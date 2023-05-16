In the kooky land of Adventure Time, where talking candy and shape-shifting dogs roam, anything goes. And where there’s absurdity, there is also wisdom! Yeah, it might be behind a curtain of lunacy, but what’s lunacy, if not saneness amplified by the power of the human imagination (or some mind-altering substances)?

Anyhoo, we all know what Adventure Time is about here (definitely about the meaning of life), so why don’t we skip the accolades and get straight to the topic here, which is Adventure Time quotes! So, onwards and forwards, my dear friends, and let’s check out the best, the most profound, and the funniest Adventure Time quotes together.

Now, although we’ve already agreed that quotes from Adventure Time are basically wiser than Yoda himself, we cannot deny that some of them also touch on a bit more of the menial side of things. Food, for instance, plays a huge role in Adventure Time Finn quotes, while being a geek is sort of a hobby horse for Lumpy Space Princess. But that’s okay! Not every quote has to be a deep quote to make us feel something, even if it’s just laughter (or hunger, dammit; why do they talk so much about sandwiches!).

So, ready to take a look at our collection of funny, deep, and downright sad Adventure Time quotes? Sure you are. Scroll on down below, check out the submissions, and give your vote to the best quotes so they find their way to the top of this very list!