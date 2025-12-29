“Gross”: Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Face Backlash For Intimate Gift For His Daughter

ADVERTISEMENT

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and wife, KourtneyKardashian, have found themselves at the center of online backlash after his daughter, Alabama Barker shared a massive Christmas haul which included an intimate gift from the couple.

The 20-year-old shared a nine-minute TikTok video on December 27 featuring luxury items gifted by her family, including the Kardashians.

Highlights Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian were slammed after Alabama Barker revealed her Christmas gifts.

Viewers questioned boundaries after learning the lingerie was among the items.

Alabama's Christmas haul also included luxury items like Chanel bag, diamond jewelry, expensive shoes, etc.

Alabama is Travis’ only daughter, whom he shares with his ex-wife, former model and beauty queen, Shanna Moakler.

“I am beyond blessed, grateful, thankful. I’m everything, and I’m so happy. Get ready, sit down, grab your popcorn,” Alabama said at the start of the video.

Alabama’s Christmas haul included lingerie gifts picked out by her dad, Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker posing at an event, facing backlash over an intimate gift to his daughter.

Image credits: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

In the video, which has amassed over 7 million views, Alabama revealed several pieces from luxury lingerie brand Agent Provocateur. She shared that the apparel came from her father with help from Kourtney Kardashian.

“My dad went a little crazy at Agent Provocateur,” she said in the video, adding that her stepmom “picked out most of it.”

Kourtney Kardashian with long blonde hair and makeup, facing backlash for intimate gift involving Travis Barker's daughter.

Image credits: alabamaluellabarker

The 20-year-old shared the lingerie with her audience, holding up lace bras, underwear, and a corset unfazed, treating them like any other high-end fashion item.

Furthermore, she explained that the store staff were familiar with her preferences and even made recommendations based on items she already liked.

Social media comment criticizing Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s intimate gift to his daughter amid backlash.

Comment expressing curiosity about how much the Kardashians/Jenners and Barkers spend on Christmas gifts.

While the lingerie was only part of her massive gift haul, it quickly became the focal point of online discussion. For many viewers, the discomfort of gifting lingerie had little to do with Alabama and everything to do with Travis and Kourtney.

Netizens slammed Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian over lingerie gifts given to a 20-year-old

Young woman holding red gift boxes and showing an intimate designer gift, related to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker backlash.

Image credits: alabamabarker

Soon after Alabama shared the clip, comment sections across various social media platforms quickly filled with criticism aimed squarely at Travis and Kourtney.

“Weird — I’d never take lingerie from my dad,” one person wrote, while another added, “They could have just gotten you a gift card for that place. Picking it out themselves is strange as hell.”

Woman showing a white designer handbag and a silver bracelet in a casual indoor setting, face visible with short blonde hair.

Image credits: alabamabarker

Meanwhile, others expressed concern over parenting boundaries, especially given Alabama’s age and public platform.

“If my husband bought lingerie for any one of my daughters, they probably would skip next Christmas with him. That’s creepy,” one user said.

Man in a plaid shirt and vest at an event, expressing displeasure, related to backlash over intimate gift to daughter

Image credits: kabiran_nabirah

Beyond discussing Travis and Kourtney, some commenters brought up Alabama’s mother, Shanna, wondering how difficult it must be for her to watch from the outside.

At the same time, they questioned the influence the Kardashian family was having on the 20-year-old.

Woman in festive pajamas holding intimate gifts, related to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker backlash story.

Image credits: alabamabarker

One wrote, “I feel bad for her real mom, Shanna. Imagine your kids getting sucked into the Kardashians’ web and there’s nothing you can do to stop it.”

“I think it’s weird for both the dad and stepmother to purchase lingerie for one of their kids, but it’s not weird for the Kardashians,” said another.

Woman showing a pink handbag and black Apple laptop in a home setting related to Travis Barker intimate gift backlash.

Image credits: alabamabarker

Others defended Barker, saying he was simply following what her partner and daughter wanted.

“She also mentioned how she made a list of the things she wanted and stores, and said that Kourtney picked it all, Travis just paid.”

Alabama’s Christmas haul also featured lavish gifts from the Kardashian clan

Comment about Kylie Jenner giving a Christmas gift, reacting to backlash over an intimate gift involving Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

Comment on social media discussing backlash over Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's intimate gift to his daughter.

Many girls should learn from her to be grateful and thankful.

Here is Alabama Barker with her Christmas gifts haul. pic.twitter.com/KtNXgFrQon — Kabiran Nabirah (@kabiran_nabirah) December 28, 2025

Beyond the lingerie, Alabama’s haul also featured a display of extravagant presents from the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

The video kicked off with Alabama giving a special shoutout to Kris Jenner, who gifted her a pair of fuzzy Hermès slides ($1,250).

“Starting off strong with Lovey’s gift. Sadly, I lost all of my slides from Hermès on trips, et cetera. She got me these. This [muted brown] color is incredible. It’s so pretty, so I’m in love with them. I love you, Kris, thank you so much.”

Woman with long blonde hair in a sheer white robe posing in a bedroom, related to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker backlash

Image credits: alabamaluellabarker

She also received a Balenciaga bag from Kendall Jenner and a vintage Chanel vanity case from Kylie Jenner.

As for Kourtney, she gifted her stepdaughter a pink Birkin, which presumably cost more than $20,000.

Comment expressing discomfort about a husband buying lingerie for his daughters linked to backlash over intimate gift to Travis Barker’s daughter.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker posing together in dark attire, facing backlash for intimate gift involving his daughter.

Image credits: alabamaluellabarker

Other items from Alabama’s haul included designer shoes from Rene Caovilla, Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings, a Dior tank, a pink desktop from Apple, an iPad, satin red Louboutin pumps, a Chanel handbag, a Chrome weekender bag, perfumes, and more shoes.

Journalist Tracie Egan Morrissey later broke down the haul item by item and estimated its total value at around $317,000, while Page Six initially pegged it closer to $200,000.

“Very, very weird that a dad would be buying lingerie for his daughter,” wrote one viewer

Comment expressing backlash towards Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker for an intimate gift to his daughter.

Comment by Hollie Nicole reacting to backlash over Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's intimate gift to his daughter.

Comment expressing backlash over the intimate gift from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker to his daughter.

Social media comment criticizing Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's intimate gift to his daughter generating backlash.

Comment criticizing Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s intimate gift to his daughter, calling it gross.

Social media comment expressing surprise over a $200 Walmart gift card, relating to Kardashian and Barker backlash.

Comment from Carrie Lynn criticizing Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker for an intimate gift to his daughter.

Comment from Debbie Fowler on social media about putting Legos together and wearing slippers, expressing casual mood.

Comment expressing discomfort about a dad buying lingerie for his daughter amid Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker backlash.

Comment by Rachel Harris criticizing Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s intimate gift to his daughter as embarrassing and weird.

Comment from Melissa Williamson reacting to backlash over Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's intimate gift to his daughter.

Comment from Solomon Elijah about facing backlash for an intimate gift from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

Comment about the costly intimate gift from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker facing backlash.

Comment on social media post about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker facing backlash for an intimate gift to his daughter.

Comment on social media from Kia Emery Gatison reacting to backlash over Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's intimate gift.

Comment expressing sympathy about a mom who is broke and unable to give similar gifts to her child.

Comment mentioning the Birkin bag's high cost, discussing a luxury gift in a social media post.

Comment from Jamie Saccone criticizing Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's intimate gift to his daughter, sparking backlash.

