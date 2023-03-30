96 Heartwarming Pics Of Pets That Found Their New Home (March Edition)
Spring has taken off, and days are getting longer, and yet, after a long winter, we all crave rays of sunshine more than ever.
And while we cannot change the weather forecast, nor can we bring midsummer to your door, we can warm our souls from the inside out. Bored Panda’s loyal readers already know that the best way to do that is getting your monthly dose of these pets' heart-melting adoption and rescue stories.
So welcome to the March edition that features little critters finding their new forever home and happiness. Upvote your favorite pictures and be sure to check out our previous post with more adopted furballs from January.
This Is Stinky Boy, He Came Into Our Lives 4 Days Ago In The Rain And Now He Gets As Many Blankets As He Wants
My BF Adopted An Elderly Kitty From A Shelter For His New Place. I Think He Likes It Here
Meet Cj (Colby Jack), The Iraqi Stray That Adopted Our Platoon
This Is Benji, My Friend's Toothless Rescue. His Smiles Are The Best!
My Parents Just Adopted This Sweet Girl
Yesterday I Posted How I Was Going To Adopt Vincent Today. A Kind Redditor Who Wants To Stay Anonymous Paid His Adoption Fees And Told Me To Pay It Forward. We're Home. The 1 Ear Cat And The 9 Finger Man
We Adopted A Mother Son Combo From A Local Rescue…. They Are Inseparable
Frank’s Face After His Gotcha Moment. Halllp!
The shelter said it was the fastest turnaround adoption they’d ever had. My son and I went to the humane society—his mission was to adopt an orange cat. A woman walked thru the door with Frank in her arms, said that the dogs she owned were terrorizing him, he is so loved and happy now!!
His Loving Look When He Realized He'll Never Be Cold Or Hungry Again
Just Adopted This Derp. Meet Ralph
Adopted 2 Feral Kitties (Dill And Pickles). My Older Cat Sushi Thinks He Is Their Mom Now
My 15yr Old Adopted Nap Buddy Lily. Older Puppers Deserve Forever Homes Too!
My Rescue Cat Has Fully Adopted My Fostered Feral Kitten
Simon Was The Runt, And Nobody Wanted Him. I Asked Around Trying To Get Adopted… And Then Like 2 Hours Later Just Decided To Adopt Him Myself
Stray Cat I Adopted A Few Days Ago
Wife And I Just Adopted This Lil Girl, Who Is Rightfully Nicknamed Stinker
Shelter Dog Celebrates Getting Adopted
Before And After Adoption. Thug Rabbit Reformed
Adopted This Baby From A Shelter. He Sits Like This All Day... Maybe He's Scared In A New House? Can Not Understand
Finally Adopted A Kitty Of My Own. This Is (Big) Billie. She Was Named After A Billy Goat For Her Headbutts
I'm An Amputee, He's An Amputee, I Called To See If He Was Still Available And I'm Adopting Him Tommorow When They Open Up. I Feel Like It's All Coming Together
My Friend Decided To Adopt Sisters. This Is How They Sleep
This reminds me of my sister and I. We shared a bed for a couple of years growing up.