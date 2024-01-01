ADVERTISEMENT

Every day, some annoyance begs the question, “How is this still a thing?” From superfluous charges attached to normal transactions to absolutely predatory social media stars, there is a long list of norms that are way beyond their expiration date. So the new year is a good time to sit down and take stock. 

Someone asked the internet “What should die in 2024?” and folks shared all the things that need to remain in the past. So get comfortable as you read through, upvote your favorite examples, and share what you hope is going to finally die out this year in the comments section below. 

#1

Spinning the iPad around asking for a tip when all you did was take/pull up my order

umbusi

Bobert Robertson
12 minutes ago

What happened that fast food restaurants now demand tips... tipping at a full service restaurant I'm cool with, if the wait staff deserves it, but fast food is crazy. Honestly surprised retail stores aren't doing this too.

#2

Pop up ads that don't permit you to "x" out for like ten seconds.

Ive left many sites for that reason.

Lulinda726

Aballi
3 hours ago

Bored Panda has been doing this. Has anyone else noticed??

#3

Influencers

AltruisticPops

Bobert Robertson
11 minutes ago

Hate them all you want, they wouldn't exist if there wasn't demand. Don't blame them, blame our lousy society

#4

auto-playing videos on websites

Dorie_Berger

#5

Having to constantly tell websites you're OK with cookies

hardyflashier

#6

Having to put in payment info for a "Free Trial" so it'll just auto-renew and start charging you once your free trial is over.

OrdinaryInformation

Jeevesssssss
1 hour ago

Ughhh. I set up a reminder on my calendar app to remind me to CANCEL a couple of days before they'll start taking payment.

#7

High Cost of Healthcare

RollItMyWay

#8

Everything, and I mean EVERYTHING, being a f*****g subscription.

3rdFloorFolklore

#9

Family vloggers

EarthAcceptable8123

#10

Tipping in America

Captainorbeez

#11

Cancer. F**k you, cancer.

TheGreatGamer1389

#12

Old politicians. Let's start fresh. Pretty sure they're past their expiration date anyways.

sarilysims

Valerie Valenta
2 hours ago

Some old, out of touch, rich mummified white guy shouldn't be deciding for us poor, hardworking, struggling Americans

#13

Private companies investing in single family housing.

beartran

#14

War

neluxa

#15

Inflation and high housing costs. A nice dual death.

twokinkysluts

#16

Prank YouTube channels that are clearly meant to embarrass or harass people just trying to go about their day

Burglin_7Vrd5

Mona Storck
8 minutes ago

This is disgusting. They should be arrested for every video.

#17

Reaction videos.

chudd

#18

Obsolescence being built into things, electronics especially.
Rent being so damn high.
Groceries being so damn expensive.
Having too much month left at the end of my money.

Rent being so damn high.

Groceries being so damn expensive.

Having too much month left at the end of my money.

TheBeardsley1

#19

Unfinished games being released at full price.

rhaegar21

#20

Bed bugs

stagqueen5000

#21

Telling me your life story when I'm only there for the recipe.
Everything becoming a subscription
Everyone begging for a tip
Lastly: HOAs
Everything becoming a subscription
Everyone begging for a tip
Lastly: HOAs

NerdInLurkingArmor

#22

Housing crisis

DimesyEvans92

#23

YouTube ads being 2 days long

Lanzo2

#24

Predatory Prank videos

Tjalfe

#25

The practice of businesses laying off thousands of employees because the company is "needing to make difficult choices" and "cutting the fat" while giving CEOs millions in bonuses.

Exelbirth

#26

Cancel culture

EggOrnery115

#27

Booking fees for live shows

accidenta1genocide

#28

Andrew Tate

Automatic-Complex663

#29

Fentanyl. I had an 18 year old niece who died from taking a pill she thought was a painkiller, but it was fentanyl and she was gone in 20 minutes. Her "friends" did nothing to help her. Nobody was charged for her death even though they knew who the drug dealer was.

Talk to your kids about fentanyl! No family should have to go through this nightmare.

Talk to your kids about fentanyl! No family should have to go through this nightmare.

mothraegg

#30

Having to pay a convenience fee to pay rent

HeWhomLaughsLast

#31

Ads everywhere, paying subscriptions for news services Edit: adding subscription services for things you actually own

allisongivler replied:
"I can't even look at a recipe without 50 ads and a video popping up.

kiingof15

Philler Space
2 hours ago

And if they absolutely positively must pop up, load everything at once so that the page doesn't jump down just as I tap the screen!

#32

MLMs.

amyaurora

#33

ALS. F**k you ALS, you cruel disease

3rdItemOnList

#34

Citizens United and pay to play politcians

lucabaughcheats

#35

Ticketmaster

distractionsgalore

#36

Unskipable Ads.

FarConsideration8423

#37

People "self-diagnosing" themselves as "autistic" or "neurodivergent." Just because you're quirky and have poor social skills Claiming to advocate for other "autistics" while denying the severity of symptoms of those with level 3 autism who don't have the ability to create a TikTok to advocate for themselves..

SnooFloofs9030

#38

Federal prohibition of cannabis

ZealotOfCannabis

#39

Murder and hate and racism

PhillGreen1234

#40

Medical bankruptcy or being unable to access lifesaving care because you aren't rich enough or are in the wrong country/province/part of the world.

EnaicSage

#41

Making movies/shows that check boxes for a message rather than writing a good story

ImmortalPoseidon

#42

The teeny tiny X in the corner of ads. Every other mm takes you to the purchase page.

EveryPartyHasAPooper

#43

The idea that anything can be labeled "hate speech" simply because it "offends" someone.

LoveThatDaddy

#44

The scam of inflation.

Foil_Hatter

#45

The insane amount of youtube ads

vengiegoesvroom

#46

Subscription to dating apps.

alexcorsogr

#47

Cyber Panhandling

Shot-Needleworker172

#48

Mosquitoes! Seriously, how have we not hunted those things into extinction yet?!

I know I know, some asshat will comment they are a vital part of the food chain and serve a purpose.

I’m talking more specifically about the species that bites humans. I have no problem with the other ones!

Maleficent-Winter187

#49

COVID-19 and its variants

Jonmee_Sliverpaw

#50

Convenience fees

somekindofmiracle

#51

Broccoli hairstyle

stcv3

