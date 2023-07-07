Struggling to remember or make sense of complicated information? Maybe a visual makeover with an eye-catching chart or graph will help! And if you have doubts about its effectiveness, allow us to introduce you to a subreddit called “Data Art”. It's a community dedicated to sharing “aesthetically satisfying data visualizations that you'd be proud to hang on your wall”.

Since its creation in 2017, "Data Art" has grown into a thriving community of over 65 thousand members who share passion for blending aesthetics and data. From evolution of the Shanghai Metro to the largest empires of history, these visualizations are not only informative but also pleasing to the eye. Scroll down to experience the beautifully presented data.

#1

European Roads To Rome

European Roads To Rome

jmerlinb Report

F1 fan
F1 fan
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well I guess all roads do lead to rome

#2

U.S. Flag But Each Star Is Scaled Proportionally To Their State’s Population, In Roughly It’s Geographical Position

U.S. Flag But Each Star Is Scaled Proportionally To Their State’s Population, In Roughly It’s Geographical Position

jmerlinb Report

boredpanDaman
boredpanDaman
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

muuch nicer! only to make the lines bit more artistic, so cool

#3

Paths Of 800 Unmanned Bicycles Being Pushed Until They Fall Over

Paths Of 800 Unmanned Bicycles Being Pushed Until They Fall Over

LatterLock Report

In today's world full of information, there’s one field that stands out in its ability to unlock hidden secrets in huge amounts of raw data—data science. It has become the backbone of many industries, changing the way we see and interact with the world. Thanks to data science, we can make smart decisions, solve difficult problems, and discover patterns that were previously invisible to us. But what makes this field truly fascinating is data visualization. It beautifully merges analytics with aesthetics, helping us understand complex information better.
#4

All These Countries Fit Inside Africa

All These Countries Fit Inside Africa

jmerlinb Report

Tilfeldig Forbipasserende
Tilfeldig Forbipasserende
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Including the country of "Eastern Europe" and the two Chinas

#5

Every Lighthouse In Ireland, With Accurate Timings, Flash Patterns And Colours

Every Lighthouse In Ireland, With Accurate Timings, Flash Patterns And Colours

jmerlinb Report

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why no lighthouses inland? No fair the coast has them all!

#6

History Of The Mississippi River, As Drawn In 1944

History Of The Mississippi River, As Drawn In 1944

jmerlinb Report

F1 fan
F1 fan
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What all i see is random lines. Help ?

Data visualization is the art of transforming numbers, statistics, and abstract or difficult concepts into gripping representations. From captivating charts and graphs to interactive maps and cool infographics, data visualizations are the storytellers of the digital age. Every color, design, and arrangement in these images can grab our attention and teach us something. It's a whole new way to show and tell!
#7

This Map Is Drawn Entirely From Shipping Logs From 1945

This Map Is Drawn Entirely From Shipping Logs From 1945

jmerlinb Report

General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The last year of World War II: May in Europe, September in the Pacific.

#8

How Different Piano Notes Reverberate Through A Bowl Of Water

How Different Piano Notes Reverberate Through A Bowl Of Water

KareemPye Report

F1 fan
F1 fan
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Forget zodiac signs whats your favourite note

#9

How To Build A Human

How To Build A Human

jmerlinb Report

The subreddit “Data Art” has become really popular over the years. When r/DataArt reached 10,000 subscribers, the moderator u/jmerlinb decided to personally send out a DataVizDigest email summarizing the top posts of that season every 3 months. “Because data should not only be informative, but also beautiful.” If you're interested, you can sign up for their mailing list. Also, make sure to check out the most upvoted posts on the "ArtyCharty" Twitter page!
#10

This "Photo" Of The Sun Uses Neutrinos Instead Of Light, And Is Taken At Night By Looking Through The Earth

This "Photo" Of The Sun Uses Neutrinos Instead Of Light, And Is Taken At Night By Looking Through The Earth

jmerlinb Report

T'Mar of Vulcan
T'Mar of Vulcan
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, as Col. Jack O'Neill said, "Nintendos pass through everything!"

#11

Smarties Colour Distribution

Smarties Colour Distribution

Koljax Report

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

HEY! Where are the orange ones? All the colours seem off? Have the colours changed since I was a kid?

#12

Hey Jude Lyrical Composition [oc]

Hey Jude Lyrical Composition [oc]

BoMcCready Report

T'Mar of Vulcan
T'Mar of Vulcan
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Makes me think about the movie "Yesterday". "Hey, Dude?" "That was bloody Ed Sheeran!"

According to the moderators of “Data Art”, the subreddit is about quality over quantity. “Our content is concerned; as such, we have a hard anti-spam policy and will not hesitate to remove content deemed to be spam.”

The subreddit allows sharing data visualizations or information designs only, so posts made in Excel are not welcome. However, the moderators noted that there is a history of data visualization practitioners pushing Excel to its breaking point and, in the process, creating amazing and well-designed visualizations. “These types of posts are more than welcome. We just want to avoid bog-standard, pre-set colored charts and graphs (and the dreaded scourge of Excel's 3D pie charts).”
#13

Wow!!!

