Spring has taken off, and days are getting longer, and yet, after a long winter, we all crave rays of sunshine more than ever.

And while we cannot change the weather forecast, nor can we bring midsummer to your door, we can warm our souls from the inside out. Bored Panda’s loyal readers already know that the best way to do that is getting your monthly dose of these pets' heart-melting adoption and rescue stories.

So welcome to the March edition that features little critters finding their new forever home and happiness. Upvote your favorite pictures and be sure to check out our previous post with more adopted furballs from January.

#1

This Is Stinky Boy, He Came Into Our Lives 4 Days Ago In The Rain And Now He Gets As Many Blankets As He Wants

This Is Stinky Boy, He Came Into Our Lives 4 Days Ago In The Rain And Now He Gets As Many Blankets As He Wants

hunnie_bee8 Report

Stinky boy is so handsome.

#2

My BF Adopted An Elderly Kitty From A Shelter For His New Place. I Think He Likes It Here

My BF Adopted An Elderly Kitty From A Shelter For His New Place. I Think He Likes It Here

FinchFuxFox Report

Beautiful photo of 2 obvious soul mates ...you have a lovely BF ...adopting a senior is a wonderful thing to do x

#3

Meet Cj (Colby Jack), The Iraqi Stray That Adopted Our Platoon

Meet Cj (Colby Jack), The Iraqi Stray That Adopted Our Platoon

Bigdaddyl0ve Report

#4

This Is Benji, My Friend's Toothless Rescue. His Smiles Are The Best!

This Is Benji, My Friend's Toothless Rescue. His Smiles Are The Best!

klugstarr Report

He's happy to see you :)

#5

My Parents Just Adopted This Sweet Girl

My Parents Just Adopted This Sweet Girl

bbycakes1996 Report

She looks so polite and so damn adorable, I must boop.

#6

Yesterday I Posted How I Was Going To Adopt Vincent Today. A Kind Redditor Who Wants To Stay Anonymous Paid His Adoption Fees And Told Me To Pay It Forward. We're Home. The 1 Ear Cat And The 9 Finger Man

Yesterday I Posted How I Was Going To Adopt Vincent Today. A Kind Redditor Who Wants To Stay Anonymous Paid His Adoption Fees And Told Me To Pay It Forward. We're Home. The 1 Ear Cat And The 9 Finger Man

Butt_F*cking_Smurfs Report

This is such a lovely story 💖

#7

We Adopted A Mother Son Combo From A Local Rescue…. They Are Inseparable

We Adopted A Mother Son Combo From A Local Rescue…. They Are Inseparable

SAVertigo Report

Lucky for them that you took them both

#8

Frank’s Face After His Gotcha Moment. Halllp!

Frank’s Face After His Gotcha Moment. Halllp!

The shelter said it was the fastest turnaround adoption they’d ever had. My son and I went to the humane society—his mission was to adopt an orange cat. A woman walked thru the door with Frank in her arms, said that the dogs she owned were terrorizing him, he is so loved and happy now!!

SnooOpinions8020 Report

I think Frank is trying to communicate the terror he saw

#9

His Loving Look When He Realized He'll Never Be Cold Or Hungry Again

His Loving Look When He Realized He'll Never Be Cold Or Hungry Again

hoorhay_ng Report

He has made up his mind and decided to adopt you. Look at that beauty.

#10

Just Adopted This Derp. Meet Ralph

Just Adopted This Derp. Meet Ralph

mr_looseneck Report

His eyes are almost as pretty as mine.

#11

Adopted 2 Feral Kitties (Dill And Pickles). My Older Cat Sushi Thinks He Is Their Mom Now

Adopted 2 Feral Kitties (Dill And Pickles). My Older Cat Sushi Thinks He Is Their Mom Now

biteznikkie Report

What a beautiful family meal :)

#12

My 15yr Old Adopted Nap Buddy Lily. Older Puppers Deserve Forever Homes Too!

My 15yr Old Adopted Nap Buddy Lily. Older Puppers Deserve Forever Homes Too!

