The apple sits atop a chair. Dream-like, unexpected images flood your thoughts as you’re watching your soon-to-be dinner spin round and round in the microwave. As though a boat caught in a whirlpool, it’s waiting for its demise. Though perhaps you shouldn’t eat boats; they’re not known to be very nutritious.

A sense of doom is in the air. And today we are looking into surrealism and dream-like, unexpected images that people have shared within a Facebook group called “Accidental Surrealism.” Bored Panda has covered the intriguing and mind-bending images from this group before; here is the link to one, and a link to another article.

But is there a need to despair? Dear reader, as you’re scrolling through this list, trying to convince yourself that these images haven’t been painted or photoshopped, make sure to upvote your favorites and leave some comments in your wake. There is also a bit of surrealist writing that I myself took the liberty of sharing with you in a silly, less obvious way. Can you figure it out?

When all we are is mounds of flair. Let’s get into it!

More info: Facebook

#1

Accidental-Surrealism

Wiktoria Kościańska Report

I bite the apple just like Eve. Oh silly girl, you should never accept sweets from a stranger; guess your father didn’t tell you that… Just that you should steer clear of one tree. But forbiddance creates temptation that we then work hard to conceal within our subconscious minds. However, one artistic movement became the key to these shut doors.

All those years ago. At least 122 years, if we are to be contemplatively specific. Creative thinkers have always toyed with reality, but in the early 20th century Surrealism emerged as a philosophic and cultural movement. As discussed on ThoughtCo, there were multiple elements that inspired its birth.
#2

Accidental-Surrealism

Courtney Archuletta Report

#3

Accidental-Surrealism

Daniel Heriberto Palencia Arreola Report

The same snakes tell their tale. Jackie Craven, art and architecture expert, argues that Marxist ideas sparked a disdain for capitalist society and a thirst for social rebellion. The writings of Sigmund Freud suggested that higher forms of truth might be found in the subconscious. Moreover, the tragedy of World War I spurred a desire to break from tradition and explore new forms of expression.

Of love, and gore, and more. Surrealism allows individuals to tap into their subconscious, and to process their internalized thoughts. For many, such explorations led to the creation of shocking, graphic and provocative imagery. As discussed on Tate.com, Surrealism aims to revolutionize the human experience, balancing a rational vision of life with one of the unconscious and dream-like in the search for freedom from imposed values and norms.
#4

Accidental-Surrealism

John Kornas Report

#5

Accidental-Surrealism

When your Jeep is just as upset as you are about the weather 
 

Daniel Ezra Lighthizer Report

#6

Accidental-Surrealism

Jasmin Marty Report

HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
I think this painting on the fence might’ve been done a time before deliberately, but the trees grew so it’s now out of proportion.

I lose myself towards the pit. However, Surrealism first started as a literary movement. Louis Aragon (1897–1982), Paul Éluard (1895–1952), and other poets experimented with automatic writing, or automatism, to free their imaginations. What that involves is losing conscious thought and writing whatever comes to mind; doesn’t mean it’s purposeless or nonsensical, though.

Of hell, they say, I say of mirth. A devout Marxist, André Breton believed that art springs from a collective spirit: The real functioning of thought and absence of all control exercised by reason. Philosopher Peter Carruthers insists that conscious thought, judgment and volition are illusions altogether, arising from processes of which we are forever unaware.
#7

Accidental-Surrealism

Awkward Family Photos Report

Pedantic Panda
Pedantic Panda
Mum's horny and wants some of the sea-man.

#8

Accidental-Surrealism

Sam Marner Report

JoMeBee
JoMeBee
That's one big kitty!

#9

Accidental-Surrealism

Andres Felipe Ordoñez Report

sturmwesen
sturmwesen
It's a good thing I am not sleeping the next 10 hours

For having tasted flesh of pleasure. It’s quite ironic that what we call an uncontrolled and chaotic process is actually in charge of our controlled demeanors and actions. A study by Ezequiel Morsella and colleagues, published in the journal Behavioral and Brain Sciences, showed that the unconscious mind is the one in charge of any potential thoughts one may have at any given moment.

I thus become light as a feather. Morsella and his colleagues named it the “Passive Frame Theory,” stating that nearly all of the brain’s work is conducted in different lobes and regions at the unconscious level, completely without one’s knowledge.
#10

Accidental-Surrealism

Peter Higgins Report

Thee8thsense
Thee8thsense
Simon says he'll show the Pope a good time.

#11

Accidental-Surrealism

Jake Alvarez Report

Virgil Blue
Virgil Blue
Ok that gave me some processing errors.

#12

Accidental-Surrealism

Corey Perrine Report

A chair will catch me as I fall. When the processing is done and there is a decision to make or a physical act to perform, that very small job is served up to the conscious mind, which executes the work and then flatters itself that it was in charge all the time.

