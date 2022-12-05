Just like humans, animals go through big bodily changes when they're pregnant. In fact, oftentimes their bellies get so big, even their coats can't hide them.

So we at Bored Panda started digging around the internet to see how it affects their appearance and, oh baby, did we enjoy what we found! From guinea pigs and squirrels to zebras and elephants, these expecting mommas look absolutely adorable no matter what species they represent.

We put together the cutest ones and now that we have this list, we present it for your enjoyment and hope that it'll make your Monday at least a bit better. Enjoy!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Pregnant Guinea Pig

Pregnant Guinea Pig

Report

31points
POST
My O My
My O My
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She wasn't expecting this

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#2

Saw A Pregnant Squirrel For The First Time Today. I’m Not Sure What I Expected But This Exceeds All Of It

Saw A Pregnant Squirrel For The First Time Today. I’m Not Sure What I Expected But This Exceeds All Of It

HotsumaGumby Report

31points
POST
#3

8.5 Weeks Pregnant Mamma Cat

8.5 Weeks Pregnant Mamma Cat

GregariousWaterfall Report

31points
POST
Couldnt_find_a_decent_name
Couldnt_find_a_decent_name
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I see kitty I upvote, but I can’t upvote for the baby kitties too, i need some help please.

7
7points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#4

Very Pregnant Squirrel Had No Fear - So I Gave Her Some Peanuts

Very Pregnant Squirrel Had No Fear - So I Gave Her Some Peanuts

JDoctorick Report

29points
POST
View more comments
#5

Bloat? Nope, It's A Baby Bump! One Of Our Eagle Rays Is Pregnant - We Think It's Super Cute

Bloat? Nope, It's A Baby Bump! One Of Our Eagle Rays Is Pregnant - We Think It's Super Cute

2oceansaquarium Report

29points
POST
Meike H
Meike H
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Huh, how does that work? Are they giving living birth?

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

Portrait Of A Pregnant Goat

Portrait Of A Pregnant Goat

oliveeggfarm Report

28points
POST
Ana Ferreira
Ana Ferreira
Community Member
34 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Portrait of a goat that's done with being pregnant.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#7

Pregnant Ferret

Pregnant Ferret

syuk Report

28points
POST
Couldnt_find_a_decent_name
Couldnt_find_a_decent_name
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Damn! I’m used to seeing them looking like lil noodles

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#8

"It Was Fun At First But I Need This To End Now"

"It Was Fun At First But I Need This To End Now"

junkholiday Report

28points
POST
#9

This Pregnant Hairless Cat Is 300% Done, She Can't Even

This Pregnant Hairless Cat Is 300% Done, She Can't Even

Report

28points
POST
#10

Do These Stripes Make Me Look Fat? Pregnant Zebra, Masai Mara, Kenya

Do These Stripes Make Me Look Fat? Pregnant Zebra, Masai Mara, Kenya

spotclickpost Report

27points
POST
#11

This Rat Getting An Ultrasound

This Rat Getting An Ultrasound

In the world of animal sheltering, expecting the unexpected is pretty much par for the course. Well, we're not the only ones "expecting" these days...it turns out that Polly the rat is pregnant! This wouldn't be quite as much of a surprise if it weren't for Polly coming to HSCC with her "pal" Tony and both were assumed to be males  Thanks to our new on-site ultrasound, our suspicions over Polly's growing tummy were confirmed. Never a dull moment at HSCC!

Humane Society of Chittenden County Report

27points
POST
Yvonne Dauwalder Balsiger
Yvonne Dauwalder Balsiger
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I guess Tony is neutered. Rat testicles are absolutely huge in comparison and impossible to miss, but neutered males and females are not so easy to tell apart.

