“Data Art”: 120 Charts That Might Change Your Perspective On Things
Struggling to remember or make sense of complicated information? Maybe a visual makeover with an eye-catching chart or graph will help! And if you have doubts about its effectiveness, allow us to introduce you to a subreddit called “Data Art”. It's a community dedicated to sharing “aesthetically satisfying data visualizations that you'd be proud to hang on your wall”.
Since its creation in 2017, "Data Art" has grown into a thriving community of over 65 thousand members who share passion for blending aesthetics and data. From evolution of the Shanghai Metro to the largest empires of history, these visualizations are not only informative but also pleasing to the eye. Scroll down to experience the beautifully presented data.
European Roads To Rome
U.S. Flag But Each Star Is Scaled Proportionally To Their State’s Population, In Roughly It’s Geographical Position
Paths Of 800 Unmanned Bicycles Being Pushed Until They Fall Over
In today's world full of information, there’s one field that stands out in its ability to unlock hidden secrets in huge amounts of raw data—data science. It has become the backbone of many industries, changing the way we see and interact with the world. Thanks to data science, we can make smart decisions, solve difficult problems, and discover patterns that were previously invisible to us. But what makes this field truly fascinating is data visualization. It beautifully merges analytics with aesthetics, helping us understand complex information better.
All These Countries Fit Inside Africa
Every Lighthouse In Ireland, With Accurate Timings, Flash Patterns And Colours
History Of The Mississippi River, As Drawn In 1944
Data visualization is the art of transforming numbers, statistics, and abstract or difficult concepts into gripping representations. From captivating charts and graphs to interactive maps and cool infographics, data visualizations are the storytellers of the digital age. Every color, design, and arrangement in these images can grab our attention and teach us something. It's a whole new way to show and tell!
This Map Is Drawn Entirely From Shipping Logs From 1945
The last year of World War II: May in Europe, September in the Pacific.
How Different Piano Notes Reverberate Through A Bowl Of Water
How To Build A Human
The subreddit “Data Art” has become really popular over the years. When r/DataArt reached 10,000 subscribers, the moderator u/jmerlinb decided to personally send out a DataVizDigest email summarizing the top posts of that season every 3 months. “Because data should not only be informative, but also beautiful.” If you're interested, you can sign up for their mailing list. Also, make sure to check out the most upvoted posts on the "ArtyCharty" Twitter page!
This "Photo" Of The Sun Uses Neutrinos Instead Of Light, And Is Taken At Night By Looking Through The Earth
Smarties Colour Distribution
Hey Jude Lyrical Composition [oc]
According to the moderators of “Data Art”, the subreddit is about quality over quantity. “Our content is concerned; as such, we have a hard anti-spam policy and will not hesitate to remove content deemed to be spam.”
The subreddit allows sharing data visualizations or information designs only, so posts made in Excel are not welcome. However, the moderators noted that there is a history of data visualization practitioners pushing Excel to its breaking point and, in the process, creating amazing and well-designed visualizations. “These types of posts are more than welcome. We just want to avoid bog-standard, pre-set colored charts and graphs (and the dreaded scourge of Excel's 3D pie charts).”
Long Exposure Of A Roomba Vacuum With A Color Changing Light On Top
[oc] I Rendered Every Single Road In Tokyo Area On One Map. Love The Results
Most Common Themes Of 8000 Picasso Paintings, Visualised In The Style Of Picasso
Anatomy Of The Human Body, In The Style Of The London Underground Map
World Temperature Anomalies [oc]
[oc] This World Map Is Made Of Only Air Currents. If You Look Closely, You'll See Country Outlines
A Map Of Finland's Bear Population, Made Up Of Bears
139 Years Of Global Temperatures Knit Into A Baby Blanket
(Some Of) The Largest Empires Of History, Visualised As Planets Orbiting Earth
Lat And Long Data Of Every Town In The World With More Than 1000 People
Harmonic Series [oc]
Nyt's Front Page For 21 Feb. Each Dot Represents A Life Lost To Covid-19 In The Us
90 Minute Public Transit Commuter Zone For London vs. San Francisco
From Flowing Data. Coral-Like Cities To Show Road Networks
Language Family Tree
How Long Animals Live - The Lifespan Of 50 Animals Visualized On A Spiral
Mars: Mapping The Geology Of The Red Planet
Real Proportions Of All Land Masses Revealing Actual Areas Of Countries, Territories And Major Islands Without Any Distortions (By Art.lebedev)
Abstract Art Visualising California Topography
Worldwide Earthquake Density 1965-2006 [oc]
Temperature Log Blanket Made By My Mother From January 1st 2020 To December 31st 2020
I Drew Every Icon I Saw In A Single Day
Map Of India From All Its Roads
[oc] My Wife Made This Blanket That Indicates A Certain Temperature For Every Day Of The Year. 2016 Pennsylvania
The Sentiment Scale: How Positive Or Negative A Word Sounds
The Colors Of "2001: A Space Odyssey" (1968)
I Made A Bar Graph Of My Favorite Quarantine Beers
Map Of Current Time Zone Borders
How Old Are The Women Of Mambo Number 5? [oc]
Remoteness
[oc] Words For "Mother" Descended From A Common Proto-Indo-European Root
I Made This Poster After Researching The Origins Of Santa Claus
Us Elevation Tiles: Would Definitely Have This As A Poster
The Beauty Of Parking Tickets Issued In Seattle
The 100 Most-Spoken Languages In The World
A Laser-Mapped History Of The Mississippi River
110 Years Of Australian Temperatures
Every Mention Of The 4 Harry Potter Houses, As Featured In The Philosopher's Stone [oc]
[oc] Visual Studio Code - Monthly Code Changes By Hour
Morse Code Guide By Google
River Basins In Italy
Women & Men In Football/Soccer
