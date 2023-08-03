For every bad thing happening in the world, there are always good people trying to balance it out. Their gestures might not be as huge, but from a perspective of a pet getting adopted, that can be life-changing.

Every month we make a dedicated post to celebrate those animals who got lucky and found their forever homes, and this month is no different. Down below, you will find a gallery of fortunate pups and kittens who exude their joy with either peaceful naps or cheerful smiles, which we just can’t get enough of!

Besides brightening your day, we believe these stories can inspire others to consider adopting their future best friend. And if you have already adopted a pet before, don't forget to leave a comment sharing your story!

#1

Meet Ollie! 2 Month Old Kitty, That We Adopted Yesterday From The Shelter! He Got Himself Between The Mattress And The Wall And Instantly Fell Asleep. We Love Him Already So Much!

Viktorija O. Report

Alexia
Alexia
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Aww, sweet little chap

#2

My Friends Adopted Klaus! He Has One Eye, Half Of Each Ear And A Partially Amputated Tail, But He Believes That He Is A Beautiful And Perfect Baby

Emma-beautiful Report

Alexia
Alexia
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He is, indeed, so beautiful and perfect :)

#3

Today From My Balcony I Spotted A Random Feral Kitten Being Shunned By The Local Strays. Meet My New Friend Orion

waplants Report

Alexia
Alexia
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He's so tiny and sweet

#4

The Face You Make 4 Days After Being Adopted. Meet Blue

Rarecandy31 Report

Nay Wilson
Nay Wilson
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

‘YAY!!! I’m home!’

#5

My New Baby, Oatmeal

peachberrybloom Report

Luna W.
Luna W.
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oatmeal is absolutely adorable <3

#6

The New Baby

TopLoquatz Report

#7

Newly Adopted. So Timid But Such A Sweetheart!

Kiwiana2021 Report

#8

Meet Jake & Finn. My Newly Adopted Brothers That Have Stolen My Heart!

marnibeau Report

Dani M
Dani M
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

hearts being stolen all around. so happy they get to stay together

#9

Brought My Best Friend Home. He Decided He’d Like To Pose For My Picture

BIHBEASTTT Report

#10

Adopted 2 Brothers The Other Day And This Is How It’s Going

Iluvgeazy Report

Luna W.
Luna W.
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love people who adopt bonded cats/dogs or siblings..!! So wonderful...

1
1point
reply
#11

This Is Little Prosciutto. We Adopted Him 2 Weeks Ago

eimansepanta Report

#12

We Found This Boy Under A Dumpster In A Publix Parking Lot Yesterday

We Found This Boy Under A Dumpster In A Publix Parking Lot Yesterday

He was covered in ticks and fleas and is doing much better after two baths. Vet says he’s healthy and is approximately 4 weeks old.

dogwheeze Report

12points
POST
Dani M
Dani M
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

happy that the poor baby has a home. what a snuggle button he ist :)

1
1point
reply
#13

Meet The Newest Member Of Our Family, Nori!

Doge8895 Report

Luna W.
Luna W.
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Awww... I believe Nori means "peaceful" in Hebrew

1
1point
reply
#14

This Little Guy Needs A Name

Legitimate-Rope-4088 Report

Mooooomooooo
Mooooomooooo
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Vinnie (from the Vans shoes he leaning on)

#15

Adorable Senior Foster Failure

OptmstcExstntlst Report

Dani M
Dani M
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

such a cutie! reminds me of my old boy. i love old dogs. and young dogs and all dogs. but older rescue dogs are so special

1
1point
reply
#16

Welcome Goose To The Family

Margaretshakespeare Report

Dani M
Dani M
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

making a silly goose face. so cute

#17

Our New Family Member

pandapoepie Report

#18

Appreciation Post For My New Kitten! He Was Found In A Parking Lot Next To His Mama Who Had Passed Away. After A Vet Trip And A Few Weeks Of Eating He’s Looking So Healthy!

InternationalFig988 Report

Luna W.
Luna W.
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Poor baby had it rough... So glad he's happy and loved now.

3
3points
reply
#19

It Was Love At First Sight, Just Adopted This Baby

itscicelia Report

Dani M
Dani M
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i get it. love at first sight very likely with this floofy face

1
#20

Look At This Little Cookie On His Stomach! Adopted Him Yesterday And Love Him So Much Already

kiwhyy Report

Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Please tell us you named him Cookie!

#21

Rescued This Cute Girl Yesterday

kurtbeans9 Report

Dani M
Dani M
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

what a lovely pup!! got home yesterday and already cuddling like that? that´s instant love

#22

What Kind Of Dog Is This? Adopted This Handsome Boy Today, 2 Months Old, No Idea What He Is. He's Pretty Big For His Age (11lbs), Not A Small Breed

PD216ohio Report

Phoenix
Phoenix
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

An adorable dog. What else?

#23

Went In For A Dog But Came Home With This Guy, No Regrets

Woodland117 Report

Luna W.
Luna W.
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Black cats are so gorgeous and majestic (most of the time...) Sometimes they are just derpy cuddle kitties <3

3
#24

We Swore This Time We Were Only Going To Foster. Failed Again

ammofortherank Report

Luna W.
Luna W.
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well done..! Some fails are total wins.

#25

Saved This Little Guy Over The Weekend

alwill1984 Report

Must Be Bored Again
Must Be Bored Again
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Going to be a beautiful long haired cat. Get him used to being brushed on a regular basis. Like a fun pre-bed time activity etc. He's going to be fluffy and it will keep him from getting matts and also keep hairball, "aaaccckkk" production down to a minimum.

