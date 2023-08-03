For every bad thing happening in the world, there are always good people trying to balance it out. Their gestures might not be as huge, but from a perspective of a pet getting adopted, that can be life-changing.

Every month we make a dedicated post to celebrate those animals who got lucky and found their forever homes, and this month is no different. Down below, you will find a gallery of fortunate pups and kittens who exude their joy with either peaceful naps or cheerful smiles, which we just can’t get enough of!

Besides brightening your day, we believe these stories can inspire others to consider adopting their future best friend. And if you have already adopted a pet before, don't forget to leave a comment sharing your story!