IfEverWasIfNever Report

Seniors are the best snugglers

#13

My Rescue Cat Has Fully Adopted My Fostered Feral Kitten

My Rescue Cat Has Fully Adopted My Fostered Feral Kitten

GiveMeMoreDuckPics Report

This is my baby now.....

#14

Simon Was The Runt, And Nobody Wanted Him. I Asked Around Trying To Get Adopted… And Then Like 2 Hours Later Just Decided To Adopt Him Myself

Simon Was The Runt, And Nobody Wanted Him. I Asked Around Trying To Get Adopted… And Then Like 2 Hours Later Just Decided To Adopt Him Myself

bribotronic Report

She means two hours later, she realized he adopted her.

#15

Adopted This Sweet Boy Today

Adopted This Sweet Boy Today

theacgreen47 Report

#16

Stray Cat I Adopted A Few Days Ago

Stray Cat I Adopted A Few Days Ago

thunderc8 Report

I think the boxes were a big attraction here

#17

Wife And I Just Adopted This Lil Girl, Who Is Rightfully Nicknamed Stinker

Wife And I Just Adopted This Lil Girl, Who Is Rightfully Nicknamed Stinker

xajenkins Report

Aww, love her ears! 🐶💕

#18

Shelter Dog Celebrates Getting Adopted

Shelter Dog Celebrates Getting Adopted

Sayomi_Koneko Report

A great milestone to celebrate

#19

Before And After Adoption. Thug Rabbit Reformed

Before And After Adoption. Thug Rabbit Reformed

IAmHappyPant Report

Bunnies do need company, mine was big buddies with our senior pup for many happy years

#20

Adopted This Baby From A Shelter. He Sits Like This All Day... Maybe He's Scared In A New House? Can Not Understand

Adopted This Baby From A Shelter. He Sits Like This All Day... Maybe He's Scared In A New House? Can Not Understand

MuzaRain Report

r/whatiswrongwithyourcat worthy

#21

Finally Adopted A Kitty Of My Own. This Is (Big) Billie. She Was Named After A Billy Goat For Her Headbutts

Finally Adopted A Kitty Of My Own. This Is (Big) Billie. She Was Named After A Billy Goat For Her Headbutts

2222lil Report

Also, Billie means (female) cat in Hindi!

#22

I'm An Amputee, He's An Amputee, I Called To See If He Was Still Available And I'm Adopting Him Tommorow When They Open Up. I Feel Like It's All Coming Together

I'm An Amputee, He's An Amputee, I Called To See If He Was Still Available And I'm Adopting Him Tommorow When They Open Up. I Feel Like It's All Coming Together

Butt_Fucking_Smurfs Report

Meant for each other....fingers crossed for a wonderful further for you both

#23

My Friend Decided To Adopt Sisters. This Is How They Sleep

My Friend Decided To Adopt Sisters. This Is How They Sleep

Notmiefault Report

This reminds me of my sister and I. We shared a bed for a couple of years growing up.

#24

Just Rescued Lilith, My Little Bean Of Darkness

Just Rescued Lilith, My Little Bean Of Darkness

ISKZ Report

Beautiful bean she is too 💓

#25

Just Adopted My First Kittens And I'm In Love

Just Adopted My First Kittens And I'm In Love

OneHundredNEighteen Report

That is now his throne, bow down to the dark prince.

#26

Our New Cleo We Just Adopted.. Came From House Of Hoarder

Our New Cleo We Just Adopted.. Came From House Of Hoarder

Katycat411 Report

Very pretty little face... definitely goes well with a book ....now all you need is a big comfy chair and a hot cup of tea

#27

Ursu, My First Ever Pet That I Just Adopted! She Loves To Bask In The Sun

Ursu, My First Ever Pet That I Just Adopted! She Loves To Bask In The Sun

googleid Report

She's already very happy, and very cute.

#28

This Beautiful Boy Sat In A Shelter For Over 6 Months And Was The Only One That Didn't Get Adopted At An Event Last Weekend. He's Missing An Ear, Just Had Dental Surgery And Has A Few Bald Patches But My Girls And I Think He's Perfect. Meet Smooth Dylan (Shelter Name!)