1
1point
reply
#12

Babies Are Coming

Babies Are Coming

dream_weaver101 Report

26points
POST
#13

Pregnant Potato. I Couldn’t Decide Which Of These Baby Belly Pics To Share, So Here Are All Of Them. This Girl Is Named Latte, And She Is Heavily Pregnant

Pregnant Potato. I Couldn’t Decide Which Of These Baby Belly Pics To Share, So Here Are All Of Them. This Girl Is Named Latte, And She Is Heavily Pregnant

whitewolfcritters Report

26points
POST
View more comments
#14

She Had Her Maternity Photoshoot

She Had Her Maternity Photoshoot

Anna Fotografia Report

26points
POST
Sheila Stamey
Sheila Stamey
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cuter than every other one ever!?

0
0points
reply
#15

Elephants Have The Longest Pregnancy Period Of Any Living Mammal - They’re Pregnant From 18 To 22 Months

Elephants Have The Longest Pregnancy Period Of Any Living Mammal - They’re Pregnant From 18 To 22 Months

Report

25points
POST
Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Imagine walking around with a whole elephant inside of you!

2
2points
reply
#16

Pregnant Lizard On Bathroom Window

Pregnant Lizard On Bathroom Window

sallytm Report

25points
POST
View more comments
#17

For Those Who Haven't Seen A Pregnant Groundhog

For Those Who Haven't Seen A Pregnant Groundhog

Squatront Report

25points
POST
#18

She’s Only Days Away From Having Her Calf

She’s Only Days Away From Having Her Calf

Report

24points
POST
#19

I’ve Got A Pregnant Shrimp On My Hands, Folks

I’ve Got A Pregnant Shrimp On My Hands, Folks

udontkidwell Report

24points
POST
#20

Congratulations, It's A Guinea Piglet

Congratulations, It's A Guinea Piglet

garlicbreadsIut Report

24points
POST
#21

A Big-Belly Seahorse Relaxes In The Evening Sun. A Shot Was Taken In 2017 Under A Pier In Port Phillip Bay, Victoria, Australia

A Big-Belly Seahorse Relaxes In The Evening Sun. A Shot Was Taken In 2017 Under A Pier In Port Phillip Bay, Victoria, Australia

matt_testoni_photography Report

24points
POST
Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
29 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Pregnant daddy! :D Seahorses are amazing.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#22

Pregnant Gemini

Pregnant Gemini

j01001010 Report

23points
POST
#23

I'm Fostering A Very Pregnant Cat. There Are Five Kittens In There

I'm Fostering A Very Pregnant Cat. There Are Five Kittens In There

INeededACoolerName Report

23points
POST
Couldnt_find_a_decent_name
Couldnt_find_a_decent_name
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I mean you have five, you’ll probably have one to spare right? Or two?

0
0points
reply
#24

Pregnant Leopard Resting At Karnataka Forest

Pregnant Leopard Resting At Karnataka Forest

shaji_mathilakam Report

23points
POST
View more comments
#25

Friends Have A Pregnant Raccoon Ready To Give Birth Any Time Soon. Not Their Pet, But A Resident Of Their Deck

Friends Have A Pregnant Raccoon Ready To Give Birth Any Time Soon. Not Their Pet, But A Resident Of Their Deck

TravellingBeard Report

21points
POST
#26

The Polecat Mafia Is Here

The Polecat Mafia Is Here

AtheneNocturna Report

21points
POST
Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love ferrets so much. I wish they were legal to have as pets in California :(

0
0points
reply
#27

A Pregnant Black Rhino About 20m From Our Car

A Pregnant Black Rhino About 20m From Our Car

fabulosajornada Report

21points
POST
#28

Baby Cheetah On The Way

Baby Cheetah On The Way

thisisawesome.traveltips Report

20points
POST
Sheila Stamey
Sheila Stamey
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

More endangered babies yes!!!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#29

This Mama Seal Just Cooled Off In The Alsea Bay And Now She’s Warming Up In The Sun

This Mama Seal Just Cooled Off In The Alsea Bay And Now She’s Warming Up In The Sun

