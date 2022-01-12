12Kviews
We Drew 64 Adorable Pet Portraits For Their Owners
12Kviews
Do you feel a bit lazy? We know how to help you! Take a look at the compilation of adorable pets from our artists! Animals always cheer us up and make us get off the couch because no one but us will pick up a fallen Christmas tree after a two-hour cat race.
We're a team of digital designers, artists, illustrators and art directors who love to create unique gifts and share their talent. Hopefully, you will enjoy these illustrations!
More info: Instagram | covatar.com | Facebook | twitter.com
This post may include affiliate links.
Aquacat? I feel like the pic is an oxymoron but it is beautiful.
Pretty male ringneck. I had one that was always crushing on my lovebirds. I couldn't get him interested in being with his own kind. I kind of wonder if that's the purpose of this picture LOL
I love Nessie in the background. What's the story behind that?
There's my black pug! Don't they look permanently surprised?