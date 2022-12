We put together the cutest ones and now that we have this list, we present it for your enjoyment and hope that it'll make your Monday at least a bit better. Enjoy!

So we at Bored Panda started digging around the internet to see how it affects their appearance and, oh baby, did we enjoy what we found! From guinea pigs and squirrels to zebras and elephants, these expecting mommas look absolutely adorable no matter what species they represent.

Just like humans, animals go through big bodily changes when they're pregnant. In fact, oftentimes their bellies get so big, even their coats can't hide them.

#1 Pregnant Guinea Pig

#2 Saw A Pregnant Squirrel For The First Time Today. I’m Not Sure What I Expected But This Exceeds All Of It

#3 8.5 Weeks Pregnant Mamma Cat

#4 Very Pregnant Squirrel Had No Fear - So I Gave Her Some Peanuts

#5 Bloat? Nope, It's A Baby Bump! One Of Our Eagle Rays Is Pregnant - We Think It's Super Cute

#6 Portrait Of A Pregnant Goat

#7 Pregnant Ferret

#8 "It Was Fun At First But I Need This To End Now"

#9 This Pregnant Hairless Cat Is 300% Done, She Can't Even

#10 Do These Stripes Make Me Look Fat? Pregnant Zebra, Masai Mara, Kenya

#11 This Rat Getting An Ultrasound In the world of animal sheltering, expecting the unexpected is pretty much par for the course. Well, we're not the only ones "expecting" these days...it turns out that Polly the rat is pregnant! This wouldn't be quite as much of a surprise if it weren't for Polly coming to HSCC with her "pal" Tony and both were assumed to be males Thanks to our new on-site ultrasound, our suspicions over Polly's growing tummy were confirmed. Never a dull moment at HSCC!



#12 Babies Are Coming

#13 Pregnant Potato. I Couldn’t Decide Which Of These Baby Belly Pics To Share, So Here Are All Of Them. This Girl Is Named Latte, And She Is Heavily Pregnant

#14 She Had Her Maternity Photoshoot

#15 Elephants Have The Longest Pregnancy Period Of Any Living Mammal - They’re Pregnant From 18 To 22 Months

#16 Pregnant Lizard On Bathroom Window

#17 For Those Who Haven't Seen A Pregnant Groundhog

#18 She’s Only Days Away From Having Her Calf

#19 I’ve Got A Pregnant Shrimp On My Hands, Folks

#20 Congratulations, It's A Guinea Piglet

#21 A Big-Belly Seahorse Relaxes In The Evening Sun. A Shot Was Taken In 2017 Under A Pier In Port Phillip Bay, Victoria, Australia

#22 Pregnant Gemini

#23 I'm Fostering A Very Pregnant Cat. There Are Five Kittens In There

#24 Pregnant Leopard Resting At Karnataka Forest

#25 Friends Have A Pregnant Raccoon Ready To Give Birth Any Time Soon. Not Their Pet, But A Resident Of Their Deck

#26 The Polecat Mafia Is Here

#27 A Pregnant Black Rhino About 20m From Our Car

#28 Baby Cheetah On The Way

#29 This Mama Seal Just Cooled Off In The Alsea Bay And Now She’s Warming Up In The Sun

#30 Pregnant Meerkat, Makgadikgadi Pans, Botswana

#31 A Pregnant Zebra At Masai Mara National Park

#32 This Lady Is Very Pregnant, I Feed Her Every Morning

#33 My Friend Caught Her Very Pregnant Cat Sitting Like This

#34 Eating Healthy Is An Essential Part Of Being Pregnant

#35 Beluga Whale Expecting Calf At Georgia Aquarium

#36 Our Male Weedy Sea Dragon During Pregnancy! You Can See His Eggs Attached To His Tail

#37 Our Jenny Is Due Today! So Excited For Her! How Many Jellybeans Do You Think Are In That Big Baby Bump?

#38 When You Get To See A Giraffe... Out Your Window... In Africa! And She’s Carrying A Calf

#39 My Friend's Pregnant Goat

#40 So My Brother's Dog Is Pregnant And This Is How She Sleeps

#41 Is My Rat Pregnant Or Just Full Of Cheerios?

#42 Our Firstborn Is All Grown Up And Soon To Become A Mummy Too Poor thing, I know exactly how she feels, heavy, massive and fed up. (Though she was pretty massive before getting preggers, her belly didn’t however quite drag on the floor a few months back). We could feel the little piglets kicking through her belly. A few more weeks to go! Did you know, that a pig's normal gestation period is 3 months, 3 weeks and 3 days?



#43 I Posted A Picture Of My Very Pregnant Dog Earlier This Week. She Had Her Puppies Last Night

#44 We Got To Witness A Giraffe In Labor On The Safari At Animal Kingdom. Something Very Rare That Never Happens

#45 Beautiful Pregnant Zebra

#46 Horse's Maternity Photoshoot

#47 This Jaguar Was In Its Third Month Of Pregnancy At The Indira Gandhi Zoological Park, Visakhapatnam

#48 Pregnant Mama Cat Finally Popped

#49 Pregnant Male Seahorse

#50 This Lizard Is Pregnant With Two Eggs

#51 Y'all Ever Seen A Pregnant Chameleon?

#52 My Pregnant Lizard's Eggs Are Visible Through Her Skin

#53 My Dog Is Pregnant And She’s So Round I’m Losing It

#54 My Favorite Lady Lazing Around Until Someone Pets Her Pregnant Belly

#55 This Goat Pregnant With Twins

#56 Maternity Shoot For My Pregnant Foster Dog

#57 My Pregnant Dalmatian Molly

#58 My Pregnant Rescued Dog Sleeping In A Turtle-Shaped Toy Basin

#59 More Backyard Whitetail Deer From Texas

#60 Maybe This Girl Will Lay Some Eggs This Season After All

#61 Pregnant Hairless Guinea Pig

#62 Pregnant Goat Units

#63 Maternity Shoot For My Pregnant Foster Dog

#64 One Beautiful Momma. Not Long To Go Now

#65 Voguing While Pregnant. Arusha National Park, Tanzania

#66 Pregnant Lion. South Africa, Safari

#67 I Think We May Have A Very Pregnant Scorpion On Our Hands! Look At How Massive The Belly Is On The Left One Compared To The Right One

#68 She May Not Be Fuzzy Or Cuddly, But I Still Think This Pregnant Mantis I Came Across Today Is Cute