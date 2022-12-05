Just like humans, animals go through big bodily changes when they're pregnant. In fact, oftentimes their bellies get so big, even their coats can't hide them.

So we at Bored Panda started digging around the internet to see how it affects their appearance and, oh baby, did we enjoy what we found! From guinea pigs and squirrels to zebras and elephants, these expecting mommas look absolutely adorable no matter what species they represent.

We put together the cutest ones and now that we have this list, we present it for your enjoyment and hope that it'll make your Monday at least a bit better. Enjoy!