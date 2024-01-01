51 People Share Things That Are Outdated, Toxic, And Should Be Retired In 2024
Every day, some annoyance begs the question, “How is this still a thing?” From superfluous charges attached to normal transactions to absolutely predatory social media stars, there is a long list of norms that are way beyond their expiration date. So the new year is a good time to sit down and take stock.
Someone asked the internet “What should die in 2024?” and folks shared all the things that need to remain in the past. So get comfortable as you read through, upvote your favorite examples, and share what you hope is going to finally die out this year in the comments section below.
Spinning the iPad around asking for a tip when all you did was take/pull up my order
What happened that fast food restaurants now demand tips... tipping at a full service restaurant I'm cool with, if the wait staff deserves it, but fast food is crazy. Honestly surprised retail stores aren't doing this too.
Pop up ads that don't permit you to "x" out for like ten seconds.
Ive left many sites for that reason.
Influencers
Hate them all you want, they wouldn't exist if there wasn't demand. Don't blame them, blame our lousy society
auto-playing videos on websites
Having to constantly tell websites you're OK with cookies
They don't have a place to click molasses or chocolate chip.
Having to put in payment info for a "Free Trial" so it'll just auto-renew and start charging you once your free trial is over.
Ughhh. I set up a reminder on my calendar app to remind me to CANCEL a couple of days before they'll start taking payment.
High Cost of Healthcare
Everything, and I mean EVERYTHING, being a f*****g subscription.
Tipping in America
Cancer. F**k you, cancer.
Old politicians. Let’s start fresh. Pretty sure they’re past their expiration date anyways.
Some old, out of touch, rich mummified white guy shouldn't be deciding for us poor, hardworking, struggling Americans
Private companies investing in single family housing.
Inflation and high housing costs. A nice dual death.
Prank YouTube channels that are clearly meant to embarrass or harass people just trying to go about their day
This is disgusting. They should be arrested for every video.
Reaction videos.
Obsolescence being built into things, electronics especially.
Rent being so damn high.
Groceries being so damn expensive.
Having too much month left at the end of my money.
Unfinished games being released at full price.
Bed bugs
Telling me your life story when I’m only there for the recipe.
Everything becoming a subscription
Everyone begging for a tip
Lastly: HOAs
Housing crisis
YouTube ads being 2 days long
Predatory Prank videos
The practice of businesses laying off thousands of employees because the company is "needing to make difficult choices" and "cutting the fat" while giving CEOs millions in bonuses.
Cancel culture
Booking fees for live shows
Andrew Tate
Fentanyl. I had an 18 year old niece who died from taking a pill she thought was a painkiller, but it was fentanyl and she was gone in 20 minutes. Her "friends" did nothing to help her. Nobody was charged for her death even though they knew who the drug dealer was.
Talk to your kids about fentanyl! No family should have to go through this nightmare.
Having to pay a convenience fee to pay rent
Ads everywhere, paying subscriptions for news services Edit: adding subscription services for things you actually own
allisongivler replied:
"I can’t even look at a recipe without 50 ads and a video popping up.
And if they absolutely positively must pop up, load everything at once so that the page doesn't jump down just as I tap the screen!
MLMs.
ALS. F**k you ALS, you cruel disease
Citizens United and pay to play politcians
Ticketmaster
Unskipable Ads.
People “self-diagnosing” themselves as “autistic” or “neurodivergent.” Just because you’re quirky and have poor social skills Claiming to advocate for other “autistics” while denying the severity of symptoms of those with level 3 autism who don’t have the ability to create a TikTok to advocate for themselves..
Federal prohibition of cannabis
Murder and hate and racism
Medical bankruptcy or being unable to access lifesaving care because you aren’t rich enough or are in the wrong country/province/part of the world.
Making movies/shows that check boxes for a message rather than writing a good story
The teeny tiny X in the corner of ads. Every other mm takes you to the purchase page.
The idea that anything can be labeled “hate speech” simply because it “offends” someone.
The scam of inflation.
Subscription to dating apps.
Cyber Panhandling
Mosquitoes! Seriously, how have we not hunted those things into extinction yet?!
I know I know, some asshat will comment they are a vital part of the food chain and serve a purpose.
I’m talking more specifically about the species that bites humans. I have no problem with the other ones!
COVID-19 and its variants
Convenience fees
Broccoli hairstyle
BP is on this list for me in 2024. I have loved it for some years, but 2023 has been close to depressing reading the comments section. It used to reliably be a beautiful, supportive community that encouraged diverse views while not tolerating hate. There's happier places to be. Wishing you all well.
For me as well but for a different reason - the ad videos that automatically play with sound. I will miss BP.
