Vinícius Moschen, a world-renowned tattoo artist, has perfected the art of embroidery tattoos, transforming his clients’ skin into breathtaking masterpieces. His distinctive style mimics the texture of embroidery, captivating fans with its realism and creativity. The Brazilian artist has gained a massive following, making his work a sensation on social media.

He explained to Bored Panda what inspired him to explore the concept of embroidered-looking tattoos: “When I began my journey as a tattoo artist, I discovered a few artists who had already experimented with creating this illusion. I fell in love with the style and started practicing it relentlessly!”

#1

Realistic embroidery-style tattoo of a blue bear, with an artist's gloved hand nearby on the skin.

    #2

    Embroidery tattoo of the number 42 on an arm, showcasing realistic stitching detail.

    #3

    Realistic embroidery tattoo featuring cartoon characters on skin with vivid colors and detailed stitching effects.

    #4

    Realistic-looking embroidery tattoo featuring animated characters on forearm, showcasing intricate stitching detail.

    #5

    Realistic embroidery tattoo of an elderly man holding colorful balloon yarns, showcasing 3D stitching effect.

    #6

    Realistic-looking embroidery tattoo of a cartoon character lounging on a pool float.

    #7

    Realistic embroidery tattoo of two cats on a leg, featuring detailed stitching and vibrant colors.

    #8

    Embroidery tattoo of Hello Kitty on an arm, featuring realistic stitching details and vibrant colors.

    #9

    Realistic embroidery tattoo of a cartoon princess and sci-fi character with pink hearts.

    #10

    Realistic embroidery tattoo featuring a colorful character design inside a hexagon, showcasing intricate artistry on skin.

    #11

    Realistic embroidery tattoo of a cartoon character punching a turtle, showcasing intricate needlework style.

    #12

    Embroidery tattoo of an alien meditating on a UFO with a cow beneath on an arm.

    #13

    Realistic-looking embroidery tattoo of an anime character on an arm, showcasing vibrant colors and intricate details.

    #14

    Realistic embroidery tattoo of a cartoon character on skin, showcasing intricate design and vibrant colors.

    #15

    Realistic embroidery tattoo with vibrant colors, featuring a cartoon character and dragon on a person's arm.

    #16

    Realistic embroidery tattoo of a doll on skin, showcasing colorful thread-like details.

    Realistic embroidery tattoo of a blue and white fox with "Cruzeiro Esporte Clube" text on a person's arm.

    #18

    Realistic embroidery tattoo of a purple cloyster on a person's arm, showcasing intricate stitch-like detail.

    #19

    Realistic embroidery tattoo on a person's leg, showcasing intricate design and detailed stitching effect.

    #20

    Realistic embroidery-style tattoo of a cartoon character on an upper arm.

    #21

    Realistic-looking embroidery tattoo of a colorful spool on a person's arm.

    #22

    Realistic embroidery tattoo featuring cartoon characters on an arm, showcasing a unique tattoo style.

    #23

    Realistic embroidery tattoo of Snoopy on arm, featuring blue outlines and small red hearts.

    #24

    Realistic embroidery tattoo of cartoon characters on forearm, showcasing intricate artwork by a skilled tattoo artist.

    #25

    Realistic embroidery tattoo of a cartoon scientist on ankle, showcasing detailed stitching and vibrant colors.

    #26

    Realistic embroidery tattoo of a bear holding a lollipop, showcasing vibrant colors and intricate details.

    #27

    Realistic embroidery tattoo featuring a blue cartoon character with dreamcatcher elements.

    #28

    Realistic embroidery tattoo on skin, featuring a vibrant cartoon character with green background accents.

    #29

    Realistic embroidery tattoo on skin, featuring a character with a stitched appearance.

    #30

    Embroidery tattoo of a crown with intricate details on a person's back, showcasing realistic artistry.

    #31

    Embroidery tattoo of colorful puzzle pieces with a heart shape, showcasing realistic embroidery art.

    #32

    Realistic embroidery tattoo of a pumpkin wearing a witch hat, showcasing intricate stitching details.

    #33

    Realistic embroidery tattoo of a dinosaur on a forearm with vibrant blue, red, and white thread details.

    #34

    Realistic embroidery tattoo of animated characters with textured appearance on arm.

    #35

    Realistic embroidery tattoos of a dog and cat on an arm, showcasing vibrant stitching style and detail.

    #36

    Realistic embroidery tattoo of a sheep with zodiac symbols on skin, showcasing intricate detail by tattoo artist.

    #37

    Realistic embroidery tattoo of a character with swords and red suit on forearm.

    #38

    Realistic embroidery tattoo with cartoon characters and red hearts on upper arm.

    #39

    Embroidery-style tattoo of a pink cat with a green letter "M" on an arm.

    #40

    Realistic embroidery tattoo of colorful characters, showcasing intricate designs and texture on skin.

    #41

    Realistic embroidery tattoo depicting platform 9¾ and three characters on an arm.

    #42

    Realistic embroidery tattoo of a cartoon character with textured stitching effect on skin.

    #43

    Realistic embroidery tattoo of a landscape with a digital folder design and a pink paw print.

    #44

    Realistic embroidery tattoo of a character with sunglasses and bat detail, vibrant colors on skin.

    #45

    Realistic embroidery tattoo on a chest featuring colorful geometric shapes.

    #46

    Realistic embroidery tattoo of Calvin and Hobbes on an arm, highlighted by tattoo artist's skilled needlework.

    #47

    Realistic embroidery tattoo of cartoon character holding a basketball on a person's arm.

    #48

    Realistic embroidery tattoo of a band logo on a person's leg by a skilled tattoo artist.

    #49

    Realistic embroidery tattoo featuring a striped design and the number 13 on skin, showcasing tattoo artistry.

    #50

    Realistic embroidery tattoo of a logo, featuring 3D thread details and surrounding elements on skin.

    #51

    Realistic embroidery tattoo of a rose on skin, showcasing detailed artistry and texture.

    #52

    Realistic embroidery tattoo of a cartoon tiger on a person's leg, showcasing vibrant colors and intricate details.

    #53

    Realistic embroidery tattoo of a vintage car with the year 1973, showcasing intricate details on a person's arm.

    #54

    Realistic-looking embroidery tattoo of a heart and rose with "Mom" banner on upper arm.

    #55

    Realistic embroidery tattoo resembling a green mushroom among various other tattoos.

