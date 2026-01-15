15 Celebs Who Tried To Start Drama With Stars Who Remained Completely Unbothered
There is nothing more awkward than watching someone pick a fight with a person who doesn't even know they're in one. While some celebrity feuds are legendary battles between icons, others are just embarrassing to watch.
From decades-long grudges to obsessive fan accounts, these celebrities spent a lot of energy attacking stars who remained completely unbothered.
Here are 15 times famous people tried to start drama only to realize they were the only ones actually participating.
Club Chalamet vs. Kylie Jenner
Club Chalamet, an LA-based fan account run by Simone Cromer, became infamous in 2023 for a one-sided campaign against Kylie Jenner. After Timothée Chalamet’s romance with the beauty mogul went public, Cromer obsessively posted about the Dune star while conspicuously avoiding naming Jenner.
During a viral Twitter Spaces rant, she repeatedly questioned the relationship’s legitimacy, even suggesting that the actor was blackmailed into the pairing.
Cromer has been frequently blaming the unnamed girlfriend for any professional setbacks. For instance, after Chalamet lost an Oscar in 2025 for the Best Actor award for A Complete Unknown.
Surprisingly, Cromer claimed the “guest” he brought “did not complement his attendance.”
While Jenner remains completely unbothered, the internet, however, turned the account into a meme about parasocial fandom.
Even Vanity Fair joked, “Club Chalamet, our heart goes out to you,” prompting a defiant reply from Cromer, “I’m always here for Timothée. Always!”
Prince vs. Kim Kardashian
The feud began in 2011 when Kim Kardashian attended one of Prince’s Madison Square Garden shows and was told to “get off my stage”. The singer invited the media personality to dance onstage; however, she froze and awkwardly clapped instead.
Years later, the late music icon guest-starred on New Girl, where a party scene originally included a cameo from members of the Kardashian family.
According to Zooey Deschanel, Prince was so against having a Kardashian on the episode that his team literally burned the scripts mentioning them.
“‘Who are the celebrities? I hope it’s not a Kardashian,” shared Deschanel during an appearance on Conan in 2016.
Despite the shade, the Kardashians never publicly responded.
Nicki Minaj vs. Miley Cyrus
The tension between Nicki Minaj and Miley Cyrus has been on and off since the early 2010s. But it exploded publicly at the 2015 MTV VMAs.
After Cyrus criticized Minaj’s tweets about racial bias in nominations, the latter didn’t hold back when she took the stage to accept her award.
“Back to this bitch that had a lot to say about me the other day in the press — Miley, what’s good?” she said.
The moment quickly became pop culture lore while Cyrus awkwardly tried to brush it off on live TV.
Ever since then, the drama has been one-sided. While Minaj revisited the feud on Queen Radio, Cyrus has largely stayed quiet.
Piers Morgan vs. Meghan Markle
The one-sided beef between Piers Morgan and Meghan Markle began in 2015, when he befriended the Suits actress online and later met for drinks in London.
In a Daily Mail column, he publicly praised her and called her “perfect princess material” after she started dating Prince Harry.
However, when Markle joined the royal life, she stopped engaging with him, and that’s when Morgan flipped the script.
He alleged she had “ghosted” him and began using his columns and Good Morning Britain platform to accuse her of being a “social climber” and fame-hungry.
While Markle never responds, Morgan kept escalating the feud. In a 2021 Oprah interview, he dismissed her mental health claims, which cost him his TV job.
Lindsay Lohan vs. Hilary Duff
Lindsay Lohan and Hilary Duff’s early-2000s feud began with a messy love triangle involving late singer Aaron Carter.
After dating Duff, Carter dumped her to be with Logan, later bragging he’d gotten “bored”.
Even though Carter briefly reunited with Duff in 2003, the damage was already done, and the rivalry between the two Disney stars was brewing.
Later, Lohan leaned into the drama by showing up at Duff’s movie premieres, spreading rumors about Chad Michael Murray, and even mocking the latter during her 2004 Saturday Night Live monologue.
