97 Pics Of Adorable Pregnant Animals
Just like humans, animals go through big bodily changes when they're pregnant. In fact, oftentimes their bellies get so big, even their coats can't hide them.
So we at Bored Panda started digging around the internet to see how it affects their appearance and, oh baby, did we enjoy what we found! From guinea pigs and squirrels to zebras and elephants, these expecting mommas look absolutely adorable no matter what species they represent.
We put together the cutest ones and now that we have this list, we present it for your enjoyment and hope that it'll make your Monday at least a bit better. Enjoy!
Pregnant Guinea Pig
Saw A Pregnant Squirrel For The First Time Today. I’m Not Sure What I Expected But This Exceeds All Of It
8.5 Weeks Pregnant Mamma Cat
Very Pregnant Squirrel Had No Fear - So I Gave Her Some Peanuts
Bloat? Nope, It's A Baby Bump! One Of Our Eagle Rays Is Pregnant - We Think It's Super Cute
Portrait Of A Pregnant Goat
Pregnant Ferret
"It Was Fun At First But I Need This To End Now"
This Pregnant Hairless Cat Is 300% Done, She Can't Even
Do These Stripes Make Me Look Fat? Pregnant Zebra, Masai Mara, Kenya
This Rat Getting An Ultrasound
In the world of animal sheltering, expecting the unexpected is pretty much par for the course. Well, we're not the only ones "expecting" these days...it turns out that Polly the rat is pregnant! This wouldn't be quite as much of a surprise if it weren't for Polly coming to HSCC with her "pal" Tony and both were assumed to be males Thanks to our new on-site ultrasound, our suspicions over Polly's growing tummy were confirmed. Never a dull moment at HSCC!
Babies Are Coming
Pregnant Potato. I Couldn’t Decide Which Of These Baby Belly Pics To Share, So Here Are All Of Them. This Girl Is Named Latte, And She Is Heavily Pregnant
She Had Her Maternity Photoshoot
Elephants Have The Longest Pregnancy Period Of Any Living Mammal - They’re Pregnant From 18 To 22 Months
Pregnant Lizard On Bathroom Window
For Those Who Haven't Seen A Pregnant Groundhog
I’ve Got A Pregnant Shrimp On My Hands, Folks
Congratulations, It's A Guinea Piglet
A Big-Belly Seahorse Relaxes In The Evening Sun. A Shot Was Taken In 2017 Under A Pier In Port Phillip Bay, Victoria, Australia
Pregnant Gemini
I'm Fostering A Very Pregnant Cat. There Are Five Kittens In There
Pregnant Leopard Resting At Karnataka Forest
Friends Have A Pregnant Raccoon Ready To Give Birth Any Time Soon. Not Their Pet, But A Resident Of Their Deck
The Polecat Mafia Is Here
A Pregnant Black Rhino About 20m From Our Car
Baby Cheetah On The Way
This Mama Seal Just Cooled Off In The Alsea Bay And Now She’s Warming Up In The Sun
Pregnant Meerkat, Makgadikgadi Pans, Botswana
A Pregnant Zebra At Masai Mara National Park
This Lady Is Very Pregnant, I Feed Her Every Morning
My Friend Caught Her Very Pregnant Cat Sitting Like This
Eating Healthy Is An Essential Part Of Being Pregnant
Beluga Whale Expecting Calf At Georgia Aquarium
Our Male Weedy Sea Dragon During Pregnancy! You Can See His Eggs Attached To His Tail
Our Jenny Is Due Today! So Excited For Her! How Many Jellybeans Do You Think Are In That Big Baby Bump?
When You Get To See A Giraffe... Out Your Window... In Africa! And She’s Carrying A Calf
My Friend's Pregnant Goat
So My Brother's Dog Is Pregnant And This Is How She Sleeps
Is My Rat Pregnant Or Just Full Of Cheerios?
Our Firstborn Is All Grown Up And Soon To Become A Mummy Too
Poor thing, I know exactly how she feels, heavy, massive and fed up. (Though she was pretty massive before getting preggers, her belly didn’t however quite drag on the floor a few months back). We could feel the little piglets kicking through her belly. A few more weeks to go! Did you know, that a pig's normal gestation period is 3 months, 3 weeks and 3 days?
I Posted A Picture Of My Very Pregnant Dog Earlier This Week. She Had Her Puppies Last Night
We Got To Witness A Giraffe In Labor On The Safari At Animal Kingdom. Something Very Rare That Never Happens
Beautiful Pregnant Zebra
Horse's Maternity Photoshoot
This Jaguar Was In Its Third Month Of Pregnancy At The Indira Gandhi Zoological Park, Visakhapatnam
Pregnant Mama Cat Finally Popped
Pregnant Male Seahorse
This Lizard Is Pregnant With Two Eggs
Y'all Ever Seen A Pregnant Chameleon?
My Pregnant Lizard's Eggs Are Visible Through Her Skin
My Dog Is Pregnant And She’s So Round I’m Losing It
My Favorite Lady Lazing Around Until Someone Pets Her Pregnant Belly
This Goat Pregnant With Twins
Maternity Shoot For My Pregnant Foster Dog
My Pregnant Dalmatian Molly
My Pregnant Rescued Dog Sleeping In A Turtle-Shaped Toy Basin
More Backyard Whitetail Deer From Texas
Maybe This Girl Will Lay Some Eggs This Season After All
Pregnant Hairless Guinea Pig
Pregnant Goat Units
Maternity Shoot For My Pregnant Foster Dog
One Beautiful Momma. Not Long To Go Now
Voguing While Pregnant. Arusha National Park, Tanzania
Pregnant Lion. South Africa, Safari
I Think We May Have A Very Pregnant Scorpion On Our Hands! Look At How Massive The Belly Is On The Left One Compared To The Right One
You can see how she’s stretching apart, weird!