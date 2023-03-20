Anthony not only shoots models of cars - he carefully chooses the location for shooting, compares the stand on which the model is located with the surrounding buildings and nature, and then shoots in such a way that it is almost impossible to understand that the photo is not a life-size auto, but just a toy.

Despite his young age, Anthony is already an experienced photographer, having been shooting cars since the age of six. Moreover, on his website you can see two coffee table books, marking the main milestones in his art. The first, called Small Cars, Big Inspiration, includes pictures taken by Anthony between the ages of six and twelve. The second, Shifting Perspectives, is a collection of more recent images taken over the past two years.

To release his first book, Anthony raised $45K on Kickstarter two years ago from over 750 people, and has since sold over four thousand copies of the collection. The photographer also creates photo calendars, postcards, T-shirts, and greeting cards, which can be purchased on his website. As of today, the Facebook community dedicated to Schmidt’s work has 137.6K members, and over 134K people are subscribed to his Instagram page.