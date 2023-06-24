57 Times People Asked To Cover Up Their Scars And This Tattoo Artist Nailed It (New Pics)
For most, tattoos seem like an artistic way to cover your body with stories, say, spice things up a bit (of course, moms will most likely tell you it's a job liability that won't do you any good in life). But for people whose skin is already covered with stories of their own - tattoos mean so much more than that.
Tran Thi Bich Ngoc, also known as Ngoc Like Tattoo, knows this better than most. After all, this Vietnamese tattoo artist with over a decade of experience under her belt specializes in helping women who wish to cover up scarring from self-harm, mastectomy, post-birth, accidents, burns, trauma, and abuse experiences. To celebrate Ngoc's most recent work, we’ve collected some of the artist’s most impressive new tattoos which range from flowers to Studio Ghibli classics.
Irrespective of their size, scars can serve as poignant reminders of past traumas and can lead individuals to feel disconnected from their own bodies. And this is where Ngoc's work becomes important, as it offers a way to help individuals reclaim their sense of self and alleviate the emotional distress associated with their scars.
“I have met many women who said they love tattoos. However, most of them were born at a time when no one supported it," Ngoc wrote in her blog. As she explains, not even her parents appreciated her becoming a tattoo artist. Although all that changed as soon as she dedicated herself to scar cover-ups.
In certain parts of the world, including Vietnam, where Ngoc operates, tattoos continue to carry a stigma due to historical reasons. Despite the tattoo industry's growth in the country, many residents, particularly from older generations, do not perceive it as a legitimate form of art. “In the old decades, tattoos were associated with society’s vices – gypsies, prostitutes, and this made them naturally a marker of identity, that’s why many people still suppose tattoos are a bad thing, instead of art,” Ngoc explained in another article.
Although the stigma around tattoos in Vietnam has not totally disappeared, with 25% of residents "feeling scared" when seeing body art, according to 2015 research by Q&Me, attitudes today are much more relaxed than in the past. Previously, finding information about the best tattoo parlors in Hanoi was a challenge. But now, although not as prevalent as in the UK or US, there are sufficient options available for individuals to choose from based on their needs.
One thing that Ngoc shares with Jo Harrison, a fellow cover-up tattoo artist from Shrewsbury, UK, then, is a turbulent start. With only a few female tattoo artists to look up to and threats from local biker gangs, Harrison opened her UN1TY Tattoo Salon in the early 00s, which paved the way for others to follow. "The significance of tattooing for these clients extends far beyond the surface level. My passion as a tattoo artist lies in granting them the ability to reclaim a sense of freedom and comfort within their own skin," she told Bored Panda in an email.
Harrison, who has over 25 years of experience under her belt, got her start in the cover-up business by unfortunate luck. Some of her friends needed help with getting their traumatic scars covered. Since there weren't many options at the time, Harrison felt obliged to help out. "Witnessing the remarkable transformation in my friends' self-assurance was truly astonishing," she said. "I was hooked by the process of trying to help heal scars for people."
According to a study conducted by the British Skin Foundation, 72% of individuals with visible scars or skin conditions, including acne, expressed that it has a negative impact on their self-confidence. Additionally, a 2019 study revealed that a majority of mastectomy patients in the United States experience feelings of self-consciousness related to their scars. Which also applies to facial scars, since they can significantly affect psychosocial functioning, leading to heightened levels of anxiety and self-consciousness.
"Covering scars with tattoos is a highly challenging process, requiring skill and expertise for successful results," Harrison explained, noting that skin can be very unpredictable and demanding. Sometimes it even requires confirmation by the customer's doctor or surgeon before proceeding with a cover-up. That's why, as Harrison explained, "the artist needs to be experienced to know how to treat each type of skin, so as not to cause more damage."
For those who are thinking about covering their scars with ink, Harrison advises to seek an experienced professional. "If you are considering covering a scar, find someone who specializes in scar cover-ups." If by any chance you're passing through Hanoi, Vietnam or Shrewsbury, England - you now know at least two places that will take good care of you.
