Even when we live with a family we love, some days can be hell. They say that familiarity breeds contempt, and that can certainly be true in cases like the ones in this post, where we explore some of the more annoying aspects of family life!

Some can be the result of children who haven’t yet fully understood some of the principles of good social behavior. Others can be the results of adults who managed to grow up without ever having been taught the principles of good social behavior. Either way, they can make family life really annoying - no matter how much we love them!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Wife Left The Gloves To Dry, I Almost Had A Heart Attack

Wife Left The Gloves To Dry, I Almost Had A Heart Attack

RoninGR Report

34points
POST
80 Van
80 Van
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It even has an evil square-eyed face.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#2

I Tried Turning On The TV And It Wouldn't Turn On. I Opened The Remote And I Find This

I Tried Turning On The TV And It Wouldn't Turn On. I Opened The Remote And I Find This

GraceWRX Report

31points
POST
Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wait so it accepts both types of batteries? (How do you guys specify the smaller one? In portuguese we have different names for them, the long one is pilha, the smaller is bateria)

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

A Very Slow Flushing Toilet Led To My Discovery Of The Most Ironic Toilet Clog. Kids Are Annoying Sometimes

A Very Slow Flushing Toilet Led To My Discovery Of The Most Ironic Toilet Clog. Kids Are Annoying Sometimes

Lucno Report

31points
POST
Malfar
Malfar
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Kids, huh? A plumber I once called said that the most outrageous things he saw clogging the pipes were a fur hat and a bottle of booze.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#4

How My Sister Leaves The Bathroom

How My Sister Leaves The Bathroom

TouchingPriests Report

31points
POST
Malfar
Malfar
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Holy c**p. She lives alone, right?

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#5

My 39-Week-Pregnant Wife Went To The Store To "Get Stuff For Dinner". This Is What She Came Home With

My 39-Week-Pregnant Wife Went To The Store To "Get Stuff For Dinner". This Is What She Came Home With

w3rewulf Report

30points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

Tell Me You Have A Three-Year-Old Without Telling Me You Have A Three-Year-Old

Tell Me You Have A Three-Year-Old Without Telling Me You Have A Three-Year-Old

Lost-Cateran Report

30points
POST
ShyWahine
ShyWahine
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My nephew does this - are they related?!??! 😁

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#7

Pours A Brand New Bag Of Chips Into A Dog Bowl, Just To Eat It Out Of The Bowl

Pours A Brand New Bag Of Chips Into A Dog Bowl, Just To Eat It Out Of The Bowl

GABBY21leo Report

28points
POST
Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Im not familiar with this kind of dog, is it naturally pink or does it change from dog to dog?

9
9points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

My Dad Does This To Avoid Cutting Pepperoni

My Dad Does This To Avoid Cutting Pepperoni

Zealousideal_Cut5569 Report

28points
POST
WordNerdTali
WordNerdTali
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’m not totally mad at this one

15
15points
reply
View more comments
#9

My Mom Borrowed My (Nearly New) Heels Months Ago And Forgot Them In Her Car. She Found Them Like This Today. This Is Why I Hate Letting People Borrow Stuff

My Mom Borrowed My (Nearly New) Heels Months Ago And Forgot Them In Her Car. She Found Them Like This Today. This Is Why I Hate Letting People Borrow Stuff

likeneelyohara Report

28points
POST
View more comments
#10

The Toilet Paper At My Dad’s House. He Still Complains About How Quickly I Go Through It

The Toilet Paper At My Dad’s House. He Still Complains About How Quickly I Go Through It

Stabbi_nyfe Report

27points
POST
View more comments
#11

The Hair Brush My Daughter Leaves Hanging In The Shower

The Hair Brush My Daughter Leaves Hanging In The Shower

maddogcas2383 Report

27points
POST
WordNerdTali
WordNerdTali
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At this point, is this brush even getting through her hair? The bristles are being strangled

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#12

How My Aunt Drives. She Also Texts/Calls While Driving Too

How My Aunt Drives. She Also Texts/Calls While Driving Too

erenkpoppotato Report

26points
POST
Panda Kicki
Panda Kicki
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You can possibly save one or multiple lives by documenting it and send to the police. Wreckless endangerment is no joke.

14
14points
reply
View more comments
#13

My 3-Year-Old Daughter Did This Today To My Favorite Thesaurus Which I Held Perfect For Almost 20 Years Since School

My 3-Year-Old Daughter Did This Today To My Favorite Thesaurus Which I Held Perfect For Almost 20 Years Since School

TheMagicShark Report

26points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#14

Honestly I Doubt That Purse Would Ever Be Used For Anything As Useful Again

Honestly I Doubt That Purse Would Ever Be Used For Anything As Useful Again

cat_beltane Report

25points
POST
Cristian A.
Cristian A.
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wait, wasn't that the intended original purpose?