The fans labelled the feud as “silent red carpet war.”
Meanwhile, Duff refused to bite. “I’m not here to talk bad about her,” she said, choosing grace over gossip.
By 2007, she confirmed the feud was over, calling Lohan “a nice girl,” while Mean Girls star digs quietly faded.
Selena Gomez vs. Hailey Bieber
Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber’s infamous feud began when the latter married singer's ex, Justin Bieber in 2018. Ever since then, the two continue to throw jabs at each other through social media posts or interviews.
The latest round flared up in October 2025 during an interview with WSJ Magazine. While Hailey opened up about her brand, Rhode, entering Sephora, where the singer’s Rare Beauty is also sold, she was questioned about the competition.
“I think there is space for everybody. I don’t feel competitive with people that I’m not inspired by,” she said, which several fans took as a dig at Gomez.
Later, sources claimed her words weren’t about the Wolf's singer and were taken out of context.
Meanwhile, Gomez tried to shut it down in a since-deleted post, urging fans to “just leave the girl alone,” adding, “Be kind… There is room for everyone.”
Cher vs. Madonna
In the late ‘80s and early ‘90s, Cher took a blunt swipe at Madonna during the height of the pop icon’s controversy. She dismissed her as “not unbelievably talented” and branded her simply as “rude,” despite acknowledging her creativity.
The comments stood out, especially coming from another trailblazing female artist who understood what it meant to challenge norms.
Madonna, however, never seemed to take the bait. While other stars publicly critiqued her provocative image, she kept pushing boundaries, letting her music, tours, and cultural impact do the talking instead of engaging in a war of words.
Years later, Cher herself softened her stance, finally admitting in 2023 that Madonna had an unmatched instinct for staying ahead of the curve.
Taylor Swift vs. Charli Xcx
The one-sided beef between Taylor Swift and Charli XCX began when the latter dropped Sympathy Is a Knife in 2024, a song about feeling small next to a bigger female artist. Apparently, the lyrics referenced her boyfriend’s band and backstage jealousy, which led to the listeners’ assuming Swift was the unspoken target.
XCX tried to shut down the rumors early, explaining to Vulture, “That song is about me and my feelings and my anxiety… when I feel insecure.”
But the “one-sided” vibes shifted when Swift released her own track, Actually Romantic in 2025. Swifties were quick to point out lyrics that felt like a sharp jab back.
The lyrics read, “I heard you call me ‘Boring Barbie’ when the coke’s got you brave.”
Later, Swift fueled the speculation by describing the song as being about a “one-sided, adversarial relationship” she had realized was happening behind her back. While XCX has kept things chill, Swift’s lyrics suggested she’s the one still holding the grudge.
Tia Mowry vs. Charlize Theron
In 2014, Tia Mowry’s comment on Charlize Theron sparked headlines about a supposed feud after she claimed she had an awkward run-in with The Old Guard star at a SoulCycle class.
“I said ‘Hi,’ and she actually rolled her eyes and said, ‘Oh my God,’” she told In Touch, adding that the 50-year-old star was just “mean.”
The story further escalated when reports suggested Theron even tried to get Mowry banned from the studio.
But when Andy Cohen brought it up on Watch What Happens Live in 2017, Theron responded, “I don’t remember meeting her,” alleging she’s usually friendly at SoulCycle.
While Theron claimed not remembering the whole ordeal, Mowry walked things back with E! News and claimed that the whole situation was “blown out of proportion.” She even called Theron her “Women Crush Wednesday.”
Jennifer Lawrence vs. Spencer Pratt
It all began in 2017 when Jennifer Lawrence casually shared in a Vogue interview that her new house flooded shortly after she had a bunch of decorative crystals “yanked out” and sold.
“Everyone told me, ‘You can’t do that…you have to have the crystal lady move them,’” she said before adding, “And then my f***** house flooded…I hate crystals.”
While her story was meant to be self-deprecating, it struck a nerve with The Hills star Spencer Pratt. Interestingly, Pratt is famously obsessed with the crystals.
