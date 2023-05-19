“Preschool Skydiving Classes”: 25 Humorous AI-Generated Images By Timothy J. Nemeth
"Introducing the ultimate adventure for your little ones - Preschool Skydiving Classes!" This is how Timothy J. Nemeth, a digital creator, introduced his series of images featuring babies skydiving on Facebook. But don't worry, there's no need to be alarmed, as these scenes are actually created using artificial intelligence.
Looking at these picture-perfect portrayals, we couldn't help but giggle a bit, as they carry a humorous message. What about you? Share your thoughts in the comments and upvote your favorite skydivers!
More info: Facebook
This post may include affiliate links.
Here's more of what Timothy wrote on Facebook: "Watch your child's confidence soar as they take the leap and experience the thrill of freefalling with the safety of an expert instructor.
Not only is skydiving a fun and exciting activity for preschoolers, but it also has numerous benefits. Skydiving helps children develop problem-solving skills, spatial awareness, and physical coordination. It also boosts their self-esteem and self-confidence, making them feel like they can conquer anything they set their minds to."
"And parents, you can rest assured knowing that your child's safety is our top priority. Our instructors are highly trained and experienced, and our equipment is regularly inspected and maintained to the highest standards.
So why not give your child the experience of a lifetime with Preschool Skydiving classes? They'll have a blast, learn valuable skills, and make memories that will last a lifetime. Sign up today!"
Besides skydiving babies, Timothy has created a bunch of other funny image series, including AI-generated pictures of rock climbing babies, groovy babies, water babies and more! Check out his Facebook profile for a mood-boosting experience.
Before I read the title, I thought this guy actually brought babies skydiving.
Before I read the title, I thought this guy actually brought babies skydiving.