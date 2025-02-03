ADVERTISEMENT

Vinícius Moschen, a world-renowned tattoo artist, has perfected the art of embroidery tattoos, transforming his clients’ skin into breathtaking masterpieces. His distinctive style mimics the texture of embroidery, captivating fans with its realism and creativity. The Brazilian artist has gained a massive following, making his work a sensation on social media.

He explained to Bored Panda what inspired him to explore the concept of embroidered-looking tattoos: “When I began my journey as a tattoo artist, I discovered a few artists who had already experimented with creating this illusion. I fell in love with the style and started practicing it relentlessly!”

More info: Instagram