A place of many firsts, the Zona Colonial aka Ciudad Colonial or simply “La Zona”, is home to the first paved street, hospital, university, and cathedral in the Americas. Indeed, Santo Domingo was the first settlement of the Spanish in the Americas and they used it as a hub from which they spread out to other countries in the region.

Today, La Zona is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a popular tourist destination, with many bars, restaurants, shops, museums, parks, and hotels in colonial-era structures. People can drive through, walk, or take the little train tour called ChuChu Colonial.