3
3points
reply
#15

My Husband Has Been Sticking These In Places I Can't Reach To Annoy Me. It's Working

My Husband Has Been Sticking These In Places I Can't Reach To Annoy Me. It's Working

Kimmer22 Report

25points
POST
Widdershins66
Widdershins66
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm loving the paint colour! 🤓

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#16

My 2-Year-Old Son Decided To Throw His Sippy Cup At Our 65" TV

My 2-Year-Old Son Decided To Throw His Sippy Cup At Our 65" TV

Milfshake23 Report

25points
POST
Eva Kašu
Eva Kašu
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You have kids or you have things. Cannot have both.

12
12points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#17

When Your 8-Year-Old Decides You Shouldn't Have A Laptop After Telling Him He's Too Young To Have A Laptop

When Your 8-Year-Old Decides You Shouldn't Have A Laptop After Telling Him He's Too Young To Have A Laptop

Jaded-Function Report

24points
POST
WordNerdTali
WordNerdTali
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh, this kid going to be problems.

12
12points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#18

Stupid Twins

Stupid Twins

nofilterblonde Report

23points
POST
#19

Driving My Sister's Car Always Mildly Irritates Me

Driving My Sister's Car Always Mildly Irritates Me

awrna Report

23points
POST
Csaba Hegedűs
Csaba Hegedűs
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How to turn your airbag into a Claymore in one easy step.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#20

Kids Cutting Brownies

Kids Cutting Brownies

Calm-Amphibian5559 Report

22points
POST
Jippidu XX
Jippidu XX
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The corner pieces are the best ones

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#21

My Mom Threw All The Chocolate Waffles Outside For The Birds Thinking The Chocolate Was Mold. It Was A Box Of 32, Only 2 Were Eaten

My Mom Threw All The Chocolate Waffles Outside For The Birds Thinking The Chocolate Was Mold. It Was A Box Of 32, Only 2 Were Eaten

Deadpan_rice Report

22points
POST
xxx
xxx
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I had a moment of panic - can you feed that to birds??? Turns out yes you can ''Scraps of cookies, donuts, cakes, pies, cupcakes, and other sweet baked goods may seem perfect for birds, but just like other junk food, but they do not offer good nutrition and are packed with processed ingredients and additives that are not suitable for birds.'' so it's okay as a treat every now and then, but like small amounts, and can't be the main diet. Today I learnt something!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#22

My Aunt Who Likes To Smoke In The Bathroom

My Aunt Who Likes To Smoke In The Bathroom

KAYREDUUU Report

22points
POST
Gay Waffle
Gay Waffle
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ew! She needs to get an ashtray

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#23

That Smirking Face! So Proud Of Her Work

That Smirking Face! So Proud Of Her Work

madjedi55 Report

21points
POST
Yago Ren
Yago Ren
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Please don't assume or suggest the child is a monster..i grew up in an abusive household and I was terrified of making any mistake fearing the consequences. Let me suggest an alternative explanation to the picture - perhaps it was emergency breaking, perhaps the car run into a pothole and the drink spilled. I am happy to see a smiling child and not one cowering in fear

7
7points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#24

Daughter Played With The Stamp Pad Ink. We Already Tried Washing It With Soap And Water But Unfortunately The Ink Is Hard To Remove

Daughter Played With The Stamp Pad Ink. We Already Tried Washing It With Soap And Water But Unfortunately The Ink Is Hard To Remove

dong_a_pen Report

21points
POST
Manic Mama
Manic Mama
Community Member
20 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hand sanitizer. I use it to get ballpoint ink out of my hubby's shirts.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#25

My Sister's Toothbrush

My Sister's Toothbrush

Henroblade69 Report

21points
POST
Malfar
Malfar
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And the OP thinks it's fine to touch their sibling's hygiene items. Two of a kind, I guess.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#26

My Sister Says “Cats Don’t Need Clean Dishes” And Just Puts The Cat Bowls In The Cabinet With Large Pieces Of Food Still Stuck To Them

My Sister Says “Cats Don’t Need Clean Dishes” And Just Puts The Cat Bowls In The Cabinet With Large Pieces Of Food Still Stuck To Them

K00bik Report

21points
POST
View more comments
#27

The Quincunx, Ladies And Gentlemen. There Are Those Kids Who Won't Eat The Crust. And Then, There's My Kid

The Quincunx, Ladies And Gentlemen. There Are Those Kids Who Won't Eat The Crust. And Then, There's My Kid

hot_controller Report

21points
POST
#28

My Sister-In-Law And Brother Broke My Chair And Hid It With Towels Instead Of Telling Me

My Sister-In-Law And Brother Broke My Chair And Hid It With Towels Instead Of Telling Me

XxStarMaidenxX Report

21points
POST
Nay Wilson
Nay Wilson
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How did they do this?? What, did they turn it upside down and stand on it?

