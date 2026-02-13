ADVERTISEMENT

At first glance, you’d swear someone took a needle and thread to skin to create these tattoos. That “raised” stitching, the tiny thread lines, and the soft fabric texture all make it look like real embroidery sitting on top of the body. But the trick is that it’s only ink, and Brazilian tattoo artist Vinícius Moschen is the one pulling it off.

Bored Panda readers may recall Moschen from a previous feature, where he shared insights into his techniques and inspirations. His specialty is hyperreal, embroidery-inspired tattoos that mimic patches and stitched designs so convincingly that they seem like you could run a finger over them and feel the threads.

Scroll down to check out Vinícius Moschen’s newest embroidered-style tattoos and let us know in the comments which of these “patches” you’d wear?

More info: Instagram