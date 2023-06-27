Some can be the result of children who haven’t yet fully understood some of the principles of good social behavior. Others can be the results of adults who managed to grow up without ever having been taught the principles of good social behavior. Either way, they can make family life really annoying - no matter how much we love them!

#1 Wife Left The Gloves To Dry, I Almost Had A Heart Attack

#2 I Tried Turning On The TV And It Wouldn't Turn On. I Opened The Remote And I Find This

#3 A Very Slow Flushing Toilet Led To My Discovery Of The Most Ironic Toilet Clog. Kids Are Annoying Sometimes

#4 How My Sister Leaves The Bathroom

#5 My 39-Week-Pregnant Wife Went To The Store To "Get Stuff For Dinner". This Is What She Came Home With

#6 Tell Me You Have A Three-Year-Old Without Telling Me You Have A Three-Year-Old

#7 Pours A Brand New Bag Of Chips Into A Dog Bowl, Just To Eat It Out Of The Bowl

#8 My Dad Does This To Avoid Cutting Pepperoni

#9 My Mom Borrowed My (Nearly New) Heels Months Ago And Forgot Them In Her Car. She Found Them Like This Today. This Is Why I Hate Letting People Borrow Stuff

#10 The Toilet Paper At My Dad’s House. He Still Complains About How Quickly I Go Through It

#11 The Hair Brush My Daughter Leaves Hanging In The Shower

#12 How My Aunt Drives. She Also Texts/Calls While Driving Too

#13 My 3-Year-Old Daughter Did This Today To My Favorite Thesaurus Which I Held Perfect For Almost 20 Years Since School

#14 Honestly I Doubt That Purse Would Ever Be Used For Anything As Useful Again

#15 My Husband Has Been Sticking These In Places I Can't Reach To Annoy Me. It's Working

#16 My 2-Year-Old Son Decided To Throw His Sippy Cup At Our 65" TV

#17 When Your 8-Year-Old Decides You Shouldn't Have A Laptop After Telling Him He's Too Young To Have A Laptop

#18 Stupid Twins

#19 Driving My Sister's Car Always Mildly Irritates Me

#20 Kids Cutting Brownies

#21 My Mom Threw All The Chocolate Waffles Outside For The Birds Thinking The Chocolate Was Mold. It Was A Box Of 32, Only 2 Were Eaten

#22 My Aunt Who Likes To Smoke In The Bathroom

#23 That Smirking Face! So Proud Of Her Work

#24 Daughter Played With The Stamp Pad Ink. We Already Tried Washing It With Soap And Water But Unfortunately The Ink Is Hard To Remove

#25 My Sister's Toothbrush

#26 My Sister Says “Cats Don’t Need Clean Dishes” And Just Puts The Cat Bowls In The Cabinet With Large Pieces Of Food Still Stuck To Them

#27 The Quincunx, Ladies And Gentlemen. There Are Those Kids Who Won't Eat The Crust. And Then, There's My Kid

#28 My Sister-In-Law And Brother Broke My Chair And Hid It With Towels Instead Of Telling Me

#29 My Aunt Saw No Harm In Taking My Pops Down From My Shelf And Letting My 4-Year-Old Cousin Play With Them While I Was At School

#30 My Brother Bought His First House This Year And Won’t Shut Up About It. Got Him This Cake For His Birthday This Year, Since He Won’t Shut Up About The House

#31 Brother Used My First Edition 1998 Chamber Of Secrets As A Coaster

#32 I Love My 7-Year-Old Son. What I Don't Love Is Him Doing This To The Soap For The Past 4 Years

#33 My Sister Took My Phone To Sent Herself $55 From My Cash App. Cash App Support Won't Do Anything About It

#34 My Brother Bends Our Spoons

#35 Asked My Daughter To Take Out The Clean Dishes From The Dishwasher

#36 People In My House Insist On 1: Not Removing All Of The Seal And 2: Using The Same Spoon For The Peanut Butter And The Jelly. I Hate It

#37 The Way My Sister Saves Her Ice Cream For Later

#38 The Way My Sister Opened This Can

#39 This Is How My Sister Leaves The Toothpaste Like

#40 My Very Normal Brother And His Normal Outfit He Wears All The Time

#41 My Son Bit The Directional Pad Off The Remote

#42 After My Parents' Divorce My Mother Ripped My Father Out My Childhood Photos. He Passed Away Over Two Years Ago And We Don't Have Many Photos Together

#43 Not Even The Combined Mind Of Two 11-Year-Olds Could Figure This One Out

#44 The Husband Changed The Bathroom Lightbulbs. I Am Annoyed

#45 My Sister Has Been Making A Prom Dress For Some Weeks Now. She Leaves Her Supplies Everywhere And I Almost Stepped On Her Opened Needle Box

#46 The Way My 15-Year-Old Son Eats Wings

#47 Letter To Management From My 6-Year-Old Son

#48 RIP 140 Hz Monitor

#49 My Brother Was Mad I Gave Him My Cheap Art Supplies. He Claimed I Didn’t Trust Him Enough. Here Is The Proof I Can’t Trust Him

#50 When You Spend Quality Time With Your 7-Year-Old Son Working On His Dinosaur Diorama For School But Your Wife Comes Home And Says This Looks Horrible

#51 Let My Younger Brother Use Tinfoil, And It Ends Up Like This

#52 My 9-Year-Old Sister Destroyed Our Microwave Doing A "Tik Tok Life Hack" (The Starburst Melted Into The Actual Microwave)

#53 He Actually Followed The Instruction

#54 This Is How I Found My Kids’ Toothbrushes

#55 How My Sister Eats Her Pizza

#56 My Sister Came Into My Room Looking For Her Sweatpants And Did This While I Was Gone

#57 My Brother Got A Piano Keyboard For Christmas A Few Years Ago, He Doesn’t Play Piano So I’ve Been Putting Use To It Because Music Is My Only Hobby The other day he decided he wanted it back and stole it from my room, today I walked into his room and say that he’s been using it as a table.



#58 New Worst Habit Of The 3-Year-Old Is Unrolling Any Toilet Roll He Finds Around The House. I Really Hate This And I Can’t Tell You How Much I’m currently finding completely unrolled loo rolls wherever I look.