Wow!!!

akasaiga Report

Adam S
Adam S
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Guessing it’s something to do with phases of the moons / eclipses, but agree that an explanation would be helpful - especially given the article is about making sense of data!

#14

Long Exposure Of A Roomba Vacuum With A Color Changing Light On Top

Long Exposure Of A Roomba Vacuum With A Color Changing Light On Top

zoliva Report

LK
LK
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Interesting how much of the floor has not been cleaned.

#15

[oc] I Rendered Every Single Road In Tokyo Area On One Map. Love The Results

[oc] I Rendered Every Single Road In Tokyo Area On One Map. Love The Results

jmerlinb Report

boredpanDaman
boredpanDaman
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

if u love the result, i upvote ur post

#16

Most Common Themes Of 8000 Picasso Paintings, Visualised In The Style Of Picasso

Most Common Themes Of 8000 Picasso Paintings, Visualised In The Style Of Picasso

jmerlinb Report

#17

Anatomy Of The Human Body, In The Style Of The London Underground Map

Anatomy Of The Human Body, In The Style Of The London Underground Map

jmerlinb Report

#18

World Temperature Anomalies [oc]

World Temperature Anomalies [oc]

cavedave Report

UnpopularPanda
UnpopularPanda
Community Member
56 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yet "Global warming is bs"

#19

[oc] This World Map Is Made Of Only Air Currents. If You Look Closely, You'll See Country Outlines

[oc] This World Map Is Made Of Only Air Currents. If You Look Closely, You'll See Country Outlines

jmerlinb Report

Isabella
Isabella
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Eventual continents outline, not countries' outline.

#20

A Map Of Finland's Bear Population, Made Up Of Bears

A Map Of Finland's Bear Population, Made Up Of Bears

jmerlinb Report

#21

139 Years Of Global Temperatures Knit Into A Baby Blanket

139 Years Of Global Temperatures Knit Into A Baby Blanket

itsacalamity Report

boredpanDaman
boredpanDaman
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

*this will keep warming you, babie.. .

#22

(Some Of) The Largest Empires Of History, Visualised As Planets Orbiting Earth

(Some Of) The Largest Empires Of History, Visualised As Planets Orbiting Earth

jmerlinb Report

Pandageddon
Pandageddon
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The smaller planets on the left are the modern countries for scale: Great Britain, Mongolia, Spain, Italy…

#23

Lat And Long Data Of Every Town In The World With More Than 1000 People

Lat And Long Data Of Every Town In The World With More Than 1000 People

black_red_ranger Report

#24

Harmonic Series [oc]

Harmonic Series [oc]

reallymeannuns Report

#25

Nyt's Front Page For 21 Feb. Each Dot Represents A Life Lost To Covid-19 In The Us

Nyt's Front Page For 21 Feb. Each Dot Represents A Life Lost To Covid-19 In The Us

sendhelpandthensome Report

#26

Literal Art!

Literal Art!

Rosa-Asterwolf Report

Gustav Gallifrey
Gustav Gallifrey
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I want long lengths of all of these.

#27

90 Minute Public Transit Commuter Zone For London vs. San Francisco

90 Minute Public Transit Commuter Zone For London vs. San Francisco

ProfoundDonut Report

Dominik
Dominik
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

https://app.traveltime.com to create your own map

#28

From Flowing Data. Coral-Like Cities To Show Road Networks

From Flowing Data. Coral-Like Cities To Show Road Networks

redflavormp3 Report

#29

Language Family Tree

Language Family Tree

SalvaDali22 Report

Pernille.
Pernille.
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Whenever I see this I think that one of the cats should have Euskadi (Basque) written on it.

#30

How Long Animals Live - The Lifespan Of 50 Animals Visualized On A Spiral

How Long Animals Live - The Lifespan Of 50 Animals Visualized On A Spiral

FoxyFoxMulder Report

Fat Harry
Fat Harry
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The real crime here (and, as far as I'm concerned, conclusive proof there is no god) is the massive discrepancy between human and dog.

#31

Mars: Mapping The Geology Of The Red Planet

Mars: Mapping The Geology Of The Red Planet

jmerlinb Report

#32

Real Proportions Of All Land Masses Revealing Actual Areas Of Countries, Territories And Major Islands Without Any Distortions (By Art.lebedev)

Real Proportions Of All Land Masses Revealing Actual Areas Of Countries, Territories And Major Islands Without Any Distortions (By Art.lebedev)

notthomyorke Report

#33

Abstract Art Visualising California Topography

Abstract Art Visualising California Topography

KRANKARTA___ Report

#34

Worldwide Earthquake Density 1965-2006 [oc]

Worldwide Earthquake Density 1965-2006 [oc]

Crash_Recovery Report

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Conspiracy theory time! Why are the majority of these earthquakes happening along geological fault lines?

#35

Temperature Log Blanket Made By My Mother From January 1st 2020 To December 31st 2020

Temperature Log Blanket Made By My Mother From January 1st 2020 To December 31st 2020

AndThereWasNothing Report

boredpanDaman
boredpanDaman
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

*this will keep warming you, babie!

