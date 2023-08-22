“Yes, But”: Artist Creates A Series Of Illustrations That Depict Our Society’s Contradictions (35 New Pics) Interview With Artist
Anton Gudim is an artist and illustrator known for his unique and often thought-provoking comic strips. His work has gained a significant following on social media platforms due to its distinct style and clever concepts.
The "Yes, But" series is just one of the many creative projects that Gudim is known for. These comics reveal both sides of situations, often pointing out how everyday things we do can be silly, funny or plain absurd. You might have seen some of his work. But now, we've got Gudim's newest comics lined up for you to enjoy!
The artist has been making "Yes, But" comics since 2016. These comics are based on the idea that people often have conflicting feelings or thoughts in their lives.
Gudim sees the world in a strange and unusual way. He once said that this is a good way to fight boredom – by finding new and interesting things in everyday life.
When questioned about whether the artist includes suggestions from others, he explained that he often takes notes and might come up with a drawing idea later from those notes. "Some ideas are offered to me by close people or followers on Instagram. If the idea seems good to me, then I will gladly try to translate it into a drawing."
We've noticed that Gudim often posts real-life 'yes, but' stories shared by others on Instagram. This made us interested in how his interaction with followers affects him. The artist responded by saying that he feels enthusiastic about it. He enjoys the fact that the format has gained global recognition, and he finds many of the ideas sent to him to be creative in their absurdity. "I like that the format is reflected in real life," Gudim added.