Taking Lawrence’s comments personally, Pratt fired back with a tweet, adding, “Legit never seeing another JLAW movie she is OVER.”
Later, he claimed that she was “100 percent” talking about him and even put her at the top of his “beef radar.”
Despite being a known fan of The Hills, Lawrence never responded, leaving Pratt’s outrage to play out on his own.
Pink vs. Christina Aguilera
Ever since their 2001 collaboration on Lady Marmalade, Pink has taken several public jabs at Christina Aguilera.
The tension resurfaced in 2023 when Pink ranked the music video as her least favorite in a 2023 interview with BuzzFeed.
“It wasn’t very fun to make… There were some personalities. Kim and Mya were nice,” a remark many viewers saw as a dig at Aguilera.
Despite the recurring shade, Aguilera has remained largely unbothered.
In 2023, Aguilera opened up about her career with Allure, adding, “I’m a very sensitive person. But I’m also very tough at the end of the day.”
Later, fans called out Pink’s negativity, to which the singer responded on X, stating, “Y’all are nuts… I’m zero percent interested in your f---ing drama,” suggesting that she continues to revisit the past while Aguilera’s silence keeps the feud one-sided.
Drake Bell vs. Justin Bieber
The one-sided feud between Drake Bell and Justin Bieber kicked off in 2013. Apparently, Bell blasted the pop star on Twitter over reports that Bieber had egged a neighbor’s house.
Bell mocked his music, called him “talentless”, and accused him of dodging responsibility, firing off multiple jabs that quickly went viral.
While the Baby singer never publicly responded, Bell found himself swarmed by furious Beliebers who called him out with hate and even leaked his alleged phone number and address.
Years later, Bell admitted the backlash stunned him, adding he never expected Bieber to even notice the tweets.
Eminem vs. Mariah Carey
In the early 2000s, Eminem claimed that he and Mariah Carey had a brief romance, weaving references into songs like Superman. However, Carey denied it, alleging the two were never more than acquaintances and dismissed the saga as “a little excessive.”
“I don’t know what the hell he’s doing,” she quipped.
Later, their back-and-forth spilled into music. The singer fired back with Clown and landed her most iconic jab in 2009 with Obsessed. The lyrics read,
“Why you so obsessed with me?” while dressing as the rapper lookalike in the video.
Eminem responded with the brutal diss track The Warning. Following his song, Carey largely ignored him.
Kanye West vs. Pete Davidson
Kanye West’s one-sided feud with Pete Davidson kicked off in late 2021 after former’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, began dating the Saturday Night Live star.
Though Kardashian moved on, Ye continued poking Davidson through social media posts and music, framing the comedian as a threat to his family.
The tension between the two quickly became public knowledge as viewers watched the drama escalate online.
In one of his songs, Eazy, Ye took a dig at Davidson, saying, “God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a**.”
Furthermore, Ye mocked him with the nickname “Skete”, shared screenshots of alleged private texts, and posted disturbing memes aimed at humiliating Kardashian’s partner.
Throughout the drama, Davidson stayed mostly silent except for one text to Ye, “Grow the f*** up.”
Kim Cattrall vs. Sarah Jessica Parker
Rumors between Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker simmered for years, but things turned public in 2017 when plans for a third S*x and the City movie collapsed.
While Cattrall was largely blamed, however, she later clarified she’d simply chosen to move on while Parker stayed mostly quiet.
The feud further exploded in 2018 after Parker offered condolences over Cattrall’s brother’s passing, prompting the latter to lash out on Instagram.
“You are not my family. You are not my friend,” quipped Cattrall.
From there, Cattrall openly criticized Parker in interviews while SJP avoided direct responses.
Later, Parker called the situation “very painful”.
“There has been one person talking. And I’m not going to tell her not to … so that’s been kind of painful for me also,” Parker shared with The Guardian.
Later, the spinoff of the original show, And Just Like That, moved forward without Cattrall.