As researchers continue to uncover creatures that behave in surprisingly familiar ways, the line between humans and other animals continues to blur.

Traits once considered uniquely human now appear, in different forms, across a wide range of species.

Wildlife videos are full of insects in bad moods, dogs taking casual swims, and gorillas doing the dishes. Newsflash: Animals are doing more than just surviving.

In this piece, we explore the beauty of nature through animals performing tasks so bizarre that you might easily mistake them for people.