#26

Just Saved This Crazy Girl Her Name Is Minnie

dedepickles1994 Report

Must Be Bored Again
Must Be Bored Again
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Train her to love grooming time, make it fun time activity before bedtime or some such time. Brush regularly to keep matts from forming, keeps shedding to a minimum too. Sets up happy loving time instead of yucky traumatic stress.

#27

Newest Member Of The Family - Meet Daisy!

draconiclyyours Report

Nay Wilson
Nay Wilson
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Awww 🥰 she’s so little

#28

Rescued This Girl Yesterday. She Doesn’t Have A Name. Any Ideas?

2pineapple7 Report

#29

This Is George, New Member Of The Family

Missalexissx_ Report

#30

What Should This Lil Idiot Be Called

Ok-Dare-1191 Report

Luna W.
Luna W.
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Kei - it means gemstone or precious in Japanese

#31

Mom’s New Cat, Sasha

Pay no attention to the chicken.

Joezze Report

#32

Adopted A Brother And Sister That Were Left At A Truck Stop

narlycharley Report

Dani M
Dani M
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

people are cruel and horrible. but op is a gem. taking these cuties in and letting them stay together :)

#33

My New Little Guy Is Very Photogenic

KidTheBorax Report

#34

The Newest Addition To Our Family, Bruno And My Pitty Mix / Bruno's New Best Friend Desi

FelonyFeline1988 Report

#35

Our New Little Girl

view-master Report

Phoenix
Phoenix
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Awww, she's so little 🥰

#36

Just Adopted This Small Fella

999NERO999 Report

#37

Who Would Have Thrown This Perfect Angel Out By My House??? Oh Well. Their Loss, My Gain!!! 💕

Dangerous-Kitchen149 Report

Dani M
Dani M
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

horrible ppl... so glad you saved the perfect cutie pup

#38

Hades The Rescue Pup And Goofball

aconitegamerog Report

Must Be Bored Again
Must Be Bored Again
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Definitely looks like a goofball!! And a cutie!!!

#39

Everyone Meet Barnacle! Just Adopted Him Today, He Is 1 Years Old And 13 Lbs!

Skholla Report

Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My Loverboy is 15.5 lbs at one year but much rounder that Barnacle. His sister Henri is 7 lbs and they make a weird pair!

#40

I’ve Wanted A Cat My Whole Life But My Parents Have Always Hated Them. Now That I Have My Own Apartment, I Got Two Of The Idiots

NomyNameisntMatt Report

PlatinumThe8-BitCat
PlatinumThe8-BitCat
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why the heck would someone hate cats!!!! They are the most wonderful creatures on the planet!

#41

Found Outside A Bestbuy In A Bush, Meet Cinder, Short For Cinderblock

CgW2go Report

#42

After Years Of Wanting A Cat, I Finally Adopted One Last Week. This Is Lola! She’s The Best

Elektguitarz Report

cugel.
cugel.
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They are all the best

#43

Never Thought I’d Be A Cat Dad

BakingThoda Report

Dani M
Dani M
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

beautiful baby you got there

#44

Someone Dropped Off This Cat In My Garden. Guess We Have A New Cat!

alteredgex Report

#45

I Already Had My Girlfriend's Cat Living With Me, But Finally Adopted My Very Own Kitty Cat. Meet Frodo!

PeterPandaWhacker Report

Must Be Bored Again
Must Be Bored Again
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Great name. Just make sure you keep him inside or leash train for outside so he doesn't go on any dangerous adventures by himself.

#46

Our First Kitty And Really Overwhelmed By Her Love.. This Is Her After The First Hour Of Exploring And Playing

SalomonGoldstein Report

#47

I Am Slightly Allergic, But Couldn’t Resist Getting This Guy. Meet Cider

nevernotpooping Report

Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You'll get acclimated, just don't rub your eyes after petting him!

#48

First Time Adopting, Two Brothers, They Wont Leave My Sight When I Use The Restroom?

forteborte Report

Must Be Bored Again
Must Be Bored Again
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Get used to it. The will probably watch you shower too.

#49

Our New Member

atheist95 Report

#50

Happy 5th Gotcha Day To This Handsome Devil!

AnytimeInvitation Report

#51

Just Got This Boy From The Shelter

Charlie8989 Report

Must Be Bored Again
Must Be Bored Again
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That is going to be one big ball of energy!!!

#52

Rescued A Kitten Today And Don't Really Know What To Do Next. Any Tips?

WowzersInMyTrowzers Report

Must Be Bored Again
Must Be Bored Again
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

First step to Vet!!! Then go from there.

#53

Got An Older Cat From The Shelter Last Week, Does This Mean She Is Happy?

FifteenEight Report

Must Be Bored Again
Must Be Bored Again
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Definitely at ease. Can finally relax instead of keeping guard up around all those other strange animals. You're strange too but you come with nummy food, soft places to sleep and all the other things he will come to love.

#54

I’ve Always Been A Dog Person, But Today, This Sweetheart Stole My Heart. Reddit, Meet Newly-Adopted Willow!

mkabrah2 Report

#55

First Day Of Adoption. He Was Tired And Slept For Hours

luciatokio Report

#56

Introducing The Newest Bean! Everyone Meet Artemis🧡🖤🤍

No-Let-3115 Report

Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A male Calico? Are you sure Artemis isn't an Arlene?

#57

Recently Got A New Kitten

minnieminxy Report

#58

I Just Adopted An 8 Week Old Kitten For Our Family, How Do I Give It It’s Best Life?

