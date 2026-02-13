ADVERTISEMENT

At first glance, you’d swear someone took a needle and thread to skin to create these tattoos. That “raised” stitching, the tiny thread lines, and the soft fabric texture all make it look like real embroidery sitting on top of the body. But the trick is that it’s only ink, and Brazilian tattoo artist Vinícius Moschen is the one pulling it off.

Bored Panda readers may recall Moschen from a previous feature, where he shared insights into his techniques and inspirations. His specialty is hyperreal, embroidery-inspired tattoos that mimic patches and stitched designs so convincingly that they seem like you could run a finger over them and feel the threads.

Scroll down to check out Vinícius Moschen’s newest embroidered-style tattoos and let us know in the comments which of these “patches” you’d wear?

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Tattoo of a cartoon character on a skateboard designed with raised embroidery style by Brazilian artist.

vinimoschen Report

10points
POST

What makes the style so addictive is the mix of realism and playfulness. Instead of a typical flat design, Moschen builds the illusion of dimension by inking crisp stitch patterns, subtle “thread” overlaps, and shadows that make the piece look slightly lifted, like it’s been sewn onto the skin rather than tattooed into it.
RELATED:
    #2

    Tattoo of Mario designed by Brazilian artist, created to look like raised embroidery with textured thread details.

    vinimoschen Report

    10points
    POST
    #3

    Tattoo of a nun holding roses and a cross, designed by Brazilian artist to look like raised embroidery you can feel on skin.

    vinimoschen Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    That effect doesn’t happen by accident. It’s a precise balance of shading and highlights, plus an understanding of how real thread catches light and bunches at corners. Every “stitch” is carefully placed to sell the texture, the softness, and the depth, even though there’s no fabric involved at all.
    #4

    Tattoo of Little Prince and fox on the moon with raised embroidery texture created by Brazilian artist.

    vinimoschen Report

    9points
    POST
    #5

    Tattoo of cartoon characters in a raised embroidery style, showcasing Brazilian artist's textured and detailed tattoo design.

    vinimoschen Report

    9points
    POST
    #6

    Tattoo by Brazilian artist that looks like raised embroidery of a cartoon character eating pizza on skin.

    vinimoschen Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Tattoo of a dragon with bright green eyes in raised embroidery style ink by Brazilian artist on skin.

    vinimoschen Report

    9points
    POST
    #8

    Tattoo of three cat faces designed to look like raised embroidery with textured thread details on skin.

    vinimoschen Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Tattoo resembling raised embroidery with detailed stitching effects by Brazilian artist on skin.

    vinimoschen Report

    8points
    POST
    #10

    Tattoo of two characters holding a globe, designed with raised embroidery style by Brazilian artist.

    vinimoschen Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Tattoo on skin resembling raised embroidery of a muscular figure holding tools in bright colors and detailed stitches.

    vinimoschen Report

    8points
    POST
    #12

    Tattoo of a minion and bear designed with raised embroidery effect by Brazilian artist, creating textured tattoos you can feel.

    vinimoschen Report

    7points
    POST
    #13

    Tattoo on leg of a green creature climbing a ladder with raised embroidery effect by Brazilian artist.

    vinimoschen Report

    7points
    POST
    #14

    Tattoo of green character Yoshi with raised embroidery effect by Brazilian artist on a person's skin.

    vinimoschen Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Tattoo of a green character in embroidery style with raised stitches, created by Brazilian artist known for textured tattoos.

    vinimoschen Report

    7points
    POST
    #16

    Tattoo of a dog designed to look like raised embroidery with textured threads by a Brazilian artist.

    vinimoschen Report

    7points
    POST
    #17

    Raised embroidery style tattoo of a detailed car in bright colors by Brazilian artist on skin close-up.

    vinimoschen Report

    7points
    POST
    #18

    Tattoo of a character in raised embroidery style, showcasing the Brazilian artist’s unique textured tattoo technique.

    vinimoschen Report

    7points
    POST
    #19

    Tattoo of a raised embroidery style juice can design on a person's arm by Brazilian artist creating textured tattoos.

    vinimoschen Report

    6points
    POST
    #20

    Close-up of tattoos resembling raised embroidery featuring characters from The Lion King with colorful ink splashes.

    vinimoschen Report

    6points
    POST
    #21

    Raised embroidery style tattoo of a yellow smiley face with black eyes and a peeling corner on skin by Brazilian artist

    vinimoschen Report

    6points
    POST
    #22

    Tattoo of a clownfish and a sea anemone designed to look like raised embroidery by Brazilian artist.

