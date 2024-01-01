Someone asked the internet “What should die in 2024?” and folks shared all the things that need to remain in the past. So get comfortable as you read through, upvote your favorite examples, and share what you hope is going to finally die out this year in the comments section below.

Every day, some annoyance begs the question, “How is this still a thing?” From superfluous charges attached to normal transactions to absolutely predatory social media stars, there is a long list of norms that are way beyond their expiration date. So the new year is a good time to sit down and take stock.

#1 Spinning the iPad around asking for a tip when all you did was take/pull up my order

#2 Pop up ads that don't permit you to "x" out for like ten seconds.



Ive left many sites for that reason.

#3 Influencers

#4 auto-playing videos on websites

#5 Having to constantly tell websites you're OK with cookies

#6 Having to put in payment info for a "Free Trial" so it'll just auto-renew and start charging you once your free trial is over.

#7 High Cost of Healthcare

#8 Everything, and I mean EVERYTHING, being a f*****g subscription.

#9 Family vloggers

#10 Tipping in America

#11 Cancer. F**k you, cancer.

#12 Old politicians. Let’s start fresh. Pretty sure they’re past their expiration date anyways.

#13 Private companies investing in single family housing.

#14 War

#15 Inflation and high housing costs. A nice dual death.

#16 Prank YouTube channels that are clearly meant to embarrass or harass people just trying to go about their day

#17 Reaction videos.

#18 Obsolescence being built into things, electronics especially.



Rent being so damn high.



Groceries being so damn expensive.



Having too much month left at the end of my money.

#19 Unfinished games being released at full price.

#20 Bed bugs

#21 Telling me your life story when I’m only there for the recipe.

#22 Housing crisis

#23 YouTube ads being 2 days long

#24 Predatory Prank videos

#25 The practice of businesses laying off thousands of employees because the company is "needing to make difficult choices" and "cutting the fat" while giving CEOs millions in bonuses.

#26 Cancel culture

#27 Booking fees for live shows

#28 Andrew Tate

#29 Fentanyl. I had an 18 year old niece who died from taking a pill she thought was a painkiller, but it was fentanyl and she was gone in 20 minutes. Her "friends" did nothing to help her. Nobody was charged for her death even though they knew who the drug dealer was.



Talk to your kids about fentanyl! No family should have to go through this nightmare.

#30 Having to pay a convenience fee to pay rent

#31 Ads everywhere, paying subscriptions for news services Edit: adding subscription services for things you actually own



allisongivler replied:

"I can’t even look at a recipe without 50 ads and a video popping up.

#32 MLMs.

#33 ALS. F**k you ALS, you cruel disease

#34 Citizens United and pay to play politcians

#35 Ticketmaster

#36 Unskipable Ads.

#37 People “self-diagnosing” themselves as “autistic” or “neurodivergent.” Just because you’re quirky and have poor social skills Claiming to advocate for other “autistics” while denying the severity of symptoms of those with level 3 autism who don’t have the ability to create a TikTok to advocate for themselves..

#38 Federal prohibition of cannabis

#39 Murder and hate and racism

#40 Medical bankruptcy or being unable to access lifesaving care because you aren’t rich enough or are in the wrong country/province/part of the world.

#41 Making movies/shows that check boxes for a message rather than writing a good story

#42 The teeny tiny X in the corner of ads. Every other mm takes you to the purchase page.

#43 The idea that anything can be labeled “hate speech” simply because it “offends” someone.

#44 The scam of inflation.

#45 The insane amount of youtube ads

#46 Subscription to dating apps.

#47 Cyber Panhandling

#48 Mosquitoes! Seriously, how have we not hunted those things into extinction yet?!



I know I know, some asshat will comment they are a vital part of the food chain and serve a purpose.



I’m talking more specifically about the species that bites humans. I have no problem with the other ones!

#49 COVID-19 and its variants

#50 Convenience fees