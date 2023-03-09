Join Me In Exploring The Architecture And History Of Santo Domingo’s Zona Colonial
A place of many firsts, the Zona Colonial aka Ciudad Colonial or simply “La Zona”, is home to the first paved street, hospital, university, and cathedral in the Americas. Indeed, Santo Domingo was the first settlement of the Spanish in the Americas and they used it as a hub from which they spread out to other countries in the region.
Today, La Zona is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a popular tourist destination, with many bars, restaurants, shops, museums, parks, and hotels in colonial-era structures. People can drive through, walk, or take the little train tour called ChuChu Colonial.
A Quaint Street In La Zona Colonial
Along Calle Las Damas, the New World’s first paved street, you can visit Fortaleza Ozama which is adjacent to the Ozama river. The Fortaleza was built in the early 16th century by the Spanish and was their first military construction in the Americas.
As you continue down the street, you will find the Panteon Nacional, originally a Jesuit church built from 1714 to 1746, where the remains of the Dominican Republic’s most honored and famous citizens are kept.
Parque Colon With Catedral De Santa Maria La Menor In The Background
A Statue Of Christopher Columbus (Cristobal Colon) With Pigeons Perched On It
Catedral De Santa Maria La Menor
Finally, at the end of Calle Las Damas, is Alcazar de Colon, Diego Colon’s (Christopher Columbus’1st son) residence in the 16th century. The Alcazar is now a museum with period weapons, armor, furniture, and art which gives the viewer a feel for how the place might have looked when it was inhabited by the Colon family.
A Beautiful Street In La Zona
Metal Cast Faces In A Side Gate To Catedral De Santa Maria La Menor
A Cute Balcony On The Facade Of A Building In The Ciudad Colonial
Other historical buildings in La Zona include the Catedral de Santa Maria la Menor, the oldest cathedral in the Americas. The cathedral’s construction was completed in 1550 in Gothic style and still holds services today. Pay close attention to the gates that close off the cathedral from the street and you will see faces cast in metal, an intriguing detail.
A Colonial Building In A Street Of The Colonial City
A Park In The Ciudad Colonial
A Wooden Door And Two Plants In The Zona Colonial
Another fascinating architectural detail is the gargoyles on the facade of the Casa de Gargolas (House of the Gargoyles).
The Casa del Sacramento also boasts beautiful architecture and stone gargoyles can be found along the street that borders the building.
Intricate Details On Busts And Lamps Of The Architects' And Engineers' Building
A Gorgeous Colonial Building
A Cute Little House In La Zona
Architecture enthusiasts, history fanatics, photographers, Instagrammers, and globetrotters alike will marvel at all the beauty the Ciudad Colonial has to offer. Plus, with all the activities that are available, there is something for everyone.