There is nothing more awkward than watching someone pick a fight with a person who doesn't even know they're in one. While some celebrity feuds are legendary battles between icons, others are just embarrassing to watch.

From decades-long grudges to obsessive fan accounts, these celebrities spent a lot of energy attacking stars who remained completely unbothered.

Here are 15 times famous people tried to start drama only to realize they were the only ones actually participating.