10 Talented Tattoo Artists Working With Geometric Tattoo Style (20 Pics)

In recent years, the tattoo industry has undergone significant changes: with the advent of new technologies in this area, tattoos have become much more affordable and popular. But becoming the owner of a unique tattoo is still not easy. Nowadays, more and more people are turning to tattoo artists to decorate their bodies with creative drawings. Geometric tattoos have become especially popular, and over the past year, we have seen their incredible revival and development.

One of the main secrets of the success of this style is its incredible versatility and possibilities for creative interpretation. Geometry is not just a set of lines and shapes, it is the art of creating airy, simple, but complex and vivid images. If you also want to decorate your body with a geometric tattoo, but do not know where to turn, we have compiled for you a list of the best tattoo artists in the world in this style. Feel inspired by the real masters of geometry and appreciate their incomparable skill.

Winston Dyk

@winston_dyk

Winston Dyk, a talented tattoo artist from Bali, is well known for his unique tattoo designs that consist of multiple small

objects that come together to create a larger and visually stunning tattoo. Winston’s designs are a reflection of his skills and eye for details, as each of his tattoos is a meticulous and complex composition of tiny images.

@winston_dyk

John Monteiro

@_johnmonteiro

John Monteiro is a tattoo artist with a unique style that makes his work stand out among other masters. It combines images found in other images with geometry, creating incredibly interesting and memorable tattoos. Using his skills, he creates designs, adding to them several elements that seem to be the original part of the image. Hamburg, Germany.

@_johnmonteiro

William Marin

@william.marin_

William Marin is a tattoo artist with knowledge of hatching and academic drawing skills. His neat tattoos are exemplary drawing lines on the skin. He knows how to convey all the subtleties of the drawing on the skin so that the tattoo looks light and simple, but at the same time so interesting. SP, Brazil.

@william.marin_

Maxime Etienne

@maxe_brother

Maxime Etienne is a talented tattoo artist who has managed to combine very diverse symbols and motifs in his works. His tattoos are filled with surreal images, geometric shapes. They combine bright and contrasting colors, the play of light and shadow. Every element in his tattoos is worked out to the smallest detail, each line has its own meaning and significance. You can find it in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

@maxe_brother

Mikhail Nechaev

@mitatink

Mikhail Nechaev is a tattoo artist who creates real masterpieces from fine lines on the theme of the universe and the person in it. His unique geometric tattoos are filled with signs and various symbols that speak of the infinity and mystery of our consciousness in the physical world. His works are contrasting and always have a unique composition. Look for this artist in Berlin, Germany.

@mitatink

Gery Sykaj

@blx_tattooer

Gery Sykaj is an outstanding tattoo artist who creates incredible compositions on the skin of his clients. His works combine realistic sculptures and fine geometric lines, which gives them uniqueness, depth and volume. To get a tattoo from this artist, you will need to go to Florence, Italy.

@blx_tattooer

Rodrigo Salcedo

@rodrigosalcedo.v

Rodrigo Salcedo is a tattoo artist who combines authentic style with ornaments and clear graphics. His works are distinguished by contrast and conciseness, which makes them recognizable and memorable. If you want to find Rodrigo, go to Mexico City, Mexico City.

@rodrigosalcedo.v

Mowgli

@mowgli_artist

Mowgli is a tattoo artist who creates incredibly unique and captivating tattoos. He skillfully blends different textures, graphic-realistic images made from various materials, as well as geometry and abstraction. If you want to get a tattoo from him, you’ll need to head to London, England. Mowgli’s tattoos are truly one of-a-kind and will leave you in awe.

@mowgli_artist

Pilgrim

@pilgrim_ttt

Pilgrim is a tattoo artist who brings to life unique tattoo concepts, combining various elements in excellent quality. And its peculiarity lies in the fact that it does not stop at one part of the body, but creates whole stories, connecting tattoos like blocks all over the body. There is a sense of technology and modernity in his motives. You can find it in Bali, Indonesia.

@pilgrim_ttt

Carlos Hernandez

@zionele

Carlos Hernandez is a tattoo artist who previously worked as an architect, currently one of the most interesting tattoo artists in Mexico. His tattoos impress with their clarity, originality and a combination of realism and geometry. In the works of the tattoo artist, you can notice futuristic elements that are harmoniously combined with antique motifs. Carlos works in Mexico City, Mexico.

@zionele