0
0points
reply
#29

My Aunt Saw No Harm In Taking My Pops Down From My Shelf And Letting My 4-Year-Old Cousin Play With Them While I Was At School

My Aunt Saw No Harm In Taking My Pops Down From My Shelf And Letting My 4-Year-Old Cousin Play With Them While I Was At School

EggsdaEggs Report

21points
POST
#30

My Brother Bought His First House This Year And Won’t Shut Up About It. Got Him This Cake For His Birthday This Year, Since He Won’t Shut Up About The House

My Brother Bought His First House This Year And Won’t Shut Up About It. Got Him This Cake For His Birthday This Year, Since He Won’t Shut Up About The House

JSFord815 Report

20points
POST
Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm hoping this is a light joke to both of them, but if he bought a house he deserves to talk about it and feel proud, specially these days

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#31

Brother Used My First Edition 1998 Chamber Of Secrets As A Coaster

Brother Used My First Edition 1998 Chamber Of Secrets As A Coaster

LazyLengthiness7567 Report

20points
POST
View more comments
#32

I Love My 7-Year-Old Son. What I Don't Love Is Him Doing This To The Soap For The Past 4 Years

I Love My 7-Year-Old Son. What I Don't Love Is Him Doing This To The Soap For The Past 4 Years

VeryHelpfulAdvice Report

20points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#33

My Sister Took My Phone To Sent Herself $55 From My Cash App. Cash App Support Won't Do Anything About It

My Sister Took My Phone To Sent Herself $55 From My Cash App. Cash App Support Won't Do Anything About It

RetartedCow4774 Report

20points
POST
Panda Kicki
Panda Kicki
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, report a theft to the police, file a report and demand her to pay back. Btw, strange apps you have. Our Swish is locked with a long code, so you cant do this sort of thing.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#34

My Brother Bends Our Spoons

My Brother Bends Our Spoons

NinjEverett6 Report

19points
POST
BetterBitterButter
BetterBitterButter
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He uses his hands/feet or does it with his mind ?

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#35

Asked My Daughter To Take Out The Clean Dishes From The Dishwasher

Asked My Daughter To Take Out The Clean Dishes From The Dishwasher

queenclemmy Report

19points
POST
Malfar
Malfar
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And she did just that. As they say in Russian, "Без внятного ТЗ результат - ХЗ", meaning, roughly, "without an unambiguous wording the result would be ambiguous".

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#36

People In My House Insist On 1: Not Removing All Of The Seal And 2: Using The Same Spoon For The Peanut Butter And The Jelly. I Hate It

People In My House Insist On 1: Not Removing All Of The Seal And 2: Using The Same Spoon For The Peanut Butter And The Jelly. I Hate It

RedditSteadyGoing Report

19points
POST
Dan
Dan
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They should lick the jelly off first!

1
1point
reply
#37

The Way My Sister Saves Her Ice Cream For Later

The Way My Sister Saves Her Ice Cream For Later

Ant_Diamond64 Report

19points
POST
Csaba Hegedűs
Csaba Hegedűs
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So she licks it like twice, then stores it away?

0
0points
reply
#38

The Way My Sister Opened This Can

The Way My Sister Opened This Can

FoamBrick Report

19points
POST
Malfar
Malfar
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bad news. Something opened it from the inside. It may still be in your house.

2
2points
reply
#39

This Is How My Sister Leaves The Toothpaste Like

This Is How My Sister Leaves The Toothpaste Like

elixifire9 Report

19points
POST
#40

My Very Normal Brother And His Normal Outfit He Wears All The Time

My Very Normal Brother And His Normal Outfit He Wears All The Time

map9531 Report

18points
POST
Dan
Dan
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But what did he dew?

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#41

My Son Bit The Directional Pad Off The Remote

My Son Bit The Directional Pad Off The Remote

thedemocracyof Report

18points
POST
#42

After My Parents' Divorce My Mother Ripped My Father Out My Childhood Photos. He Passed Away Over Two Years Ago And We Don't Have Many Photos Together

After My Parents' Divorce My Mother Ripped My Father Out My Childhood Photos. He Passed Away Over Two Years Ago And We Don't Have Many Photos Together

Designer_Dentist644 Report

18points
POST
Nay Wilson
Nay Wilson
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That’s so sad. I’m sorry

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#43

Not Even The Combined Mind Of Two 11-Year-Olds Could Figure This One Out

Not Even The Combined Mind Of Two 11-Year-Olds Could Figure This One Out

Tamixx_ Report

18points
POST
#44

The Husband Changed The Bathroom Lightbulbs. I Am Annoyed

The Husband Changed The Bathroom Lightbulbs. I Am Annoyed

mikallois Report

18points
POST
Axel Tojo
Axel Tojo
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Change it to be warm-cold-warm-cold-warm and it'll look much better.

