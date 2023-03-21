With the Oscar Academy Awards over (and tweets about it calming down), it’s fun to look at the ones that didn’t get the statues — the nominees, especially the actors. They don't always get the win, only a mere nod from the Academy. Oscar nominees get the prestige of being nominated for this very sought-after award, one of the most famous cinema awards in the world. The actors with the most Oscar nominations are some of the best performers ever.

An actor with nominations (and maybe wins) under their name is a master of the craft. While winners get all the hype, people with Oscar nominations usually get the marketing benefits. Meryl Streep, a brilliant actress with the most Oscar nominations overall, has twenty-one nominations, mainly in the Best Actress category. Her name alone can make a movie a commercial success. The more nominations you have, the more well-known your name is.

While Meryl Streep might be the actor with the most Oscar nominations, there are many more actors with more Oscar nods. Below, we have compiled a list of the actors and actresses who gathered a lot of nominations throughout their acting careers. Leave an upvote on the actor whose nomination number shocked you the most. Also, if you think the actor's performance deserved a victory, not just a nomination, share it in the comments below.