This Beautiful Boy Sat In A Shelter For Over 6 Months And Was The Only One That Didn't Get Adopted At An Event Last Weekend. He's Missing An Ear, Just Had Dental Surgery And Has A Few Bald Patches But My Girls And I Think He's Perfect. Meet Smooth Dylan (Shelter Name!)

mrsdhammond Report

Dylan is a very lucky boy to have you and your girls ....he deserves all the cuddles

#29

I’m Pretty Sure This Little Rascal I Adopted Previously Only Accessed Food By Scavenging Left Over Human Food. I Cannot Eat Within A Mile Of Her, No Matter How Soon She Had Eaten

I'm Pretty Sure This Little Rascal I

saveboykings Report

She knows yours is tastier.....so stop being a food hog and share it out hooman!

#30

Newly Adopted Senior Sic. 12 Years Old And Spent 11 Of Those In The Shelter

Newly Adopted Senior Sic. 12 Years Old And Spent 11 Of Those In The Shelter

solvingturnip44 Report

Thank you for rescuing this adorable creature

#31

Adopted This Baby Stray A Week Ago

Adopted This Baby Stray A Week Ago

flor-e-ncia Report

Gorgeous little bat eared beauty

#32

Mom, Please Remind Me Why We Adopted Him?

Mom, Please Remind Me Why We Adopted Him?

Typical_Taro6754 Report

Little brothers can be the worst!

#33

My Rescue Girl Evelyn (Eevee)

My Rescue Girl Evelyn (Eevee)

rosie-buns Report

#34

Thought We Were Adopting A Cat However, It Seems We Have A Vampire Bat! Meet Casper

Thought We Were Adopting A Cat However, It Seems We Have A Vampire Bat! Meet Casper

niqueG Report

Looks like bloody bite marks on the wall behind her. She has already left her mark

#35

I Adopted This Little Guy From Streets, He Took His First Bath Today, Here Is Bruno Enjoying The Warmth Of Sun After The Bath

I Adopted This Little Guy From Streets, He Took His First Bath Today, Here Is Bruno Enjoying The Warmth Of Sun After The Bath

Random_Guy_1212 Report

Look at the little toe beans ahhh

#36

Just Adopted This Little Girl And She Instantly Fell In Love With This Blanket🥹

Just Adopted This Little Girl And She Instantly Fell In Love With This Blanket🥹

TakeTheMelvins Report

That looks like a comfy blanket.

#37

I Adopted An Old Smoker Lady With Ear Issues, This Is The Face She Makes After Her Routine Ear Cleaning

I Adopted An Old Smoker Lady With Ear Issues, This Is The Face She Makes After Her Routine Ear Cleaning

FireButt6000 Report

#38

Just Adopted This Little Girl. Everyone Meet Nala

Just Adopted This Little Girl. Everyone Meet Nala

TakeTheMelvins Report

If I'm not mistaken, Nala means queen/ruler in Swahili, right?

#39

Boyfriends Parents Just Adopted These Three Kittens, They Were Told They Were 2 Girls And 1 Boy But Turns Out They're All Brothers!

Boyfriends Parents Just Adopted These Three Kittens, They Were Told They Were 2 Girls And 1 Boy But Turns Out They're All Brothers!

AutumnLewis Report

They are now at the mercy of a gang of youths with murder mittens having all nighters....brawling and yelling (jk lol...sooo sweet they get to stay together)

#40

Just Adopted This Little Guy, He’s Three Years Old And Was A Stray, Has Had Multiple Surgeries On His Eyes, Had Frostbite On His Ears, And Has Fiv, And I Love Him So Much. So Happy He’s Safe And Warm (And He’s The Biggest Sweetheart)

Just Adopted This Little Guy, He’s Three Years Old And Was A Stray, Has Had Multiple Surgeries On His Eyes, Had Frostbite On His Ears, And Has Fiv, And I Love Him So Much. So Happy He’s Safe And Warm (And He’s The Biggest Sweetheart)

holfwaley666_ Report

Give him all the love....he has earned a beautiful life

#41

When You Are Adopted At The Worst Cost

When You Are Adopted At The Worst Cost

naturalwomenana Report

Worst cost? You just hit the jackpot

#42

Drove Up 4.5 Hours To Adopt Wowie

Drove Up 4.5 Hours To Adopt Wowie

Long_Dong_Silver6 Report

#43

My Beautiful Adopted Baby, Vera . She Was Rescued From An Extremely Abusive Household, Being Tied To Barbed Wire And Beaten

