ADVERTISEMENT

Whoever said comedy is exclusive to humans? Heck, animals can do it too. Sure, more often than not, it’s comedy around animals and not necessarily by animals. But the same can be said about humans, so you get the point.

So, since everyone loves a good laugh, it’s only natural for there to be a dedicated segment for animal humor on the internet. Instagram is one of them.

Animal Humors is an Instagram page that’s all about posting memes on the topic of “everything animals”. “Everything” meaning “comedy gold”, by the looks of things.

We also got in touch with digital culture expert Jamie Cohen for some insights into memes, so be sure to read on.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Animal-Humors-Funny-Memes

animalhumors Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
193points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Animal Humors (stylized animalhumors) is a meme page found on Instagram that’s quite frankly just that—a meme page focused on sharing funny animal content in meme form.

As of this listicle, the page has a bit over 3,800 posts sent out into the internet ether since October of 2018. In that time, it has managed to bring together over 253,000 animal meme lovers.
#2

Animal-Humors-Funny-Memes

animalhumors Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
187points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Animal-Humors-Funny-Memes

animalhumors Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
178points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

The page features a variety of memes that range from goofy to innocent to hilariously ridiculous to flat out what is going on? while you laugh. And that’s across pictures as well as video.

Some of it is perfect timing, freezing the animals in a very comedic pose or facial expression with an elaborate plot line. Other times, it’s a tweet showing what happens when you share pics of your pets with your family and they resort to photoshop. Heck, even AI is beginning to hit the meme scene. With the help of people, of course.
#4

Animal-Humors-Funny-Memes

beagle_addict Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
178points
Add photo comments
POST
shylabouche_1 avatar
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Community Member
11 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Beagles are great dogs. Heck, all dogs are great dogs. Don't tell my owners I said that.

Vote comment up
53
53points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#5

Animal-Humors-Funny-Memes

animalhumors Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
169points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

Animal-Humors-Funny-Memes

animalhumors Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
167points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

While there is no factual research as to why animals make the perfect fit for memes, there are several speculations out there. This includes a popular theory that people melt at the mere sight of cats as they bear resemblance to babies, but also probably because the cat-lover community plays a huge part in it.

Digital culture expert Jamie Cohen told Bored Panda that memes are something that always greatly benefit from animals.

"... Especially ones with expressive faces or big eyes. Just as we humanize our pets, we can imagine ourselves or others in the meme. Having animals in a meme also makes it more evergreen and shareable over time. People often change or trends shift, but we'll always love animals."
#7

Animal-Humors-Funny-Memes

animalhumors Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
165points
Add photo comments
POST
miladyblue avatar
Milady Blue
Milady Blue
Community Member
10 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You got some gunk on your cheek, Dave. Hold still... got it! NOW take the picture.

Vote comment up
28
28points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

Funny-Animal-Memes-Jokes

animalhumors Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
164points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Animal-Humors-Funny-Memes

animalhumors Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
161points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Remember I Can Has Cheezburger? Remember LOLCats? Yeah, they used to be the big thing a decade or so ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

It wasn’t long until dogs came along (natural progression), and then raccoons, and now pretty much every animal has a niche online. But what makes animals so memeable?
#10

Animal-Humors-Funny-Memes

animalhumors Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
160points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

Animal-Humors-Funny-Memes

animalhumors Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
159points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

Animal-Humors-Funny-Memes

animalhumors Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
155points
Add photo comments
POST
emileemprovencher avatar
EP
EP
Community Member
10 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would make some seriously dumb decisions if I lived there.

Vote comment up
51
51points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

The temporary nature of trends (even more so online) allows for change and growth. And memes are no different. But just like the era of the LOLcat passed, are memes in general counting their last days too?

"There's an argument that we've already passed the peak meme era," elaborates Cohen. "Now, memes are so commonplace, they're almost part of language itself. Also, most memes today, in order to be creative, have to be packed with so much information and that makes them much more niche."

"The era of the wide scale meme that everyone sees is probably in our past, but that doesn't mean we can't still make them. I don't think we're exhausted by memes, but I definitely think the future of memes will be far more niche."
#13

Animal-Humors-Funny-Memes

Scphietab Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
152points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#14

Animal-Humors-Funny-Memes

animalhumors Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
149points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

Animal-Humors-Funny-Memes

animalhumors Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
147points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

There's also another issue with animal memes. While it’s all seemingly fun and games—well, scrolling and smiles—not everything is quite all right with animal-based memes. One study suggests that social media contexts have an impact on how people view animals. And it can go both ways here.

In the study, 211 participants (49% women ages 18 to 44) were shown the same picture of a primate within the context of exotic pets to keep at home. The difference was that, randomly, some would see the picture with one of two narratives attached to it: either a negative one or a positive one.
#16

Animal-Humors-Funny-Memes

maxafrass Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
141points
Add photo comments
POST
gofogusto avatar
Mr.G86
Mr.G86
Community Member
11 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can only imagine it doing it in a Scooby-Doo voice

Vote comment up
16
16points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

Animal-Humors-Funny-Memes

broccoliibrooke Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
137points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

Animal-Humors-Funny-Memes

animalhumors Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
135points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

The study was conclusive, though the results were limited and required further research. But there was enough evidence suggesting that the image with the negative narrative had an impact on their view of the animal—it seemed more stressed to them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Furthermore, it also determined that people tend to moderate their discussions on human-animal interactions based on the social network they are in. Relationships, however, are very complex and thus require more study.
#19

Animal-Humors-Funny-Memes

animalhumors Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
134points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

Animal-Humors-Funny-Memes

animalhumors Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
132points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#21

Animal-Humors-Funny-Memes

animalhumors Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
131points
Add photo comments
POST
millennialkid avatar
Chicken Nugget
Chicken Nugget
Community Member
11 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

it's a black-beaked, green-winged, yellow-headed bluebird. obviously.

