwork,” and he had reattached the skin as a “joke.”

“I thought it would be interesting … isn’t it taped there to be eaten?”

