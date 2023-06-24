For most, tattoos seem like an artistic way to cover your body with stories, say, spice things up a bit (of course, moms will most likely tell you it's a job liability that won't do you any good in life). But for people whose skin is already covered with stories of their own - tattoos mean so much more than that.

Tran Thi Bich Ngoc, also known as Ngoc Like Tattoo, knows this better than most. After all, this Vietnamese tattoo artist with over a decade of experience under her belt specializes in helping women who wish to cover up scarring from self-harm, mastectomy, post-birth, accidents, burns, trauma, and abuse experiences. To celebrate Ngoc's most recent work, we’ve collected some of the artist’s most impressive new tattoos which range from flowers to Studio Ghibli classics.