Vote comment up
42
42points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

But if there’s potential for evil, there’s always also potential for good. Memes are known to be used for marketing purposes (appropriately called meme marketing). And, in the right hands, it can actually benefit animals.

A report by Wavemaker suggests that a bit over a half (55%) of 13-to-35-year-olds use memes in their interactions on a weekly basis with nearly a third (30%) using it on the daily. And guess who can benefit from this sort of marketing? Yep, animal welfare organizations.
#22

Animal-Humors-Funny-Memes

animalhumors Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
131points
Add photo comments
POST
micheldurinx avatar
Marcellus II
Marcellus II
Community Member
9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don't go to IKEA to get a dog, that's where you went wrong. That, and then not following instructions.

Vote comment up
38
38points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

Animal-Humors-Funny-Memes

animalhumors Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
130points
Add photo comments
POST
1998-mende-laura avatar
Laura Mende (Human)
Laura Mende (Human)
Community Member
11 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Araaa! Tu madre era un hámster y tu padre olía a bayas de saúco. Araaa!"

Vote comment up
60
60points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#24

Animal-Humors-Funny-Memes

animalhumors Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
130points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

The National Park Service, a government organization under the U.S. Department of Interior, is actually one of the better-known examples of using memes in this way.

The institution aims to preserve the natural and cultural resources and value of natural parks and landscapes. Besides all the formal activities and events, it has a booming social media presence with, hands down, one of the best social media spokespeople behind the wheel because the level of comedy found there is top notch.
#25

Animal-Humors-Funny-Memes

jelenawoehr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
123points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

Animal-Humors-Funny-Memes

animalhumors Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
122points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#27

Animal-Humors-Funny-Memes

animalhumors Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
114points
Add photo comments
POST
mikehodgson avatar
Hodmi
Hodmi
Community Member
10 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think he just figured out who committed the murder on the orient express

Vote comment up
75
75points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

If you were to google about animals and the internet, you might stumble on this very cool concept called the Internet of Animals. IoA is a novel model for understanding and managing life on earth through the use of tech.

By using the available communications infrastructure, researchers are able to study various animal species, calculate populations, and provide guidance in terms of coexisting sustainably with animals.
#28

Animal-Humors-Funny-Memes

animalhumors Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
113points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#29

Animal-Humors-Funny-Memes

animalhumors Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
112points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#30

Animal-Humors-Funny-Memes

animalhumors Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
111points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

If you’re seeing this, we take it you've enjoyed this list thoroughly? In that case, an upvote is in order. But if you feel like enjoying more, we've got you covered with this list of animal memes.

Also, be sure to give Cohen's website a visit as well. Jamie Cohen is a writer, speaker, educator, and digital media producer who enjoys sharing what he's learned and empowering others to think critically and optimistically about the hyper-mediated world that surrounds us.

But before you do any of that, why not share your thoughts, jokes, or stories on anything animal-related in the comment section below!
#31

Animal-Humors-Funny-Memes

animalhumors Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
102points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#32

Animal-Humors-Funny-Memes

animalhumors Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
101points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#33

Animal-Humors-Funny-Memes

animalhumors Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
100points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
See Also on Bored Panda
#34

Animal-Humors-Funny-Memes

animalhumors Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
100points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#35

Animal-Humors-Funny-Memes

animalhumors Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
100points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#36

Animal-Humors-Funny-Memes

animalhumors Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
96points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#37

Animal-Humors-Funny-Memes

GatorsDaily Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
91points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#38

Animal-Humors-Funny-Memes

animalhumors Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
89points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#39

Animal-Humors-Funny-Memes

animalhumors Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
84points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#40

Animal-Humors-Funny-Memes

animalhumors Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
84points
Add photo comments
POST
millennialkid avatar
Chicken Nugget
Chicken Nugget
Community Member
11 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

imagine ur going like 40 mph in the suburbs, turn to the left, see this demonic monstrosity glaring at you from a window, and you reflexively jerk your steering wheel and accidentally run over a random grandma

Vote comment up
36
36points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#41

Animal-Humors-Funny-Memes

animalhumors Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
81points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#42

Animal-Humors-Funny-Memes

animalhumors Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
80points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#43

Animal-Humors-Funny-Memes

animalhumors Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
80points
Add photo comments
POST
angelakrake avatar
Angi
Angi
Community Member
10 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My husband and I use our dog for deliveries all the time and she loves it.

Vote comment up
31
31points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
See Also on Bored Panda
#44

Animal-Humors-Funny-Memes

animalhumors Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
79points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#45

Animal-Humors-Funny-Memes

animalhumors Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
78points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#46

Animal-Humors-Funny-Memes

animalhumors Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
76points
Add photo comments
POST
micheldurinx avatar
Marcellus II
Marcellus II
Community Member
9 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's... not very good advice. Different fang arrangements exist! EDIT: May be locally correct, e.g. in US. But in e.g. South Africa, the boomslang will kill you with its rear teeth.

Vote comment up
33
33points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#47

Animal-Humors-Funny-Memes

animalhumors Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
76points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#48

Animal-Humors-Funny-Memes

animalhumors Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
73points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#49

Funny-Animal-Memes-Jokes

animalhumors Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
66points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#50

Animal-Humors-Funny-Memes

Ewelannawhite Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
64points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Note: this post originally had 52 images. It’s been shortened to the top 50 images based on user votes.

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!