#36

I Drew Every Icon I Saw In A Single Day

I Drew Every Icon I Saw In A Single Day

ptgorman Report

Ivo H
Ivo H
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's a LOT of icons for a single day 

#37

Map Of India From All Its Roads

Map Of India From All Its Roads

Onion_Leaf Report

#38

[oc] My Wife Made This Blanket That Indicates A Certain Temperature For Every Day Of The Year. 2016 Pennsylvania

[oc] My Wife Made This Blanket That Indicates A Certain Temperature For Every Day Of The Year. 2016 Pennsylvania

jmerlinb Report

boredpanDaman
boredpanDaman
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

*this will keep warming you, babie.. .

#39

The Sentiment Scale: How Positive Or Negative A Word Sounds

The Sentiment Scale: How Positive Or Negative A Word Sounds

Fubai97b Report

Dominik
Dominik
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

love how "awesome" also has a negative sound. For irony/sarcasm? (asking as a non-native speaker)

#40

The Colors Of "2001: A Space Odyssey" (1968)

The Colors Of "2001: A Space Odyssey" (1968)

julekca Report

PeepPeep the duck
PeepPeep the duck
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The movie or ???? This one has me stumped

#41

I Made A Bar Graph Of My Favorite Quarantine Beers

I Made A Bar Graph Of My Favorite Quarantine Beers

reddit.com Report

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am judging this person on their c**p taste/choice in beers.

#42

Map Of Current Time Zone Borders

Map Of Current Time Zone Borders

twenytwelve Report

#43

How Old Are The Women Of Mambo Number 5? [oc]

How Old Are The Women Of Mambo Number 5? [oc]

Crash_Recovery Report

#44

Remoteness

Remoteness

Van_ae Report

Jason
Jason
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hawaii. Most isolated landmass on the earth. Apparently not very remote

#45

[oc] Words For "Mother" Descended From A Common Proto-Indo-European Root

[oc] Words For "Mother" Descended From A Common Proto-Indo-European Root

UWillAlwaysBALoser Report

#46

I Made This Poster After Researching The Origins Of Santa Claus

I Made This Poster After Researching The Origins Of Santa Claus

puddelles Report

Firstname Lastname
Firstname Lastname
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As cute as this is, now I want details.

#47

Us Elevation Tiles: Would Definitely Have This As A Poster

Us Elevation Tiles: Would Definitely Have This As A Poster

jmerlinb Report

#48

The Beauty Of Parking Tickets Issued In Seattle

The Beauty Of Parking Tickets Issued In Seattle

DataVizzdom Report

#49

The 100 Most-Spoken Languages In The World

The 100 Most-Spoken Languages In The World

FruityandtheBeast Report

F1 fan
F1 fan
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bp what the hell why is one censored (6th last one)

#50

A Laser-Mapped History Of The Mississippi River

A Laser-Mapped History Of The Mississippi River

reddit.com Report

#51

This Belongs Here For Sure

This Belongs Here For Sure

AJ1809 Report

T'Mar of Vulcan
T'Mar of Vulcan
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have two Nando's within 5 minutes of my house. (I'm not in the UK.)

#52

110 Years Of Australian Temperatures

110 Years Of Australian Temperatures

MoonShadw Report

#53

Every Mention Of The 4 Harry Potter Houses, As Featured In The Philosopher's Stone [oc]

Every Mention Of The 4 Harry Potter Houses, As Featured In The Philosopher's Stone [oc]

jmerlinb Report

PeepPeep the duck
PeepPeep the duck
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bee movie ones were better 😆 I miss that era

#54

[oc] Visual Studio Code - Monthly Code Changes By Hour

[oc] Visual Studio Code - Monthly Code Changes By Hour

jwpalmer Report

Gustav Gallifrey
Gustav Gallifrey
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why does this make me think 'Joy Division'?

#55

Morse Code Guide By Google

Morse Code Guide By Google

11irondoggy11 Report

UnpopularPanda
UnpopularPanda
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've read somewhere that distress call SOS (... --- ...) doesn't actually stand for anything, it was used because how easy/simple/unique/whatever it was to communicate in Morse code

#56

River Basins In Italy

River Basins In Italy

jmerlinb Report

#57

Women & Men In Football/Soccer

Women & Men In Football/Soccer

Alexander_Varlamov Report

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't know why, but I am surprised how similar they are.

#58

Map Of The Great Lakes With Depth

Map Of The Great Lakes With Depth

jmerlinb Report

#59

The Globe Centred On Honolulu - Topographic Map From A Single Spiral Line

The Globe Centred On Honolulu - Topographic Map From A Single Spiral Line

Onion_Leaf Report

Jason
Jason
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I feel seen. Hi everyone.

#60

[oc] Music Industry Revenue By Format '73 - 2019

[oc] Music Industry Revenue By Format '73 - 2019

Crash_Recovery Report

#61

What Countries Spend On Healthcare vs. Military Around The World

What Countries Spend On Healthcare vs. Military Around The World

JingleheimerThe3rd Report

