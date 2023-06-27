140 Times People Realized They Were Living With A ‘Monster’ And Just Had To Share The Evidence
Even when we live with a family we love, some days can be hell. They say that familiarity breeds contempt, and that can certainly be true in cases like the ones in this post, where we explore some of the more annoying aspects of family life!
Some can be the result of children who haven’t yet fully understood some of the principles of good social behavior. Others can be the results of adults who managed to grow up without ever having been taught the principles of good social behavior. Either way, they can make family life really annoying - no matter how much we love them!
Wife Left The Gloves To Dry, I Almost Had A Heart Attack
I Tried Turning On The TV And It Wouldn't Turn On. I Opened The Remote And I Find This
Wait so it accepts both types of batteries? (How do you guys specify the smaller one? In portuguese we have different names for them, the long one is pilha, the smaller is bateria)
A Very Slow Flushing Toilet Led To My Discovery Of The Most Ironic Toilet Clog. Kids Are Annoying Sometimes
How My Sister Leaves The Bathroom
My 39-Week-Pregnant Wife Went To The Store To "Get Stuff For Dinner". This Is What She Came Home With
Tell Me You Have A Three-Year-Old Without Telling Me You Have A Three-Year-Old
Pours A Brand New Bag Of Chips Into A Dog Bowl, Just To Eat It Out Of The Bowl
Im not familiar with this kind of dog, is it naturally pink or does it change from dog to dog?
My Dad Does This To Avoid Cutting Pepperoni
My Mom Borrowed My (Nearly New) Heels Months Ago And Forgot Them In Her Car. She Found Them Like This Today. This Is Why I Hate Letting People Borrow Stuff
The Toilet Paper At My Dad’s House. He Still Complains About How Quickly I Go Through It
The Hair Brush My Daughter Leaves Hanging In The Shower
At this point, is this brush even getting through her hair? The bristles are being strangled
How My Aunt Drives. She Also Texts/Calls While Driving Too
You can possibly save one or multiple lives by documenting it and send to the police. Wreckless endangerment is no joke.
My 3-Year-Old Daughter Did This Today To My Favorite Thesaurus Which I Held Perfect For Almost 20 Years Since School
Honestly I Doubt That Purse Would Ever Be Used For Anything As Useful Again
My Husband Has Been Sticking These In Places I Can't Reach To Annoy Me. It's Working
My 2-Year-Old Son Decided To Throw His Sippy Cup At Our 65" TV
When Your 8-Year-Old Decides You Shouldn't Have A Laptop After Telling Him He's Too Young To Have A Laptop
Stupid Twins
Driving My Sister's Car Always Mildly Irritates Me
How to turn your airbag into a Claymore in one easy step.
Kids Cutting Brownies
My Mom Threw All The Chocolate Waffles Outside For The Birds Thinking The Chocolate Was Mold. It Was A Box Of 32, Only 2 Were Eaten
I had a moment of panic - can you feed that to birds??? Turns out yes you can ''Scraps of cookies, donuts, cakes, pies, cupcakes, and other sweet baked goods may seem perfect for birds, but just like other junk food, but they do not offer good nutrition and are packed with processed ingredients and additives that are not suitable for birds.'' so it's okay as a treat every now and then, but like small amounts, and can't be the main diet. Today I learnt something!
My Aunt Who Likes To Smoke In The Bathroom
That Smirking Face! So Proud Of Her Work
Please don't assume or suggest the child is a monster..i grew up in an abusive household and I was terrified of making any mistake fearing the consequences. Let me suggest an alternative explanation to the picture - perhaps it was emergency breaking, perhaps the car run into a pothole and the drink spilled. I am happy to see a smiling child and not one cowering in fear
Daughter Played With The Stamp Pad Ink. We Already Tried Washing It With Soap And Water But Unfortunately The Ink Is Hard To Remove
Hand sanitizer. I use it to get ballpoint ink out of my hubby's shirts.
