81 Wholesome Photos To Celebrate Rescue Pets And Their New Homes (July Edition)
For every bad thing happening in the world, there are always good people trying to balance it out. Their gestures might not be as huge, but from a perspective of a pet getting adopted, that can be life-changing.
Every month we make a dedicated post to celebrate those animals who got lucky and found their forever homes, and this month is no different. Down below, you will find a gallery of fortunate pups and kittens who exude their joy with either peaceful naps or cheerful smiles, which we just can’t get enough of!
Besides brightening your day, we believe these stories can inspire others to consider adopting their future best friend. And if you have already adopted a pet before, don't forget to leave a comment sharing your story!
Meet Ollie! 2 Month Old Kitty, That We Adopted Yesterday From The Shelter! He Got Himself Between The Mattress And The Wall And Instantly Fell Asleep. We Love Him Already So Much!
My Friends Adopted Klaus! He Has One Eye, Half Of Each Ear And A Partially Amputated Tail, But He Believes That He Is A Beautiful And Perfect Baby
Today From My Balcony I Spotted A Random Feral Kitten Being Shunned By The Local Strays. Meet My New Friend Orion
The Face You Make 4 Days After Being Adopted. Meet Blue
My New Baby, Oatmeal
The New Baby
Newly Adopted. So Timid But Such A Sweetheart!
Meet Jake & Finn. My Newly Adopted Brothers That Have Stolen My Heart!
Brought My Best Friend Home. He Decided He’d Like To Pose For My Picture
Adopted 2 Brothers The Other Day And This Is How It’s Going
This Is Little Prosciutto. We Adopted Him 2 Weeks Ago
We Found This Boy Under A Dumpster In A Publix Parking Lot Yesterday
He was covered in ticks and fleas and is doing much better after two baths. Vet says he’s healthy and is approximately 4 weeks old.
Meet The Newest Member Of Our Family, Nori!
This Little Guy Needs A Name
Adorable Senior Foster Failure
Welcome Goose To The Family
Our New Family Member
Appreciation Post For My New Kitten! He Was Found In A Parking Lot Next To His Mama Who Had Passed Away. After A Vet Trip And A Few Weeks Of Eating He’s Looking So Healthy!
It Was Love At First Sight, Just Adopted This Baby
Look At This Little Cookie On His Stomach! Adopted Him Yesterday And Love Him So Much Already
Rescued This Cute Girl Yesterday
What Kind Of Dog Is This? Adopted This Handsome Boy Today, 2 Months Old, No Idea What He Is. He's Pretty Big For His Age (11lbs), Not A Small Breed
Went In For A Dog But Came Home With This Guy, No Regrets
We Swore This Time We Were Only Going To Foster. Failed Again
Saved This Little Guy Over The Weekend
Going to be a beautiful long haired cat. Get him used to being brushed on a regular basis. Like a fun pre-bed time activity etc. He's going to be fluffy and it will keep him from getting matts and also keep hairball, "aaaccckkk" production down to a minimum.
Just Saved This Crazy Girl Her Name Is Minnie
Train her to love grooming time, make it fun time activity before bedtime or some such time. Brush regularly to keep matts from forming, keeps shedding to a minimum too. Sets up happy loving time instead of yucky traumatic stress.
Newest Member Of The Family - Meet Daisy!
Rescued This Girl Yesterday. She Doesn’t Have A Name. Any Ideas?
This Is George, New Member Of The Family
What Should This Lil Idiot Be Called
Mom’s New Cat, Sasha
Pay no attention to the chicken.
Adopted A Brother And Sister That Were Left At A Truck Stop
My New Little Guy Is Very Photogenic
The Newest Addition To Our Family, Bruno And My Pitty Mix / Bruno's New Best Friend Desi
Our New Little Girl
Who Would Have Thrown This Perfect Angel Out By My House??? Oh Well. Their Loss, My Gain!!! 💕
Hades The Rescue Pup And Goofball
Everyone Meet Barnacle! Just Adopted Him Today, He Is 1 Years Old And 13 Lbs!
My Loverboy is 15.5 lbs at one year but much rounder that Barnacle. His sister Henri is 7 lbs and they make a weird pair!
I’ve Wanted A Cat My Whole Life But My Parents Have Always Hated Them. Now That I Have My Own Apartment, I Got Two Of The Idiots
Why the heck would someone hate cats!!!! They are the most wonderful creatures on the planet!
Found Outside A Bestbuy In A Bush, Meet Cinder, Short For Cinderblock
After Years Of Wanting A Cat, I Finally Adopted One Last Week. This Is Lola! She’s The Best
Never Thought I’d Be A Cat Dad
Someone Dropped Off This Cat In My Garden. Guess We Have A New Cat!
I Already Had My Girlfriend's Cat Living With Me, But Finally Adopted My Very Own Kitty Cat. Meet Frodo!
Great name. Just make sure you keep him inside or leash train for outside so he doesn't go on any dangerous adventures by himself.
Our First Kitty And Really Overwhelmed By Her Love.. This Is Her After The First Hour Of Exploring And Playing
I Am Slightly Allergic, But Couldn’t Resist Getting This Guy. Meet Cider
You'll get acclimated, just don't rub your eyes after petting him!
First Time Adopting, Two Brothers, They Wont Leave My Sight When I Use The Restroom?
Get used to it. The will probably watch you shower too.
Our New Member
Happy 5th Gotcha Day To This Handsome Devil!
Just Got This Boy From The Shelter
Rescued A Kitten Today And Don't Really Know What To Do Next. Any Tips?
Got An Older Cat From The Shelter Last Week, Does This Mean She Is Happy?
Definitely at ease. Can finally relax instead of keeping guard up around all those other strange animals. You're strange too but you come with nummy food, soft places to sleep and all the other things he will come to love.
I’ve Always Been A Dog Person, But Today, This Sweetheart Stole My Heart. Reddit, Meet Newly-Adopted Willow!
First Day Of Adoption. He Was Tired And Slept For Hours
Introducing The Newest Bean! Everyone Meet Artemis🧡🖤🤍
A male Calico? Are you sure Artemis isn't an Arlene?