Do you feel a bit lazy? We know how to help you! Take a look at the compilation of adorable pets from our artists! Animals always cheer us up and make us get off the couch because no one but us will pick up a fallen Christmas tree after a two-hour cat race.

We're a team of digital designers, artists, illustrators and art directors who love to create unique gifts and share their talent. Hopefully, you will enjoy these illustrations!

#1

TheCovatar
#2

TheCovatar
#3

TheCovatar
#4

TheCovatar
#5

TheCovatar
#6

TheCovatar
Vicky Z
Vicky Z
The face you see when you wake up late

#7

TheCovatar
Kelly Laher
Kelly Laher
I love the touches of light on this!

#8

TheCovatar
Mistralok
Mistralok
Me on magic mushrooms in the 70s.

#9

TheCovatar
#10

TheCovatar
#11

TheCovatar
#12

TheCovatar
TahJia Williams
TahJia Williams
i miss my Siamese 😭😭😭😭 R. I. P. YaChein

#13

TheCovatar
#14

TheCovatar
#15

TheCovatar
Ava Antunez
Ava Antunez
Aw that Chinchilla is so cute! 🥺

#16

TheCovatar
Mistralok
Mistralok
A wonderful Valentine's Day gift.

#17

TheCovatar
#18

TheCovatar
#19

TheCovatar
#20

TheCovatar
Who Panda 420
Who Panda 420
Hey baby, come and see me sometime!

#21

TheCovatar
Who Panda 420
Who Panda 420
Aquacat? I feel like the pic is an oxymoron but it is beautiful.

#22

TheCovatar
#23

TheCovatar
#24

TheCovatar
#25

TheCovatar
#26

TheCovatar
#27

TheCovatar
#28

TheCovatar
#29

TheCovatar
#30

TheCovatar
#31

TheCovatar
WinterBlossom
WinterBlossom
One of my guinea pigs looks just like the brown one! 💖💖

#32

TheCovatar
Who Panda 420
Who Panda 420
Pretty male ringneck. I had one that was always crushing on my lovebirds. I couldn't get him interested in being with his own kind. I kind of wonder if that's the purpose of this picture LOL

#33

TheCovatar
#34

TheCovatar
Who Panda 420
Who Panda 420
I love Nessie in the background. What's the story behind that?

#35

TheCovatar
#36

TheCovatar
#37

TheCovatar
#38

TheCovatar
#39

TheCovatar
Who Panda 420
Who Panda 420
I miss my puggie poos! I used to have black and fawn ones!

#40

TheCovatar
Chris N.
Chris N.
Lapkat. (I can just tell.)

#41

TheCovatar
#42

TheCovatar
#43

TheCovatar
#44

TheCovatar
Who Panda 420
Who Panda 420
There's my black pug! Don't they look permanently surprised?

#45

TheCovatar
#46

TheCovatar
#47

TheCovatar
#48

TheCovatar
#49

TheCovatar
Diane Shank
Diane Shank
The last of the big time peanut smugglers.

#50

TheCovatar
#51

TheCovatar
#52

TheCovatar
#53

TheCovatar
#54

TheCovatar
#55

TheCovatar