PAMPERINGCAMPERS Report

20points
POST
#30

Pregnant Meerkat, Makgadikgadi Pans, Botswana

Pregnant Meerkat, Makgadikgadi Pans, Botswana

seancranephoto Report

20points
POST
#31

A Pregnant Zebra At Masai Mara National Park

A Pregnant Zebra At Masai Mara National Park

bfaik Report

20points
POST
#32

This Lady Is Very Pregnant, I Feed Her Every Morning

This Lady Is Very Pregnant, I Feed Her Every Morning

sylvestermacaroni Report

20points
POST
Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Congratulations. You are about to become a parent of one mummacat and a few kitties! I'm pretty sure mummacat will bring her babies to your house so be prepared. :)

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#33

My Friend Caught Her Very Pregnant Cat Sitting Like This

My Friend Caught Her Very Pregnant Cat Sitting Like This

Fruitqueen Report

20points
POST
#34

Eating Healthy Is An Essential Part Of Being Pregnant

Eating Healthy Is An Essential Part Of Being Pregnant

rooparani.clickz Report

20points
POST
Lynda Birch
Lynda Birch
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She's got an 'outie' belly button

0
0points
reply
#35

Beluga Whale Expecting Calf At Georgia Aquarium

Beluga Whale Expecting Calf At Georgia Aquarium

GeorgiaAquarium Report

19points
POST
#36

Our Male Weedy Sea Dragon During Pregnancy! You Can See His Eggs Attached To His Tail

Our Male Weedy Sea Dragon During Pregnancy! You Can See His Eggs Attached To His Tail

GeorgiaAquarium Report

19points
POST
#37

Our Jenny Is Due Today! So Excited For Her! How Many Jellybeans Do You Think Are In That Big Baby Bump?

Our Jenny Is Due Today! So Excited For Her! How Many Jellybeans Do You Think Are In That Big Baby Bump?

moonshadowrattery Report

19points
POST
#38

When You Get To See A Giraffe... Out Your Window... In Africa! And She’s Carrying A Calf

When You Get To See A Giraffe... Out Your Window... In Africa! And She’s Carrying A Calf

misstara951 Report

19points
POST
#39

My Friend's Pregnant Goat

My Friend's Pregnant Goat

goodlyearth Report

19points
POST
#40

So My Brother's Dog Is Pregnant And This Is How She Sleeps

So My Brother's Dog Is Pregnant And This Is How She Sleeps

jen_nguyenx Report

19points
POST
#41

Is My Rat Pregnant Or Just Full Of Cheerios?

Is My Rat Pregnant Or Just Full Of Cheerios?

Josh_Dah_King Report

19points
POST
#42

Our Firstborn Is All Grown Up And Soon To Become A Mummy Too

Our Firstborn Is All Grown Up And Soon To Become A Mummy Too

Poor thing, I know exactly how she feels, heavy, massive and fed up. (Though she was pretty massive before getting preggers, her belly didn’t however quite drag on the floor a few months back). We could feel the little piglets kicking through her belly. A few more weeks to go! Did you know, that a pig's normal gestation period is 3 months, 3 weeks and 3 days?

laurenr.olander Report

19points
POST
#43

I Posted A Picture Of My Very Pregnant Dog Earlier This Week. She Had Her Puppies Last Night

I Posted A Picture Of My Very Pregnant Dog Earlier This Week. She Had Her Puppies Last Night

damn_turkledog Report

19points
POST
#44

We Got To Witness A Giraffe In Labor On The Safari At Animal Kingdom. Something Very Rare That Never Happens

We Got To Witness A Giraffe In Labor On The Safari At Animal Kingdom. Something Very Rare That Never Happens

joyandtreasure Report

19points
POST
#45

Beautiful Pregnant Zebra

Beautiful Pregnant Zebra

Report

18points
POST
#46

Horse's Maternity Photoshoot

Horse's Maternity Photoshoot

Rustic Pony Photography Report

18points
POST
Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What a gorgeous buckskin horse!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#47

This Jaguar Was In Its Third Month Of Pregnancy At The Indira Gandhi Zoological Park, Visakhapatnam

This Jaguar Was In Its Third Month Of Pregnancy At The Indira Gandhi Zoological Park, Visakhapatnam

Aakanksha Singh Report

18points
POST
#48

Pregnant Mama Cat Finally Popped

Pregnant Mama Cat Finally Popped

KittensForDays Report

18points
POST
#49

Pregnant Male Seahorse

Pregnant Male Seahorse

heyimzel Report

18points
POST
#50

This Lizard Is Pregnant With Two Eggs

This Lizard Is Pregnant With Two Eggs

nichonova Report

18points
POST
Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That is specifically a gecko, not just a lizard :D

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Y'all Ever Seen A Pregnant Chameleon?