It’ll creak in protest, not before. Without the Surrealists, it is impossible to imagine the subsequent history of cinema, advertising, the pop art and psychedelic movements. As discussed in The Irish Times, the word "surreal" so often replaces other terms—bizarre, strange, unusual, extraordinary, fantastical, absurd—in everyday vocabulary, showing how completely it has saturated our reality.
#13

Accidental-Surrealism

Jason Birch Report

T. Brown
T. Brown
This looks like something from a Dr. Strange movie.

#14

Accidental-Surrealism

Tina Turnschuh Report

Penny Tent (she/her)
Penny Tent (she/her)
Where did you get that photo of my psychiatrist?! (Well, I guess they probably prefer the term “dogtaur”, but still ;)

#15

Accidental-Surrealism

Josh Bobian Report

Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
I thought Flying Dutchman was just a name.

My shape releases all its meaning. Although Surrealist works are often mysterious and confusing, they’re also awe-inspiring. From opening our minds to different possibilities, to expressing complex thoughts, stances, and opinions on certain subjects, Surrealism is here to stay. I highly recommend you try creating something on impulse and see how that goes! 

Red, and round, and small, and fleeting. Dear reader, as we begin the year 2023, I would like to encourage you to keep upvoting your favorite surreal images, leaving comments along the way. I hope to see you in the next one and I bid you all a very lovely day or night! 
#16

Accidental-Surrealism

Chill Tent Report

#17

Accidental-Surrealism

ITALY & Italian Food Report

#18

Accidental-Surrealism

Branwen AC Report

T. Brown
T. Brown
So that's what a cat tree is

#19

Accidental-Surrealism

Snowfall in Hokkaido, Japan 

ToMasz Królik Report

HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
I dread stubbing my toe in an obstacle in heavy snow

#20

Accidental-Surrealism

Char Nyman Report

T. Brown
T. Brown
Slinky slinky. Everyone loves a slinky

#21

Accidental-Surrealism

Paulo Sousa Report

T. Brown
T. Brown
Hang in there Rudolph!!

#22

Accidental-Surrealism

Ricky Curyer Report

#23

Accidental-Surrealism

Sebastián Bevans Report

#24

Accidental-Surrealism

Hannah Lee Report

#25

Accidental-Surrealism

Cary Rodmell Report

#26

Accidental-Surrealism

John Dykstra Report

#27

Accidental-Surrealism

Casey Boyce Adcock Report

#28

Accidental-Surrealism

Take meow hand Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Well well well... let's see how many upvotes one can get with no head and 6 legs IF YOU ARE A CAT..

#29

Accidental-Surrealism

Marco Arenaza Report

#30

Accidental-Surrealism

Raissa Palumbo Report

ZeroCapacity
ZeroCapacity
Looks like it might be somewhere near Bah Sing Sey

#31

Accidental-Surrealism

Claas Römling Report

#32

Accidental-Surrealism

Chandra Shekar Rallabandi Report

T. Brown
T. Brown
Pick your own seat please.

#33

Accidental-Surrealism

Zach Albers Report

#34

Accidental-Surrealism

Keira Blezard Report

T. Brown
T. Brown
Kardashian photo shops be like

#35

Accidental-Surrealism

Avantgardens Report

Penny Tent (she/her)
Penny Tent (she/her)
The spirit of the dead sign still haunts us to this very day

#36

Accidental-Surrealism

Jennifer Randall Report

#37

Accidental-Surrealism

Lassy Garret Report

T. Brown
T. Brown
Charge complete

#38

Accidental-Surrealism

Marcus Vinícius Report

#39

Accidental-Surrealism

Casey Boyce Adcock Report

#40

Accidental-Surrealism

Daniel Nýdrle Report

#41

Accidental-Surrealism

Ron Rutter Report

#42

Accidental-Surrealism

Austin Allen Report

#43

Accidental-Surrealism

Kattenmutsen Report

#44

Accidental-Surrealism

Alexandra Smith Report

#45

Accidental-Surrealism

Darrah Dawson Miller Report

Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
This never ceases to make me giggle

#46

Accidental-Surrealism

Mateo Ziethen Report

HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
We need some help here Jenny. Some muggle rode a damn bike into our new portal to Knockturn Alley. Find the muggle immediately.

#47

Accidental-Surrealism

Dana Farnsworth Report

#48

Accidental-Surrealism

Carlos Perez Romero Report

Ali H M Salehuddin
Ali H M Salehuddin
Looks like we did it guys! We found the edge of this flat earth.

#49

Accidental-Surrealism

Johnny Pain Report

#50

Accidental-Surrealism

Meteorologist Eric Zernich Report

#51

Accidental-Surrealism

ToMasz Królik Report

#52

Accidental-Surrealism

Jack Oakward Report

#53

Accidental-Surrealism

Leo Crowther Report

T. Brown
T. Brown
When you go to the wrong party.

#54

Accidental-Surrealism

Kaycee Michael Report

#55

Accidental-Surrealism

Christopher Marchant Phillips Report

#56

Accidental-Surrealism

Jéh Remm Report

Thee8thsense
Thee8thsense
"Henry, get the ladder, Bessie's up to her tricks again.

#57

Accidental-Surrealism

Mark Baxter Report

Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
"Don't look, Helen, just act natural"

#58

Accidental-Surrealism

Bakia Odilon Jiescla Widen Report