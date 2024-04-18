“It’s Insane”: Animal Shelter Left Desperate After Rescuing 500 Guinea Pigs From Hoarder

ADVERTISEMENT

Trigger warning: animal abuse

500 guinea pigs were saved from a negligent breeder in an extreme hoarding case where they were kept in overcrowded small plastic containers with minimal access to hay, food, and water. The massive rescue mission has since brought a community together, who have provided shelter and donations for medical care.

Highlights 500 guinea pigs were saved from overcrowded conditions by Cavies and Canines Animal Rescue.

the rescue operation prompted community support with donations and shelter.

A breeders's inability to care led to animals living without essentials.

Cavies and Canines Animal Rescue, an animal welfare organization based in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA, took to their Facebook page on April 8 to announce that they had responded to “a distressing situation.”

The situation in question involved a Colorado breeder who “found themselves unable to properly care for their large population of guinea pigs.”

“Upon learning of the situation, we took immediate action,” the rescue wrote.

A rescue mission saved 500 guinea pigs from a negligent breeder, rallying the community for shelter and medical support

Share icon

Image credits: Cavies and Canines Animal Rescue

As per the Facebook statement, the guinea pigs were found living in deplorable conditions, severely overcrowded in small plastic containers, and lacking essential necessities such as hay, food, and water.

“We are in the process of rescuing what is estimated to be over 500 guinea pigs, many of which are pregnant and suffering from serious health issues,” the animal saviors stated.

Prior to its rescue mission, Cavies and Canines reportedly received a call from the distressed breeder, who has been identified as a hoarder.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Cavies and Canines Animal Rescue

The breeder became unable to care for such a large population of guinea pigs and had, at one point, gone so far as to consider feeding them to birds of prey, The Longmont Leader reported last week.

Natalie Riggs, president and executive director of the organization, said this was their largest case of surrendered guinea pigs from a single owner.

She said: “It’s insane. I’ve never seen anything like it.

“We normally have about 50 guinea pigs in the rescue at any given time, and they’re all in foster homes in northern Colorado, [the] Denver metro area, and a couple in Colorado Springs.

“This individual has been breeding guinea pigs for over 30 years when their husband unexpectedly passed away last week.

“And as a result, they were trying to offload some of these guinea pigs to help ease the burden, so I offered to assist.”

Colorado-based Cavies and Canines Animal Rescue took to their Facebook page on April 8 to announce that they had responded to “a distressing situation”

Share icon

Image credits: Cavies and Canines Animal Rescue

According to numerous updates shared on Facebook, Cavies and Canines have been able to coordinate transports with various foster homes and animal rescues in different states, including Florida and Iowa.

ADVERTISEMENT

While some of the fur babies succumbed to their poor health conditions, other guinea pig mamas birthed pups.

At the moment, the primary requirements from the rescue comprise contributions towards medical bills, transportation costs, individuals willing to offer medical assistance and groom the animals, and seasoned foster caregivers capable of accommodating guinea pigs.

Share icon

Image credits: Cavies and Canines Animal Rescue

The organization has put out an online form for those interested in helping.

Additionally, on Thursday (April 18), Cavies and Canines announced that it was putting together foster kits for roughly 60 piggies from the groundbreaking rescue mission who were still in need of housing while finishing their medical treatments.

In a plea for more aid, the rescue shared an Amazon wishlist featuring essentials in preparation to get “these babies” into foster homes this upcoming weekend.

Bored Panda has contacted Cavies and Canines for comment.

“Breeders need to be held accountable,” a reader commented

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT