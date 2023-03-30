So welcome to the March edition that features little critters finding their new forever home and happiness. Upvote your favorite pictures and be sure to check out our previous post with more adopted furballs from January.

And while we cannot change the weather forecast, nor can we bring midsummer to your door, we can warm our souls from the inside out. Bored Panda ’s loyal readers already know that the best way to do that is getting your monthly dose of these pets' heart-melting adoption and rescue stories.

Spring has taken off, and days are getting longer, and yet, after a long winter, we all crave rays of sunshine more than ever.

#1 This Is Stinky Boy, He Came Into Our Lives 4 Days Ago In The Rain And Now He Gets As Many Blankets As He Wants

#2 My BF Adopted An Elderly Kitty From A Shelter For His New Place. I Think He Likes It Here

#3 Meet Cj (Colby Jack), The Iraqi Stray That Adopted Our Platoon

#4 This Is Benji, My Friend's Toothless Rescue. His Smiles Are The Best!

#5 My Parents Just Adopted This Sweet Girl

#6 Yesterday I Posted How I Was Going To Adopt Vincent Today. A Kind Redditor Who Wants To Stay Anonymous Paid His Adoption Fees And Told Me To Pay It Forward. We're Home. The 1 Ear Cat And The 9 Finger Man

#7 We Adopted A Mother Son Combo From A Local Rescue…. They Are Inseparable

#8 Frank’s Face After His Gotcha Moment. Halllp! The shelter said it was the fastest turnaround adoption they’d ever had. My son and I went to the humane society—his mission was to adopt an orange cat. A woman walked thru the door with Frank in her arms, said that the dogs she owned were terrorizing him, he is so loved and happy now!!

#9 His Loving Look When He Realized He'll Never Be Cold Or Hungry Again

#10 Just Adopted This Derp. Meet Ralph

#11 Adopted 2 Feral Kitties (Dill And Pickles). My Older Cat Sushi Thinks He Is Their Mom Now

#12 My 15yr Old Adopted Nap Buddy Lily. Older Puppers Deserve Forever Homes Too!

#13 My Rescue Cat Has Fully Adopted My Fostered Feral Kitten

#14 Simon Was The Runt, And Nobody Wanted Him. I Asked Around Trying To Get Adopted… And Then Like 2 Hours Later Just Decided To Adopt Him Myself

#15 Adopted This Sweet Boy Today

#16 Stray Cat I Adopted A Few Days Ago

#17 Wife And I Just Adopted This Lil Girl, Who Is Rightfully Nicknamed Stinker

#18 Shelter Dog Celebrates Getting Adopted

#19 Before And After Adoption. Thug Rabbit Reformed

#20 Adopted This Baby From A Shelter. He Sits Like This All Day... Maybe He's Scared In A New House? Can Not Understand

#21 Finally Adopted A Kitty Of My Own. This Is (Big) Billie. She Was Named After A Billy Goat For Her Headbutts

#22 I'm An Amputee, He's An Amputee, I Called To See If He Was Still Available And I'm Adopting Him Tommorow When They Open Up. I Feel Like It's All Coming Together

#23 My Friend Decided To Adopt Sisters. This Is How They Sleep

#24 Just Rescued Lilith, My Little Bean Of Darkness

#25 Just Adopted My First Kittens And I'm In Love

#26 Our New Cleo We Just Adopted.. Came From House Of Hoarder

#27 Ursu, My First Ever Pet That I Just Adopted! She Loves To Bask In The Sun

#28 This Beautiful Boy Sat In A Shelter For Over 6 Months And Was The Only One That Didn't Get Adopted At An Event Last Weekend. He's Missing An Ear, Just Had Dental Surgery And Has A Few Bald Patches But My Girls And I Think He's Perfect. Meet Smooth Dylan (Shelter Name!)

#29 I’m Pretty Sure This Little Rascal I Adopted Previously Only Accessed Food By Scavenging Left Over Human Food. I Cannot Eat Within A Mile Of Her, No Matter How Soon She Had Eaten

#30 Newly Adopted Senior Sic. 12 Years Old And Spent 11 Of Those In The Shelter

#31 Adopted This Baby Stray A Week Ago

#32 Mom, Please Remind Me Why We Adopted Him?

#33 My Rescue Girl Evelyn (Eevee)

#34 Thought We Were Adopting A Cat However, It Seems We Have A Vampire Bat! Meet Casper

#35 I Adopted This Little Guy From Streets, He Took His First Bath Today, Here Is Bruno Enjoying The Warmth Of Sun After The Bath

#36 Just Adopted This Little Girl And She Instantly Fell In Love With This Blanket🥹

#37 I Adopted An Old Smoker Lady With Ear Issues, This Is The Face She Makes After Her Routine Ear Cleaning

#38 Just Adopted This Little Girl. Everyone Meet Nala

#39 Boyfriends Parents Just Adopted These Three Kittens, They Were Told They Were 2 Girls And 1 Boy But Turns Out They're All Brothers!

#40 Just Adopted This Little Guy, He’s Three Years Old And Was A Stray, Has Had Multiple Surgeries On His Eyes, Had Frostbite On His Ears, And Has Fiv, And I Love Him So Much. So Happy He’s Safe And Warm (And He’s The Biggest Sweetheart)

#41 When You Are Adopted At The Worst Cost

#42 Drove Up 4.5 Hours To Adopt Wowie

#43 My Beautiful Adopted Baby, Vera . She Was Rescued From An Extremely Abusive Household, Being Tied To Barbed Wire And Beaten

#44 Ziggy, My Adopted Senior Kitty

#45 [oc] Recently Adopted This Fluffy Dude

#46 I Adopted A Cat And He Has Just Wanted Nothing To Do With Me. Eats And Then Hides. Today Was A Very Bad Day For Me Personally. I Happen To Just Be Laying On The Ground And He Appeared Letting Me Finally Pet Him

#47 I Adopted A 10 Y/O Retired Sled Dog And It Was The Best Decision I Ever Made 💙

#48 If You Think Adopting A Formerly Feral Kitten From The Shelter Means They Will Not Be Affectionate, I'm Here To Tell You That You Are Mistaken

#49 This Handsome Boy Adopted My Father In Law

#50 We Adopted This Handsome Young Deaf Man Last Week!

#51 Just Adopted This Two Fellas, Gino And Chester (Main Coons)

#52 We Adopted This Girl's Brother Two Years Ago And Went Back For Her Three Months Later (They Were 8, Now 10). Meet Fatness Everbeans, Who Didn't Come Out From Under The Bed For Over A Month

#53 My Family Has Never Had A Dog Before And Today We Adopted This 15-Month-Old Boy. Meet Cairo!

#54 We Adopted This Sweet Boy Yesterday. His Name Is David Wallace!

#55 Meet My Newest Senior Adoption, Callie

#56 He Seems To Be Settling In

#57 What Breed Do You Think My Rescue Is?