    vinimoschen Report

    6points
    POST
    #23

    Tattoo on thigh resembling raised embroidery with detailed stitching and blue lightning effects by Brazilian artist.

    vinimoschen Report

    6points
    POST
    #24

    Tattoo of a scooter and Colosseum in raised embroidery style by Brazilian artist on upper arm.

    vinimoschen Report

    6points
    POST
    #25

    Raised embroidery style tattoo of a cute cartoon hippo on forearm by Brazilian artist creating textured tattoos.

    vinimoschen Report

    5points
    POST
    #26

    Tattoo of cartoon characters on forearm styled with raised embroidery effect by Brazilian artist.

    vinimoschen Report

    5points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    Tattoo of a cartoon-style crowned figure with raised embroidery effect by Brazilian artist on a person's shoulder.

    vinimoschen Report

    5points
    POST
    #28

    Tattoo of colorful raised embroidery puzzle pieces with a heart shape in the center on a person's skin by Brazilian artist.

    vinimoschen Report

    5points
    POST
    #29

    Tattoo of a rooster with raised embroidery effect on forearm by Brazilian artist creating textured tattoos.

    vinimoschen Report

    5points
    POST
    #30

    Tattoo on leg featuring raised embroidery style design of a colorful smiling skull with crossbones and stitches.

    vinimoschen Report

    5points
    POST
    #31

    Tattoo of a colorful skull designed to look like raised embroidery with detailed floral patterns on skin.

    vinimoschen Report

    5points
    POST
    #32

    Tattoo that looks like raised embroidery of a cute character in a green dinosaur costume holding a pink book on skin.

    vinimoschen Report

    5points
    POST
    #33

    Tattoo resembling raised embroidery of a stylized fox with red and silver threadwork on light skin.

    vinimoschen Report

    5points
    POST
    #34

    Tattoo on skin resembling raised embroidery with detailed stitching and vibrant red and black colors.

    vinimoschen Report

    4points
    POST
    #35

    Tattoo of Donkey Kong designed with raised embroidery effect by Brazilian artist creating textured tattoos you can feel.

    vinimoschen Report

    4points
    POST
    #36

    Raised embroidery style tattoo of a colorful cartoon girl with 3D effects on a forearm by Brazilian artist.

    vinimoschen Report

    4points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    Brazilian artist creating a tattoo that looks like raised embroidery with vibrant colors and 3D thread details on skin.

    vinimoschen Report

    4points
    POST
    #38

    Tattoo of a raised embroidery-style electric guitar with musical notes on arm, showcasing Brazilian artist's unique embroidery tattoos.

    vinimoschen Report

    4points
    POST
    #39

    Tattoo resembling raised embroidery featuring a cloud with lightning bolts, showcasing Brazilian artist's unique embroidery style.

    vinimoschen Report

    4points
    POST
    #40

    Tattoo of a cartoon fisherman catching a fish, created with raised embroidery style by Brazilian artist.

    vinimoschen Report

    3points
    POST
    #41

    Tattoo on calf of video game characters in vibrant colors with raised embroidery style by Brazilian artist.

    vinimoschen Report

    3points
    POST
    #42

    Tattoo of a paw print designed with raised embroidery effect by Brazilian artist, creating a textured look you can feel.

    vinimoschen Report

    3points
    POST
    #43

    Colorful raised embroidery style tattoo of balloons and a bird with sketch outlines on skin, Brazilian artist creation.

    vinimoschen Report

    3points
    POST
    #44

    Tattoo of a mascot designed with raised embroidery style, showcasing detailed textured stitching on skin.

    vinimoschen Report

    3points
    POST
    #45

    Tattoo of Coritiba Football Club logo and mascot designed to look like raised embroidery with detailed stitching effects.

    vinimoschen Report

    3points
    POST
    #46

    Tattoo on forearm resembling raised embroidery with detailed stitching and ancient symbol designs by Brazilian artist.

    vinimoschen Report

    3points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #47

    Tattoo of cartoon characters designed with raised embroidery style by Brazilian artist on skin.

    vinimoschen Report

    2points
    POST
    #48

    Tattoo on arm resembling raised embroidery with red, blue, and white threads creating a textured design.

    vinimoschen Report

    2points
    POST
    #49

    Tattoo of Bart Simpson on skin, designed to look like raised embroidery with textured, colorful threadwork.

    vinimoschen Report

    2points
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!