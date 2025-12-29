“Gross”: Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Face Backlash For Intimate Gift For His Daughter
Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and wife, KourtneyKardashian, have found themselves at the center of online backlash after his daughter, Alabama Barker shared a massive Christmas haul which included an intimate gift from the couple.
The 20-year-old shared a nine-minute TikTok video on December 27 featuring luxury items gifted by her family, including the Kardashians.
- Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian were slammed after Alabama Barker revealed her Christmas gifts.
- Viewers questioned boundaries after learning the lingerie was among the items.
- Alabama's Christmas haul also included luxury items like Chanel bag, diamond jewelry, expensive shoes, etc.
Alabama is Travis’ only daughter, whom he shares with his ex-wife, former model and beauty queen, Shanna Moakler.
“I am beyond blessed, grateful, thankful. I’m everything, and I’m so happy. Get ready, sit down, grab your popcorn,” Alabama said at the start of the video.
Alabama’s Christmas haul included lingerie gifts picked out by her dad, Travis Barker
In the video, which has amassed over 7 million views, Alabama revealed several pieces from luxury lingerie brand Agent Provocateur. She shared that the apparel came from her father with help from Kourtney Kardashian.
“My dad went a little crazy at Agent Provocateur,” she said in the video, adding that her stepmom “picked out most of it.”
The 20-year-old shared the lingerie with her audience, holding up lace bras, underwear, and a corset unfazed, treating them like any other high-end fashion item.
Furthermore, she explained that the store staff were familiar with her preferences and even made recommendations based on items she already liked.
While the lingerie was only part of her massive gift haul, it quickly became the focal point of online discussion. For many viewers, the discomfort of gifting lingerie had little to do with Alabama and everything to do with Travis and Kourtney.
Netizens slammed Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian over lingerie gifts given to a 20-year-old
Soon after Alabama shared the clip, comment sections across various social media platforms quickly filled with criticism aimed squarely at Travis and Kourtney.
“Weird — I’d never take lingerie from my dad,” one person wrote, while another added, “They could have just gotten you a gift card for that place. Picking it out themselves is strange as hell.”
Meanwhile, others expressed concern over parenting boundaries, especially given Alabama’s age and public platform.
“If my husband bought lingerie for any one of my daughters, they probably would skip next Christmas with him. That’s creepy,” one user said.
Beyond discussing Travis and Kourtney, some commenters brought up Alabama’s mother, Shanna, wondering how difficult it must be for her to watch from the outside.
At the same time, they questioned the influence the Kardashian family was having on the 20-year-old.
One wrote, “I feel bad for her real mom, Shanna. Imagine your kids getting sucked into the Kardashians’ web and there’s nothing you can do to stop it.”
“I think it’s weird for both the dad and stepmother to purchase lingerie for one of their kids, but it’s not weird for the Kardashians,” said another.
Others defended Barker, saying he was simply following what her partner and daughter wanted.
“She also mentioned how she made a list of the things she wanted and stores, and said that Kourtney picked it all, Travis just paid.”
Alabama’s Christmas haul also featured lavish gifts from the Kardashian clan
Many girls should learn from her to be grateful and thankful.
Here is Alabama Barker with her Christmas gifts haul. pic.twitter.com/KtNXgFrQon
— Kabiran Nabirah (@kabiran_nabirah) December 28, 2025
Beyond the lingerie, Alabama’s haul also featured a display of extravagant presents from the Kardashian-Jenner clan.
The video kicked off with Alabama giving a special shoutout to Kris Jenner, who gifted her a pair of fuzzy Hermès slides ($1,250).
“Starting off strong with Lovey’s gift. Sadly, I lost all of my slides from Hermès on trips, et cetera. She got me these. This [muted brown] color is incredible. It’s so pretty, so I’m in love with them. I love you, Kris, thank you so much.”
She also received a Balenciaga bag from Kendall Jenner and a vintage Chanel vanity case from Kylie Jenner.
As for Kourtney, she gifted her stepdaughter a pink Birkin, which presumably cost more than $20,000.
Other items from Alabama’s haul included designer shoes from Rene Caovilla, Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings, a Dior tank, a pink desktop from Apple, an iPad, satin red Louboutin pumps, a Chanel handbag, a Chrome weekender bag, perfumes, and more shoes.
Journalist Tracie Egan Morrissey later broke down the haul item by item and estimated its total value at around $317,000, while Page Six initially pegged it closer to $200,000.
“Very, very weird that a dad would be buying lingerie for his daughter,” wrote one viewer
Imagine what could be fixed in the world today for that amount of money. It is just sad and gross really. 300k + for a 20 year olds christmas list when people can't even afford to eat or have health care