My Beautiful Adopted Baby, Vera . She Was Rescued From An Extremely Abusive Household, Being Tied To Barbed Wire And Beaten

mvtpmj Report

hearing things like that hurt so much. lok at that beautiful, loving face. hope you have the best life together

#44

Ziggy, My Adopted Senior Kitty

Ziggy, My Adopted Senior Kitty

Bunessa Report

Ziggy is so photogenic

#45

[oc] Recently Adopted This Fluffy Dude

[oc] Recently Adopted This Fluffy Dude

sawman1ac Report

soooooo boopable. pretty fluffy face

#46

I Adopted A Cat And He Has Just Wanted Nothing To Do With Me. Eats And Then Hides. Today Was A Very Bad Day For Me Personally. I Happen To Just Be Laying On The Ground And He Appeared Letting Me Finally Pet Him

I Adopted A Cat And He Has Just Wanted Nothing To Do With Me. Eats And Then Hides. Today Was A Very Bad Day For Me Personally. I Happen To Just Be Laying On The Ground And He Appeared Letting Me Finally Pet Him

Empty_Term6019 Report

#47

I Adopted A 10 Y/O Retired Sled Dog And It Was The Best Decision I Ever Made 💙

I Adopted A 10 Y/O Retired Sled Dog And It Was The Best Decision I Ever Made 💙

k-97-acct Report

there is a lot of love waiting for you

#48

If You Think Adopting A Formerly Feral Kitten From The Shelter Means They Will Not Be Affectionate, I'm Here To Tell You That You Are Mistaken

If You Think Adopting A Formerly Feral Kitten From The Shelter Means They Will Not Be Affectionate, I'm Here To Tell You That You Are Mistaken

LadyCasualGamer Report

#49

This Handsome Boy Adopted My Father In Law

This Handsome Boy Adopted My Father In Law

veradanciu Report

What a fabulous fur coat he has...dad in law is a lucky guy

#50

We Adopted This Handsome Young Deaf Man Last Week!

We Adopted This Handsome Young Deaf Man Last Week!

gutavio Report

I just feel in love with this blue eyed boy <3

#51

Just Adopted This Two Fellas, Gino And Chester (Main Coons)

Just Adopted This Two Fellas, Gino And Chester (Main Coons)

Alextrazsa Report

#52

We Adopted This Girl's Brother Two Years Ago And Went Back For Her Three Months Later (They Were 8, Now 10). Meet Fatness Everbeans, Who Didn't Come Out From Under The Bed For Over A Month

We Adopted This Girl's Brother Two Years Ago And Went Back For Her Three Months Later (They Were 8, Now 10). Meet Fatness Everbeans, Who Didn't Come Out From Under The Bed For Over A Month

CompetitiveFun5247 Report

I love her name! Bouche rolled her eyes at me.

#53

My Family Has Never Had A Dog Before And Today We Adopted This 15-Month-Old Boy. Meet Cairo!

My Family Has Never Had A Dog Before And Today We Adopted This 15-Month-Old Boy. Meet Cairo!

Loose_Koala534 Report

#54

We Adopted This Sweet Boy Yesterday. His Name Is David Wallace!

We Adopted This Sweet Boy Yesterday. His Name Is David Wallace!

bizcat Report

#55

Meet My Newest Senior Adoption, Callie

Meet My Newest Senior Adoption, Callie

nunyaknowme Report

#56

He Seems To Be Settling In

He Seems To Be Settling In

honysty Report

#57

What Breed Do You Think My Rescue Is?

What Breed Do You Think My Rescue Is?

blkeen Report

#58

Just Adopted This Sweet Girl From A Breeder Who Didn’t Want Her

Just Adopted This Sweet Girl From A Breeder Who Didn’t Want Her