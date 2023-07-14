29 Hilarious Animal Memes From This Instagram Page

Animal memes combine two of the strongest internet powers—cuteness and humor. This combination is simply impossible to resist. You might be at work trying to manage a looming deadline but there’s an urge in you not to pass on an opportunity to have a giggle while looking at adorable pictures. “Just a couple,” you say to yourself as you dive into the delightful collection. Well, the good news is that science says you are making the right choice.

Cute, big-eyed creatures appeal to the caring part of the brain. It makes us want to nurture and protect, which, in turn, makes us more focused and alert. So, not to jump to conclusions, but yes, looking at animal memes will make you better at your job. In other words, the Instagram page animals_comedyy that compiled the gems you’ll find below is doing God’s work.

Now, stop feeling guilty and dive into the giggle-inducing collection of cuteness.