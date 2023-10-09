ADVERTISEMENT

Most movie watchers don’t think twice about how movies are made. However, some of the more serious movie fans want to know every fine detail about how exactly each scene works in movies or see what the actors do when the cameras are turned off. For those, I’ve compiled a few photos of BTS photographs of various productions.

#1

Special Effects In The 60s

#2

Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange) On The Set Of Harry Potter

#3

Magic In Harry Potter

#4

Filming The Credits Of Star Wars

#5

The True Size Of The Giant Marshmallow Man From Ghostbusters

greynook76 avatar
GREYNOOK
GREYNOOK
Community Member
19 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

there you are, last time i saw you was 20years ago 😃

#6

Keanu Reeves And Patrick Swayze “Skydiving”

#7

The Shark From Jaws

#8

The Crowd In Star Wars Is Actually A Bunch Of Colored Q-Tips

#9

A Man In A Monkey Costume Relaxing Between Takes Of 2001: A Space Odyssey

#10

Planes In Independence Day

#11

Russel Crowe And Joaquin Phoenix Sharing A Joke While Filming Their Final Duel For Gladiator

#12

The Iconic Scene From Star Wars

#13

What The Grand Budapest Hotel Looks Like In Real Life

#14

Steven Spielberg Making A Call With The Shark From Jaws Behind Him

#15

Riding A Horse In The Last Of Us

#16

Behind The Scenes Of James Bond

#17

Naomi Watts Being Held By King Kong

#18

Birds On The Set Of The Birds

#19

Thanks Before Vfx