Y'all Ever Seen A Pregnant Chameleon?

ThaumielKeter Report

18points
POST
#52

My Pregnant Lizard's Eggs Are Visible Through Her Skin

My Pregnant Lizard's Eggs Are Visible Through Her Skin

Mourning_Gecko Report

18points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#53

My Dog Is Pregnant And She’s So Round I’m Losing It

My Dog Is Pregnant And She’s So Round I’m Losing It

BoymadeEvil Report

18points
POST
#54

My Favorite Lady Lazing Around Until Someone Pets Her Pregnant Belly

My Favorite Lady Lazing Around Until Someone Pets Her Pregnant Belly

omgitsbrittie Report

18points
POST
#55

This Goat Pregnant With Twins

This Goat Pregnant With Twins

erica21200 Report

18points
POST
#56

Maternity Shoot For My Pregnant Foster Dog

Maternity Shoot For My Pregnant Foster Dog

caitiesfosterfam Report

18points
POST
#57

My Pregnant Dalmatian Molly

My Pregnant Dalmatian Molly

Ninjaneer525 Report

18points
POST
#58

My Pregnant Rescued Dog Sleeping In A Turtle-Shaped Toy Basin

My Pregnant Rescued Dog Sleeping In A Turtle-Shaped Toy Basin

SeasDiver Report

18points
POST
#59

More Backyard Whitetail Deer From Texas

More Backyard Whitetail Deer From Texas

lolahancock Report

17points
POST
#60

Maybe This Girl Will Lay Some Eggs This Season After All

Maybe This Girl Will Lay Some Eggs This Season After All

reagan_renee_royal_pythons Report

17points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Pregnant Hairless Guinea Pig

Pregnant Hairless Guinea Pig

brodiemanz Report

17points
POST
#62

Pregnant Goat Units

Pregnant Goat Units

skippin_kid Report

17points
POST
#63

Maternity Shoot For My Pregnant Foster Dog

Maternity Shoot For My Pregnant Foster Dog

caitiesfosterfam Report

17points
POST
Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The ultrasound image looks like a tiny full grown pup!

0
0points
reply
#64

One Beautiful Momma. Not Long To Go Now

One Beautiful Momma. Not Long To Go Now

maya_tequila_jackrussells , maya_tequila_jackrussells Report

17points
POST
#65

Voguing While Pregnant. Arusha National Park, Tanzania

Voguing While Pregnant. Arusha National Park, Tanzania

acaciac Report

17points
POST
#66

Pregnant Lion. South Africa, Safari

Pregnant Lion. South Africa, Safari

jamestsanders Report

16points
POST
#67

I Think We May Have A Very Pregnant Scorpion On Our Hands! Look At How Massive The Belly Is On The Left One Compared To The Right One

I Think We May Have A Very Pregnant Scorpion On Our Hands! Look At How Massive The Belly Is On The Left One Compared To The Right One

thereptileguy Report

16points
POST
Couldnt_find_a_decent_name
Couldnt_find_a_decent_name
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You can see how she’s stretching apart, weird!

0
0points
reply
#68

She May Not Be Fuzzy Or Cuddly, But I Still Think This Pregnant Mantis I Came Across Today Is Cute

She May Not Be Fuzzy Or Cuddly, But I Still Think This Pregnant Mantis I Came Across Today Is Cute

JephriB Report

16points
POST
#69

This Is Super Exciting! The Last Time We Came To Visit, We Saw These Frogs Mating And Now The Female Is Pregnant