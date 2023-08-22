Anton Gudim is an artist and illustrator known for his unique and often thought-provoking comic strips. His work has gained a significant following on social media platforms due to its distinct style and clever concepts.

The "Yes, But" series is just one of the many creative projects that Gudim is known for. These comics reveal both sides of situations, often pointing out how everyday things we do can be silly, funny or plain absurd. You might have seen some of his work. But now, we've got Gudim's newest comics lined up for you to enjoy!

More info: Instagram | twitter.com | patreon.com | gudim.threadless.com

#1

The artist has been making "Yes, But" comics since 2016. These comics are based on the idea that people often have conflicting feelings or thoughts in their lives.

Gudim sees the world in a strange and unusual way. He once said that this is a good way to fight boredom – by finding new and interesting things in everyday life.
#2

#3

When questioned about whether the artist includes suggestions from others, he explained that he often takes notes and might come up with a drawing idea later from those notes. "Some ideas are offered to me by close people or followers on Instagram. If the idea seems good to me, then I will gladly try to translate it into a drawing."
#4

#5

We've noticed that Gudim often posts real-life 'yes, but' stories shared by others on Instagram. This made us interested in how his interaction with followers affects him. The artist responded by saying that he feels enthusiastic about it. He enjoys the fact that the format has gained global recognition, and he finds many of the ideas sent to him to be creative in their absurdity. "I like that the format is reflected in real life," Gudim added.
#6

#7

For more captivating "Yes, But" illustrations by Gudim, explore our previous articles at the following links: here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here and here! Have you recognized any similarities with yourself in these images? Feel free to tell us your stories!
#8

Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
That's what I do all the time. That's not how it works, then? :-p

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

Yes, But

#20

Yes, But

Jiminy
Jiminy
The "driving to the gym by car and then biking on an machine or running on the treadmill" always gets me. At least in countries with decent road infrastructure where you have gyms every 5 kilometers.

#21

#22

#23

Bored Potato
Bored Potato
genuine question but what are the brown things

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

#31

The Red Snapper
The Red Snapper
Someone straight up threw a tomato on that moscito before it got smashed.

#32

#33

Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
And once unfolded, after ten minutes of researching your language in the tiny print, after reading all the side effects and deciding not to take the pill, impossible to fold back.

#34

#35

Yes, But

