Whoever said comedy is exclusive to humans? Heck, animals can do it too. Sure, more often than not, it’s comedy around animals and not necessarily by animals. But the same can be said about humans, so you get the point.

So, since everyone loves a good laugh, it’s only natural for there to be a dedicated segment for animal humor on the internet. Instagram is one of them.

Animal Humors is an Instagram page that’s all about posting memes on the topic of “everything animals”. “Everything” meaning “comedy gold”, by the looks of things.

We also got in touch with digital culture expert Jamie Cohen for some insights into memes, so be sure to read on.