My Sister's Toothbrush
My Sister Says “Cats Don’t Need Clean Dishes” And Just Puts The Cat Bowls In The Cabinet With Large Pieces Of Food Still Stuck To Them
The Quincunx, Ladies And Gentlemen. There Are Those Kids Who Won't Eat The Crust. And Then, There's My Kid
My Sister-In-Law And Brother Broke My Chair And Hid It With Towels Instead Of Telling Me
How did they do this?? What, did they turn it upside down and stand on it?
My Aunt Saw No Harm In Taking My Pops Down From My Shelf And Letting My 4-Year-Old Cousin Play With Them While I Was At School
My Brother Bought His First House This Year And Won’t Shut Up About It. Got Him This Cake For His Birthday This Year, Since He Won’t Shut Up About The House
I'm hoping this is a light joke to both of them, but if he bought a house he deserves to talk about it and feel proud, specially these days
Brother Used My First Edition 1998 Chamber Of Secrets As A Coaster
1st edition? Noooooooo...... 'Avada Kedavra'
I Love My 7-Year-Old Son. What I Don't Love Is Him Doing This To The Soap For The Past 4 Years
My Sister Took My Phone To Sent Herself $55 From My Cash App. Cash App Support Won't Do Anything About It
Well, report a theft to the police, file a report and demand her to pay back. Btw, strange apps you have. Our Swish is locked with a long code, so you cant do this sort of thing.
My Brother Bends Our Spoons
Asked My Daughter To Take Out The Clean Dishes From The Dishwasher
People In My House Insist On 1: Not Removing All Of The Seal And 2: Using The Same Spoon For The Peanut Butter And The Jelly. I Hate It
The Way My Sister Saves Her Ice Cream For Later
The Way My Sister Opened This Can
This Is How My Sister Leaves The Toothpaste Like
My Very Normal Brother And His Normal Outfit He Wears All The Time
My Son Bit The Directional Pad Off The Remote
After My Parents' Divorce My Mother Ripped My Father Out My Childhood Photos. He Passed Away Over Two Years Ago And We Don't Have Many Photos Together
Not Even The Combined Mind Of Two 11-Year-Olds Could Figure This One Out
The Husband Changed The Bathroom Lightbulbs. I Am Annoyed
My Sister Has Been Making A Prom Dress For Some Weeks Now. She Leaves Her Supplies Everywhere And I Almost Stepped On Her Opened Needle Box
The Way My 15-Year-Old Son Eats Wings
Letter To Management From My 6-Year-Old Son
RIP 140 Hz Monitor
My Brother Was Mad I Gave Him My Cheap Art Supplies. He Claimed I Didn’t Trust Him Enough. Here Is The Proof I Can’t Trust Him
When You Spend Quality Time With Your 7-Year-Old Son Working On His Dinosaur Diorama For School But Your Wife Comes Home And Says This Looks Horrible
Let My Younger Brother Use Tinfoil, And It Ends Up Like This
My 9-Year-Old Sister Destroyed Our Microwave Doing A "Tik Tok Life Hack" (The Starburst Melted Into The Actual Microwave)
He Actually Followed The Instruction
This Is How I Found My Kids’ Toothbrushes
My Sister Came Into My Room Looking For Her Sweatpants And Did This While I Was Gone
Is she fed up with things being 'borrowed' without consent?
My Brother Got A Piano Keyboard For Christmas A Few Years Ago, He Doesn’t Play Piano So I’ve Been Putting Use To It Because Music Is My Only Hobby
The other day he decided he wanted it back and stole it from my room, today I walked into his room and say that he’s been using it as a table.
New Worst Habit Of The 3-Year-Old Is Unrolling Any Toilet Roll He Finds Around The House. I Really Hate This And I Can’t Tell You How Much
I’m currently finding completely unrolled loo rolls wherever I look.
Why do you store them in reach for him? If it is a big problem, put them out of teach and grab the roll when you sit down.