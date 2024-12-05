Unexpected Friendship Between A Cat And An Old Retired Horse Is Going Viral, And Folks Are In Love

ADVERTISEMENT

“A day without a friend is like a pot without a single drop of honey left inside,” Winnie the Pooh beautifully said. And speaking about friendships, some of them can be truly magical, especially when members of two different species connect.

That’s exactly what happened between Peaches the barn cat and Milo, an old, retired horse. The animals instantly created a very special bond through their playfulness and mutual respect for each other.

More info: Mikayla Welker

This barn cat was supposed to help with mice, yet instead, she created the most beautiful bond with her owner’s old, retired horse

Image credits: Mikayla Welker / TikTok

Image credits: Mikayla Welker / TikTok

Image credits: Mikayla Welker / TikTok

When Mikayla Welker brought a kitty home, she was expecting her to help with the mice in the barn, yet instead, something happened that the woman definitely didn’t expect.

Adorable Peaches started every day hanging out on the fence with Mikayla’s old horse and eventually, the two became inseparable, irresistibly cute, purrfect friends.

“With just a few pictures and footage anyone can already tell the bond between them,” one of the commenters wrote right after Mikayla shared a little video clip on her social media about this extraordinary friendship.

“I love the bond between a cat and horse. I took care of a barn cat and horse that LOVED each other and it was the sweetest thing,” the other one wrote.

“True friendship. Hope they have a looooooong time together,” another added.

Apparently Peaches and Milo are not the only ones who get along so well. In fact, on the internet, people can find several wonderful stories about the truly special friendship between horses and cats.

Image credits: Mikayla Welker / TikTok

One of the most known is probably the friendship between Jennifer Boyle’s rescue cat Morris and the horse Champy.

The woman adopted the cat from the shelter when he was around 9 months old. Morris had never met a horse before, therefore he was a bit shy at the beginning with Champy. Yet the horse was immediately interested in the cat and persisted in wanting to groom him.

“It was after Champy had been grooming Morris for about a week that Morris felt safe with him and jumped onto Champy’s back to start grooming him in return,” Jennifer recalled the memories.

“They’re best friends and really trust each other. I have four horses and two cats but Champy and Morris are best buddies,” she added.

They love hanging around outside no matter the weather and, of course, Champy loves when Morris goes for rides on his back.

Image credits: Jennifer Boyle / Facebook

Image credits: Jennifer Boyle / Facebook

Share icon

Image credits: Jennifer Boyle / Facebook

Another similar story happened between a cat called Tony Stark and a horse named Thorn. Their mum shared countless videos on TikTok about the animals’ precious and sometimes truly hilarious moments. One of the short clips showing how the cat jumps on the horse’s back for a daily ride went so viral that it has reached over 28 million views to date!

“Just two pals…cross-species friendships are the best!” one commenter wrote.

“He literally backed up for him to get on. And then was carefully taking steps forward to make sure kitty was safe up there,” another person added.

The unlikely pair seem to be the absolute best of friends and do almost everything together.

You can find video here

Image credits: Tony Stark and Thor / TikTok

Image credits: Tony Stark and Thor / TikTok

Image credits: Tony Stark and Thor / TikTok

Horse lovers usually like to keep a few cats in the barn to keep mice away from the feed, and that, apparently, is how these unusual yet truly magical cat–horse friendships are born.

Maybe some of you have had a chance to witness a similar purrfect friendship story too?

Netizens on the internet loved the unusual and truly special cat–horse friendship story and thought this could make a wonderful children’s book