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#45

My Sister Has Been Making A Prom Dress For Some Weeks Now. She Leaves Her Supplies Everywhere And I Almost Stepped On Her Opened Needle Box

My Sister Has Been Making A Prom Dress For Some Weeks Now. She Leaves Her Supplies Everywhere And I Almost Stepped On Her Opened Needle Box

VahniB Report

18points
POST
#46

The Way My 15-Year-Old Son Eats Wings

The Way My 15-Year-Old Son Eats Wings

Volitile_Star330 Report

18points
POST
View more comments
#47

Letter To Management From My 6-Year-Old Son

Letter To Management From My 6-Year-Old Son

Ibejammin2 Report

17points
POST
#48

RIP 140 Hz Monitor

RIP 140 Hz Monitor

amberheart31 Report

17points
POST
#49

My Brother Was Mad I Gave Him My Cheap Art Supplies. He Claimed I Didn’t Trust Him Enough. Here Is The Proof I Can’t Trust Him

My Brother Was Mad I Gave Him My Cheap Art Supplies. He Claimed I Didn’t Trust Him Enough. Here Is The Proof I Can’t Trust Him

popaxat94 Report

17points
POST
#50

When You Spend Quality Time With Your 7-Year-Old Son Working On His Dinosaur Diorama For School But Your Wife Comes Home And Says This Looks Horrible

When You Spend Quality Time With Your 7-Year-Old Son Working On His Dinosaur Diorama For School But Your Wife Comes Home And Says This Looks Horrible

GrandMaster_BR Report

17points
POST
View more comments
#51

Let My Younger Brother Use Tinfoil, And It Ends Up Like This

Let My Younger Brother Use Tinfoil, And It Ends Up Like This

RussianPoker Report

17points
POST
#52

My 9-Year-Old Sister Destroyed Our Microwave Doing A "Tik Tok Life Hack" (The Starburst Melted Into The Actual Microwave)

My 9-Year-Old Sister Destroyed Our Microwave Doing A "Tik Tok Life Hack" (The Starburst Melted Into The Actual Microwave)

Agent-Ace Report

17points
POST
Malfar
Malfar
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

TikTok ruined many household appliances and many relationships already.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#53

He Actually Followed The Instruction

He Actually Followed The Instruction

RoyIsThaTruth Report

16points
POST
#54

This Is How I Found My Kids’ Toothbrushes

This Is How I Found My Kids’ Toothbrushes

Reptarro52 Report

16points
POST
Jippidu XX
Jippidu XX
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When toothbrushes have a better lovelife than you

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#55

How My Sister Eats Her Pizza

How My Sister Eats Her Pizza

DuckyDuck872 Report

16points
POST
#56

My Sister Came Into My Room Looking For Her Sweatpants And Did This While I Was Gone

My Sister Came Into My Room Looking For Her Sweatpants And Did This While I Was Gone

AppropriateExit2535 Report

16points
POST
MonsterMum
MonsterMum
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is she fed up with things being 'borrowed' without consent?

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#57

My Brother Got A Piano Keyboard For Christmas A Few Years Ago, He Doesn’t Play Piano So I’ve Been Putting Use To It Because Music Is My Only Hobby

My Brother Got A Piano Keyboard For Christmas A Few Years Ago, He Doesn’t Play Piano So I’ve Been Putting Use To It Because Music Is My Only Hobby

The other day he decided he wanted it back and stole it from my room, today I walked into his room and say that he’s been using it as a table.

Either-Honey-5854 Report

16points
POST
Malfar
Malfar
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That doesn't indicate that he is a monster. That indicates that he needs a table.

0
0points
reply
#58

New Worst Habit Of The 3-Year-Old Is Unrolling Any Toilet Roll He Finds Around The House. I Really Hate This And I Can’t Tell You How Much

New Worst Habit Of The 3-Year-Old Is Unrolling Any Toilet Roll He Finds Around The House. I Really Hate This And I Can’t Tell You How Much

I’m currently finding completely unrolled loo rolls wherever I look.

roandkaty Report

16points
POST
Panda Kicki
Panda Kicki
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why do you store them in reach for him? If it is a big problem, put them out of teach and grab the roll when you sit down.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#59

One Of My Uncle Bought These Fishes For One Of My Little Cousins. They Don't Own A Tank. They've Been Living Like This For About 8 Days Now

One Of My Uncle Bought These Fishes For One Of My Little Cousins. They Don't Own A Tank. They've Been Living Like This For About 8 Days Now