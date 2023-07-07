Struggling to remember or make sense of complicated information? Maybe a visual makeover with an eye-catching chart or graph will help! And if you have doubts about its effectiveness, allow us to introduce you to a subreddit called “Data Art”. It's a community dedicated to sharing “aesthetically satisfying data visualizations that you'd be proud to hang on your wall”.

Since its creation in 2017, "Data Art" has grown into a thriving community of over 65 thousand members who share passion for blending aesthetics and data. From evolution of the Shanghai Metro to the largest empires of history, these visualizations are not only informative but also pleasing to the eye. Scroll down to experience the beautifully presented data.